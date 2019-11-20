November 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1035

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 349 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Because Your lovingkindness is better than life, My lips shall praise You.
Thus I will bless You while I live; I will lift up my hands in Your name..” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:3-4
————–
***Praise: It’s a Great Day for our President Trump and our country!
***Praise: Stock Market Index set another all time record high! Winning
***Praise: BOOMERANG Time!!! Fake impeachment drama is fumbling and crumbling
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump’s health… top-notch and physically safe
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
— for those who participated in lying schemes in those fake impeachment dramas to be charge with lying to Congress
— for protection for all Patriots fighting against Opposition’s plots to take down President Trump and our country
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Never Give In *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 — 👌
Thanks for another thoughtful prayer Grandma!
Dear Lord-
Please send your Holy Spirit to cut through the diabolical confusion that evil forces are thrusting upon our country and the whole world. Open our eyes and hearts to the truth.
In Jesus name, Amen.
Amen to that! 👍
Amen!
Nasty Nancy……/END
The President’s personal attacks on Pelosi are becoming more personal and insulting.
How was that a personal attack? He was addressing a particularly revealing statement that she made.
“Wow, she’s CRAZY!”
IMO, the statement is both explicit and derogatory. Easy call.
Well, bless her heart
https://amgreatness.com/2019/11/06/our-elites-dont-see-whats-coming/
She’s better than us, but this article lays it on the line.
Very good article. Thanks for sharing. 🙂
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Facebook video – 11/19/2019 – (2:10)
American citizen responses from yesterday’s hotline calls/voicemails.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/videos/991341724538923/
—————
Related
Previous (November 19th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/19/november-19th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1034/comment-page-1/#comment-7576226
Q: This prototype has been approved for construction and implementation for all sections where water exists on the border? Very cool, if so!
A: We had a 2hr meeting with the new DHS secretary last week, they love this new design. It will be the future wall for all of Texas. (emphasis added)
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: Is it filled with alligators? 🐊
A: The rio grande does have gators naturally.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
“…gators naturally…” Love it! 😉 Now about that catapults……
WBTW has designed a catapult that activates if anyone happens to make it over the wall. It looks something like this. Also, no one will be hurt as they will land softly in the Rio. 😁
LikeLike
That is just wrong. Kinda funny, though. I hope no squirrels were harmed in the making of that video. Or is it like some kind of hillbilly skeet shooting thing?
LikeLike
Tweet with latest image of wall design. lol
Q: Wow!! We wonder why the @USACE_SWD didn’t think of this? And why it is not allowed? Also, if it’s so dangerous where you are building, how come the cartel has left your workers alone? Things that make you go hhhmmm???
A: Maybe you didn’t the snipers in your bushes doing security for our team ??? Hmmm 🤔
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: Screenshotted admission of criminal trespass. Thanks, Brian!
A: We are all over the butterfly property! Look out your window
A: Call in ANTIFA! I’m sure the training you got will come in handy as a an eco-terrorist. No wonder so many in your community hate you! Every agent and every cop laughs about you
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19/2019)
Q: it’s already safe and beautiful. mcallen is ranked #4 on the list of top 10 safest cities in the US. check your facts boomer, quit coming for our city 🙂
A: Boomer? *** are u smoking? Actually we were invited to your city by a member of your community because it’s a cesspool of illegals and cartel crime which we have witnessed first hand. Multiple police chases, smugglers with drugs… sorry to burst your bubble but it’s a war zone
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Nice snarky touch with the butterflies on the right side of the picture . . .
Second tweet has 2 aerial photos.
Continuing discussion on a tweet yesterday.
Q: IBWC is corrupt correct? What happens if they don’t give you permits? Or can they stop you? Will it take years to fight them in court? Or can feds come in and override?
A: They don’t have a choice we have scientific data and analysis plus they allowed mansions to be built in foodpain across the river. The barrier will go up even if we have to sue them, it will go up.
A: We are not going to be bullied by an international organization half owned by corrupt Mexico. We’ll tear them to shreds and expose every ounce of corruption between them and Mexico
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: who will file the ethics complaint. And jail her for back taxes
A: formal complaints filed 😉
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: Did you know Kobach’s campaign used We Build The Wall’s email list to send a fundraising plea?
A: Yup it’s called renting a list and perfectly legal
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Tweet with article.
Q: Keep on building this big beautiful privately funded wall, we’ve got miles and miles to go before we’re finished.
A: Yes we do! Build it tall.
