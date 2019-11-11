November 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1026

Posted on November 11, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to November 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1026

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Full Interview.
    Donald Trump Jr with
    Mark Levin

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 358 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🇺🇸–❤️May the Lord richly Bless all you American Vets❤️–🇺🇸

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “With God we will gain the victory,
    and he will trample down our enemies. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 60:12
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump Rally on Nov 14 in Bossier City, LA 8pm ET
    ***Praise: Remember this >>>President Trump is restoring our judiciary: 2 Supreme Court justices, 44 Circuit Court judges, 112 District Court judges
    —————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, family & MAGA Team in NYC-participate in a wreath laying and deliver remarks at the New York City Veterans Day Parade–(Dep TT 10:05am **Arr back at TT 11:20am ET—Note: TT = Trump Tower)
    — for protection, peace and needs be met for all US Vets
    — for Peace in America
    — the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
    — for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, November 11, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 10th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/10/november-10th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1025/comment-page-1/#comment-7537229

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  13. TMonroe says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Getting to know Bloomberg, likely to be cast as a reasonable, moderate centrist:

    On healthcare: Bloomberg Slaps Down Criticism of Painkiller Restriction Plan

    https://observer.com/2013/01/bloomberg-slaps-down-criticism-of-painkiller-restriction-plan/

    “Some critics, as documented by The New York Times, however, felt the move would unnecessarily hurt poor and uninsured patients who use emergency rooms as their primary care doctor. Needless to say, Mr. Bloomberg was not swayed by this line of argument.”

    “Number one, there’s no evidence of that. Number two, supposing it is really true, so you didn’t get enough painkillers and you did have to suffer a little bit. The other side of the coin is people are dying and there’s nothing perfect … There’s nothing that you can possibly do where somebody isn’t going to suffer, and it’s always the same group [claiming], ‘Everybody is heartless.’ Come on, this is a very big problem.”

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s