November 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1032

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 352 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “God has spoken once, Twice I have heard this:
That power belongs to God. Also to You, O Lord, belongs mercy;
For You render to each one according to his work.” 🌟 -— Ps. 62:11-12
—————-
***Praise: After getting his partial annual exam and lab work, President Trump remains healthy and energetic, afterwards he visited the injured soldiers at Walter Reed Hosp.
***Praise: for 3 military soldiers who received clemency/promotion from Pres. Trump
***Praise: Three Impeachment witnesses in the dust bin…Score: 3-0
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they have another well-deserved restful weekend.
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* In God We Trust *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We’re unlocking American energy, and the United States is now a net exporter of clean, affordable, American natural gas. We’re exporting all over the world.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, November 17, 2019 — 👌
Grandma Covfefe, thank you for your daily prayer!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Scroll halfway down WeBuildTheWall’s homepage to “Project 1 LIVE Stream Video” to view 2 camera livestreams.
—————
Previous (November 16th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/16/november-16th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1031/comment-page-1/#comment-7564119
Tweet with 2 pictures showing the upper portion of the new bollard design.
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike Update Project 2 – (1:28) – 11/16/19
“We Build the Wall and Brian Kolfage from Texas”
Transcript:
– Good morning. Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall Construction.
– We got our D6’s moving.
– What we’re doing, we pan across from the Rio Grande, we have a 150 foot easement that’s been purchased by Tommy Fisher of Fisher Industries. It’s 3.5 miles long.
– We’re doing the initial clearing at present time. We are also getting our initial GIS if you pan over.
– We’re getting our initial GIS of 120 ft.
– We’re leaving ourselves 30 ft. off the farming property for our cleanup along the bank.
– This is our initial cut
– If you come around behind me you can see the compactors. We’re aerating right now our first cut on aeration of the farmland. We’re going to let it dry out.
– Then our graders are going to be coming in. We’re going to start cutting the banks for the highway.
– We’ve got approximately 2,800 ft. in 3 days. We’ve got another 2 miles cleared initially going to the west.
– Things are going well. It’s a cool, crisp 50 degrees. Everything’s running well. Spirits are high.
– We’ve got great support from our local people we have coming in to help. And we’ve got a huge outpouring of support.
– Thank you donors. And remember, we need those donations. Keep them cranked up. And if you can’t donate, share, share, share. America’s woken up.
– There’s the cartels. Let’s take them to ****.
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike Update – (1:53) – 11/16/19
Transcript:
– Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall Construction.
– We’re waiting on the fuelers for our afternoon fuel up.
– Project’s going very well. We’ve got about a mile and a half cleared back 120 feet. We’re saving the last 30 ft. for collection. It’s aerating very well.
– We’ve got a couple of problems. All over the internet we’ve got the butterfly lady who’s up the stream. Doesn’t want the wall. Fought the wall on her property. She won.
– What you people have to know is that you have dead bodies on her property, right near her property.
– Yesterday they had what’s called a splasher. That’s where they steal vehicles, the cartel, and then get chased by the border patrol and drive into the Rio Grande where we can’t touch them.
– You patriots are putting a stop to that. We’re building 3.5 miles of wall.
-The people of Texas are rising up cause WeBuildTheWall and Fisher Industries are going forward with this build. We’re not going to stop. We need help from the people of Texas, all along the border. We’re here building. You gotta help out.
– We’ve got rogue priests running around. Anti-Trump. Anti-wall. Anti-border.
– There are women and children on both sides of this border you people are defending along with the Border Patrol and our friends at Department of Homeland Security. You keep up the good work.
– Don’t listen to these freaks. There’s something really wrong with them. Their moral compass is broken when they don’t want safety on both sides of the border.
– When the wall’s up on the border they’re not going to come across. They’re not going to get stabbed and killed 7 times like the guy in the bushes a mile from here that we can’t show. Okay?
– They’re not going to have all the rape houses. They’re not going to have all this. You’re stopping everything.
