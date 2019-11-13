November 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1028

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
It’s 2pm on Wednesday, PRC/hkpf attacking the swankiest tourist area of Hong Kong.
Riot cops have just arrived to Central in front of IFC. #HongKongProtest
Riot cops are on the pedestrian bridge over Connaught
Riot police arriving from the west as well
Arrests made after raptors and riot police charged. There are people in business attire on their knees with their hands behind their head against the Swarovski shop
One wire photojournalist pepper sprayed.
Crowd is chanting “dirty cops” — many in suits
And now a blonde woman with an LV bag also standing there, putting on lip gloss, staring at the police and probably wondering WTF.
Don’t be That clueless woman.
光復香港，時代革命
