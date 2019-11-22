November 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1037

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Dear God, may we please never be forced to listen to Fiona Hill speak again.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
May you All have a Blessed Thanksgiving Week!
Day 6: We are Thankful for Our Military
Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally….November 26 at 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL..the starting of a brand new dawn for the Trump Family as new residents of Sunny Florida
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings.” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:7
***Praise: Best Respectful and Patriotic President Ever..Thank You, President Trump, for standing at Salute for us… for our Brave Fallen Soldiers
***Praise: Emerson College poll shows 49% of independents now oppose impeachment than support it, a significant change from polling in October which was 39% opposed impeachment
***Praise: Fake Impeachment Drama: A Major FLUB
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, become a dudhead
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground and fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Freedom vs Tyranny *🇺🇸*
🦅 The Story Of America: “It is the chronicle of brave citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 22, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 347 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with video. – (0:57)
Previous (November 21th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/21/november-21st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1036/comment-page-1/#comment-7585272
Tweet with video. – (0:34)
Q: How many mile stretch is being built this go?
A: 3.5 miles of NEW AMERICAN WALL!
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
Q: Where’s the wall ????
A: Land prep first
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
Email update – 11/21/19
VIDEO: New DHS Secretary & CBP Chief fully endorse We Build The Wall. Call it a “Game Changer”
WOW! you have to watch this. Thank you guys, it’s only because of you that this community was saved!
(See video and tweets below.)
Tweet with video. – (1:38)
Q: Fantastic. Question – how is ongoing maintenance managed? Do the property owners take that on, or is some sort of fund set up for that?
A: we have a long term maintenance fund, however maintenance on our wall is next to nothing. its built well
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief ENDORSE We Build The Wall – 11/21/19
Big plans on the horizon for We Build The Wall as we gain momentum with our projects
Tweet with article.
DHS Officials Praise “We Build the Wall” Privately-Funded Border Wall Organization – 35 More Miles Planned! (VIDEO) – 11/21/19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/dhs-officials-praise-we-build-the-wall-privately-funded-built-border-organization-35-miles-planned-video/
Excerpt:
“We Build the Wall” has more to do.
The patriotic organization has plans for 35 more miles in privately funded border wall projects.
Founder and organizer Brian Kolfage recently announced two more border wall projects.
“We are deep into the planning of Projects #2 and #3, which are coming soon. Those sections of border wall will also have a major impact when completed. Both projects are complicated in nature and require a lot of extra planning before we break ground. We cannot release exact locations due to security concerns, but rest assured we are working hard to ensure no one can target us like we saw with our first construction phase. As with Project #1, we will begin building and get the job done without a lot of fanfare in advance.”
Tweet with article.
Exclusive: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf makes unannounced visit to privately funded border wall – 11/21/19
https://news.yahoo.com/acting-homeland-security-chief-chad-wolf-makes-unannounced-visit-to-privately-funded-border-wall-223803492.html
Excerpt:
At the same press conference, El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez praised We Build the Wall’s first completed section in Sunland Park.
“When that wall got built, everything changed for us and we were able to manage border enforcement actions there even better,” said Chavez, who accompanied Wolf to the half-mile fence, located on the southern edge of an inactive brickyard owned by an 85-year-old Air Force veteran.
Q: The article said that the stretch of wall was built “without permits”. I find that hard to believe otherwise they would have shut it down.
A: Not a single permit is required for this project except for the structure, which we will have before it goes up
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
Q: Is it true Sunland Park wall was built without permits? If so, can the courts order the wall be torn down?
A: We have the permits
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
Tweet with article.
Two Convicted Killers Arrested After Crossing Texas Border – 11/21/19
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/11/21/two-convicted-killers-arrested-after-crossing-texas-border/amp/
DHS video mentioned in image heading already shown in one of the above tweets.
Video already posted in one of the above tweets but with different description. (0:34)
Continuing discussion on a tweet from yesterday.
Q: Please add concrete to your structure. Seems like the illegals are getting through… Study Israel’s wall. They seems pretty safe.
A: We do have concrete… no one has got through our wall. And we did hire the Israeli wall builder as a consultant back in January 2019. That’s why border patrol loves our wall
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 21, 2019)
America’s Voice News interviews Brian Kolfage
Facebook video – 11/21/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/AmericasVoiceNews/videos/2348522952106186/UzpfSTgyMjYzNzU5NDc4NTAyNzo5NDc0MzYxNTU2Mzg1MDM/
(Drag cursor over video bar to select time.)
7:41/9:24 to 17:11 – Brian Kolfage interview. (Jump to this time to skip the rest of the show.)
Excerpts:
– We will start construction of the actual wall probably in the next few weeks. We’re clearing the land.
– It’s the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
– Discusses fiber optic detection.
– We will have 4 miles completed before Christmas. (0.5 (Wall 1) + 3.5(Wall 2) = 4 miles)
– The next project has something to do with the Federal Government but they can’t discuss it.
– Discussed fiber optic and how it’s not affected by flooding.