– Magnificent job! Go to WeBuildTheWall.us. Donate today. If you can’t donate, share, share, share.
Q: What is this? Please explain?
Q: Apparently the border wall is going up on their property in Texas. They claim they have never been notified by our government. I just looked it up online.
A: No it’s going up 1 mile from them and we triggered them LMAO
A: The best part is after @realDonaldTrump sees how effective this wall system is he’ll build it on the @NatButterflies property with our help
A: Is a chunk of land on border bought by extreme left wing nut jobs to protest wall so they said the land is a butterfly sanctuary and even named it themselves the “national butterfly center” it’s a 501c3 non profit and is illegally engaging in politics.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 16, 2019)
Tweet with 2 pictures.
New tweet about excellent CNN article I posted on yesterday’s Presidential Thread.
The private border wall group is building again, this time in Texas – 11/15/19
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/15/politics/fisher-industries-border-wall/index.html
Q: an entity who claims to be “for the butterflies,” uses the “resist” hashtag. that alone tells me all i need to know about their b.s. claims. build that wall!
A: Yup they will lose their 501c3 status for electioneering and being political. It’s already been filed
A: You need to ask why a butterfly non profit is attacking a senate candidate who is currently running a can campaign. That’s all you need to know. HIGHLY ILLEGAL
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 16, 2019)
Q: They cut through your wall with $100 power tools
Q: What he MEANT TO SAY was “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this freestanding monument to stupidity will fall in the river when we have our next hurricane.” Lolololol
A: Guess time will tell who’s more educated on Construction, the moron butterfly lady or the man with a degree in architecture. Stay in your lane with butterflies you know nothing about design and construction
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 16, 2019)
Q: Uhmmm, your 3 mi “wall” won’t connect to any other border wall or barrier, so you’re building a freestanding monument to stupidity that won’t stop anyone or anything. And it will fall into the river when we have our next hurricane.
A: It’s a shame you don’t care about the dead bodies on your property or the women & children being sex trafficked right in your backyard. At least we are working to stop it, you are enabling and are COMPLICIT!
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 16, 2019)
Tweet with article.
Exclusive: ‘We Build The Wall’ Fires Back at Catholic Priest, Nature Preserve for ‘Promoting Human Trafficking’ – 11/16/19
https://therundownnews.com/2019/11/exclusive-we-build-the-wall-fires-back-at-catholic-priest-nature-preserve-for-promoting-human-trafficking/
Why would a Catholic priest want children and drugs to pour in over our border?
I don’t know. At best it’s willful ignorance. Perhaps he likes to be patted on the back by the left or maybe he is part of agenda.
As Foreman Mike said: “There’s something really wrong with them. Their moral compass is broken when they don’t want safety on both sides of the border.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Catholic, Lutheran, and a few others get paid very BIG money to deal with refuges and others by the US government. It’s all a scam as usual 😦
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
Thank You, Citizen, for faithfully posting all of President Trump’s tweets. They are a treat to read daily.
This tweet is a real tearjerker…I couldn’t stop crying.
LikeLiked by 10 people
God how I love our President!! May God bless him and his family!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Vets Are Coming!
The ‘Word’ in veteran’s circles is, if the dems don’t drop this coup attempt an army of vets will march on DC with the following demands:
1. All elected/appointed/contracted members/associates of the Federal Government in which evidence is presented that proves they are violating/violated their oath/contract by participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information, will be forced to resign or face charges.
2. The management/staffs of all political parties in which evidence is presented that proves they are/were participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information will be forced to publically acknowledge the same or face legal action initiated by the veterans.
