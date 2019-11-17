Candidate Joe Biden: President Trump “is not fit to command our troops”…

Former Vice-President Joe Biden doesn’t necessarily write his tweets.  The political careerists within his campaign are the ones who construct his messaging; however, the content is an accurate representation of where Biden stands on the specific issue:

(Tweet Link)

The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump.  Aside from the reality that Biden has just positioned himself outside the mainstream military, his position serves purposefully in using the military as a political weapon.

Politicizing the military is the same sentiment behind the impeachment crew instructing Lt. Col Alexander Vindman to wear his uniform for an impeachment hearing.  Same goals; same intents; same purpose.  {Go Deep}

(White House) – Executive Clemency for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance and Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and the Promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward Gallagher

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and an order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward R. Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him.

♦ In early July 2012, only days after Lieutenant Lorance had taken command of his platoon in one of the most dangerous battle zones in Afghanistan, a motorcycle with three men approached him and his men with unusual speed. Under difficult circumstances and prioritizing the lives of American troops, Lorance ordered his men to engage, and two of the three men were killed.

Following these events, Lorance was convicted of several charges. He has served more than six years of a 19-year sentence he received. Many Americans have sought executive clemency for Lorance, including 124,000 people who have signed a petition to the White House, as well as several members of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice.

♦ Major Mathew Golsteyn, an officer of the United States Army and graduate of West Point, is currently set to stand trial for an allegedly unlawful killing in connection with one of the largest battles of the Afghanistan War.

As our forces cleared the Taliban from the city of Marjah, an Improvised Explosive Device detonated, killing two Marines. The terrorist bombmaker, as identified by an Afghan informant, who had killed our troops, was detained and questioned. Golsteyn was compelled to release him, however, due in part to deficiencies within the fledgling Afghan detention system. Golsteyn has said he later shot the terrorist because he was certain that the terrorist’s bombmaking activities would continue to threaten American troops and their Afghan partners, including Afghan civilians who had helped identify him.

After nearly a decade-long inquiry and multiple investigations, a swift resolution to the case of Major Golsteyn is in the interests of justice. Clemency for Major Golsteyn has
broad support, including from Representatives Louie Gohmert, Duncan Hunter, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham, and Clay Higgins, American author and Marine combat veteran Bing West, and Army combat veteran Pete Hegseth.

♦ Before the prosecution of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward Gallagher, he had been selected for promotion to Senior Chief, awarded a Bronze Star with a “V” for valor, and assigned to an important position in the Navy as an instructor. Though ultimately acquitted on all of the most serious charges, he was stripped of these honors as he awaited his trial and its outcome. Given his service to our Nation, a promotion back to the rank and pay grade of Chief Petty Officer is justified.

The United States military justice system helps ensure good order and discipline for our millions of uniformed military members and holds to account those who violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Due in part to this system, we have the most disciplined, most effective, most respected, and most feared fighting force in the world.

The President, as Commander-in-Chief, is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the law is enforced and when appropriate, that mercy is granted. For more than two hundred years, presidents have used their authority to offer second chances to deserving individuals, including those in uniform who have served our country. These actions are in keeping with this long history. As the President has stated, “when our soldiers have to fight for our country, I want to give them the confidence to fight.”

~ White House ~

56 Responses to Candidate Joe Biden: President Trump “is not fit to command our troops”…

  1. oahudawg says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Biden and the stupid dems keep falling into these traps.

    our brave people serving in our military and our veterans now have every reason to vote overwhelming for President Trump.

  2. Tad says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Nobody’s listening Joe, go back to sleep.

  3. littleanniefannie says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Seriously? We’re supposed to believe the man who cannot spit out a coherent sentence thought up any of that tweet with his little brain? I don’t think so. Honestly, I didn’t think there was anyone left in his campaign smart enough to come up with that statement.
    Say it ain’t quo, Quid pro Joe!

  4. The Red Pill says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Biden is not fit to command a service dog…

  5. Justice Warrior says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Our military family stands with Trump!

  6. Skins says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Where is Senator Tom Cotton?

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Yep I’m pretty sure this tweet by Biden will ensure not a single present or past military person will ever vote for this man.

    Biden might be the first to give the Congressional Medal of Honor to an enemy combatant.

    These people are nuts!

  8. Blue Wildflower says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    President Trump is a great and honorable Commander in Chief.

  9. mikeyboo says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    The people pardoned by Pres Trump fully deserved their pardon. And fruck anyone who cannot understand the behavior and service of these men under the most extreme circumstances.

    • All Too Much says:
      November 17, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      These people need to step forward, now:

      “members of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice”

  10. John Davis says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    So these tweets from the Biden camp are written by people who would not serve in the armed forces for a doofus candidate. One who didn’t serve in the armed forces but was perfectly contented to send American personnel into unbelievable situations and not give it a second thought.
    Here is a suggestion for Biden and his idiots: consume feces and perish

  11. littleanniefannie says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Hey Joe, since you don’t think President Trump should pardon combat veterans caught up in a PC JAG railroad, and, since the Democrat Party now believes you are guilty until proven innocent, how about instead of a pardon President Trump issues warrants for the coup members of the Obama administration (including you, big boy, and maybe your high and mighty son)!!

  12. Bob Cobb says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Biden is not even fit to command his own poop or urine stream

  13. kddomingue says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    I’m glad that our President, our Commander in Chief, has righted these three miscarriages of justice.

  14. Elric VIII says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    If Uncle Joe was in command Bin Laden would still be alive.

