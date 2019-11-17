Sunday November 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Gift Of Righteousness
St. Paul, in his Epistle to the Romans, refers to those who receive “the abundance of grace” and “the gift of righteousness” (Rom.5:17) which God in love bestows upon all who trust in His Son for salvation.
The Bible declares that no man can ever stand uncondemned in the sight of God, the Judge of all, unless he receives righteousness as the gift of God’s grace.
Quoting from the Psalms, the Apostle says in Romans 3:10; “It is written, there is none righteous, no, not one“. This is why Paul pitied those who continued to go about “to establish their own righteousness” (Rom.10:3). He knew that their struggle was utterly futile, that they needed to be saved (See Verse One).
Let us thank God that the Lord Jesus Christ took the condemnation and judgment of our sins upon Himself at Calvary so that His righteousness might be imputed to us by grace through faith. Regarding Abraham’s justification before God, the Apostle says: “What saith the Scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness” (Rom.4:3).
Abraham’s justification, of course, was based on the fact that Christ was to die for sin, but Christ’s death is now past; it is an historical fact. Thus righteousness is now proclaimed through Christ and offered to all as a gift. “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom.5:8). “God hath made Him to be sin for us…that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (IICor.5:21).
But we must receive this righteousness as a gift, for “to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, HIS FAITH is counted for righteousness” (Rom.4:5).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-gift-of-righteousness/
Romans 5:17 For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)
Romans 3:10 As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one:
Romans 10:3 For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.
Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved.
Romans 4:3 For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
LikeLike
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Romans 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
LikeLike
Have a…
LikeLike
A Big MISTAKE Christians Make In Politics | Huckabee
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love these guys. Have been a subscriber to their channel? for a couple of years but hadn’t received any notifications in a while…
LikeLike
It would appear (from one of their videos), they went on a hiatus. Probably a little burned out from the touring (believe they are from Serbia)…and I have missed them.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
I came across this You Tube video when I was looking at another one. It’s from the Ellen Show but the young Belgian girl and her dance instructor were worth watching IMO. Liberal Politics not included.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has happened before!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this Sarah Vaughan tune. Ahhh, nostalgia.
LikeLike