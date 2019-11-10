Sunday November 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Common Ground
by Pastor Ricky Kurth
What do Winnie the Pooh and Attila the Hun have in common? Give up? They both have the same middle name!
What did the Apostle Paul and Titus have in common? Give up? Faith! At least that’s what Paul told the young man as he opened his epistle to him, addressing his letter…
“To Titus, mine own son after the common faith…” (Titus 1:4).
What an astounding thing for Paul to say! If you’re not sure why I’d say that, it is because Paul was a Jew, “a Hebrew of the Hebrews” (Phil. 3:5), while Titus was an uncircumcised Gentile (Gal. 2:3). Jews and Gentiles didn’t have anything in common before Paul came along!
They certainly didn’t eat the same foods as the Gentiles. God told the Jews under the Law that certain foods were unclean (Leviticus 11). This was to remind them that certain people were unclean—the Gentiles (Lev. 20:24-26). And God gave them more reminders that they shouldn’t mingle with Gentiles when He instructed His people not to wear clothing that was mingled with different materials (Deut. 22:11).
God even told them not to plow their field in the same way the Gentiles plowed, with two different kinds of animal pulling the plow (Deut. 22:10). That was to teach the Jews not to work together with Gentiles, not to harness their strength together with members of those unclean nations. God further instructed them not to plant their crops as the Gentiles did, “lest the fruit of thy seed…be defiled” (Deut. 22:9). That was to teach them not to marry the heathen, lest the “seed” of their children be defiled.
Does that give you an idea of what a pariah you would have been as a Gentile in Old Testament times? If you’re not sure what a pariah is, have you ever heard the expression, “Things that make you go hmmmm?” Well, a pariah is something that makes you go eewww! Jews had nothing in common with Gentiles—least of all a common faith. But beginning with the ministry of the Apostle Paul, a Jew like Paul could write to a Gentile like Titus about their common faith, and to Gentiles like the Romans (Rom. 1:13) about their “mutual faith” (v. 12). What a revolutionary change was brought about with the ministry of the Apostle Paul!
This dispensational change made it so that Paul could even speak of a Gentile like Titus as “mine own son,” as well as a Jew like Timothy (I Tim. 1:2). And when he wrote to Titus about “Christ our Saviour” (Tit. 1:4), that was new too! You see, in Old Testament times, God was the Savior of the people of Israel only. He told them, “I the LORD am thy Saviour…the mighty One of Jacob” (Isa. 49:26; 60:16). The adjective “thy” is singular, indicating that God was Israel’s Savior to the exclusion of the Gentile nations. And while many people think that this changed in the New Testament, Paul declared that “God…raised unto Israel a Saviour, Jesus” (Acts 13:23).
But beginning with the ministry of the Apostle Paul, Christ became “the Saviour of all men” (I Tim. 4:10)—especially “the Saviour of the body” (Eph. 5:23), the Body of Christ, made up of Jews and Gentiles! This was all part of “the great mystery” revealed to Paul “concerning Christ and the church” (Eph. 5:32). To learn more about this great mystery, why not sign up to receive our weekly feature, More Minutes With the Bible. You’ll be eternally glad you did!
“You see, in Old Testament times, God was the Savior of the people of Israel only. He told them, “I the LORD am thy Saviour…the mighty One of Jacob” (Isa. 49:26; 60:16). The adjective “thy” is singular, indicating that God was Israel’s Savior to the exclusion of the Gentile nations”
Let’s have a look at what else Scripture has to say about that, starting with God’s redemption plan for all the nations described in the first chapter of the Bible:
Genesis 18:18 — “Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him?”
Genesis 22:18 — “And in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed; because thou hast obeyed my voice.”
Genesis 26:4 “And I will make thy seed to multiply as the stars of heaven, and will give unto thy seed all these countries; and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed”
The notion of Gentiles (aka ‘the nations’) being extended grace and mercy by God through national Israel and the holy people that God called them to be is reflected through Old Testament Scripture. Invitations were extended for foreigners to participate in the Passover or make offerings under the same regulations as Israelites (Exodus 12:48-49, Numbers 9:14, 15:14-16), as well as for those from afar to come to pray at the Temple and receive blessing that “all the peoples of the earth will know Your name and fear You” (cf. 1 Kings 8:41-43).
Even the land promised to the twelve tribes of Israel contained this provision as far as inheritance, per Ezekiel 47:21-23 — “You are to divide this land among yourselves according to the tribes of Israel. You shall allot it as an inheritance for yourselves and for the foreigners who dwell among you and who have children. You are to treat them as native-born Israelites; along with you, they shall be allotted an inheritance among the tribes of Israel. In whatever tribe the foreigner dwells, you are to assign his inheritance there, declares the Lord GOD.”
In John 10:16, Jesus indicated a key aspect of His ministry: “And I have other sheep which are not of this fold. It behooves Me to bring those also, and they will hear My voice, and there will be one flock with one shepherd.”
Even before Paul arrived on the scene, the Holy Spirit was directing disciples to minister to those foreigners who were searching the Scriptures, as in Acts 8. There, an Ethiopian eunuch was reading from the latter chapters of Isaiah, in which was contained one of the clearest OT references to God’s desire to reconcile those from the nations to Himself:
Isaiah 56:3-8 “Do not let the son of the foreigner who has joined himself to the Lord speak, saying, ‘The Lord has utterly separated me from His people’; nor let the eunuch say, “Here I am, a dry tree.” For thus says the Lord: ‘To the eunuchs who keep My Sabbaths, and choose what pleases Me, and hold fast My covenant, even to them I will give in My house, and within My walls a place and a name better than that of sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that shall not be cut off.’
‘Also the sons of the foreigner who join themselves to the Lord, to serve Him, and to love the name of the Lord, to be His servants—everyone who keeps from defiling the Sabbath, and holds fast My covenant—even them I will bring to My holy mountain, and make them joyful in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and their sacrifices will be accepted on My altar; for My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations.’ The Lord God, who gathers the outcasts of Israel, says, ‘Yet I will gather to him others besides those who are gathered to him.’”
Significantly, the disciple Phillip was used by the Holy Spirit to start with the book of Isaiah being read and then “proclaimed the good news to him (the Ethiopian)—Jesus” (cf. Acts 8:35).
“But beginning with the ministry of the Apostle Paul, a Jew like Paul could write to a Gentile like Titus about their common faith, and to Gentiles like the Romans (Rom. 1:13) about their “mutual faith” (v. 12). What a revolutionary change was brought about with the ministry of the Apostle Paul!”
The talk of beginnings prompts me to cite Acts 10 and 11 (complete with revelation to an apostle from one he calls ‘Lord’, cf. Acts 10:14, 11:8) and Acts 15, including Peter’s observation in verse 7: “Men, brothers, you know that from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe.” Included in those brethren were Barnabas and Paul, who also shared about their ministry together to Gentiles.
This is your Israeli friend. I posted here a translated song from Israel by probably the best selling singer in Israel. His name is Omer Adam. Pay attention to the words, it’s spiritual and beautiful. Enjoy.
