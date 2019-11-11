November 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1026

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Full Interview.
Donald Trump Jr with
Mark Levin
LikeLiked by 2 people
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 358 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🇺🇸–❤️May the Lord richly Bless all you American Vets❤️–🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “With God we will gain the victory,
and he will trample down our enemies. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 60:12
—————-
***Praise: President Trump Rally on Nov 14 in Bossier City, LA 8pm ET
***Praise: Remember this >>>President Trump is restoring our judiciary: 2 Supreme Court justices, 44 Circuit Court judges, 112 District Court judges
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, family & MAGA Team in NYC-participate in a wreath laying and deliver remarks at the New York City Veterans Day Parade–(Dep TT 10:05am **Arr back at TT 11:20am ET—Note: TT = Trump Tower)
— for protection, peace and needs be met for all US Vets
— for Peace in America
— the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, November 11, 2019 — 👌
LikeLiked by 6 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
—————
Related
Previous (November 10th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/10/november-10th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1025/comment-page-1/#comment-7537229
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with 2 pictures.
Q: I’m so excited! I’ve missed you guys!
A: Liberals will lose their **** minds over this project. Just wait and see
– Brian Kolfage (November 10, 2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same 2 pictures as shown in above tweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Older Facebook photo – 6/2/19
LikeLike
Edit:
Same 2 pictures as shown in above tweet.
LikeLike
Sorry for the wrong double post.
Older Facebook photo – 6/2/19
LikeLike
Okay, I guess Facebook photo links done show up.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:
On healthcare: Bloomberg Slaps Down Criticism of Painkiller Restriction Plan
https://observer.com/2013/01/bloomberg-slaps-down-criticism-of-painkiller-restriction-plan/
“Some critics, as documented by The New York Times, however, felt the move would unnecessarily hurt poor and uninsured patients who use emergency rooms as their primary care doctor. Needless to say, Mr. Bloomberg was not swayed by this line of argument.”
“Number one, there’s no evidence of that. Number two, supposing it is really true, so you didn’t get enough painkillers and you did have to suffer a little bit. The other side of the coin is people are dying and there’s nothing perfect … There’s nothing that you can possibly do where somebody isn’t going to suffer, and it’s always the same group [claiming], ‘Everybody is heartless.’ Come on, this is a very big problem.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike