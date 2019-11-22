November 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1037

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

19 Responses to November 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1037

  1. joeknuckles says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Dear God, may we please never be forced to listen to Fiona Hill speak again.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    May you All have a Blessed Thanksgiving Week!
    Day 6: We are Thankful for Our Military

    Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally….November 26 at 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL..the starting of a brand new dawn for the Trump Family as new residents of Sunny Florida

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings.” 🌟
    -— Ps. 63:7
    ————–
    ***Praise: Best Respectful and Patriotic President Ever..Thank You, President Trump, for standing at Salute for us… for our Brave Fallen Soldiers
    ***Praise: Emerson College poll shows 49% of independents now oppose impeachment than support it, a significant change from polling in October which was 39% opposed impeachment
    ***Praise: Fake Impeachment Drama: A Major FLUB
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, become a dudhead
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground and fight against Opposition
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Freedom vs Tyranny *🇺🇸*

    🦅 The Story Of America: “It is the chronicle of brave citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 22, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 347 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  3. Stillwater says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Tweet with video. – (0:57)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 21th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/21/november-21st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1036/comment-page-1/#comment-7585272

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

