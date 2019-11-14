November 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1029

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Weak case???????????? How about NO case for impeachment? Damn.
LikeLike
And the Senate Republicans are doing nothing to stop this charade and every dam$ thing since President Trump was elected. They too care more about their power and greed than America. No different than the Marxist Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Ukraine……They are all in on it. Dem’and Republicans
It was their “Money Laundering” central.
Wars, money laundering, Russia hoax Central, oil. perversion
They are scared out their minds all their crimes will come out.
They will do or say anything
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on, Gunny. Add “corruption” to power and greed.
LikeLike
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 355 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Rally Time tonight–8pm ET in Bossier City, LA —USA USA USA
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Surely they intend to topple me from my lofty place; they take delight in lies.
With their mouths they bless, but in their hearts they curse..” 🌟
-— Ps. 62:4
—————-
***Praise: President Trump had a productive visit with Pres. Erdogan, a possible $100 billion trade deal
***Praise: Schiff’s circus-styled deceptions are being exposed-the first fake hearing is a disaster for the Dems and their thugs
***Praise: Donnie Jr’s book “Triggered” is #1 on NYTimes Bestseller list
***Praise: Dow set another new record high!
————–
🙏🙏🙏Special Prayer: For President Trump and the House Repubs to stay sharp and stand strong against Evil which has entered the room yesterday (Wednesday). Pray all his supporters maintain calm Cold Anger during another “Impeachment scam” today. They continue to slander our President Trump.
**We Stand with President Trump all the way, no matter what**
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they travel to LA for Trump Rally..(Dep WH 4:10pm ET***Arr back at WH 12:30am Friday ET)
— the impeachment scam to disintegrate quickly
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “They’re trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you. And I’ll never let that happen.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, November 14, 2019 — 👌
LikeLiked by 23 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Grandma for your daily prayers.
As an old time Catholic I still believe in evil and that Satan and his “little helpers” roam this vale of tears to try and usurp our Saviour.
This got me thinking how embarrassed I am that the only religious leader (that I know of )
who is endorsing your great President in his hour of need is Rev Graham. God bless him.
I believe that exorcism is a necessary and effective means of holding back the evil one(s)
I am thinking here of this coup d’etat against the President.
It is beyond question that there is more than politics involved here and it would not surprise me to see the Demoncrats call up their star witness from the pit.
God bless you and your President and your country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thing is a person need not be an adherent of any particular religion or even be “religious” in traditional ways to comprehend the unmistakable reality of evil. Examples both big and small are constantly in our faces—we have only to be willing to see it and accept evil for what it is. Doing something to thwart it tends to be hard to accomplish, a task for the truly courageous, those who are willing to step into those shoes deserve our admiration, respect and gratitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So say we all!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
—————
Related
Previous (November 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/13/november-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1028/comment-page-1/#comment-7551046
LikeLiked by 5 people
Facebook photo – 9/5/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/a.310891526228440/426022768048648/?type=3&theater
LikeLiked by 4 people
Facebook photo – 9/23/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/a.310891526228440/437293263588265/?type=3&theater
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank You, Stillwater, for keeping us posted on the progress of our WALL
.
That stash house?…it is discouraging to watch how the criminals just keep on finding creative way to break our laws crossing our border illegally.
I wish we could just seize one mile wide border strip into Mex and going from sea to “sea”, and make it into “No Man Land”. ..Mexico isn’t able to solve their side of their northern border….or do they???
Well, I’m just into a wishful thinking mood tonight about our decades old illegal and dangerous border problems and know that won’t happen…Sigh…At least Brian, with all of our help, is doing something about it so that is a Praise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My pleasure ~
I know what you mean. It can get discouraging at times with all the obstruction the dems/etc. are placing in the way of POTUS agenda to secure the border. I still think that at some point things are going to fall into place and he will be able to secure the border.
Also, I think WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries will continue to streamline their approach and gain experience until the political pressure snowballs and they are able to scale up to complete large sections of the wall. Maybe it’s just the optimist in me. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent updates from Stillwater. TY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
ICYMI – Dr. Francis Myles:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judge Judy doesn’t allow hearsay, but they are trying to impeach the President on hearsay. Hearsay that only amounts to these bureaucrats disagreeing with the President’s policy, to boot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr & Mrs Tic-toc
LikeLiked by 7 people
What happened to Joe Di’s prediction last week of the very walls of power being shaken this week?
