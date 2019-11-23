86-Year-Old Justice Ginsburg Back in Hospital…

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, has been admitted to hospital suffering chills and a fever, the Supreme Court said in a statement:
SCOTUS – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.
With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available. (link)
Hope force speedy recovery. Getting old sucks.
“Hope”
Obama? Is that you?
The Grim REAPER is telling her it is time. So when she goes soon, what is the FAKE NEWS and DEMORATS going to focus on, her replacement or the Impeachment scam? Wait till Trump selects a woman, then we can find out how they don’t give a shit about women’s rights. Going to be fun.
Hence the rush to impeachment. Wapo nyt and CNN are losing their mind trying to find a new narrative to get Trump out. Ukraine failed. They are out of time. They are desperate. Trump has them all and they know it. They will launch their next attacks against the judicial branch. It must suck being them. They are helpless. The swing state Dems are going to sink impeachment.
She’s probably propped up like BERNIE!
Yes, Weekend at BERNIE’s!
Sorry whoever this imposter is, the Supreme Court is walking on very thin ice here…Another term with “her” staff writing opinions is 100% FRAUD! Chief Justice Roberts continues to do Globalists’ Bidding…Tax Issue must be dealt with correctly or the Presidency will become a joke like Prime Minister!
IMO the chief justice is a joke and that is for lack of a worse term.
She needed a quick blood transfusion.
“She needed a quick blood transfusion”. Yes, they likely let her bite someone and suck out all their blood.
4x Cancer Survivor. Remarkable.
God Bless RBG. She is a helluva fighter, and deserves all good things.
I agree…. like a nice retirement home in New Zealand.
She is a nasty old communist who does not like our constitution.
Sounds a lot like pneumonia – God’s call to come Home.
All the Best to RBG.
My dad always said pneumonia was an old person’s friend.
Sounds like a UTI.
I would offer to give RBG my appendix, but it was removed and tossed many years ago now. Perhaps we could all take up a collection of toe nail clippings to donate.
There is really no need to be nasty. Eventually she leave this realm, so let’s be noble even if we don’t like her, OK?
I wish her the wisdom to step down from SCOTUS and take whatever quality time she has left and spends it with her family and loved ones. There is true meaning in that.
I agree. Spend her golden years with her family.
Ginsburg’s commitment to recovering as quickly as possible and insisting every issue, even cancer, reminds me of too many relatives. For her sake, I hope she is not pushing the doctor’s to release her earlier than is prudent for a person her age.
She rehabs quicker than me.
She kept watching reruns of Schiff’s disastrous hearings hoping she missed the part where Schiff nailed Trump on bribery. Not finding it, her energy just drained out of her Communist body….
🙄 she dead… she been dead for months.
So what are the Dems really trying to distract from by thawing her out?🤔 Of course the MSM has been running cover.
LikeLiked by 3 people
exactly!
Godspeed, Madam Justice
She might have a better chance of living for a while longer if she relieved herself of the stress from her job. It’s time to retire.
When you are at the top there is no stress. You are the one who creates stress for all those below you.
Yy4u:. Strange though she was transferred from one hospital to Hopkins. Any hospital can do an IV.
She’s the real reason for the impeachment proceedings so the Democrats and msm can claim that an impeached President can’t select a new Supreme Court Justice! Further the Democrats really believe they will win the White House in 2020 via ballot harvesting aka voter fraud so they will get to replace Justice Ginsburg when she actually passes! Godspeed President Trump!
If she were to pass, Mitch would have a good reason to quickly dismiss the “articles of impeachment”, in order to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice.
Mitch wouldn’t let the impeachment scam even slow him down. The court is his legacy. The impeachment farce would become a side show and pretty much irrelevant.
The court is NOT his legacy, it is the only short term protection the republican party will have should they loose a senate majority and/or the White House if they cannot clone President Trump. It is also the reason for so many open spots in Federal District Courts. Nobody paid much attention to the court cases brought by the Republican Party vs Obama, which they won to role back a policy the Republicans did no like.
This is the only place where the President’s and Republican Party’s interests actually have a strong connection, for mutual benefit.
Yeah because if McConnell tries to evade the “Biden rule” after he used it to evade putting Ovomit’s nominee, Ben Garland, up for confirmation, the Senate Democrats will abandon the impeachment & go nuts on the Supreme court nomination. It might even get violent.
Or, are they ready to announce her death now in order to deflect attention from Senate hearings/vote??
