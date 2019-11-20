November 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1035

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

70 Responses to November 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1035

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 349 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Because Your lovingkindness is better than life, My lips shall praise You.
    Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name..” 🌟
    -— Ps. 63:3-4
    ————–
    ***Praise: It’s a Great Day for our President Trump and our country!
    ***Praise: Stock Market Index set another all time record high! Winning
    ***Praise: BOOMERANG Time!!! Fake impeachment drama is fumbling and crumbling
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for President Trump’s health… top-notch and physically safe
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
    — for those who participated in lying schemes in those fake impeachment dramas to be charge with lying to Congress
    — for protection for all Patriots fighting against Opposition’s plots to take down President Trump and our country
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Never Give In *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 — 👌

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. Stillwater says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Facebook video – 11/19/2019 – (2:10)
    American citizen responses from yesterday’s hotline calls/voicemails.
    Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/videos/991341724538923/

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 19th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/19/november-19th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1034/comment-page-1/#comment-7576226

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Bert Darrell says:
      November 20, 2019 at 1:13 am

      WWW Pelosi has been called by PDJT incompetent, corrupt and crazy. There is a man who tells like it is!

      WWW: wicked witch of the West.

  7. joeknuckles says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

    OLP (officious little prick) Vindman should be put in charge of counting penguins in Antarctica.

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Good Tweets from Fake Impeachment Drama 11-19-19—-

    >>Brad Parscale: “This could not have gone worse for Democrats, and could not have gone better for Americans sick to death of this concocted, bogus circus.”

    >>Kayleigh McEnaney: “Both Volker and Morrison completely obliterate the Democrat coup conspiracy theory, saying they’ve never been asked to bribe or extort anyone!”

    >>Rep Mike Turner: “The thoughts, feelings & opinions of those around the call DO NOT MATTER. What matters is what President Trump actually said & what the Ukrainian President understood that to mean. In other words, NO QUID PRO QUO/BRIBERY/DEM WORD OF THE DAY!

    >>Kevin McCarthy: “Remember → There is still no due process in these hearings.
    ❌ The President doesn’t get to request witnesses.
    ❌ The President’s attorneys are not allowed in the room.
    ❌ All of Adam Schiff’s witnesses have already auditioned for their roles.”

    >>Rep. Lloyd Smucker: “What is crystal clear during these #ImpeachmentHearings are the FACTS ARE ON THE PRESIDENTS SIDE! Nothing has changed. Not a single one of the Democrats “star witnesses” confirmed that there was a quid pro quo. In fact, when asked if they had evidence of bribery, they said NO!

    (Sorry I can’t post Sundance’s comments/tweets…..he has too many good ones!)

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • Beverly says:
      November 20, 2019 at 12:56 am

      We call Schiff the Bug-eyed Booger-eater.

      The other day, he pulled an 11-pound booger out of his nose, but his head collapsed before he could eat it.

      Not to worry, though, the Dims had more than enough hot air — looking at you, Swalwell — to reinflate him.

  13. joeknuckles says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    If OLP Vindman was a Russian agent trying to foment chaos in this country, what would he do differently than he is now?

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  16. FPCHmom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Good article by Ned Ryun on the big picture and loss of faith in institutions –

  17. A2 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:37 am

    🚨👇👇🌟🌟🌟💥💥
    A2 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 9:39 pm
    You may watch here the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act here.

    Thank you America!

    Please listen to the speeches on the floor of the senate AMAZING.

    Every senator speaking truth to power and universally condemning the CCP.

    Unmissable.

    💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🌟🌟🌟🌟

      • A2 says:
        November 20, 2019 at 1:00 am

        A2 says:
        November 19, 2019 at 10:02 pm
        🚨🚨🚨

        Thugs, liars and evil doers of the 21st century. Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 is 💯% responsible for this travesty.

        Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 is now unequivocally the Leader of the Unfree World.
        👇👇👇
        China expresses strong condemnation against U.S. Senate’s passing of Hong Kong-related legislation

        Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang’s Remarks on US Senate Passing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

        2019/11/20
        On November 19, the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. This act neglects facts and truth, applies double standards and blatantly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs. It is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. China condemns and firmly opposes it.

        ( then lies, lies and more lies)

        “I’d like to stress once again that Hong Kong is part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs. We urge the US to grasp the situation, stop its wrongdoing before it’s too late, and immediately take measures to prevent this act from becoming law. The US should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs, or the negative consequences will boomerang on itself. China will have to take strong countermeasures to defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests if the US insists on making the wrong decisions.“

        https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/t1716773.shtml

        🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

        God bless America, land of the brave, home of the free THANK YOU!!

