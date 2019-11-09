November 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1024

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Seeing maga challenge songs all over Twitter tonight.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 360 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🇺🇸–❤️We Thank You, We Salute you, We LOVE You, American Veterans❤️–🇺🇸
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
About the Opposition:
🌟 “They return at evening, snarling like dogs, and prowl about the city.
They wander about for food and howl if not satisfied. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:14-15
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from Georgia
***Praise: Wow What a Statement President Trump made…a statement America Has been waiting decades for…“I Caught the Swamp. I Caught Them All. Let’s See What Happens!”
***Praise: For African-Americans: Over 1.2 million new jobs created– poverty rate at its lowest level in HISTORY.
***Praise: Prayer answered, Young James Younger decided to remain a boy and keep his male name. (See Nov 7, 2019 Pres. Thread prayer post by Linda K for more info)
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they attend a football game in AL then fly to Trump Tower in NYC for the weekend. (Dep 10:20am ET—Game 3:35pm-6:45pm ET***Arr in Trump Tower NYC 10:20pm ET)
— for protection and peace for all US Veterans and that they have help they need and deserve.
— for Peace in America after another crazy week of Moonbatty House Dems
— the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
— extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
— for Twitter Patriots to continue battling against Opposition-It’s like Star Wars out there in Cyperspace!
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Glory Of America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “This generation — your generation –- will make the light and the glory of America shine brighter and longer and prouder than ever before.” (July 23, 2019, Turning Point USA )
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “Government is not reason; it is not eloquent; it is force. Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.” — George Washington
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, November 9, 2019 — 👌
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with article.
Growing numbers of Mexicans flying to Canada and sneaking across the northern border – 11/8/19
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/growing-numbers-of-mexicans-flying-to-canada-and-sneaking-across-the-northern-border
Previous (November 8th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/08/november-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1023/comment-page-1/#comment-7529710
Simon Moran interviews Tommy Fisher – (30:20) – 9/25/19
“Host of Day One Simon Moran sits down with the CEO of Fisher Industries Tommy Fisher and discusses his journey to leading a three family generation American company, and their efforts to help build the border wall.“
Excerpts:
16:29 – Starts discussing the border wall.
21:17 – We’re going to come back with a different design on the Rio Grande, taking in all the environmental concerns, the flood concerns. That will come out in about 3 weeks.
(It’s been over 3 weeks but Tommy Fisher may be referring to WBTW’s Project 2 in Texas. WBTW’s 10/27/19 update said, “This past week we submitted construction documents and various surveys for Project #2. As long as the process continues to chug along we hope to begin construction soon.“ so it looks like we may be seeing a new or modified wall design.)
Stillwater: “Growing numbers of Mexicans flying to Canada and sneaking across the northern border – 11/8/19”
PM Trudeau (shown in B/W zoomed photo below), cancelled Conservative PM Harper’s visa requirements a few years ago for Mexican citizens entering Canada. The influx began.
Thanks for the background info hawkins6. Looks like we may have to build a northern border wall at some point in the future.
From event in Atlanta today.
Beautiful!
But was Acosta informed of this canine event?
Love the picture behind! Adds that certain in-your-face “fact check this, baitches!” to the tableau.
Wiping the tears…
I head on NPR that former MA governor Bill Weld is going to be making the rounds in DC trying to convince Republican senators to oust the president. What a filthy bastard. GOP senators should be under NO ILLUSION that the Republican Party would survive such perfidy. There’s no way we would reward their scheming by voting for an establishment replacement candidate. Might as well vote for Elizabeth Warren and let her take all of Romney’s money with her wealth tax.
No one should be under the delusion that this country would survive it.
Wonder just how many have been offered $$$$ or high paying jobs for their vote?
Just hope they have some integrity and honor –
I think they should increase the salaries of the Senators ASAP –
Screw the party. They will fail to survive..period.
Fake News….The Lefties need something to cheer themselves up. NPR is like that Baghdad Ali guy in Iraq…
Whoopie and Joy Behar are annoying, but no-talent Piglet McCain is despicable. She’s the one who started the crap going after Don Jr because of the president’s supposed “character”. Her vile father wanted to send Americans to fight in every hellhole on Earth and was fine with illegals sneaking in, stealing jobs and killing Americans. Character my ass.
A piglet is small. I should have called her Miss Piggy McCain.
“I am John McCain’s daughter!”
beautiful! thank you for the memories again of that great day and great night!
Dr. Bandy Lee is back.
🙄🤪😵
because she’s totally sane…
Is she related to Schiff? Look at those insane, maniacal eyes!
They should do a duet on “Dancing with the Stars”.
Which one’s the star? You KNOW Schifty’s going to claim that honour, but Dr. Lee has the needles and the really wonky right eye, so we’ll just have to see.
Imagine meeting that couple..
It just gets better and better…lol.
Lincoln suffered from clinical depression.
And so did JFK.
Many psychiatrists spend more time laying on their couch than they do sitting next to their couch.
“Time to Blow the Whistle”
Rand Paul Steps Up!
Senator Rand Paul has blown the whistle on the CIA’s fake whistleblower.
Rand is all for legitimate whistleblowers including Snowden. I agree with Rand that Snowden should be allowed to return to America. After all, he only did what whistleblowers should do. That is, reveal the corruption. In the case of Snowden, he revealed the Deep State’s egregious violations of our Constitution.
On the other side of the spectrum is a fake whistleblower that is part of Deep State itself. Everyone already knows the name of this whistleblower, which has been revealed to be a partisan anti-Trumper planted in the CIA by Obama to spy on the Trump campaign, and then invent reasons for the impeachment of a lawfully elected president.
What we are seeing now is an attempted coup. The Deep State got away with crimes and corruption for decades and especially under Obama, who allowed the plunder of Ukraine. Now he wants to plunder Trump, who is trying to end the corruption and restore the rule of law. All corrupt roads lead to Obama.
It’s time to blow the whistle on the Deep State and their treasonous whistleblower.
—Ben Garrison
Donald vs Goliath – How Trump took down fake news.
“So, there you go, a prime example of the Trumpie monster’s deep thinking when in campaign mode. Mouthful by mouthful, he’s eaten the elephant. He read them unerringly, used their hostility to his advantage, carefully shaped and timed his moves, never missed an opportunity to outrage their elitist sensibilities, deliberately provoked the boneheads into making one mistake after another, anticipated all the self-inflicted wounds they’d make in response and now they’re an impotent enemy.”
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/11/08/donald-vs-goliath-how-trump-took-down-fake-news/
Pointman
