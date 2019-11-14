November 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1029

Posted on November 14, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to November 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1029

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 2:43 am

      And the Senate Republicans are doing nothing to stop this charade and every dam$ thing since President Trump was elected. They too care more about their power and greed than America. No different than the Marxist Democrats.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:19 am

        The Ukraine……They are all in on it. Dem’and Republicans
        It was their “Money Laundering” central.
        Wars, money laundering, Russia hoax Central, oil. perversion

        They are scared out their minds all their crimes will come out.
        They will do or say anything

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 355 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    ***Rally Time tonight–8pm ET in Bossier City, LA —USA USA USA

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Surely they intend to topple me from my lofty place; they take delight in lies.
    With their mouths they bless, but in their hearts they curse..” 🌟
    -— Ps. 62:4
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump had a productive visit with Pres. Erdogan, a possible $100 billion trade deal
    ***Praise: Schiff’s circus-styled deceptions are being exposed-the first fake hearing is a disaster for the Dems and their thugs
    ***Praise: Donnie Jr’s book “Triggered” is #1 on NYTimes Bestseller list
    ***Praise: Dow set another new record high!
    ————–
    🙏🙏🙏Special Prayer: For President Trump and the House Repubs to stay sharp and stand strong against Evil which has entered the room yesterday (Wednesday). Pray all his supporters maintain calm Cold Anger during another “Impeachment scam” today. They continue to slander our President Trump.
    **We Stand with President Trump all the way, no matter what**
    —————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team as they travel to LA for Trump Rally..(Dep WH 4:10pm ET***Arr back at WH 12:30am Friday ET)
    — the impeachment scam to disintegrate quickly
    — for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* We Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “They’re trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you. And I’ll never let that happen.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, November 14, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
    • 2013gti says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:40 am

      Amen!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Patrick Healy says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:55 am

      Thank you Grandma for your daily prayers.
      As an old time Catholic I still believe in evil and that Satan and his “little helpers” roam this vale of tears to try and usurp our Saviour.
      This got me thinking how embarrassed I am that the only religious leader (that I know of )
      who is endorsing your great President in his hour of need is Rev Graham. God bless him.
      I believe that exorcism is a necessary and effective means of holding back the evil one(s)
      I am thinking here of this coup d’etat against the President.
      It is beyond question that there is more than politics involved here and it would not surprise me to see the Demoncrats call up their star witness from the pit.
      God bless you and your President and your country.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        November 14, 2019 at 2:21 am

        Thing is a person need not be an adherent of any particular religion or even be “religious” in traditional ways to comprehend the unmistakable reality of evil. Examples both big and small are constantly in our faces—we have only to be willing to see it and accept evil for what it is. Doing something to thwart it tends to be hard to accomplish, a task for the truly courageous, those who are willing to step into those shoes deserve our admiration, respect and gratitude.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Maquis says:
      November 14, 2019 at 2:28 am

      So say we all!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Tazio Nuvolari says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:01 am

      Judge Judy doesn’t allow hearsay, but they are trying to impeach the President on hearsay. Hearsay that only amounts to these bureaucrats disagreeing with the President’s policy, to boot.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Mr & Mrs Tic-toc

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:29 am

      What happened to Joe Di’s prediction last week of the very walls of power being shaken this week?

      Pfffft……….

      Tune in next week when he and his wife will appear in new clothes…..and not looking like they just got out of bed………..yeah…….right….

      Like

      Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  14. TMonroe says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:

    On potential political/PC priorities versus practical ones in a disaster/crisis:

    https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tom-blumer/2012/11/03/thursday-report-bloomberg-wouldnt-let-guard-brooklyn-over-their

    “Mayor Bloomberg has snubbed Borough President Markowitz’s impassioned plea to bring the National Guard to Hurricane Sandy-scarred Brooklyn — arguing that approving the Beep’s request would be a waste of federal manpower and turn the borough into a police state. “We don’t need it,” Mayor Bloomberg said on Wednesday during a press update on the city’s ongoing Hurricane Sandy cleanup. “The NYPD is the only people we want on the street with guns.”

