November 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1033

Trump Retweet
Schiff makes the rules. Fat chance.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 351 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “O God, You are my God; Early will I seek You;
My soul thirsts for You; My flesh longs for You
In a dry and thirsty land Where there is no water.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:1
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
— for all Republican Congresspeople to get a backbone and say enough with this impeachment scam
— for protection for Reps. Jordan, Ratcliffe, Stefanik, Turner, Stewart, etc after forcing Yovanovitch to admit truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand Up For America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We pledge to always honor our veterans and pay a mortal tribute to those who have laid down their lives so that we might be free.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, November 18, 2019 — 👌
Amen
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with map.
—————
Previous (November 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/17/november-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1032/comment-page-1/#comment-7568510
Q: “We defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.” -President Donald J Trump – Inaugural Address – Jan 20 2017
A: It’s political warfare. And we must treat every single action with that precision
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 17, 2019)
Q: Dude we are not dumb. You are using the StupidWall as a means of funneling OUR money to ErikPrince, SteveBannon and their sycophants. Your grifting a** is going to end up in jail before this is all done.
A: “Our money” you never donated. And you are wrong. Do you think these walls are free? You lack common sense. We will have 4 miles complete before end of year. In govt dollars that cost roughly $68 million dollars. We have raised about $25mil do the math.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 17, 2019)
Facebook photo – 11/17/19
Note: Additional info as well as two aerial photos of the location where Project 2 is being built.
The new wall is 3.5 miles long and is on a MAJOR smuggling route for the cartels. In our first week we discovered 2 dead bodies and 50+ illegals crossing and a high speed chase with border patrol and a cartel member running drugs.
Source: https://webuildthewall.us/wall-update-donation-2/
Email update. – 11/17/19
Note: The video below is the same video that I posted yesterday but it has been edited to include supporting info/tweets.
NEW UPDATE VIDEO FROM US BORDER!
The DOZERS are MOVING DIRT! We broke ground and are building on this historic project! The left wing butterfly extremist are trying to stop us and we need your help, they are threatening to sabotage our construction equipment. FOREMAN Mike has a urgent update!
Additionally, our LIVE border wall cams are now up! you can view them on our website homepage after you watch this important update!
Please share this email with all your fellow wall supporters!
Foreman Mike Finds Body Where We’re Building Wall & Has New Fight
“Foreman Mike isn’t just battling deep mud and finding a body by where we’re building a new wall, he’s at the center of a new fight he’s winning for We Build the Wall!
We don’t back down to anyone for anything – help us keep this project moving a record pace for record cost the gov’t can’t do it for. Every dollar in donations matters!”
Tweet with aerial photo.
Q: Brian, can you explain how your average volunteer at a butterfly sanctuary is trained and equipped to confront armed drug cartels **** ***?
A: Well removing the dock that greets the floaters is a start.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 17, 2019)
Tweet with picture of dock on @NatButterflies shoreline.
Tweet with screenshot of $1 million + raised this week. lol 🙂
I combined a couple tweet chains so viewers can see the donation info in one place. It doesn’t contain every question and reply.
Brian Kolfage retweet.
Tweet with article.
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Smugglers Busted, Migrants Rescued at Border Stash House – 11/16/19
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/11/16/exclusive-alleged-smugglers-busted-migrants-rescued-at-border-stash-house/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
TIME for a DIRTY Demo☭rats DAILY TRACKER from POTUS:
What Demo☭rats’ USMCA Delay has COST Every USA Citizen
• $ Today per Citizen
• $ To Date per Citizen
• $ Billion To Date Total
What USA Citizens PAID for Demo☭rats’ USMCA DELAY
• $ Annual Tax Cuts per Median-Income Worker
• $ Cumulative Tax Cuts per Median-Income Worker
• $ Annual Pay Raise per Median-Income Worker
• $ Cumulative Pay Raise per Median-Income Worker
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
