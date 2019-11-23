86-Year-Old Justice Ginsburg Back in Hospital…

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, has been admitted to hospital suffering chills and a fever, the Supreme Court said in a statement:

SCOTUS – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available. (link)

105 Responses to 86-Year-Old Justice Ginsburg Back in Hospital…

  1. Interested Observer says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Hope force speedy recovery. Getting old sucks.

    • Hebo Sabe says:
      November 23, 2019 at 8:57 pm

      “Hope”

      Obama? Is that you?

      • FrankieZee says:
        November 23, 2019 at 9:10 pm

        The Grim REAPER is telling her it is time. So when she goes soon, what is the FAKE NEWS and DEMORATS going to focus on, her replacement or the Impeachment scam? Wait till Trump selects a woman, then we can find out how they don’t give a shit about women’s rights. Going to be fun.

        • Bill Durham says:
          November 23, 2019 at 9:42 pm

          Hence the rush to impeachment. Wapo nyt and CNN are losing their mind trying to find a new narrative to get Trump out. Ukraine failed. They are out of time. They are desperate. Trump has them all and they know it. They will launch their next attacks against the judicial branch. It must suck being them. They are helpless. The swing state Dems are going to sink impeachment.

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    She’s probably propped up like BERNIE!

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 23, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      Yes, Weekend at BERNIE’s!

      Sorry whoever this imposter is, the Supreme Court is walking on very thin ice here…Another term with “her” staff writing opinions is 100% FRAUD! Chief Justice Roberts continues to do Globalists’ Bidding…Tax Issue must be dealt with correctly or the Presidency will become a joke like Prime Minister!

  3. Hebo Sabe says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    She needed a quick blood transfusion.

  4. GuyMontag451 (@GuyMontag4516) says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    4x Cancer Survivor. Remarkable.

  5. not2worryluv says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Sounds a lot like pneumonia – God’s call to come Home.
    All the Best to RBG.

  6. JohnCasper says:
    November 23, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I would offer to give RBG my appendix, but it was removed and tossed many years ago now. Perhaps we could all take up a collection of toe nail clippings to donate.

  7. Raised on Reagan says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I wish her the wisdom to step down from SCOTUS and take whatever quality time she has left and spends it with her family and loved ones. There is true meaning in that.

  8. Anonoma says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Ginsburg’s commitment to recovering as quickly as possible and insisting every issue, even cancer, reminds me of too many relatives. For her sake, I hope she is not pushing the doctor’s to release her earlier than is prudent for a person her age.

  9. mg says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    She rehabs quicker than me.

  10. L4grasshopper says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    She kept watching reruns of Schiff’s disastrous hearings hoping she missed the part where Schiff nailed Trump on bribery. Not finding it, her energy just drained out of her Communist body….

  11. CM-TX says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    🙄 she dead… she been dead for months.

    So what are the Dems really trying to distract from by thawing her out?🤔 Of course the MSM has been running cover.

  12. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Godspeed, Madam Justice

  13. anotherworriedmom says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    She might have a better chance of living for a while longer if she relieved herself of the stress from her job. It’s time to retire.

  14. Bubby says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    She’s the real reason for the impeachment proceedings so the Democrats and msm can claim that an impeached President can’t select a new Supreme Court Justice! Further the Democrats really believe they will win the White House in 2020 via ballot harvesting aka voter fraud so they will get to replace Justice Ginsburg when she actually passes! Godspeed President Trump!

    • Linda K. says:
      November 23, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      If she were to pass, Mitch would have a good reason to quickly dismiss the “articles of impeachment”, in order to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice.

      • Ellis says:
        November 23, 2019 at 9:19 pm

        Mitch wouldn’t let the impeachment scam even slow him down. The court is his legacy. The impeachment farce would become a side show and pretty much irrelevant.

        • thedoc00 says:
          November 23, 2019 at 9:31 pm

          The court is NOT his legacy, it is the only short term protection the republican party will have should they loose a senate majority and/or the White House if they cannot clone President Trump. It is also the reason for so many open spots in Federal District Courts. Nobody paid much attention to the court cases brought by the Republican Party vs Obama, which they won to role back a policy the Republicans did no like.

          This is the only place where the President’s and Republican Party’s interests actually have a strong connection, for mutual benefit.

        • *Jan says:
          November 23, 2019 at 9:34 pm

          Yeah because if McConnell tries to evade the “Biden rule” after he used it to evade putting Ovomit’s nominee, Ben Garland, up for confirmation, the Senate Democrats will abandon the impeachment & go nuts on the Supreme court nomination. It might even get violent.

  15. mugzey302 says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Or, are they ready to announce her death now in order to deflect attention from Senate hearings/vote??

  16. WhiteBikerTrash (@OldBikerTrash) says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Everybody sing along

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dead
    No not at all she’s outside looking in

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dead
    No not at all she’s outside looking in

    She’ll fly her astral plane
    Takes you trips around the bay
    Brings you back the same day

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  17. Yy4u says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    We are not like the Left. While we hate Ginsbergs activism, I wish her well

  18. Trent Telenko says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Justice Ginsgurg’s death before impeachment will certainly throw a spanner in the works.

  19. CNN_sucks says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    She is basically a living corpse propping up by science. How many transfusion did she already had for this year?