    “Markowitz demanded the National Guard’s help just an hour before Bloomberg’s press conference, claiming that the NYPD and FDNY are “brave — but overwhelmed” by all the challenges Sandy brought when it visited the borough on Monday night: flooding, power outages, and looting.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. COLUMBA KNOX says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:33 am

    #JUDAS #ISCARIOT —
    “Why has not this ointment been sold for three hundred #PENCE”

    AYE………….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      November 14, 2019 at 12:38 am

      I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature, [democrat] congressman [or Mitt Romney].
      – Mark Twain

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Great day for the good guys. I didn’t think the Dems could pull another choke job on the level of Mueller’s hearing, but today was in the zip code.

    Also happy that Chris Wallace again exposed his Trump hate to the nation today. Let everyone know now, before the 2020 election heats up.

    Without being complacent, I’m feeling good about all the impeachment proceedings. Just going to set that aside.

    Biden looks done. More and more is coming out about Hunter (and Joe). There’s a reason why Bloomberg jumped in and I’m guessing it’s because big-time Dem donors know Biden just won’t hold up.

    That leads me to an old concern — Deval Patrick. I’ve talked about him in previous comments like this one:
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/12/june-12th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-509/comment-page-1/#comment-5496907

    If Deval is in — and it seems he is — then he’s the Obama guy, the Axelrod guy, the Valerie Jarrett guy. Axelrod is the ‘dad’ to both Obama and Deval. Same tactics, same rhetoric, same everything.

    Patrick concerns me because Axelrod understands how to operate on what is termed “white guilt”. He’s very proficient at this, as was/is Obama.

    POTUS has increased his standing among minority communities. If POTUS has a weakness now, it’s with Elite Whites and Wannabe Elite Whites. That’s the Achilles Heel. And a candidate like Patrick can do damage with those groups.

    It’s similar to how Joe Biden can do damage with the older white crowd and POTUS. Scranton Joe still has some believers, people who might vote for him over POTUS but who would not vote for anyone else over POTUS. i know people like this.

    Patrick will work on a similar split group, just not the same one.

    I’m still feeling very good about things overall, and very good about Trump 2020.

    But, before, I only had concerns about Biden. Now I have really no concerns about Biden but am now concerned about Deval Patrick. It will be very hard for Patrick, for sure, but he’s the only one of the Dem candidates who I look at now and think “they might be able to win in 2020.”

    Hopefully, the Dems will continue to make mistakes as they have up to this point. And Patrick is not the opponent. Bloomberg? Nah. He has no base. No charisma. And he’s a “bad guy” because he’s a billionaire, whom the Progs say they hate.

    Like

    Reply
    • tailgunner2121 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 12:46 am

      yawn. patrick would just be another stooge Trump would crush

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 14, 2019 at 12:51 am

        I hope so. I don’t think his chances are great, just better than any other potential Dem.

        Obama is coming back on the scene soon with his memoirs. I expect a heavy dose of “woe is me because of Trump’s birther stuff” in that book. Michelle will also be making the campaign rounds.

        One good thing about the current zeitgeist is that the Obama Era is over. The Trayvon Martin moment (which Obama used for 2012) is fading.

        It’s not easy to recreate that vibe. So there is a lot of work to be done by the Axelrod gang if they are serious about Patrick.

        Still, it’s possible. I am optimistic and wishing only for a POTUS 2020 win, just trying to look over the terrain and see what might be on the way.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Rhoda R says:
          November 14, 2019 at 2:44 am

          The one thing that D. Patrick has that 0bama didn’t is a political history. His years as governor (or mayor, I can’t remember which) can be used against him as he was particularly ineffective and corrupt.

          Like

          Reply
    • BestBets says:
      November 14, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Deval was my governor here in Massachusetts. The guy is a nincompoop. He’s not smart, he’s not witty, he’s not charismatic and he has skeletons in his closet, including a rapist brother-in-law whom Deval tried to get off the hook. IIRC, he also tried to get another felon freed, a man who committed an assault, or something along those lines. POTUS would make mincemeat out of him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 14, 2019 at 1:06 am

        Good, good to hear. I forgot about the in-law brother. Good point.

        Patrick only came in after Bloomberg did. Definitely a desperation play (like “I’m not letting Bloomberg take the easy road here and I don’t”). And Patrick flamed out fast when he ‘explored’ entering the race the first time.

        The sooner he fails, the better. IMO.

        Like

        Reply
    • steph_gray says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Go to howiecarrshow.com for everything you need to know about Small Deval…

      …starting with the reality that he is far from being Obama’s boy. There is no love between those two.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 14, 2019 at 1:08 am

        Thanks Steph. Carr does seem to be the encyclopedia on Patrick.

