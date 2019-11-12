Tuesday November 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
McNaughton…
LikeLike
McNaughton…
LikeLike
McNaughton
Sketch 52…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is God Dead?
“As the Lord of hosts liveth, before whom I stand…” (I Kings 18:15).
Is God dead? According to the above passage He certainly was not dead to Elijah, who knew Him intimately as the living God. The prophet had used similar phraseology on a previous occasion when he had declared to the wicked King Ahab:
“As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word” (1 Kings 17:1).
Elijah’s prediction had come horribly true. For three years and six months there had been no rain nor even dew in Israel. Rivers and brooks were drying up. The land lay parched and cracked in the sun. There were no crops, nor any grazing land for the cattle and they had been dying like flies.
The king himself had been brought down from his throne to search for a bit of green grass along the remaining streams “to save the horses and mules alive,” lest they “lose all the beasts.” The king’s humiliation had in turn enraged the haughty Queen Jezebel, so that she hated Elijah with a deep and bitter hatred.
Indeed, so intensely was the prophet hated by Ahab himself that the king had sent far and wide to find Elijah and had not given up until he had taken oaths from the heads of the surrounding nations that he was not to be found. It was under these circumstances that “the word of the Lord came to Elijah…saying, Go, show thyself unto Ahab…” (1 Kings 18:1). God was about to use the prophet to publicly expose the sham and impotence of Jezebel’s god Baal.
As the prophet went to look for Ahab he met Obadiah, the governor of the king’s house, and said: “Go tell thy lord, Behold, Elijah is here” (1 Kings 18:8). Obadiah shuddered at these words and begged Elijah not to make him go. He knew the bitter hatred which the king harbored toward Elijah and he feared that while he went to convey the news the Spirit of God might take Elijah away to some other place.
It was now, when it meant far more than it had meant three and a half years before, that Elijah replied: “As the Lord God of hosts liveth, before whom I stand, I will surely show myself unto him today” (1 Kings 18:15). As we know, he kept his word.
Is all this now changed? Some say yes, that God died in Christ at Calvary and is now dead! They also deny, of course, that Christ rose from the dead. But if this be true, then the story of Elijah is but a stirring memory and the Christian today is actually an ambassador, a representative of no one!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-god-dead/
1 Kings 18:15 And Elijah said, As the LORD of hosts liveth, before whom I stand, I will surely shew myself unto him to day.
1 Kings 17:1 And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the LORD God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word.
1 Kings 18:1 And it came to pass after many days, that the word of the LORD came to Elijah in the third year, saying, Go, shew thyself unto Ahab; and I will send rain upon the earth.
1 Kings 18:8 And he answered him, I am: go, tell thy lord, Behold, Elijah is here.
2Corinthians 5:16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
2 Corinthians 6: 1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
LikeLike
No wonder so many Democrats support China:
https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-a-million-people-are-jailed-at-china-s-gulags-i-escaped-here-s-what-goes-on-inside-1.7994216?fbclid=IwAR3wcuhbt–40DyvQmyk_f8Ymuhw_VDESTnhn359P2zvPB7ynDdh8oNT3F4&utm_source=quora&utm_medium=referral
I’m betting Schiff, Schumer and Ms Bondo-Pelosi already have the engineering plans and operations manual. If Rats win in 2020 buy stock in FEMA and Homeland Security.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sublime… Another midnight treat for us, GH… Thank you.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
If you like Jane Austin stories, this BBC production of “Pride and Prejudice is my fave. Just a snippet, of a time past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Austen
LikeLike
Here’s a brief war story. My friend was a 20 year old infantryman during the Battle of The Bulge in WWII. Two regiments of his division had been overrun by the German assault and he along with his Sargent and another soldier, literally surrounded by advancing Germans, were lost in the Ardennes forest for 5 days.while trying to make it back to the reforming American lines. While they successfully linked up with American forces and participated in the historically important defense of St. Vith, their wartime adventure was underscored by a particularly deadly encounter.
My friend told me that as they tried to stay away from encountering German forces, they drove their Jeep into small meadow clearing deep in the forest. It was late afternoon, almost dark, and snowing heavily. As they pulled into the clearing they could dimly see the shape of a tank. It was a German tank, a Mk IV which carried a high velocity 75mm main gun. My friend described watching the tank’s turret which was hand-cranked slowly turn toward their jeep. They were petrified over what was about to happen. Then the tank fired and, amazingly, the 75mm high explosive round missed! They slammed the Jeep into reverse and quickly disappeared into the darkness of the surrounding forest.
My friend’s story always held an element of mystery for me. By rights, they should have all been killed by the tank which was also armed machine guns as well as a large, very lethal man-gun. Why did the tank miss? Why didn’t it fire its machine guns or fire another high explosive round at these enemy American soldiers? I’ve thought about this story many times over the years since my friend told me his story and I think I have an answer.
It’s improbable that a German tank crew, who were probably East Front veterans, would miss such an easy shot. I don’t think the miss was accidental. I think it’s just possible that the German tank gunner simply decided to scare off these defenseless Americans who so suddenly appeared before his sights. His missed shot might very well have been intentional. I like to thank so anyway because that missed shot gave my friend a wonderful family, a great teaching career, and a long life during which in quiet moments over a glass of good Scotch, he’d revisit his near-death experience with a German panzer. Things could have been very different for him. But, fortunately, they weren’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pointy
LikeLike