Pfffft……….
Tune in next week when he and his wife will appear in new clothes…..and not looking like they just got out of bed………..yeah…….right….
LikeLike
Let me give you the one take-away y’all need, and remember this comes from a former denizen of the Foggy Bottom Swamp, one who used to swim and crawl with all them swamp creatures.
What you saw were a couple of career dips–neither of whom I know personally–whining a familiar whine that one can hear echoing in the halls of Foggy Bottom and just about anywhere else where “PROFESSIONAL” civil servants congregate. What is it? Simple: THEY are not paying attention to us!
You saw Ambassador Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary Kent all in a knot because the President had an “irregular” channel he used to conduct foreign policy in Ukraine. Wow! I didn’t realize that we had elected Taylor and Kent!
Let me put it in nice simple terms so that the Swamp Beings will understand: The President sets and conducts foreign policy, not State, not the NSC, not the DOD, not any other alphabet agency. He does not have to go through State or NSC to conduct said policy; he does not have to consult with Kent or Taylor or anybody else on Ukraine or any other aspect of foreign policy.
All Presidents have used “irregular” channels going back at least to Woodrow Wilson and Colonel House. All have used messengers and negotiators outside the established bureaucracy for different diplomatic missions. There is nothing unusual or illegal or impeachable for doing this. The bureaucracy doesn’t like it, so what?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sounds to me like they have too much time on their hands. Maybe it’s time to pare down the body count in ALL the bureaucracies so they don’t have the time to be butt hurt about trivialities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent thoughts you posted and each of us should ponder them. Thanks for standing up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I seriously doubt that will happen
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can bet Isakson is not a no vote. He is the Democrats best Friend. If its after Jan1 then Kemp hopefully will appoint a Pro Trump replacement. But don’t count on Isakson he is a sell out. The only reason he signed in to the senate condemnation was we beating his constituents gave him.
LikeLike
Nope,
LikeLike
Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:
On potential political/PC priorities versus practical ones in a disaster/crisis:
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tom-blumer/2012/11/03/thursday-report-bloomberg-wouldnt-let-guard-brooklyn-over-their
“Mayor Bloomberg has snubbed Borough President Markowitz’s impassioned plea to bring the National Guard to Hurricane Sandy-scarred Brooklyn — arguing that approving the Beep’s request would be a waste of federal manpower and turn the borough into a police state. “We don’t need it,” Mayor Bloomberg said on Wednesday during a press update on the city’s ongoing Hurricane Sandy cleanup. “The NYPD is the only people we want on the street with guns.”
“Markowitz demanded the National Guard’s help just an hour before Bloomberg’s press conference, claiming that the NYPD and FDNY are “brave — but overwhelmed” by all the challenges Sandy brought when it visited the borough on Monday night: flooding, power outages, and looting.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
#JUDAS #ISCARIOT —
“Why has not this ointment been sold for three hundred #PENCE”
AYE………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature, [democrat] congressman [or Mitt Romney].
– Mark Twain
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great day for the good guys. I didn’t think the Dems could pull another choke job on the level of Mueller’s hearing, but today was in the zip code.
Also happy that Chris Wallace again exposed his Trump hate to the nation today. Let everyone know now, before the 2020 election heats up.
Without being complacent, I’m feeling good about all the impeachment proceedings. Just going to set that aside.
Biden looks done. More and more is coming out about Hunter (and Joe). There’s a reason why Bloomberg jumped in and I’m guessing it’s because big-time Dem donors know Biden just won’t hold up.
That leads me to an old concern — Deval Patrick. I’ve talked about him in previous comments like this one:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/12/june-12th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-509/comment-page-1/#comment-5496907
If Deval is in — and it seems he is — then he’s the Obama guy, the Axelrod guy, the Valerie Jarrett guy. Axelrod is the ‘dad’ to both Obama and Deval. Same tactics, same rhetoric, same everything.