3. The management and staffs of all TV/radio/other media organizations in which evidence is presented that proves they are/were participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information will be forced to publically acknowledge the same or face legal action initiated by the veterans.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
More Spot-On Quotes from Saturday:
> > “How can President Trump be ‘at odds with foreign policy’ when he’s the one who determines it?” (White House)
> > Re: closed door deposition w/OMB official Mark Sandy “was one of the worst fishing expeditions I have ever witnessed….how ridiculous this is..it was a really great day for the republic & a really bad day for Democrats & the resistance.” (Rep. Lee Zeldin)
> > “At this point their fishing expedition would probably even find George Washington guilty of treason.” (Sr. Admin Official)
> > The Democrats continue to say that if they don’t impeach Donald Trump, he is going to get reelected.
> > Morrison testified that: 1) The transcript of the call is accurate, 2) He was concerned about leaks, 3) There was absolutely nothing improper or illegal on the call (Rep Jim Jordan)
> > “Witness tampering? Really? Adam Schiff colluded with the whistleblower—that’s witness tampering!” (Jesse B Watte
Trump Retweet
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his Family
Thank you, sir, for all you do for us Deplorables
The Border Patrol has faced criticism over its use of force in the past, but the number of shootings has fallen over the past few years.
Earlier this month, an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire near Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Saw Sundance tweeted Nyt Dec 2015 article on Hunter/Burisma. Below is WAPO May 2014
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2014/05/14/hunter-bidens-new-job-at-a-ukrainian-gas-company-is-a-problem-for-u-s-soft-power/
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Stone on Trial (Ep.51)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/39d9dc28/stone-on-trial-ep51
Michael Caputo|11/12/2019
Topic: My firsthand account of being on the scene for Roger Stone’s trial and the seriousness of what lies ahead … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
I think, from now on, whenever Limbaugh, Levin or Hannity say the name Ciaramella on the radio, they should all pronounce it Salmonella.
Ciaramella is Fielding Mellish, “Bananas” (1971).
I came from a very liberal Saturday party and they feel PTrump will win in 2020 and not happy with extreme left democratic ideas and AOC. They will not vote PTrump and they hate him but they also do not like Bernie, squad and Warren too. If Warren wins primary then game it’s all good.
So, Sciff-for-brains is now the George Costanza of Politics. Creates a T.V. show about NOTHING, and thinks it will be a ‘hit’.
Crazy No More! Cathy BEGS Nancy to Call Off Impeachment in Surprisingly Sane Op-Ed
Her op-ed:
https://www-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.foxnews.com/opinion/pelosi-democrat-impeachment-cathy-areu.amp?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D&fbclid=IwAR2hCYY8XGOLJauyaEpklngM9jG1Jg74cyzaNd50wbSsuORHtL9YVOqij08#aoh=15739180809830&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fopinion%2Fpelosi-democrat-impeachment-cathy-areu
This girl is koo-koo-for-coco-puffs.
BAT GUANO LOCO.
She is Tucker’s “Liberal Sherpa”.
She advocated for “Theybies” so a baby can “select” it’s gender.
Can’t get much further left-wingnut-city.
Just sayin’
Discuss amongst yourselves….
Any explanation for the loss in LA governor race tonight?
Ungrateful people in LA just like Ohio and Pennsylvania in 2018 electing Democrats who will sell them out on Pelosi’s orders!
Edwards is conservative. He signed an anti-abortion law, that now -strangely- celebrated by Democrats, the same Democrats who celebrated Virginia’s beyond late term abortion law. Talk about principled people.
New Orleans. Too bad States don’t have electoral college.
The contents of this CTH tweet was bewildering. Why didn’t the GOP step up to elect another GOP Gov.?
——————————————————————-
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
1 hour ago
More
For some reason I cannot find a single picture of, nor an article describing, @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel visiting and organizing a Louisiana GOTV effort?
Oh well…
Sundance…..that is because she was spending so much time supporting the effort in Virginia. Regardless what PT said, I don’t like/trust this woman. I think she is the enemy within.
“Four decades ago, Steven Halper was responsible for a long-forgotten spying scandal involving the 1980 Pres election, using CIA officials managed by Halper under the direction of former CIA Dir. /VP candidate George H.W. Bush by running a spy op inside the Carter Admin.”