        Interesting. So maybe Patrick is more Axelrod’s and Jarrett’s “guy” than he is Obama’s guy. I could see that.

        Like

        Reply
    • JG3 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:49 am

      Patrick a Harvard guy. Joined Bain Capital in 2015…and the Romney guy?

      Like

      Reply
  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Great stuff here from Rep Gosar as he wrecks former Rep Katie Hill:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. carolweekleylmt says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Greetings, Treepers…
    I hope this is a appropriate venue to ask this question:
    I have a friend who is a Trumpster, but hasn’t voted in years. He says it is due to the Electoral College which renders his vote useless. Can someone please give me a clue concerning his reasoning? I don’t want to argue with him, I just want to understand his reasoning. No one has been able to help me this far. Thanks in advance!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Seadoc66 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Who is in Charge?

    Seems Mr. Taylor and Mr. Kent (and many others in government service) have much the same issues as a young West Point graduate had while I was his battalion commander. When I took command of the battalion the young officer was serving on the battalion staff. During my first staff meeting I laid out the basic standards I expected of each officer to include I wanted each of them to feel free to render their professional opinions regarding any/all administrative/operational activities of the unit. I also stated that for all operational planning I wanted a minimum of two courses of action with complete staff coordination completed before submitting the final recommended plans to me. Within a month of my arrival we received a rather intensive mission. During the decision briefing the young officer raised his hand, and to the aggravation of the executive officer/other officers on the staff stated he wanted to insert his suggestions (that were apparently presented during staff planning sessions, but not included in the final plans). In that it was the first major operation we were assigned since my arrival I listened to him, thanked him, and dismissed the staff after informing them to be back in my office the next morning for my decision/final orders. At that meeting I announced my decision, issued a couple of plan adjustments, and dismissed the staff with an execution order. The young officer asked to speak to me in private so I told him to stand fast. By the time the other officers had left my office the young officer was almost in tears and stated: “Sir, you told us you wanted us to feel free to offer our opinions. Sir, I feel you should have included my recommendations in the final plans because they are text books. It was my impression that you were going to run this battalion with some democratic principles!” My response was: “Son appears your understanding of my remarks was made leaving out one glaring fact. As long as the Army and my superiors hold me personally responsible for every single thing that happens or does not happen in this unit, the best you can hope for is a benevolent dictatorship!”
    Seems Mr. Taylor, Mr. Kent, and many others in government service do not realize why the American people put Donald J. Trump in charge!

    Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Levon River says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Financial docs released today involving Burisma Holdings, Robert “Hunter” Biden, Devon Archer, et al. This copy has been OCRed, so is searchable:

    Rosemont-Seneca-Bohai-Bank-Records-Listing-OCR.pdf
    https://docdro.id/xR5NHEu

    Like

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 1:32 am

      Michael Coudrey had a lengthy post about this. Reader App linked…

      Like

      Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. jambo says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Put this ‘quid faux quo’ sham to bed, it’s embarrassing.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. margarite1 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:26 am

    Not sure if this will link properly but the video says that inside Al Baghdadi’s were cables from the US State Dept, money, etc and it goes to the top of the Obama administration. Apparently the DOJ is aware. Not sure if this is true or not – we’ll see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      November 14, 2019 at 2:45 am

      Just FYI – in the video fast forward to the two men speaking – maybe they don’t want to be seen. They claimed the info from Al Baghdadi’s will reveal treason. They say military intelligence has notified the DOJ. I don’t have any idea about the source or what their track record is but wondered if this had something to do with POTUS saying “I caught the swamp, I caught them all”. And it might also have to do with why Hillary smashed her hard drive.

      Like

      Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:07 am

    His track record isn’t good. I’d have to see it to believe it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. JG3 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:11 am

    A Big Shout-out to you, Sundance. Thank-You for all you work, especially today. We Treepers certainly appreciate you and being able to gather here. When you named it Treehouse, you definitely knew what you were doing…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. BitterC says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:35 am

    I was most impressed with Chris Stewart of Utah during today’s impeachment circus. He made some very good points

    “It’s interesting that out of hundreds of corrupt individuals, dozens of corrupt nations, that happened one time[The US forcing a govt to fire their AG] and it happened with the individual whose son was being paid by the organization that was under investigation,” Stewart said. “One other thing very quickly. If someone was a candidate for political office, even for a president of the United States, should they be immune from investigation?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:38 am

    Like

    Reply
  31. A2 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:51 am

    Xi and his gang are at full on murderous and now reaching out to PornHub to spread their propaganda,

    Does the US really want to make a deal?