Patrick concerns me because Axelrod understands how to operate on what is termed “white guilt”. He’s very proficient at this, as was/is Obama.
POTUS has increased his standing among minority communities. If POTUS has a weakness now, it’s with Elite Whites and Wannabe Elite Whites. That’s the Achilles Heel. And a candidate like Patrick can do damage with those groups.
It’s similar to how Joe Biden can do damage with the older white crowd and POTUS. Scranton Joe still has some believers, people who might vote for him over POTUS but who would not vote for anyone else over POTUS. i know people like this.
Patrick will work on a similar split group, just not the same one.
I’m still feeling very good about things overall, and very good about Trump 2020.
But, before, I only had concerns about Biden. Now I have really no concerns about Biden but am now concerned about Deval Patrick. It will be very hard for Patrick, for sure, but he’s the only one of the Dem candidates who I look at now and think “they might be able to win in 2020.”
Hopefully, the Dems will continue to make mistakes as they have up to this point. And Patrick is not the opponent. Bloomberg? Nah. He has no base. No charisma. And he’s a “bad guy” because he’s a billionaire, whom the Progs say they hate.
LikeLike
yawn. patrick would just be another stooge Trump would crush
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope so. I don’t think his chances are great, just better than any other potential Dem.
Obama is coming back on the scene soon with his memoirs. I expect a heavy dose of “woe is me because of Trump’s birther stuff” in that book. Michelle will also be making the campaign rounds.
One good thing about the current zeitgeist is that the Obama Era is over. The Trayvon Martin moment (which Obama used for 2012) is fading.
It’s not easy to recreate that vibe. So there is a lot of work to be done by the Axelrod gang if they are serious about Patrick.
Still, it’s possible. I am optimistic and wishing only for a POTUS 2020 win, just trying to look over the terrain and see what might be on the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one thing that D. Patrick has that 0bama didn’t is a political history. His years as governor (or mayor, I can’t remember which) can be used against him as he was particularly ineffective and corrupt.
LikeLike
Deval was my governor here in Massachusetts. The guy is a nincompoop. He’s not smart, he’s not witty, he’s not charismatic and he has skeletons in his closet, including a rapist brother-in-law whom Deval tried to get off the hook. IIRC, he also tried to get another felon freed, a man who committed an assault, or something along those lines. POTUS would make mincemeat out of him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, good to hear. I forgot about the in-law brother. Good point.
Patrick only came in after Bloomberg did. Definitely a desperation play (like “I’m not letting Bloomberg take the easy road here and I don’t”). And Patrick flamed out fast when he ‘explored’ entering the race the first time.
The sooner he fails, the better. IMO.
LikeLike
Go to howiecarrshow.com for everything you need to know about Small Deval…
…starting with the reality that he is far from being Obama’s boy. There is no love between those two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Steph. Carr does seem to be the encyclopedia on Patrick.
Interesting. So maybe Patrick is more Axelrod’s and Jarrett’s “guy” than he is Obama’s guy. I could see that.
LikeLike
Patrick a Harvard guy. Joined Bain Capital in 2015…and the Romney guy?
LikeLike
Great stuff here from Rep Gosar as he wrecks former Rep Katie Hill:
LikeLiked by 2 people
No like she really needs to STFU
LikeLiked by 1 person
She does. Glad Gosar shut her down. lol
LikeLike
lol 😊 He spelled out “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” by using the first letter of each tweet in a thread he posted about the hearings today. Epic.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/13/gops-paul-gosar-drops-coded-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-message-during-impeachment-hearing/
LikeLike
That was a burn of epic proportions, LMAO 😂
LikeLike
Greetings, Treepers…
I hope this is a appropriate venue to ask this question:
I have a friend who is a Trumpster, but hasn’t voted in years. He says it is due to the Electoral College which renders his vote useless. Can someone please give me a clue concerning his reasoning? I don’t want to argue with him, I just want to understand his reasoning. No one has been able to help me this far. Thanks in advance!!
LikeLike
Remind him that because of people like him who figured their votes won’t matter because they live in a deep blue or deep red state…
Saint Hitlery Rotten Clottin was able to run around claiming she won the popular vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is also a movement in some states to let the national popular vote override the state’s popular vote when it comes to how the state’s electoral representatives vote.
