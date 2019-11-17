Candidate Joe Biden: President Trump “is not fit to command our troops”…

Former Vice-President Joe Biden doesn’t necessarily write his tweets. The political careerists within his campaign are the ones who construct his messaging; however, the content is an accurate representation of where Biden stands on the specific issue:
The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump. Aside from the reality that Biden has just positioned himself outside the mainstream military, his position serves purposefully in using the military as a political weapon.
Politicizing the military is the same sentiment behind the impeachment crew instructing Lt. Col Alexander Vindman to wear his uniform for an impeachment hearing. Same goals; same intents; same purpose. {Go Deep}
(White House) – Executive Clemency for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance and Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and the Promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward Gallagher
Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and an order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward R. Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him.
♦ In early July 2012, only days after Lieutenant Lorance had taken command of his platoon in one of the most dangerous battle zones in Afghanistan, a motorcycle with three men approached him and his men with unusual speed. Under difficult circumstances and prioritizing the lives of American troops, Lorance ordered his men to engage, and two of the three men were killed.
Following these events, Lorance was convicted of several charges. He has served more than six years of a 19-year sentence he received. Many Americans have sought executive clemency for Lorance, including 124,000 people who have signed a petition to the White House, as well as several members of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice.
♦ Major Mathew Golsteyn, an officer of the United States Army and graduate of West Point, is currently set to stand trial for an allegedly unlawful killing in connection with one of the largest battles of the Afghanistan War.
As our forces cleared the Taliban from the city of Marjah, an Improvised Explosive Device detonated, killing two Marines. The terrorist bombmaker, as identified by an Afghan informant, who had killed our troops, was detained and questioned. Golsteyn was compelled to release him, however, due in part to deficiencies within the fledgling Afghan detention system. Golsteyn has said he later shot the terrorist because he was certain that the terrorist’s bombmaking activities would continue to threaten American troops and their Afghan partners, including Afghan civilians who had helped identify him.
After nearly a decade-long inquiry and multiple investigations, a swift resolution to the case of Major Golsteyn is in the interests of justice. Clemency for Major Golsteyn has
broad support, including from Representatives Louie Gohmert, Duncan Hunter, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham, and Clay Higgins, American author and Marine combat veteran Bing West, and Army combat veteran Pete Hegseth.
♦ Before the prosecution of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward Gallagher, he had been selected for promotion to Senior Chief, awarded a Bronze Star with a “V” for valor, and assigned to an important position in the Navy as an instructor. Though ultimately acquitted on all of the most serious charges, he was stripped of these honors as he awaited his trial and its outcome. Given his service to our Nation, a promotion back to the rank and pay grade of Chief Petty Officer is justified.
The United States military justice system helps ensure good order and discipline for our millions of uniformed military members and holds to account those who violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Due in part to this system, we have the most disciplined, most effective, most respected, and most feared fighting force in the world.
The President, as Commander-in-Chief, is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the law is enforced and when appropriate, that mercy is granted. For more than two hundred years, presidents have used their authority to offer second chances to deserving individuals, including those in uniform who have served our country. These actions are in keeping with this long history. As the President has stated, “when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight.”
~ White House ~
Biden and the stupid dems keep falling into these traps.
our brave people serving in our military and our veterans now have every reason to vote overwhelming for President Trump.
Nobody’s listening Joe, go back to sleep.
He probably was, when that dumb tweet was written. When he gets up, he’ll have to start digging himself a deeper hole.
Seriously? We’re supposed to believe the man who cannot spit out a coherent sentence thought up any of that tweet with his little brain? I don’t think so. Honestly, I didn’t think there was anyone left in his campaign smart enough to come up with that statement.
Say it ain’t quo, Quid pro Joe!
Biden is not fit to command a service dog…
There is the option to clean up the dung from those dogs, for which he could qualify for.
Our military family stands with Trump!
Where is Senator Tom Cotton?
Yep I’m pretty sure this tweet by Biden will ensure not a single present or past military person will ever vote for this man.
Biden might be the first to give the Congressional Medal of Honor to an enemy combatant.
These people are nuts!
Chelsea Manning!!!
Beau Berghdahl
Remember, his boss tried to make a hero of Bo Berghdal and Bradley Manning. He would have given each a medal when the medal should have gone to the men who searched for the traitor.
President Trump is a great and honorable Commander in Chief.
The people pardoned by Pres Trump fully deserved their pardon. And fruck anyone who cannot understand the behavior and service of these men under the most extreme circumstances.
These people need to step forward, now:
“members of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice”
So these tweets from the Biden camp are written by people who would not serve in the armed forces for a doofus candidate. One who didn’t serve in the armed forces but was perfectly contented to send American personnel into unbelievable situations and not give it a second thought.
Here is a suggestion for Biden and his idiots: consume feces and perish
Hey Joe, since you don’t think President Trump should pardon combat veterans caught up in a PC JAG railroad, and, since the Democrat Party now believes you are guilty until proven innocent, how about instead of a pardon President Trump issues warrants for the coup members of the Obama administration (including you, big boy, and maybe your high and mighty son)!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Biden is not even fit to command his own poop or urine stream
I’m glad that our President, our Commander in Chief, has righted these three miscarriages of justice.
If Uncle Joe was in command Bin Laden would still be alive.
