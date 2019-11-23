November 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1038

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 5: We Are Thankful For American Flag
Three More Days to ..President Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally….
Tues. Nov 26 at 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “I cling to you; your right hand upholds me.” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:8
————–
***Praise: Best Respectful and Patriotic President Ever..Thank You, President Trump, for standing at Salute for us… for our Brave Fallen Soldiers
***Praise: Fake Media and Dems are Panicky…..Spin Spin Spin the Lies—Dems’ on the Merry-go-round–spinning fibbing spinning fibbing….all through the town
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— American Patriots shut down their eyes/ears from ongoing garbage journalism trying to create new ‘explanatory’ narratives (more Lies) in the coming days…Sundance warned us about this and it’s happening
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, be a dudhead
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground and fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* Never Stop Fighting *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Nearly 400 years ago the Pilgrims gathered with Native Americans to give thanks to their first harvest.” (2017)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, November 23, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 346 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 4 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/22/november-22nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1037/comment-page-1/#comment-7590021)
(I’ll be experimenting with formatting on today’s posts to see if posts can be condensed a bit without losing any content.)
– – – – – –
Tweet with 3 pictures.
Q: I know people are worried about wildlife marine life and migrations. I’m an advocate for wildlife and rescues but when it comes to a decision commonsense only tells me I will protect my country at all cost. At all cost!
Brian Kolfage: **** right, butterflies over human lives?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with video. – (0:54)
***Foreman Mike describes live situation where Border Patrol and the U.S. Military are trying to capture 20 runners on WBTW’s Project 2 site. Military helicopter in background.***
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with screenshot of article excerpts.
Right-wing group continues to build private border wall. It lacks permits, but not official praise. – 11/22/19
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/right-wing-group-continues-to-build-private-border-wall-it-lacks-permits-but-not-official-praise/2019/11/22/b4281676-0c71-11ea-8397-a955cd542d00_story.html
Excerpts:
– Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who has championed the company to the president and alleged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has unfairly discriminated against Fisher by not accepting its bids, said the group’s new work in South Texas would allow it to prove doubters wrong.
– “If We Build the Wall produces another superior product along the Rio Grande and does it on private land actually close to the border in a timely manner, it could be a breakthrough that would actually get us to the 450 mile goal,” Cramer said in an email, referring to the Trump administration’s construction target.
– To date, the administration has completed 83 miles of new barriers, according to the latest CBP data, nearly all of it in areas where the structure is replacing shorter, older fencing.
Instagram post: “@washingtonpost article today. Even politicians are weighing in on this new wall that will change the game! @senatorkevincramer with a bombshell involving 450 miles of wall in #Texas. No one has ever built on the river, but we are set to change that.”
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5LKkqkhSQD/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with video clip. – (0:20)
Q: Brian, good afternoon. Our story does NOT say you’re “shut down” — just the opposite, in fact, and quotes your “burning and churning” statement. Your spokesperson Jennifer Lawrence did not respond to our email.
Brian Kolfage: This is a false: The International Boundary and Water Commission, which issues permits to build in the Rio Grande channel, has asked the group to suspend construction, submit a detailed engineering study and withdraw its excavators and other heavy equipment from the river levees.
Q: Nick, show the proof that Brian lacks permits.
Brian Kolfage : we lack NOTHING…
(Includes screenshot of IBWC lawyer’s email to WBTW’s lawyer saying they have not issued a “cease and desist”.)
LikeLike
***Instagram content – Nov 22, 2019***
“DHS Secretary & CBP Chief Praise
Everyone who said it was impossible, and that it wouldn’t do anything to help was just proven wrong AGAIN! DHS and CBP have never endorsed a contractor or a wall before and proves what we are doing is 100% working and legitimate. Keep on hate’n haters, you can’t stop us and we’ll keep on building to secure America.”
Link (same video posted yesterday): https://www.instagram.com/p/B5K5W5zBAtt/
***Additional tweets – Nov 22, 2019***
Q: You see, when it fills with flood debris, it turns into a dam that will flood the other side of the river and downstream. Thus, the treaty. Mexico could in theory intentionally build a dam to flood parts of USA, would you like that?
Brian Kolfage: Wrong.
Q: Don’t the farmers on the US side use the river water for their crops? Doesn’t that water belong to both countries?
Brian Kolfage: The farmer is allowing us to build the wall on his property and he still has access to the water. There’s a reason farmers back our wall
Q: so, um…no alligators? no piranha? i know some folks will be terribly disappointed. 🙂 but Sally Forth and keep up the excellent work!
Brian Kolfage: The rio grande has gators. There’s a huge one right where we are building
Brian Kolfage: Ok ok I’ll stop midspelling words… it’s just how I trigger them
LikeLike
Tweet with video of a solidly constructed house that survived a hurricane.