  15. Abster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Is this really the United States of America? The left is so unhinged they are beyond dangerous. Of course these brave men who proudly served our country should have been given full pardons. Thank God for President Trump. I pray for President Trump and our great nation each day.

  16. Michael Kunz says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Biden, a self confessed criminal, using the office of Vice President to feather his son’s, and no doubt his own nest, has the brass necked gall to call out Trump? Beyond the pale, Stick to sniffing hair Joe, Strong glue has a different effect!

  17. ATheoK says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    I believe Candidate Biden should stand before Americans and explain his rationale, in detail.

    If Biden is unable to elucidate his rationale, he should fire his incompetent PR team for pretense to intelligence Biden lacks.

    • littleanniefannie says:
      November 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Biden can’t even say elucidate without slurring it and peppering each syllable with er-uh!

      • Somebody's Gramma says:
        November 17, 2019 at 7:34 pm

        Seriously. You know what’s worse than Joe Biden? His wife, who is completely 100% deluded into thinking he could actually win a national election. Weak and codependent.

  18. tinamina49blog says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I’m sure old Joe will be completely excoriated on Twitter. His campaign staff seems to be as dumb as he is.

  19. davidberetta says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Is this a Joke? A mentally deficient moron (an Democrat Front-runner), questioning anything is hilarious!

    Think about this actual scenario before you even think more…

    A legitimate mental-retard (Joe Biden), is getting front-stage attention from the Networks (More Propaganda), to lodge insults or whatever else.

    This crap should be classified (and prosecuted), as elder abuse and/or abuse of the disabled….

  20. Bogeyfree says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Who would want to serve in combat under any democrat President as every time you might have to fire your weapon they would probably huddle and take a poll to see if you should be charged for defending your country.

  21. Steve in Greensboro says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Smokin’ Joe Biden…struggling for relevance and losing to Mayor Pete in Iowa.

  22. CharterOakie says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    STFU Biden, you corrupt fool.

  23. individualright says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Anybody else find it very interesting that Devin Nunes keeps referring to Adam Schitt and his coherts as in a CULT? a cult operating in the deep parts of Congress? as in a satanic cult with witch Hillary at its helm?

    Like

  24. jeans2nd says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Everyone seems to be – again – missing the point.
    Pay attention –

    —>>>”The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump.”<<<—

    The same objective as Pelosi, Schitt, etc etc ad nauseum.

    • individualright says:
      November 17, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      i think that just maybe Biden was forced to run by Trump. …..because guess what? Now, Ukraine the country who gave the most money to the Clinton Foundation is in the news. Guess where the investigation into Ukraine corruption goes next? maybe after Bill and Hillary? Maybe it is why Bill called in to CNN to offer Trump advice. He was warning Trump to back off most likely

    • Peoria Jones says:
      November 17, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      Pay attention? I don’t think anyone here is missing the point. We’ve had it shoved in our faces for 3 years now. (Longer, if you consider both sides were also trying to de-legitimize Donald Trump before he even won the nomination.)

  25. Johnny Boost says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Biden isn’t fit to make himself breakfast.

  26. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    These types of tweets are coming out of the woodwork by the left
    They are getting really nasty

  27. Ausonius says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Once again, a DEM enters Lewis Carroll’s rabbit hole to enter Cloud KafkaLand with his cuckoo cockamamie claims!

    Juvenal, the Roman satirist who did not like what he saw happening around him very much in the 1st century A.D., said his era was so bad that it was impossible NOT to write satires against it.

    We have officially reached a point where our society is so bad that it is IMPOSSIBLE to satirize it, because it satirizes itself every day.

    • individualright says:
      November 17, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      It is so bad that I cannot even tell satire from real anymore. I have to double check almost everything to see if its real or not.
      I especially love having to check Trump’s tweet that people post….to see if they are real…and when I find out they really are his tweets, I just laugh my head off. I don’t understand people who don’t love all of his tweets. They are all perfect!

  28. lewfarge48 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    But it was ok for dinglebarry to commute the sentence of bradley manning and to trade terrorists for bergdahl

  29. All Too Much says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    “The Joe Biden campaign objective is to delegitimize President Trump. ”

    Delegitimizing the President has been a goal for decades. Trump serves that goal.

    Biden has a log in his eye.

  30. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    SD, level with us. Are you hearing rumors of military coup? was McRaven op ed and everything that has followed a planned operation?

  31. Mike in a Truck says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    “Just fire the shotgun through the door.” -Joe the wannabe CNC.

  32. Tl Howard says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    It’s obvious that Obama brass replacements have to be moved out. If Obama can replace officers so can Trump.

  33. All Too Much says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    “[M]embers of Congress, including Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Representatives Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Duncan Hunter, Paul Gosar, Adam Kinzinger, Scott Perry, Brian Babin, Neal Dunn, Michael Waltz, Louie Gohmert, Daniel Webster, Steve King, Ralph Norman, Mark Meadows, Clay Higgins, Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, and Jody Hice.” …

    Let’s see who among them comes forward on this and how quick.

    Nice list of names for Twitter, which I am not on, with an @ in front of each name.

  34. RJ says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Go blow Joe.

  35. centurion69 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Sleepy, Creepy Joe was part of an administration that traded 5 Taliban commanders for traitorous Bergdahl. So he can fuc& off.

  36. chojun says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    The military would be the only Federal force capable of stopping a ‘hot’ coup against the President.

    I’ll just leave that thought right there.

  37. Boots says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    If I had Twitter
    —–
    Former Vice Presidents who threaten and extort other countries for millions of dollars to protect the shady business practices of his cokehead US Navy reject son, and who are on video bragging about their extortion and threats, aren’t fit to command a sh!t burning detail.