LikeLike
Everybody sing along
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dead
No not at all she’s outside looking in
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dead
No not at all she’s outside looking in
She’ll fly her astral plane
Takes you trips around the bay
Brings you back the same day
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg
We are not like the Left. While we hate Ginsbergs activism, I wish her well
Speak for yourself. We need to be more like the left. She stayed on the court until she’s practically dead solely for the sake of partisan politics…which is no business of SCOTUS. F*ck her and the horse she rode in on
LikeLiked by 10 people
Disagree. She stayed on because she likes the power. Otherwise she would have retired during Obama’s last year to give him the shot to appoint a much younger Leftist.
They were sure Hllary would win. 1000% sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
Every Dem & Rino thought the fix was in for Clinton due to the overwhelming amount of fraudulent vote activity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“She” was supposed to win. RBG wanted the first female president to appoint her replacement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hadn’t even thought of that, but you are absolutely correct. Explains why they had some stupid movie about RBG in the can. Totally. Thank you!
Disagree. She stayed on for both reasons. She thought Hillary was going to win, so no need to step down. Now it’s all partisan politics.
I hope she rots in hell for supporting ripping children from the womb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll share any heat you might get on your comment, because rbg is one hell of an evil woman. Anyone that did some simple research on her would find that out, and what sick sexual deviance she helped push on Americans.
I’m like some of the others too, I am not even sure she’s still alive. The globalist’s derp state scum will go to ANY lengths to deceive us and maintain their evil grip on the nation.
May they all meet the Grim Reaper sooner than later.
“and what sick sexual deviance she helped push on Americans.”
What specifically?
Agree. She’s there to push the progressive agenda, not interpret the constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not wish any communist well.
Justice Ginsgurg’s death before impeachment will certainly throw a spanner in the works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She only had to hang on until a year before the election. She’s done her “job,” or at least someone has. Trump won’t get another SCOTUS nominee in the election year.
Yes he will
Yes he will. You just haven’t been paying attention.
I hope you’re right, but the Merrick Garland thing is out there….so
That’s irrelevant. McConnell already said he would seat one. And he’s in charge of it.
Demokkks don’t observe precedent so we won’t either.
Period.
I hope you’re right, but past behavior says otherwise
What past behavior? He’s seated every PT appointee! He had the power to hold Garland in an election year…and to confirm one of PTs in an election year. In the words of leftist hero Obama, elections have consequences. They’ll raise hell about it. But when don’t they?
Yes he will, and maybe two! Obama didn’t because he was at the end of his 2 terms. Trump is not.
Valid distinguishing factor 🙂
Obama did not get the last appointment because the Republicans held the majority in the Senate. We still have the majority and we can push one through.
Mitch’s ability to put in one more Supreme Court Justice just may be what keeps him semi-honest in any Impeachment trial.
Trump gets another justice – Roe v. Wade gets revisitied, and the US has a sane Supreme Court for at lease 2 generations… That is what this impeachment is all about.
I just don’t see much changing where abortion is concerned. Neither extreme (considering a fertilized egg a “human”, or allowing late-term abortions) has much chance of ever being supported by the vast majority of people. Unless some really ingenious new technology arises, I think 100 years from now we’ll STILL be having this debate.
McConnell already stated there will be a nomination and vote in an election year.
So you still thing “McConnell stated” is valid?
Touché
Believe the Garland difference being that was during year
of when a brand new name would be in White House not during election year when there was an incumbent president running for re-election. Also I believe Biden was one who set the precedent re scotus naming back in the 90’s.
Yes. Valid distinction. I hoipe the party will support it.
Yea! Pelosi and Schiff 5th Article of Impeachment. Nomination and confirmation of a Conservative in place of a liberal.
Bring it on!
If she dies, the Dems will surely impeach, saying no POTUS under impeachment should be able to nominate a replacement. They’ll argue the seat should remain open until after the election.
She is basically a living corpse propping up by science. How many transfusion did she already had for this year?
Some of y’all show class really well. I’m sorry, but this woman is a dyed in the wool Leftist who has spent her judicial life distorting or outright ignoring the Constitution she’s supposed to uphold. When she was invited to consult with the post-Apartheid government of South Africa, she advised them AGAINST having a Constitution like the U.S.
I hope she has a conversion to Christ (as I have strong suspicion she is not a believer), and I wish her no unnecessary pain. That said, in her physical condition, if she had an ounce of ethics apart from her partisan political agenda, she’d have stepped down a while back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe she is Jewish so she won’t be seeking the Lord.
“Wife, the surgeon, long distance diagnosis is biliary stent infection and Cholangitis.” She is also 3+ months since her stereotactic radiation treatments; this is about the time when complications begin to show up. Dem/Thug insanity is going to increase exponentially.
If the GRIM REAPER calls for her, the DEMORATS will have to drop the Impeachment scam and focus all their attention on attacking Trump’s nominee.
They will do nothing of the sort, having plenty of sick leftists and wannabe trolls out there to keep both attacks going in full force.