    “China’s messaging against the Hong Kong protests has found a new outlet: PornHub

    As Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shut down accounts spreading China’s narrative about the Hong Kong protests overseas, resourceful patriots are putting their videos on another extremely popular platform: the world’s biggest porn site.

    Beijing has been waging a disinformation campaign against Hong Kong’s protests since June, when the city began to see mass protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Chinese state-owned media outlets have depicted the protesters as violent separatists advocating independence, although that is not a key demand among protest participants, who have been calling for greater democracy and an inquiry into police brutality. As the disinformation efforts extended to overseas platforms—often quite clumsily—first Twitter announced it was suspending tens of thousands of accounts, followed by Facebook and YouTube, which shut down 210 channels that posted videos about Hong Kong in a way that suggested a “coordinated influence operation.”

    Shu Chang, a Chinese online commentator with over 3 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo, said in a post (link in Chinese) on Tuesday (Nov. 12) that she and other internet users had uploaded a number of propaganda videos on PornHub after being unable to put them on YouTube.

    “YouTube would not allow us to upload those videos so we have no other way but to post the videos to PornHub,” said Shu. While Shu did not identify the videos she and other users had uploaded, searches by Quartz on Wednesday (Nov. 13) for phrases like “Hong Kong rioters” found at least a dozen recently uploaded videos. Since PornHub and other porn platforms are blocked in China amid a crackdown on “spiritual pollution,” users would need to use a virtual private network to leap the great firewall and access it.

    Six of them were from a channel named “CCYL_central” that joined three months ago, and has so far uploaded 11 videos in all. Its videos on Hong Kong ranged from Hong Kong citizens expressing their praise for Hong Kong police, to news clips from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV condemning the protesters for violent behavior. The channel describes its acronym as standing for the Chinese Communist Youth League—but it’s unlikely to be actually affiliated with the youth wing of the Communist Party. The channel, which said its favorite book is one written by Chinese president Xi Jinping on politics, has so far garnered 9,000 views and 32 subscribers.”

    Come on senators, do what’s right and begin sanctioning the bloody bastards. Pass the Hong Kong Human rights and Democracy Act.

    https://qz.com/1747617/chinese-users-go-to-pornhub-to-spread-hong-kong-propaganda/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=daily-brief

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:11 am

      “Honest Honey, It’s not what it looks like! I’m only supporting freedom! Ow…”

      Like

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:37 am

        ‘Hunny’ lol.

        They were bringing teargas to HK polytechnic university at 8 Am this morning. Traitor Lam is going to vett Prison constables to go on the streets, and now talking about a curfew.

        Meanwhile PRC economics is tanking further. They are becoming a 锁国 again. The region is feeling the heat as PRC goes inward.

        Decoupling happening at record pace.

        Did it before, not going to work now.

        Like

        Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:52 am

    Interesting… could it be a Trump trap?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:52 am

    Good gosh, elitist GOPe are stupid and destructive. That would never stand….and Trump’s approval with Republicans is sky high. Think they would accept such shenanigans?

    Like

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:13 am

    Ex-AG Jeff Sessions: Trump impeachment hearings are desperate Democratic attack on him – No reason to impeach

    https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/jeff-sessions-on-impeachment

    Like

    Reply
  36. Rynn69 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:42 am

    What the entire plot to take down President Trump before the election and after the election, including the subsequent exposure of corruption and criminality on both sides, means for America:

    1. The people who have been running our government are showing us they are not worthy to continue to make good decisions for the American populace.

    2. An outsider elected for President is a wiser choice than an insider going forward.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:30 am

    Like

    Reply
  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:30 am

    Like

    Reply
  39. steviedawn says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:37 am

    Not sure if we’ve ever actually seen this infamous swamp creature commenting on the telly, but here he is. Makes my skin crawl. My apologies if this has already been posted.
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/top-mueller-prosecutor-andrew-weissmann-offers-impeachment-advice-to-democrats

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s