November 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1033

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

52 Responses to November 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1033

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 351 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “O God, You are my God; Early will I seek You;
    My soul thirsts for You; My flesh longs for You
    In a dry and thirsty land Where there is no water.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:1
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
    — for all Republican Congresspeople to get a backbone and say enough with this impeachment scam
    — for protection for Reps. Jordan, Ratcliffe, Stefanik, Turner, Stewart, etc after forcing Yovanovitch to admit truth
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Stand Up For America *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “We pledge to always honor our veterans and pay a mortal tribute to those who have laid down their lives so that we might be free.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, November 18, 2019 — 👌

  3. Stillwater says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Tweet with map.

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 17th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/17/november-17th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1032/comment-page-1/#comment-7568510

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:33 am

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:36 am

    TIME for a DIRTY Demo☭rats DAILY TRACKER from POTUS:

    What Demo☭rats’ USMCA Delay has COST Every USA Citizen
    • $ Today per Citizen
    • $ To Date per Citizen
    • $ Billion To Date Total

    What USA Citizens PAID for Demo☭rats’ USMCA DELAY
    • $ Annual Tax Cuts per Median-Income Worker
    • $ Cumulative Tax Cuts per Median-Income Worker
    • $ Annual Pay Raise per Median-Income Worker
    • $ Cumulative Pay Raise per Median-Income Worker

  23. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Trump Retweet

  24. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Trump Retweet

  25. Citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:44 am

  26. Citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:46 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:49 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:51 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:52 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:53 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 12:56 am

  36. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 1:00 am

  37. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 1:01 am

  38. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Finally…

