November 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1024

Posted on November 9, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

47 Responses to November 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1024

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 360 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🇺🇸–❤️We Thank You, We Salute you, We LOVE You, American Veterans❤️–🇺🇸

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    About the Opposition:
    🌟 “They return at evening, snarling like dogs, and prowl about the city.
    They wander about for food and howl if not satisfied. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:14-15
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from Georgia
    ***Praise: Wow What a Statement President Trump made…a statement America Has been waiting decades for…“I Caught the Swamp. I Caught Them All. Let’s See What Happens!”
    ***Praise: For African-Americans: Over 1.2 million new jobs created– poverty rate at its lowest level in HISTORY.
    ***Praise: Prayer answered, Young James Younger decided to remain a boy and keep his male name. (See Nov 7, 2019 Pres. Thread prayer post by Linda K for more info)
    —————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they attend a football game in AL then fly to Trump Tower in NYC for the weekend. (Dep 10:20am ET—Game 3:35pm-6:45pm ET***Arr in Trump Tower NYC 10:20pm ET)
    — for protection and peace for all US Veterans and that they have help they need and deserve.
    — for Peace in America after another crazy week of Moonbatty House Dems
    — the impeachment hoax to fall apart soon
    — extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
    — for Twitter Patriots to continue battling against Opposition-It’s like Star Wars out there in Cyperspace!
    — for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Glory Of America *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “This generation — your generation –- will make the light and the glory of America shine brighter and longer and prouder than ever before.” (July 23, 2019, Turning Point USA )
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    – 🇺🇸 – “Government is not reason; it is not eloquent; it is force. Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.” — George Washington

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, November 9, 2019 — 👌

  3. Stillwater says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Tweet with article.

    Growing numbers of Mexicans flying to Canada and sneaking across the northern border – 11/8/19
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/growing-numbers-of-mexicans-flying-to-canada-and-sneaking-across-the-northern-border

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 8th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/08/november-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1023/comment-page-1/#comment-7529710

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:27 am

    • gda53 says:
      November 9, 2019 at 1:26 am

      Beautiful!

      But was Acosta informed of this canine event?

      Love the picture behind! Adds that certain in-your-face “fact check this, baitches!” to the tableau.

      Wiping the tears…

  10. Sentient says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:32 am

    I head on NPR that former MA governor Bill Weld is going to be making the rounds in DC trying to convince Republican senators to oust the president. What a filthy bastard. GOP senators should be under NO ILLUSION that the Republican Party would survive such perfidy. There’s no way we would reward their scheming by voting for an establishment replacement candidate. Might as well vote for Elizabeth Warren and let her take all of Romney’s money with her wealth tax.

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:33 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:34 am

  14. Susan Jacob says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:42 am

    beautiful! thank you for the memories again of that great day and great night!

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Dr. Bandy Lee is back.

    🙄🤪😵

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:02 am

  17. fangdog says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Many psychiatrists spend more time laying on their couch than they do sitting next to their couch.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:09 am

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:23 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:31 am

    “Time to Blow the Whistle”

    Rand Paul Steps Up!

    Senator Rand Paul has blown the whistle on the CIA’s fake whistleblower.

    Rand is all for legitimate whistleblowers including Snowden. I agree with Rand that Snowden should be allowed to return to America. After all, he only did what whistleblowers should do. That is, reveal the corruption. In the case of Snowden, he revealed the Deep State’s egregious violations of our Constitution.

    On the other side of the spectrum is a fake whistleblower that is part of Deep State itself. Everyone already knows the name of this whistleblower, which has been revealed to be a partisan anti-Trumper planted in the CIA by Obama to spy on the Trump campaign, and then invent reasons for the impeachment of a lawfully elected president.

    What we are seeing now is an attempted coup. The Deep State got away with crimes and corruption for decades and especially under Obama, who allowed the plunder of Ukraine. Now he wants to plunder Trump, who is trying to end the corruption and restore the rule of law. All corrupt roads lead to Obama.

    It’s time to blow the whistle on the Deep State and their treasonous whistleblower.

    —Ben Garrison

  21. ParteaGirl says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:47 am

  22. Pointman says:
    November 9, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Donald vs Goliath – How Trump took down fake news.

    “So, there you go, a prime example of the Trumpie monster’s deep thinking when in campaign mode. Mouthful by mouthful, he’s eaten the elephant. He read them unerringly, used their hostility to his advantage, carefully shaped and timed his moves, never missed an opportunity to outrage their elitist sensibilities, deliberately provoked the boneheads into making one mistake after another, anticipated all the self-inflicted wounds they’d make in response and now they’re an impotent enemy.”

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/11/08/donald-vs-goliath-how-trump-took-down-fake-news/

    Pointman