Q: Elizabeth Warren says she will tear down the wall
Brian Kolfage: she cant touch ours!
LikeLike
Facebook photo – 11/22/19
Brick wall image in memory of family members and citizens that have lost their lives to illegal aliens in the United States of America.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/photos/a.1568649443348666/2541442139402720/?type=3&theater
LikeLike
When I’m reminded (which is often) of all the American military servicemen and women that gave their lives or their limbs or the best years of their lives by either defending the American republic (and other allied countries) from its crazed external enemies during the past 243 years or by trying to maintain peace and order internally in a dangerous law enforcement position, it makes it impossible to watch the Schiff fiasco without becoming enraged at the evil stupidity of it all.
These obsessed Dem fools are recklessly endangering the future of a nation with their endless witch hunts to depose a President on either pure lies, hyperbole or hyper biased speculation. The total harm and precedence that this political madness can do when it is directed at any President is uncertain but some of the damage it is already doing to the fabric of a stable nation is becoming clear. If a strong resilient job focused POTUS like Trump had not been in the WH, the damage would likely be far worse.
Those who want President Trump deposed: (Partial list)
All violent Islamic radicals including the remnants of ISIS; Ali Khamenei and other Iranian leaders; Hezbollah; Yemen’s Houthi rebels; American lobbyists pining to return to the days of profiting by exporting American jobs; the Deep State swamp rats desperate to hold on to their unelected power and malign influence; Maduro of Venezuela; the Cuban dictators; PM Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland of Canada et al; the Democratic Party of the USA and appx 38-48% of their voters that eagerly support Schiff’s show trial fiascos. (Putin of Russia is an unknown because he’s aware that P Trump can probably help boost his economy if relations were not as strained.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump 2017 Thanksgiving message….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I agree….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not even that they are traitors (which they are), it’s that they have no problem whatsoever with lying and making stuff up to accuse innocent people. Can you imagine the tyrannical government these people would lead?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Master Trolling…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So True….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also, I don’t believe I’ve heard Trump complain about being investigated (other than wanting due process) or threaten anybody. Sure, he’s criticized people, but I don’t recall hearing him say “So and So is going to go down in a very bad way if he investigates me.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Friday doc dump by the Deep State–fighting back against Trump
https://www.americanoversight.org/state-department-releases-ukraine-documents-to-american-oversight
LikeLike
LikeLike
Re Friday night doc dump by the Deep State
Multiple GOP sources tell me this story from CNN is false
LikeLike
i hope Bolton does not go rogue. I have seen some Never Trumpers saying positive things about him. I can’t believe the MSM has the gall to come out with a story saying the Ukraine story is Russian disinformation. What are the corrupt oligarchs meant to think when the VP in charge of Ukraine arranged for his debauched son to sit on a corrupt company’s board and receive $82k a month for nothing. They know how the game works.
LikeLike
From “Diplomad”:
It’s been a gruesome handful of days watching the pubic hearings in the so-called “Impeachment Inquiry.” The whole things has been a disgraceful and irrelevant waste of time and taxpayer money and I hope the voters remember that next November.
>
So what did we see and hear? Well, we saw and heard our intrepid career Foreign Service Officers in full pompous lecturing glory. I am ashamed to have been in their ranks. They really had absolutely nothing to offer in terms of any “high crimes and misdemeanors” committed by our President. I hear a lot of “I assumed” and “I presumed” and “I thought,” etc. It all came across as a bunch of low to mid-rank careerists and sloppy political appointees upset that they had been bypassed or ignored by the President and that the President had the temerity of setting and conducting foreign policy without necessarily relying on all the talking points and memos prepared by the layers and upon layers of bureaucrats that, unfortunately, surround that office. The President is his own man, and that is an unforgivable sin for the herd of swamp creatures in DC.
We got lots of irrelevant lectures on the “importance” of Ukraine and how only the “experts” understood that and the great difficulties they had in getting President Trump to agree. Poor, poor babies.
I found Fiona Hill insufferable and David Holmes unbearable. Both thought a great deal about themselves.
Mr., er, uh, Lt. Col Vindman was a complete boob of a type I have encountered many times in DC: the mid-level bureaucrat who feels ignored by those above him who are clearly his intellectual inferiors. I find it surprising that nobody at the hearings sprang on him when he admitted briefing at least two people who had NOT been in on the July 25 call with the Ukrainian President. Who gave him the authority to do that? He should have had his security clearance yanked immediately. He obviously was the source for the so-called “whistleblower.”
The only ones I thought came off as serious persons was Ambassador Volker who stuck to what he knew and saw, and Undersecretary Hale who proved very restrained and professional. The rest, blah, forget them. Nonsense.
Trump 2020.
LikeLike