– Dustin Stockton (Nov 19, 2019)
‘We Build the Wall’ told to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm – 11/19/19
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/we-build-the-wall-to-be-stopped-from-border-wall-construction-in-south-texas-officials-confirm-to-border-report/
Sadly, I anticipate that lawfare will win this confrontation, either judicially or through imposing an oppressive financial burden on the builders. It’s how the Dems roll, and it should surprise no one.
Tweets in reference to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez mentioned in above article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with screenshot.
Q: I think she probably hears voices
A: I think she’s loving the cartels
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: Calling her a “reporter” is unfair to real reporters and journalists.
A: Other local reporters even said she “clearly has no ethics or morals for journalism”
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Tweet with screenshot where WBTW explains “KEYWORD: STRUCTURE”. I’ve copied over the explanation below.
KEYWORD: STRUCTURE
The IBWC has no control over any construction on Private property until you build a structure. We can clear all the land without their approval, as we are doing.
The IBWC is NOT telling us to stop working on the project, they are saying do not start construction of the “STRUCTURE” ie the wall until we complete the permit process, which is something we have been doing. This is a multi phased project. Phase 1 is prepping the land which we are doing now, Phase 2 begins after land prep and will be commence when the IBWC hydrology study is completed, as we have been working through, this is when the STRUCTURE will be constructed.
If you are the media, please learn the construction process in general before contacting us. You NEVER file for every permit at the start of a project, they are done in phases and milestones.
Q: **** tho, man, a drainage study can take years, and longer if they want to drag it out with excessive reviews, all agencies get to chime-in. Did your engineer get conditional approval from local municipalities and FEMA and whoever ?
A: We did the study over the past few months. It’s done. We just needed to turn it in. All is on schedule.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: confused… do you weren’t told to stop?
A: No
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Smells like … Victory. 🤠
Facebook photo – 11/16/2019
Photo of 1 of 2 live 4K HD cameras.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/photos/a.1576822505864693/2535853759961558/?type=3&theater
Facebook video – ~ 1 month ago – (1:14)
Great Wall of China.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/realJeffRainforth/videos/430325544555044/
WWW Pelosi has been called by PDJT incompetent, corrupt and crazy. There is a man who tells like it is!
WWW: wicked witch of the West.
OLP (officious little prick) Vindman should be put in charge of counting penguins in Antarctica.
Good Tweets from Fake Impeachment Drama 11-19-19—-
>>Brad Parscale: “This could not have gone worse for Democrats, and could not have gone better for Americans sick to death of this concocted, bogus circus.”
>>Kayleigh McEnaney: “Both Volker and Morrison completely obliterate the Democrat coup conspiracy theory, saying they’ve never been asked to bribe or extort anyone!”
>>Rep Mike Turner: “The thoughts, feelings & opinions of those around the call DO NOT MATTER. What matters is what President Trump actually said & what the Ukrainian President understood that to mean. In other words, NO QUID PRO QUO/BRIBERY/DEM WORD OF THE DAY!
>>Kevin McCarthy: “Remember → There is still no due process in these hearings.
❌ The President doesn’t get to request witnesses.
❌ The President’s attorneys are not allowed in the room.
❌ All of Adam Schiff’s witnesses have already auditioned for their roles.”
>>Rep. Lloyd Smucker: “What is crystal clear during these #ImpeachmentHearings are the FACTS ARE ON THE PRESIDENTS SIDE! Nothing has changed. Not a single one of the Democrats “star witnesses” confirmed that there was a quid pro quo. In fact, when asked if they had evidence of bribery, they said NO!
(Sorry I can’t post Sundance’s comments/tweets…..he has too many good ones!)
We call Schiff the Bug-eyed Booger-eater.
The other day, he pulled an 11-pound booger out of his nose, but his head collapsed before he could eat it.
Not to worry, though, the Dims had more than enough hot air — looking at you, Swalwell — to reinflate him.
If OLP Vindman was a Russian agent trying to foment chaos in this country, what would he do differently than he is now?
Good article by Ned Ryun on the big picture and loss of faith in institutions –
🚨👇👇🌟🌟🌟💥💥
A2 says:
November 19, 2019 at 9:39 pm
You may watch here the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act here.
Thank you America!
Please listen to the speeches on the floor of the senate AMAZING.
Every senator speaking truth to power and universally condemning the CCP.
Unmissable.
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🌟🌟🌟🌟
The full statements on the senate floor.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4831545/user-clip-hongkong-human-rights-democracy-act
A2 says:
November 19, 2019 at 10:02 pm
🚨🚨🚨
Thugs, liars and evil doers of the 21st century. Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 is 💯% responsible for this travesty.
Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 is now unequivocally the Leader of the Unfree World.
