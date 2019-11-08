President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video….

Posted on November 8, 2019 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Early this morning President Trump stopped to answer questions from the assembled press pool as he departed the White House for Atlanta, Georgia. High Energy. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video….

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Like a boss. Most accessable President in my lifetime. Total transparency.
    That, in of itself, makes the Demorats crazy.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:18 pm

      I don’t know how he does it. The same stupid questions over and over and over. I hope one day he asks them, how come you never asked for ODUMBO’s phone calls.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. gingergal says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Trump seems indifferent when it comes to Sessions. He was a huge letdown as AG, nevertheless he would be an asset in the Senate.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Skidroe says:
    November 8, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    He knows this is a better way. The focus is on him and you don’t even see the crooked media.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. wilderness3300 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I gotta come over and see the fake news. I love it!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • LoonsCall says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:21 pm

      he followed that up with “LET’S GO!” .. loved that too .. kinda hot & so he should be .. was hot 🙂

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • LoonsCall says:
        November 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

        “Let’s go.. whaddya have John” .. he doesn’t miss a beat .. & having to talk about such inane foolishness, course now they’re gonna have another phone call to completely screw up & lie about .. not to mention ‘little (no big gulps or guns for you) michael’, ‘shifty schiff’ (nobody ever mentions the standard hotel with regards to him but guess ed buck is mentioned sometimes, not nearly enuff) & ‘poop-city-pelosi with her nephew who is governor of california .. “LET’S GO”

        Like

        Reply
  5. Roger Duroid says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    As confident as they come.

    Love how he comes out and points to some and says “you are fake news”. Can’t wait until it gets colder and they have to wait outside for 45 min in the cold!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. SR says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Deep state and Uni-party are controlling PTrump up to some level through DOJ, FBI, CIA and NSA heads. He never got own people in these most corrupt and powerful dept. Obama got everything what and how he needs to control those dept.

    Like

    Reply
  7. trialbytruth says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    “I caught the Swamp I Caught them all”

    Spincters are pinching😉

    Let the show begin

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. CharterOakie says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    “I caught the swamp; I caught them all. Nobody else could have done it.”

    Paraphrased from memory, but that’s pretty close. And, oh baby! I liked hearing that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. bluecat57 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    I’ve got a bit problem with this back and forth travel. Maybe I’m not a jet-setter, but c’mon dude there are hotels in wherever that game is Saturday. Did you really need to do the rally on Wednesday and then fly all over the place?

    Like

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      It’s harder to hit a moving target n’est-ce pas?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • redthunder238 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      Sarcasm?

      Like

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      You must be the strategist that POTUS is searching for.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

      Maybe the reason: Try being a normal citizen trying to get in and out of your hotel room while Secret Service controls all the exits and entrances and bans cars for 1/4 mile around the hotel.

      I sat in my car (along with 1000’s of others) on a bridge on I-95 for TWO HOURS in 1980 while Jimmah was departing PHL airport. Presidents cause mayhem outside of WH environs.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Ausonius says:
        November 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

        I am guessing, but it might be the case that supporting the Secret Service detail and other aides for two days in a hotel is more expensive than flying back to D.C. and then back to Louisiana.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • madeline. says:
        November 8, 2019 at 3:35 pm

        I have too. They close down all the streets around the presidential motorcade. 95 in FL and the streets around Southern ( street from airport to Marlago) and down through A1A. I was to meet my daughter at a restaurant and we never got together– all the streets were closed between us–that was when Obama and Romney were at fundraisers on the island (Palm Beach) the same night. We flew in and circled PBI for an hour as the airport was closed as they always do when a president comes to town.

        Honestly, I think the presidents should fly into military airports only– the strain on the police forces is very expensive for the community. We always say if you want to rob a jewelry store do it while the POTUS is in town–all the police are busy blocking streets. Of course I don’t rob stores…

        Fly them in and fly them out. Better for the community.