    • billrla says:
      November 20, 2019 at 1:03 am

      A2: When will they pass one of these acts for our own country?

  18. JustScott says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:37 am

    BREAKING NEWS, and this is bad. They have got him now with documented evidence.
    The dims are going to file a formal inpeachmint on a count of “President Trump is Interfering with the 2020 election.” Evidence here:

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump/trump-to-formally-launch-2020-campaign-on-june-18-in-orlando-florida-idUSKCN1T12LK

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 20, 2019 at 1:06 am

      You do know this Reuters article was written on May 31, 2019. It’s old and outdated news. We, as a nation with our President Trump, have move so far ahead. And the fake impeachment drama have backfired on the Dems BIGLY.

      Candidate Trump came down the escalator in 2015, not 2016 as mentioned in this article.

  19. JustScott says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:41 am

    President Trump’s Doctor’s Press Conference

    • JustScott says:
      November 20, 2019 at 12:45 am

      OK! OK! I don’t like who it is aimed at either, but you have to admit it was funny.
      I thought it was real when I first came across it.
      Funny thing is, dimlibtardprogs have zero sense of humor, they would be rioting and burning down the studio if it was about obummer.

  20. JohnCasper says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Know who Vindman reminds me of? Few will ever guess although it’s obvious once spoken.

    ..

    ..

    Muammar Qaddafi.

    Qaddafi was also a know-it-all-in-his-own-mind ltc or colonel when he staged a coup in Libya and named himself President. Maybe Vindman sees himself as Qaddafi 2.0 If he does, may he meet the same end.

    Although, Idi Amin also staged a coup against Ugandan President Milton Obote, but Ida Amin was a general then, so Vindman likely identities somewhat less with him..

    • A2 says:
      November 20, 2019 at 12:47 am

      He reminds me of Uncle Fester

    • Mad Mike says:
      November 20, 2019 at 12:53 am

      I was going to go with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man but I see your point.

      The guy makes my Spidey-sense go crazy, I know that. He just doesn’t seem sincere at all and that “truth matters” line felt like pure production value. I did enjoy watching him squirm as Rep Jordan questioned him.

      He deserves to circle the drain for this… you can’t help but wonder what some countries would do with a usurper like him.

    • BestBets says:
      November 20, 2019 at 1:03 am

      Vindman reminds me of Lumpy on Leave It to Beaver.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 20, 2019 at 1:16 am

      Ossie Whitworth on Poldark is who keeps coming back to my mind…so full of himself and vain.

  21. Magabear says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:43 am

    So I caught tail end if the Volker interrogation by one of the demonrats, something about PDJT “demanding” that Zelenskyy go before a microphone and announce he was investigating Biden if he wanted to receive US aid. Who even alleged that? Is this just the dimms making sh*t up again?

    What an embarrassment the Pelosi bull Schiff show is making of this country.

  22. MR52 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Any chance that Vindman was doing Marie Yovanovitch? This hold relationship is really strange and seems their are people that are upset because they have been dismissed.

  23. nimrodman says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Aw hell, haven’t even read the article yet, I just love the headline:

    GOP Sen. Kennedy: Impeachment Proceedings Look Like Kavanaugh Hearing ‘Without the Vagina Hats’
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/19/gop-sen-kennedy-impeachment-proceedings-look-like-kavanaugh-hearing-without-the-vagina-hats/

  24. joeknuckles says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Ukraine should be allowed to investigate corruption within their own country if they choose to do so without being threatened by Democrats like Biden, Murphy & now Adam Schiff. Schiff should be investigated for this.
    https://www.oann.com/rep-adam-schiff-to-ukraine-dont-investigate-bidens/

  25. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:59 am

  26. emet says:
    November 20, 2019 at 12:59 am

    Still lots of people believing the Pelosi/Shiff/MSM fabrications. Reminds me of the phrase “in the chair”. You will not find the term on the internet I’m pretty sure. Old time con men use the term to describe a mark who has been reeled in and under total control. That’s what’s happened to many Americans. They are in the chair and can’t get out.

  27. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Wilbur Ross…

  28. JohnCasper says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:12 am

    Who is Porky Pig Vindman’s nutrition and exercise advisor anyway? Michael Moore or Rosie O’Donnell? He looks like he’s never walked past a buffet.

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:16 am

  30. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 20, 2019 at 1:19 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    The Verdict of Roger Stone (Ep. 52)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/265329d0/the-verdict-of-roger-stone-ep-52

    Michael Caputo|11/18/2019

    Topic: My reaction to being in the courtroom for the verdict of Roger Stone … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/

