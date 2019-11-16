November 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1031

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Nervous Nancy “is getting NOTHING DONE. She is a Do Nothing Democrat as Speaker, and will hopefully not be in that position very long.””
Oh Horrors, and Oh My Gawd!! President Trump, What are you tweeting???!!
Pure example of Witless Intimidation, Witless Tampering,
and Witless Bullying. Impeachment Article for sure!!
Hope the Lame Stream gets right on this constitutional crisis issue:
National Security is at Stake when Nancy, Queen of San Franfeces, is outed for poor governance, and high silliness and perpetual lies.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 353 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him,
for God is our refuge..” 🌟 -— Ps. 62:8
—————-
***Praise: Impeachment Poll: President Trump is back up to 50% approval rating (Rassmussen)
***Praise: House Intel Repubs slammed back forcing Yovanovitch to either admit truth or contradict herself–Great Day for Trump Country
***Praise: Second Ukr Phone call released–nothing impeachable as expected
***Praise: All three major Stock Indexes hit another all time record high on Friday
***Praise: USA consumers given control over healthcare costs, Thank You, Pres. Trump and Team
***Praise: Tues Nov 26 at 7pm ET in Sunshine FL, Homecoming Rally (celebrating President Trump first rally as a newly registered citizen of FL)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they have another well-deserved restful weekend.
— the fake impeachment drama to boomerang on the Dems
— for today election in Louisana –for Eddie Rispone to win
— for Roger Stone..he was found guilty of 7 counts.
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America, a Nation Of Warriors *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Washington Democrats have declare war on our values.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, November 16, 2019 — 👌
Note: Dear Treepers, Have a weekend full of the Lord’s Blessings…Love you all.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Note: Excellent article. Includes 2 barrier design illustrations provided by Tommy Fisher.
The private border wall group is building again, this time in Texas – 11/15/19
https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/15/politics/fisher-industries-border-wall/index.html
Excerpts:
– Similar to the New Mexico project, the group is building on private land in the Rio Grande Valley region in Texas, a strategy that shields it from government intervention. It’s also using the same contractor: Fisher Industries, a company that’s captured Trump’s attention.
“I think the Trump administration will like this,” founder Brian Kolfage said about the latest roughly 3 miles of wall. “This will 100% change the game in Texas.”
– Despite the uncertainty, construction firms have been competing to win multimillion-dollar contracts to build portions of the wall, including Fisher Industries, a North Dakota construction firm with a checkered legal record.
As Fisher bids for those government projects, which are awarded by the US Army Corps of Engineers, it’s also serving as the main contractor for We Build The Wall’s new project, as it did in New Mexico.
The government has “the potential to buy finished product that they see works, that provides a better security solution and lasts,” Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Industries, told CNN.
– Fisher maintains that his company’s designs are more sustainable and cost less. The Texas private project, which will cover around 3 miles of the border, includes infrastructure, like a slope for boats and a roadway, and will sit just feet from the river, according to designs reviewed by CNN.
—————
Previous (November 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/15/november-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1030/comment-page-1/#comment-7559551
Tweet with meme/screenshot of article & video.
Note: This is the article shown in the meme Brian Kolfage tweeted above. Article includes good video footage and photos taken from a boat on the Rio Grande of some of the land that WBTW has cleared (though it also includes a lot of disinformation). Video courtesy of triggered liberals. – (5:34)
Group clears private riverfront land to build border wall in South Texas – 11/14/19
“MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — A controversial Florida-based nonprofit advocacy organization, We Build the Wall, boasted on social media today that it has begun clearing land along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas to build a 3.5-mile border barrier on private property.
This is believed to be the first private wall construction in South Texas by this organization, which earlier this year built a section of wall near El Paso in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
The owner of the 6,000-acre riverfront property, Lance Neuhaus, confirmed to Border Report on Thursday that he has given the tax-exempt organization We Build the Wall permission to be on his property.”
Continued: https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/group-clears-private-riverfront-land-to-build-border-wall-in-south-texas/
Tweet with short clip taken from video in above article. – (0:23)
Q:Keep building. Is the butterfly area a safe space? Does it have emotional support pets as well as butterflies? I’m in! 😅😂🤣 (includes GIF image)
A: It’s like 2 miles down the road… chill butterfly freaks
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 15, 2019)
Tweet with same drone video as posted on November 14th Presidential thread.