  20. Free Speech says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Some of y’all show class really well. I’m sorry, but this woman is a dyed in the wool Leftist who has spent her judicial life distorting or outright ignoring the Constitution she’s supposed to uphold. When she was invited to consult with the post-Apartheid government of South Africa, she advised them AGAINST having a Constitution like the U.S.

    I hope she has a conversion to Christ (as I have strong suspicion she is not a believer), and I wish her no unnecessary pain. That said, in her physical condition, if she had an ounce of ethics apart from her partisan political agenda, she’d have stepped down a while back.

  21. SHV says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    “Wife, the surgeon, long distance diagnosis is biliary stent infection and Cholangitis.” She is also 3+ months since her stereotactic radiation treatments; this is about the time when complications begin to show up. Dem/Thug insanity is going to increase exponentially.

    • FrankieZee says:
      November 23, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      If the GRIM REAPER calls for her, the DEMORATS will have to drop the Impeachment scam and focus all their attention on attacking Trump’s nominee.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        November 23, 2019 at 9:22 pm

        They will do nothing of the sort, having plenty of sick leftists and wannabe trolls out there to keep both attacks going in full force.

        People like to talk about paid trolls too, make no mistake, the left doesn’t have to pay anyone to attack. These brainwashed morons are all too happy to carry the tainted water for any empty cause.

    • skippy b says:
      November 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      Trump gets another justice – Roe v. Wade gets revisited, and the US has a sane Supreme Court for at least 2 generations… That is what this impeachment is all about.

    • benifranlkin says:
      November 23, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      I wondered why she went all the way to the premier hospital of the land for fluids and antibiotics that she could have received at a Minute Clinic a few blocks from her home. May well be an infected biliary stent that we haven’t heard the last of. Tough stuff and a hard way to go. Pray for mercy.

  22. Payday says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Isn’t she being treated for pancreatic cancer? Had a stent and is likely on a chemo which causes neutropenia. Fever and chills are then a serious sign of infection.

    So she gets a fever day 1, IV antibiotics day 2, and is released day 3? A frail 86 years old? Just doesn’t sound reasonable.

  23. Ellis says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Just imagine the meltdown we would witness if the president replaced RBG right now!

  24. theconvertblog says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    I keep hoping Voldermort Ginsburg is gonna retire (euphemism) one of these days.

  25. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    I wish her God’s grace and mercy.
    However, does anyone here doubt that she is also refusing to step down so President Trump can not replace her.
    In her final days, she remains loyal to the dems.
    We don’t have people like that.
    Remember McCain?

  26. jello333 says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Every time I hear another of these stories, I just hate certain people even more. Those people being the ones who have convinced this woman that she has a “duty” to hang in there as long as she can no matter what. They couldn’t care less that Ruth is suffering, and should be relaxing and spending her last few month doing simple things she enjoys. NOOOO…. she MUST “keep fighting”, must DIE fighting if need be. These scum hate Trump (and us) more than they care about RBG. That’s just a fact.

  27. leftnomore says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    The battle axe will be back in the office on monday. I wish I knew what she smokes.

  28. skippy b says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Trump gets another justice – Roe v. Wade gets revisited, and the US has a sane Supreme Court for at least 2 generations… That is what this impeachment is all about.

  29. LKAinLA says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Ginsberg is only 7 years older than Pelosi. Think about that. Ginsberg is younger than Feinstein. Nature is running it’s course and the republic will be better off without these spoilers.

  30. bullnuke says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    RBG is typical of elitist, narcissist Washington types. Their opinion of their importance is way exaggerated. I don’t wish anything bad towards her. God has his plans for her.

  31. tageweb says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Hmmmm. If I “think” certain thoughts about this, but do not speak them out loud and do not act upon them–Can I still be impeached by the Dems?

  32. In the Land of Poz says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Remember the final days of the USSR, with Kremlinologists counting the days since the latest 80-year old Premier was seen in public?

    The US is becoming a wealthier high tech version of the same. 2020 election on track to be decided by who can arrest whom first. Literal show trials going on in Congress. Mueller gulag for Trump advisors. The race between impeachment and Durham/Horowitz, and another race between increasingly scary attempts to neutralize Giuliani (and Nunes, Jordan, Barr) a la Flynn before they can expose Democrats, is eerily similar to Boris Yeltsin physically racing the coup plotters to get to the Kremlin first. The military has started testing the responses to insubordination. Ginsburg-ology guessing game. Pravda MSM (only worse: people believe it). And the perpetually growing, unkillable bureaucracy and titanic debt.

    Does this inspire confidence? The entire perma-state is mounting an immune reaction against foreign object Trump. It doesn’t much matter what the public thinks of the impeachment proceedings, UNLESS RIOTS BEGIN VERY SOON NATIONWIDE to change the calculus for those allowing the show to go on. Otherwise, lawfare will do as lawfare does, and with the state of the Senate, Trump has at best a 50-50 chance of surviving the coup.

  33. Eric says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    They going to give her vote to Kagan like they usually do?

  34. sickconservative says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Simple question would any of us ever be sent to Johns Hopkins under Obama Care at 86 years old.

  35. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    They’ll just put a microphone in her coffin, and they’ll consider her gaseous expulsions as nays or yeas

  36. J Gottfred says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Trump’s focus on retaining and expanding Republican membership in the Senate is one of his most strategic victories in the 2018 election. Without control of the Senate there would be no defense in the Supreme Court, lower courts or impeachment.

  37. Johnny Boost says:
    November 23, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    She died three years ago and nobody told her.