People like to talk about paid trolls too, make no mistake, the left doesn’t have to pay anyone to attack. These brainwashed morons are all too happy to carry the tainted water for any empty cause.
Trump gets another justice – Roe v. Wade gets revisited, and the US has a sane Supreme Court for at least 2 generations… That is what this impeachment is all about.
I wondered why she went all the way to the premier hospital of the land for fluids and antibiotics that she could have received at a Minute Clinic a few blocks from her home. May well be an infected biliary stent that we haven’t heard the last of. Tough stuff and a hard way to go. Pray for mercy.
Isn’t she being treated for pancreatic cancer? Had a stent and is likely on a chemo which causes neutropenia. Fever and chills are then a serious sign of infection.
So she gets a fever day 1, IV antibiotics day 2, and is released day 3? A frail 86 years old? Just doesn’t sound reasonable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correct, and it doesn’t sound reasonable for a reason… who has seen her anywhere lately?
No video of her either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw her six weeks ago. I was surprised at how good she looked and mentally she was very sharp.
Just imagine the meltdown we would witness if the president replaced RBG right now!
Yea the left would have to change its narrative –again!
He should be able to replace at least one of her feet anyway.
I keep hoping Voldermort Ginsburg is gonna retire (euphemism) one of these days.
I wish her God’s grace and mercy.
However, does anyone here doubt that she is also refusing to step down so President Trump can not replace her.
In her final days, she remains loyal to the dems.
We don’t have people like that.
Remember McCain?
Yes of course that’s why she’s doing it… but in my opinion NOT because she personally feels that way. She is being PRESSURED big time. Constant guilt trip being laid on the woman. Really, really sick people out there!
I don’t think she feels pressure but I do believe she is being propped up beyond her abilities.
Huh? We had people like that in the last stain you mentioned!
He too remained loyal to the dems till the end…
Every time I hear another of these stories, I just hate certain people even more. Those people being the ones who have convinced this woman that she has a “duty” to hang in there as long as she can no matter what. They couldn’t care less that Ruth is suffering, and should be relaxing and spending her last few month doing simple things she enjoys. NOOOO…. she MUST “keep fighting”, must DIE fighting if need be. These scum hate Trump (and us) more than they care about RBG. That’s just a fact.
Do you think that it isn’t what she wants? She cares more about “the resistance” than what you mentioned as well. She’s a sick in the mind hardcore fascist like the rest of them!
communist not fascist.
The battle axe will be back in the office on monday. I wish I knew what she smokes.
Trump gets another justice – Roe v. Wade gets revisited, and the US has a sane Supreme Court for at least 2 generations… That is what this impeachment is all about.
Ginsberg is only 7 years older than Pelosi. Think about that. Ginsberg is younger than Feinstein. Nature is running it’s course and the republic will be better off without these spoilers.
RBG is typical of elitist, narcissist Washington types. Their opinion of their importance is way exaggerated. I don’t wish anything bad towards her. God has his plans for her.
Hmmmm. If I “think” certain thoughts about this, but do not speak them out loud and do not act upon them–Can I still be impeached by the Dems?
Remember the final days of the USSR, with Kremlinologists counting the days since the latest 80-year old Premier was seen in public?
The US is becoming a wealthier high tech version of the same. 2020 election on track to be decided by who can arrest whom first. Literal show trials going on in Congress. Mueller gulag for Trump advisors. The race between impeachment and Durham/Horowitz, and another race between increasingly scary attempts to neutralize Giuliani (and Nunes, Jordan, Barr) a la Flynn before they can expose Democrats, is eerily similar to Boris Yeltsin physically racing the coup plotters to get to the Kremlin first. The military has started testing the responses to insubordination. Ginsburg-ology guessing game. Pravda MSM (only worse: people believe it). And the perpetually growing, unkillable bureaucracy and titanic debt.
Does this inspire confidence? The entire perma-state is mounting an immune reaction against foreign object Trump. It doesn’t much matter what the public thinks of the impeachment proceedings, UNLESS RIOTS BEGIN VERY SOON NATIONWIDE to change the calculus for those allowing the show to go on. Otherwise, lawfare will do as lawfare does, and with the state of the Senate, Trump has at best a 50-50 chance of surviving the coup.
They going to give her vote to Kagan like they usually do?
Simple question would any of us ever be sent to Johns Hopkins under Obama Care at 86 years old.
They’ll just put a microphone in her coffin, and they’ll consider her gaseous expulsions as nays or yeas
Trump’s focus on retaining and expanding Republican membership in the Senate is one of his most strategic victories in the 2018 election. Without control of the Senate there would be no defense in the Supreme Court, lower courts or impeachment.
She died three years ago and nobody told her.