Same short clip as above. Additional info in description. – (0:23)
Tweet with picture.
Tweet with short clip. – (0:35)
Tweets with 3 articles & short video clips. I’ve only added the first tweet as the remaining tweets are simply links to the articles below. – (0:22)
Body recovered from river in Mission – 11/14/19
https://www.kveo.com/news/local-news/body-recovered-from-river-in-mission/
Body Found in South Mission, Recovery Efforts Underway – 11/12/19
https://www.krgv.com/news/body-found-in-south-mission-recovery-efforts-underway
Body found in sugar cane field in rural Mission – 1/30/19
https://valleycentral.com/news/local/body-found-in-sugar-cane-field-in-mission
Note: I have not seen the deleted Foreman Mike video the article refers to so I cannot verify that the quotes attributed to him below are accurate.
‘We Build the Wall’ Claims It’s Breaking Ground on a Private Border Wall in South Texas – 11/15/19
https://www.texasmonthly.com/news/we-build-the-wall-claims-its-breaking-ground-on-a-private-border-wall-in-south-texas/
Excerpts:
– In a now-deleted video on Facebook, a man calling himself “Foreman Mike” with We Build the Wall, the Florida-based group behind the project in New Mexico, said the clear-cutting was the first step in building three-and-a-half miles of wall to help President Trump in his efforts to secure the border.
The brush removal began on Monday, the group said in its video. …
– In the now deleted five-minute video, “Foreman Mike” said We Build the Wall needed to raise at least $1,000 a day to just pay for the fuel for the heavy equipment now clearing the land. …
– Hidalgo County tax records show that the clear-cutting is on land—more than one thousand acres—owned by Neuhaus & Sons. Lance Neuhaus, the grandson of the founder of Texas State Bank, confirmed to Border Report that he had allowed We Build the Wall on his land, but wouldn’t elaborate. … (The other article/video I posted said it was a 6,000 acre property. So the new wall section to go up along the Rio Grande may be ~ 3.5 miles.)
– In the video, “Foreman Mike” says the wall would be built 25 to 30 feet from the Rio Grande. …
Pray for justice and judgement on crooks in congress.
Highlighted Great Quotes of Friday, November 15, 2019:
* “The Democrats have thrived in darkness. But their lies now lay bare before the American people.” (Rep. Matt Gaetz)
* “In 30 seconds, Rep Chris Stewart got the answers that House Democrats have spent 7 hours trying to avoid.” (White House)
* “I hired Donald Trump to fire people like Yovanovitch.” (Cari Kelemen)
* “Marie Yovanovitch appears to be the Blasey-Ford of Ambassadors.” (Sundance)
* “The WH has displayed unprecedented transparency. Meanwhile, Democrats haven’t even released all of the deposition transcripts.” (Rep. Jim Jordan)
* “Don’t be fooled folks: More hearsay will not get to the truth…the transcript speaks for itself!” (Rep. Jody Hice)
* “The Democrats second day impeachment witness, Ambassador Yovanovitch, has no information on any of the relevant questions.” (Mark Meadows)
* “She was fired and is testifying that her feelings were hurt. Did she not realize that ALL ambassadors can get fired at any time for any reason? Having your feelings hurt is not an impeachable offense.” (Rep. Debbie Lesko)
* “Impeachment isn’t about feelings. It’s about high crimes and misdemeanors.” (Rep. Matt Gaetz)
* “Instead, she is complaining about how POTUS lawfully removed her as ambassador.”(Rep. Doug Lamborn)
* “Rep Adam Schiff doesn’t care whether his witnesses have first-hand knowledge. He simply wants to take down President Trump. Total sham!” (Oversight Committee Republicans)
* “The president tweeting his opinion about someone & defending himself isn’t ‘witness intimidation.’ (Tammy Bruce)
* “Jim Jordan just got Yovanovitch, who’s clearly a left-wing partisan, to admit she didn’t do a single thing to prevent Ukrainian officials from meddling in our election in 2016. Her demeanor made it clear she did nothing because she supported foreign efforts to damage Trump.” (Sean Davis)
* “This has been a complete waste of everyone’s time and a disservice to the taxpayers.” (Tim Murtaugh)
* “The president, not diplomats, sets ‘official foreign policy’.” (Sharyl Attkisson)
* “If Democrats are SO UPSET about about an ambassador having her feelings hurt… just wait until they find out about what happened to that ambassador in Benghazi !” (Tim Young)
* “This impeachment inquiry has definitely rattled Wall Street. New highs on everything. DOW 28,000.” (Chuck Woolery)
AG Barr discusses this in the context of the encroachment of the legislative branches on the executive branch in his speech posted here.