LikeLike
Where does he live?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s saying that because he lives in a Dem State that “always ” (cough cough) goes Blue.
He’s suffering from Battered Conservative Syndrome, and you need to inform him that MANY people are #WalkingAway from the D party and EVERY vote for Trump will MATTER in 2020.
Light a fire under this guys butt to get out there and VOTE. No. Excuses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He seems to think that he is smarter. ???
LikeLike
Tell him to just start researching how many Dems are quitting that Party and going with Trump. Really. Anyone who does research into this and still believes their vote “won’t matter” is just not *that* smart. (I know, he may be a very NICE person!- just not *that* smart!). If he has access to a computer, there is plenty of info out there.
Here’s a place to start: (Good Luck!!!!- and more power to you and him, both!))
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is not likely to research anything due to his brilliance. Lol. Thanks for your suggestions though!
LikeLike
He is a Trump guy already! He just won’t vote! WTF is up with that???
LikeLike
“Not voting, is a vote (for the other side)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Touche!
LikeLike
Carol,
Tell him to look up his question on the internet…
By the way……not to be rude…..but you should do that also.
The posters on this site are extremely well versed in politics…..and some of the most intelligent, well versed people on the planet, like our Sundance, and when you ask such a basic question….you will get a lot of humorous type sarcasm.
Have a nice night
LikeLike
He is a Trumpster. Conservative/Republican. That’s why I don’t get it.
LikeLike
He is neither if these if he refuses to vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps. Thanks for the heads up. All I know is that he professes to be a Trump supporter, sent me a Trump 2020 hat. We exchanged Trump coins. I trusted him for a minute.
LikeLike
Best response ever, Do Not Stop Thinking…. I am taking that and running with it!!!
LikeLike
I wish I could light that fire. He’s stubborn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is also a “Useful Idiot”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The goofball sent me a Trump 2020 hat, for heavens sake!
LikeLike
Meanwhile… I quit.
LikeLike
Meanwhile… I quit.
LikeLike
Oh , Lordy! LOL. Yeah, you gotta wake this guy UP!
Sounds like he’s ripe for the picking (!) Hook him up with Scott Presler’s twitter acc’t, too. There’s just a ton of great sites/people who are4 documenting this . You must know some- inundate! (LOL)
Best thing that could happen? Maybe Scott shows up in his town to train people how to register voters- and your friend goes to the meeting!
Miracles DO happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh… I am exhausted from trying to get my friend to vote. What is up with him who wants Trump to win but refuses to vote. Exasperating!
I suppose I should say my prayers and move on. Thanks for your response though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell your friend that according to Brad Parscale there is a high percentage of people attending Trump rallies that have never voted (but will in 2020). He is NOT alone. There are also a lot of Dems attending his rallies that will vote for Trump. If there was ever a year his vote could matter it is 2020.
There were blue states who voted for Trump in 2016….there may be a couple more in 2020 (they are targeting some to flip).
Also, the down ticket matters. Trump is going to bring people out to vote….his vote could effect down ticket also.
He is NOT alone….others that don’t normally vote will be showing up. Who knows what difference it could make.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still haven’t gotten a reason as to why he thinks this way. Other than he’s an idiot.
LikeLike
Register his cell phone and email on the PDJT campaign website and a few others. He will get plenty of reminders to vote and contribute. Sign him up for the next rally, too.
LikeLike
If he lives in a deep blue state and deep blue district (i.e. San Francisco) then his reasoning is that his vote will change nothing anyway….so why bother? It’s a action based on frustration.
Don’t give up on him though. If ever a year where his vote could make a difference it is 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your encouraging words, Troublemaker! Former Georgia resident, then Louisiana, then Tennessee, then Minnesota. In and out of Florida. Currently, Florida, Mexico Beach, or Hurricane Michael fame. Going back to Georgia in a few months. Dreading the Blueness.
LikeLike
Tell him to donate $20 to each of his favorite local and federal candidates in the next election.
LikeLike
Who is in Charge?
