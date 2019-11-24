Sunday November 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy upon us.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy upon us.
Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, grant us peace.
AMEN
🙂
After listening to a number of different musicians playing “Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise”, IMO, this is the best version…simply superb….
Sonny Clark Trio
Sonny Clark (piano)
Paul Chambers (bass)
Philly Joe Jones (drums)
Composers: Sigmund Romberg, Oscar Hammerstein II
Recorded October 13, 1957
Still a favorite…
“Sorry to have to repeat this again:
Free Speech is ALL speech.
Even the speech that you find repugnant. You are either for ALL of it or…
you are for none of it.
We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear.
That’s a load of totalitarian crap.”
-Rob Schneider-
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/11/22/rob-schneider-slams-totalitarian-crap-free-speech-is-all-speech-even-what-we-find-repugnant/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Does anyone happen to know how to post a web address in a comment without it turning into an active link?
I believe Word Press, at least on CTH, allows a maximum of 5 links in a comment without holding it in moderation. Sometimes I post more links so I was thinking of adding the extra links as text that cannot be clicked on… that is… text that is not an active link.
I have this fantasy about a new class of aircraft carriers named after famous blues men. And the first of the new carriers should be named the USS John Lee Hooker aka “Boogie Chinin’.”
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Boogie+Chillin+John+Lee+Hooker
Oops.