“If Uncle Joe was in command Bin Laden would still be alive.”
AND Bin Laden and Hunter Biden would be business partners.
Is this really the United States of America? The left is so unhinged they are beyond dangerous. Of course these brave men who proudly served our country should have been given full pardons. Thank God for President Trump. I pray for President Trump and our great nation each day.
There are massive gaps in the national consciousness, especially because the image makers have been so assiduous in controlling the narrative. It starts with American education and extends to popular culture:
https://web.archive.org/web/20080312064605/http://reason.com/news/show/27732.html
People who have no idea how Bolshevism came to be and spread far and wide aren’t looking for the signs.
Above link: Hollywood’s Missing Movies
Why American films have ignored life under communism.
Never should have been charged. JAG officers need frontline duty if they are so petty as to prosecute American patriots!
It’s just not fair to send them to war and then take away their right to engage and defend themselves like O did. And yes, thank God for President Trump. Joe Biden is a complete fool.
Biden, a self confessed criminal, using the office of Vice President to feather his son’s, and no doubt his own nest, has the brass necked gall to call out Trump? Beyond the pale, Stick to sniffing hair Joe, Strong glue has a different effect!
I believe Candidate Biden should stand before Americans and explain his rationale, in detail.
If Biden is unable to elucidate his rationale, he should fire his incompetent PR team for pretense to intelligence Biden lacks.
Biden can’t even say elucidate without slurring it and peppering each syllable with er-uh!
Seriously. You know what’s worse than Joe Biden? His wife, who is completely 100% deluded into thinking he could actually win a national election. Weak and codependent.
I’m sure old Joe will be completely excoriated on Twitter. His campaign staff seems to be as dumb as he is.
Is this a Joke? A mentally deficient moron (an Democrat Front-runner), questioning anything is hilarious!
Think about this actual scenario before you even think more…
A legitimate mental-retard (Joe Biden), is getting front-stage attention from the Networks (More Propaganda), to lodge insults or whatever else.
This crap should be classified (and prosecuted), as elder abuse and/or abuse of the disabled….
Who would want to serve in combat under any democrat President as every time you might have to fire your weapon they would probably huddle and take a poll to see if you should be charged for defending your country.
Smokin’ Joe Biden…struggling for relevance and losing to Mayor Pete in Iowa.
STFU Biden, you corrupt fool.
Anybody else find it very interesting that Devin Nunes keeps referring to Adam Schitt and his coherts as in a CULT? a cult operating in the deep parts of Congress? as in a satanic cult with witch Hillary at its helm?
Yes, interesting indeed.
Everyone seems to be – again – missing the point.
Pay attention –
—>>>”The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump.”<<<—
The same objective as Pelosi, Schitt, etc etc ad nauseum.
i think that just maybe Biden was forced to run by Trump. …..because guess what? Now, Ukraine the country who gave the most money to the Clinton Foundation is in the news. Guess where the investigation into Ukraine corruption goes next? maybe after Bill and Hillary? Maybe it is why Bill called in to CNN to offer Trump advice. He was warning Trump to back off most likely
Pay attention? I don’t think anyone here is missing the point. We’ve had it shoved in our faces for 3 years now. (Longer, if you consider both sides were also trying to de-legitimize Donald Trump before he even won the nomination.)
Biden isn’t fit to make himself breakfast.
These types of tweets are coming out of the woodwork by the left
They are getting really nasty
Once again, a DEM enters Lewis Carroll’s rabbit hole to enter Cloud KafkaLand with his cuckoo cockamamie claims!
Juvenal, the Roman satirist who did not like what he saw happening around him very much in the 1st century A.D., said his era was so bad that it was impossible NOT to write satires against it.
We have officially reached a point where our society is so bad that it is IMPOSSIBLE to satirize it, because it satirizes itself every day.
It is so bad that I cannot even tell satire from real anymore. I have to double check almost everything to see if its real or not.
I especially love having to check Trump’s tweet that people post….to see if they are real…and when I find out they really are his tweets, I just laugh my head off. I don’t understand people who don’t love all of his tweets. They are all perfect!
But it was ok for dinglebarry to commute the sentence of bradley manning and to trade terrorists for bergdahl
“The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump. ”
Delegitimizing the President has been a goal for decades. Trump serves that goal.
Biden has a log in his eye.
SD, level with us. Are you hearing rumors of military coup? was McRaven op ed and everything that has followed a planned operation?
“Just fire the shotgun through the door.” -Joe the wannabe CNC.
It’s obvious that Obama brass replacements have to be moved out. If Obama can replace officers so can Trump.
“[M]embers of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice.” …
Let’s see who among them comes forward on this and how quick.
Nice list of names for Twitter, which I am not on, with an @ in front of each name.
Go blow Joe.
Sleepy, Creepy Joe was part of an administration that traded 5 Taliban commanders for traitorous Bergdahl. So he can fuc& off.
The military would be the only Federal force capable of stopping a ‘hot’ coup against the President.
I’ll just leave that thought right there.
If I had Twitter
—–
Former Vice Presidents who threaten and extort other countries for millions of dollars to protect the shady business practices of his cokehead US Navy reject son, and who are on video bragging about their extortion and threats, aren’t fit to command a sh!t burning detail.