Seems Mr. Taylor and Mr. Kent (and many others in government service) have much the same issues as a young West Point graduate had while I was his battalion commander. When I took command of the battalion the young officer was serving on the battalion staff. During my first staff meeting I laid out the basic standards I expected of each officer to include I wanted each of them to feel free to render their professional opinions regarding any/all administrative/operational activities of the unit. I also stated that for all operational planning I wanted a minimum of two courses of action with complete staff coordination completed before submitting the final recommended plans to me. Within a month of my arrival we received a rather intensive mission. During the decision briefing the young officer raised his hand, and to the aggravation of the executive officer/other officers on the staff stated he wanted to insert his suggestions (that were apparently presented during staff planning sessions, but not included in the final plans). In that it was the first major operation we were assigned since my arrival I listened to him, thanked him, and dismissed the staff after informing them to be back in my office the next morning for my decision/final orders. At that meeting I announced my decision, issued a couple of plan adjustments, and dismissed the staff with an execution order. The young officer asked to speak to me in private so I told him to stand fast. By the time the other officers had left my office the young officer was almost in tears and stated: “Sir, you told us you wanted us to feel free to offer our opinions. Sir, I feel you should have included my recommendations in the final plans because they are text books. It was my impression that you were going to run this battalion with some democratic principles!” My response was: “Son appears your understanding of my remarks was made leaving out one glaring fact. As long as the Army and my superiors hold me personally responsible for every single thing that happens or does not happen in this unit, the best you can hope for is a benevolent dictatorship!”
Seems Mr. Taylor, Mr. Kent, and many others in government service do not realize why the American people put Donald J. Trump in charge!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
LikeLiked by 2 people
Financial docs released today involving Burisma Holdings, Robert “Hunter” Biden, Devon Archer, et al. This copy has been OCRed, so is searchable:
Rosemont-Seneca-Bohai-Bank-Records-Listing-OCR.pdf
https://docdro.id/xR5NHEu
LikeLike
Michael Coudrey had a lengthy post about this. Reader App linked…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Maybe the crap weasel flipped.
LikeLike
Why not? Are they saving for later….too overwhelmed?
LikeLike
Paging Bill Bag Pipes Barr. Paging Bill Barr.
LikeLike
Barr is doing the clean-up work expected of him.
LikeLike
I see what you did there. Not by the American people.
LikeLike
Put this ‘quid faux quo’ sham to bed, it’s embarrassing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure if this will link properly but the video says that inside Al Baghdadi’s were cables from the US State Dept, money, etc and it goes to the top of the Obama administration. Apparently the DOJ is aware. Not sure if this is true or not – we’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just FYI – in the video fast forward to the two men speaking – maybe they don’t want to be seen. They claimed the info from Al Baghdadi’s will reveal treason. They say military intelligence has notified the DOJ. I don’t have any idea about the source or what their track record is but wondered if this had something to do with POTUS saying “I caught the swamp, I caught them all”. And it might also have to do with why Hillary smashed her hard drive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD is a master of the rhetorical question. He gets it; all of it.
LikeLike
His track record isn’t good. I’d have to see it to believe it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Big Shout-out to you, Sundance. Thank-You for all you work, especially today. We Treepers certainly appreciate you and being able to gather here. When you named it Treehouse, you definitely knew what you were doing…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was most impressed with Chris Stewart of Utah during today’s impeachment circus. He made some very good points
“It’s interesting that out of hundreds of corrupt individuals, dozens of corrupt nations, that happened one time[The US forcing a govt to fire their AG] and it happened with the individual whose son was being paid by the organization that was under investigation,” Stewart said. “One other thing very quickly. If someone was a candidate for political office, even for a president of the United States, should they be immune from investigation?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Xi and his gang are at full on murderous and now reaching out to PornHub to spread their propaganda,
Does the US really want to make a deal?
“China’s messaging against the Hong Kong protests has found a new outlet: PornHub
As Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shut down accounts spreading China’s narrative about the Hong Kong protests overseas, resourceful patriots are putting their videos on another extremely popular platform: the world’s biggest porn site.