“ As I have said, the Framers fully expected intense pulling and hauling between the Congress and the President. Unfortunately, just in the past few years, we have seen these conflicts take on an entirely new character.
Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his Administration. Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous – indeed incendiary – notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government.
A prime example of this is the Senate’s unprecedented abuse of the advice-and-consent process. The Senate is free to exercise that power to reject unqualified nominees, but that power was never intended to allow the Senate to systematically oppose and draw out the approval process for every appointee so as to prevent the President from building a functional government.
Yet that is precisely what the Senate minority has done from his very first days in office. As of September of this year, the Senate had been forced to invoke cloture on 236 Trump nominees — each of those representing its own massive consumption of legislative time meant only to delay an inevitable confirmation. How many times was cloture invoked on nominees during President Obama’s first term? 17 times. The Second President Bush’s first term? Four times. It is reasonable to wonder whether a future President will actually be able to form a functioning administration if his or her party does not hold the Senate.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2 says:
November 15, 2019 at 9:44 pm
I will just drop this here.
Fantastic thread by Michael Nicoleto with charts and sources on China’s Mysterious GDP. Unmissable.
Retweeted by
Tony Nash
@TonyNashOnAsia
·
23h
🇨🇳🤯THIS!!! The whole thread is fantastic, but this… 10 units of credit required to generate 1 unit of GDP. 🤯🤯🤯
👇👇👇
Michael Nicoletos
@mnicoletos
·
Nov 14
A Thread on #China. Some data and some thoughts. I hope you find it useful.
What’s different about China’s GDP number?
Is China growing at 6% as it lets everyone else believe?
Can China come out of this without devaluing its currency?
https://mobile.twitter.com/mnicoletos/status/1194933054286028800
Add at least +10% to that poll. And most polls to handicap the total bias.
Will President Trump pardon Roger Stone?
Michael Tracey
Verified account
@mtracey
12h12 hours ago
More
In a sane political environment, the media would be deeply embarrassed by this Stone verdict: seeing as it flatly undermines the Trump/Russia conspiracy once and for all. Instead they’re celebrating, as if their years of horrible conduct has been vindicated. It’s truly demented
Roger Stone was convicted for making false boastful claims and then lying about those claims. He was not convicted for any illicit relationship with WikiLeaks and/or Russia: the thing Mueller set out to investigate. If you don’t clarify this distinction, you’re just peddling crap
Aaron Maté
Verified account
@aaronjmate
Follow Follow @aaronjmate
More
Roger Stone was found guilty on charges stemming from his false claim of a Wikileaks backchannel. In reality, he had none. Let that sink in: the top proponents of Trump-Russia-Wikileaks “collusion” are now pretending that this verdict doesn’t undermine their conspiracy theory.
So let me get this straight:
An exceptionally well-paid (with exceptional perks) diplomat is complaining because she had a cushy job for ONLY decades. She expected to have that cushy high-paying job…what…forever? She thought she was entitled to have it, no matter what? She thought she was the only one with qualifications?
This doesn’t garner sympathy from the real world, where qualified people (who work harder and make a fraction of her exorbitant salary) lose their jobs all the time.
Ask those loyal employees who worked “at will” and were fired for no reason at all.
Ask those loyal employees who worked for a company that had to lay them off.
Ask those small business owners and independent contractors who lost their established livelihood due to Progressive political policies.
Ask those small farmers who had to sell their farms.
Ask millions of others who have EVER lost a job, for whatever reason. It happens. Life is rough.
This woman, however, acts like getting let go was a horror story. It was soooooo unbearable for her family. What – wasn’t she getting paid enough to save up a little money? Didn’t she have any other marketable skills? Is there nothing else she is qualified to do? What would she do if she couldn’t afford health insurance to begin with, and had to stand on her feet all day, and made a fraction of what she did?
“So many questions…”
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his family
Amen
Thank you to Sundance for making me laugh so hard my sides hurt when I read this tweet: I literally could not stop.
“Brett Baier is turning into a human cabbage patch doll in real time…. quite remarkable.”