        Like

        Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

      And if he walks on water, complain he can’t swim.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

      Don’t remember Zero and Big Mike flying separately from Hawaii?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • LKAinLA says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      The game is in Tuscaloosa, AL. President Trump donates his salary each quarter so despite the travel, we owe him. Truth is…we can never repay he and his family for the sacrifices they have made, in the name of freedom, so his travel is money well spent.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • bluenova1971 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

      Book a hotel room in Tuscaloosa AL the week before AL v. LSU???
      LMAO…
      Those hotel rooms have been booked solid for over a year. As POTUS, he could make it happen, but he wouldn’t inconvenience any regular folks who reserved the rooms.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jim Smith says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:48 pm

      your concern is duly noted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 3:28 pm

      All campaign trips are paid for by his campaign, not taxpayers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Bluecat57– you missed the President’s schedule for Thursday?
      PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PUBLIC SCHEDULE
      For Thursday, Nov 7, 2019.
      12noon ET, receives his intelligence briefing.
      2:15pm ET, participates in a greeting in recognition of the National Day for the Victims of Communism.
      6:00pm ET, presents the Presidential Citizens Medal.
      8:00pm ET, President Trump will delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception, Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Philip Marlowe says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    PDJT referenced and re-referenced a, “second call,” then said said call was actually the first call – that it preceeded the call of which all is concerned w. right now. One has to wonder, why did the democrats not address or ask for that call initially? Trump appeared more then glad to, “release it.” Well, well, well, I wonder what might be in that one? In-fact, the President alluded to that as well… Is/has this all been a set-up/lure, laid by POTUS, as some speculated earlier? There appears to be more then this –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fred5678 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Did you see all the West Point cadets in the background smiling at their CinC dressing down the Fake News??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. H.R. says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    I can only watch videos with cc, and the voice-to-text can be funny at times.

    At about the 20 minute mark +/- a few seconds, President Trump talks about the polls, except the cc text is “my balls have never been higher.”

    P.S. I don’t think we should worry about AI destroying humanity any time soon ;o)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Jim says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    I think there is something in the first phone call he wants the public to see. I don’t know if the dems have asked for it or not because I don’t watch any news. Only here. But he said something like “it’s a big deal” or along those lines that made me think he wants all the kooks to demand the first call transcript and then when he releases it, they will wish they hadn’t asked. All a hunch of course.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      November 8, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      Tar baby and briar patch strategy.

      “Don’t make me release that transcript. PLEASE, don’t make me release it!”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Cynthia says:
        November 8, 2019 at 3:42 pm

        Reverse psychology, just like he kids about at the rallies: “I should have said I DON’T WANT A WALL! NO WALLS! The Democrats would have fallen all over themselves to get it built!” (paraphrased) God love our POTUS! 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Dixie Sugarbaker says:
      November 8, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      Speculation – Zelensky informs Trump about Biden’s involvement, showing that Ukraine had intended to investigate the matter all along. Bonus would be Zelensky mentioning how much he did not appreciate the earlier Dem threats made by Murphy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Corrupt Pelosi, with filthy home district, double corrupt Schiff, traitorous whistle blower and his lawyer…

    Now, don’t be bashful, Mr. President … tell me what your REALLY think!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    “…despite all this, we’re still kicking their ass… 19:18 / 24:28

    I nearly dropped my coffee laughing at that being said in the drone swarm of fake reporters…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. H.R. says:
    November 8, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    “Little Michael”…. hahahahahaha!

    President Trump covered the gist of a lot of the New Yorker’s comments made over on the Bloomberg announcement thread. Bloomberg has too many problems to get any traction in a Presidential run.

    President Trump also pointed out, IIRC, that Bloomberg would pull votes from Warren and Sanders. Anyhow, even if I have that slightly wrong, he is aware of the implications for the Democrats if Bloomberg actually declares for the race and has already gamed out scenarios and motives… and Trump don’t care.

    Like

    Reply
  17. EJ says:
    November 8, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    LIKE A BOSS

    Like

    Reply
  18. Tom22ndState says:
    November 8, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    What a great presser, thanks for sharing Sundance. When asked about Bloomberg’s entry into the race,
    “There’s nobody I’d rather run against than little Michael” LMAO

    Our president really kicked ass in this epic footage.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Martell says:
    November 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    I love PDT and I am grateful for all his work and sacrifice on behalf of our country. He is fighting for our survival as a civilization, a nation, and a people. However, with all the delays and lack of justice thus far I at times am beginning to wonder if this is all a mirage. Are Barr and Durham really investigating these anti American seditious people? Is the investigation real? Does it even exist?

    Like

    Reply
  20. wilski says:
    November 8, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Another ‘tell” from PDJT: at 8:25 in presser, “…I caught them all….” Past tense.
    It’s coming. MAGA 2020.

    Like

    Reply
  21. A call for honesty says:
    November 8, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    The media at these chopper pressers are more vicious than a pack of starving hyenas. It seems they would be happy with total anarchy in the USA if that is what it would take to destroy Trump – ignoring that this would hurt millions of ordinary Americans including their own families and friends. This is totally irrational but this is a consequence of a consuming and deep hatred.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s