Beijing has been waging a disinformation campaign against Hong Kong’s protests since June, when the city began to see mass protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Chinese state-owned media outlets have depicted the protesters as violent separatists advocating independence, although that is not a key demand among protest participants, who have been calling for greater democracy and an inquiry into police brutality. As the disinformation efforts extended to overseas platforms—often quite clumsily—first Twitter announced it was suspending tens of thousands of accounts, followed by Facebook and YouTube, which shut down 210 channels that posted videos about Hong Kong in a way that suggested a “coordinated influence operation.”
Shu Chang, a Chinese online commentator with over 3 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo, said in a post (link in Chinese) on Tuesday (Nov. 12) that she and other internet users had uploaded a number of propaganda videos on PornHub after being unable to put them on YouTube.
“YouTube would not allow us to upload those videos so we have no other way but to post the videos to PornHub,” said Shu. While Shu did not identify the videos she and other users had uploaded, searches by Quartz on Wednesday (Nov. 13) for phrases like “Hong Kong rioters” found at least a dozen recently uploaded videos. Since PornHub and other porn platforms are blocked in China amid a crackdown on “spiritual pollution,” users would need to use a virtual private network to leap the great firewall and access it.
Six of them were from a channel named “CCYL_central” that joined three months ago, and has so far uploaded 11 videos in all. Its videos on Hong Kong ranged from Hong Kong citizens expressing their praise for Hong Kong police, to news clips from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV condemning the protesters for violent behavior. The channel describes its acronym as standing for the Chinese Communist Youth League—but it’s unlikely to be actually affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party. The channel, which said its favorite book is one written by Chinese president Xi Jinping on politics, has so far garnered 9,000 views and 32 subscribers.”
Come on senators, do what’s right and begin sanctioning the bloody bastards. Pass the Hong Kong Human rights and Democracy Act.
https://qz.com/1747617/chinese-users-go-to-pornhub-to-spread-hong-kong-propaganda/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=daily-brief
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Honest Honey, It’s not what it looks like! I’m only supporting freedom! Ow…”
LikeLike
‘Hunny’ lol.
They were bringing teargas to HK polytechnic university at 8 Am this morning. Traitor Lam is going to vett Prison constables to go on the streets, and now talking about a curfew.
Meanwhile PRC economics is tanking further. They are becoming a 锁国 again. The region is feeling the heat as PRC goes inward.
Decoupling happening at record pace.
Did it before, not going to work now.
LikeLike
Interesting… could it be a Trump trap?
LikeLike
I swear, the 2020 reelection campaign should sell Trump branded cat-lasers!
They just can’t resist.
LikeLike
PLEASE submit this suggestion to Brad Parscale!
LikeLike
Just submitted it to the campaign per your request. Could be fun!
LikeLike
What a great idea. I’d buy one!
Come on Parscale….where’s my cat Lazer? 😁
LikeLike
Good gosh, elitist GOPe are stupid and destructive. That would never stand….and Trump’s approval with Republicans is sky high. Think they would accept such shenanigans?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect.
LikeLike
Excellent.
LikeLike
Ex-AG Jeff Sessions: Trump impeachment hearings are desperate Democratic attack on him – No reason to impeach
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/jeff-sessions-on-impeachment
LikeLike
Citizen, I love all of your posts but, with regards to Sessions not to you, please, please, Beauregard, allow us to miss you. A decade or two would do.
LikeLike
Wow Jeff….You sound really concerned ( sarc )
Go back to sleep…..you had your chance but refused to get involved.
A lack of intestinal fortitude comes to mind….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice, but dim man.
LikeLike
What the entire plot to take down President Trump before the election and after the election, including the subsequent exposure of corruption and criminality on both sides, means for America:
1. The people who have been running our government are showing us they are not worthy to continue to make good decisions for the American populace.
2. An outsider elected for President is a wiser choice than an insider going forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2. addendum
The first truck driver you stop on the road is better than any insider.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not sure if we’ve ever actually seen this infamous swamp creature commenting on the telly, but here he is. Makes my skin crawl. My apologies if this has already been posted.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/top-mueller-prosecutor-andrew-weissmann-offers-impeachment-advice-to-democrats
LikeLike