👇👇👇
China expresses strong condemnation against U.S. Senate’s passing of Hong Kong-related legislation
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang’s Remarks on US Senate Passing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
2019/11/20
On November 19, the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. This act neglects facts and truth, applies double standards and blatantly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs. It is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. China condemns and firmly opposes it.
( then lies, lies and more lies)
“I’d like to stress once again that Hong Kong is part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs. We urge the US to grasp the situation, stop its wrongdoing before it’s too late, and immediately take measures to prevent this act from becoming law. The US should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs, or the negative consequences will boomerang on itself. China will have to take strong countermeasures to defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests if the US insists on making the wrong decisions.“
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/t1716773.shtml
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
God bless America, land of the brave, home of the free THANK YOU!!
A2: When will they pass one of these acts for our own country?
BREAKING NEWS, and this is bad. They have got him now with documented evidence.
The dims are going to file a formal inpeachmint on a count of “President Trump is Interfering with the 2020 election.” Evidence here:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump/trump-to-formally-launch-2020-campaign-on-june-18-in-orlando-florida-idUSKCN1T12LK
You do know this Reuters article was written on May 31, 2019. It’s old and outdated news. We, as a nation with our President Trump, have move so far ahead. And the fake impeachment drama have backfired on the Dems BIGLY.
Candidate Trump came down the escalator in 2015, not 2016 as mentioned in this article.
President Trump’s Doctor’s Press Conference
OK! OK! I don’t like who it is aimed at either, but you have to admit it was funny.
I thought it was real when I first came across it.
Funny thing is, dimlibtardprogs have zero sense of humor, they would be rioting and burning down the studio if it was about obummer.
Know who Vindman reminds me of? Few will ever guess although it’s obvious once spoken.
..
…
..
Muammar Qaddafi.
Qaddafi was also a know-it-all-in-his-own-mind ltc or colonel when he staged a coup in Libya and named himself President. Maybe Vindman sees himself as Qaddafi 2.0 If he does, may he meet the same end.
Although, Idi Amin also staged a coup against Ugandan President Milton Obote, but Ida Amin was a general then, so Vindman likely identities somewhat less with him..
He reminds me of Uncle Fester
No, he’s Newman from Seinfeld or Nedry from Jurassic Park.
I guess at least we who will play OLP Vindman in the movie.
I was going to go with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man but I see your point.
The guy makes my Spidey-sense go crazy, I know that. He just doesn’t seem sincere at all and that “truth matters” line felt like pure production value. I did enjoy watching him squirm as Rep Jordan questioned him.
He deserves to circle the drain for this… you can’t help but wonder what some countries would do with a usurper like him.
Vindman reminds me of Lumpy on Leave It to Beaver.
Ossie Whitworth on Poldark is who keeps coming back to my mind…so full of himself and vain.
So I caught tail end if the Volker interrogation by one of the demonrats, something about PDJT “demanding” that Zelenskyy go before a microphone and announce he was investigating Biden if he wanted to receive US aid. Who even alleged that? Is this just the dimms making sh*t up again?
What an embarrassment the Pelosi bull Schiff show is making of this country.
Any chance that Vindman was doing Marie Yovanovitch? This hold relationship is really strange and seems their are people that are upset because they have been dismissed.
LikeLike
whole not hold
Aw hell, haven’t even read the article yet, I just love the headline:
GOP Sen. Kennedy: Impeachment Proceedings Look Like Kavanaugh Hearing ‘Without the Vagina Hats’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/19/gop-sen-kennedy-impeachment-proceedings-look-like-kavanaugh-hearing-without-the-vagina-hats/
Ukraine should be allowed to investigate corruption within their own country if they choose to do so without being threatened by Democrats like Biden, Murphy & now Adam Schiff. Schiff should be investigated for this.
https://www.oann.com/rep-adam-schiff-to-ukraine-dont-investigate-bidens/
LikeLike
Still lots of people believing the Pelosi/Shiff/MSM fabrications. Reminds me of the phrase “in the chair”. You will not find the term on the internet I’m pretty sure. Old time con men use the term to describe a mark who has been reeled in and under total control. That’s what’s happened to many Americans. They are in the chair and can’t get out.
Wilbur Ross…
Who is Porky Pig Vindman’s nutrition and exercise advisor anyway? Michael Moore or Rosie O’Donnell? He looks like he’s never walked past a buffet.
LikeLike
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
The Verdict of Roger Stone (Ep. 52)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/265329d0/the-verdict-of-roger-stone-ep-52
Michael Caputo|11/18/2019
Topic: My reaction to being in the courtroom for the verdict of Roger Stone … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
