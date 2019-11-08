Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Early this morning President Trump stopped to answer questions from the assembled press pool as he departed the White House for Atlanta, Georgia. High Energy. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
Advertisements
Like a boss. Most accessable President in my lifetime. Total transparency.
That, in of itself, makes the Demorats crazy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t know how he does it. The same stupid questions over and over and over. I hope one day he asks them, how come you never asked for ODUMBO’s phone calls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump seems indifferent when it comes to Sessions. He was a huge letdown as AG, nevertheless he would be an asset in the Senate.
LikeLike
He figures all angles, even when he is mad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not prudent to pick a horse before the AL GOP Senate primary. Let the Ala voters choose, then jump on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has to. He wants Sessions to win. Saying he supports Sessions puts a target on Sessions by the fake media. Saying he’s indifferent to Sessions makes the media like him. They’ve run this play before. Sessions got the whole counter coup going. Trump had to bash him to take everyone off the scent. Stealth. You’ll see. He will win Alabama Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Sessions wants and endorsement, he is going to have to work for it.
LikeLike
He knows this is a better way. The focus is on him and you don’t even see the crooked media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I gotta come over and see the fake news. I love it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
he followed that up with “LET’S GO!” .. loved that too .. kinda hot & so he should be .. was hot 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Let’s go.. whaddya have John” .. he doesn’t miss a beat .. & having to talk about such inane foolishness, course now they’re gonna have another phone call to completely screw up & lie about .. not to mention ‘little (no big gulps or guns for you) michael’, ‘shifty schiff’ (nobody ever mentions the standard hotel with regards to him but guess ed buck is mentioned sometimes, not nearly enuff) & ‘poop-city-pelosi with her nephew who is governor of california .. “LET’S GO”
LikeLike
As confident as they come.
Love how he comes out and points to some and says “you are fake news”. Can’t wait until it gets colder and they have to wait outside for 45 min in the cold!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Can’t wait until it gets colder and they have to wait outside for 45 min in the cold!”
Self-induced karma makes me smile,…..:0)
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of my faves:
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said the same thing about a week ago. Make them wait outside in 20 degree weather for an hour or so. Tell them he is coming out at 10AM and don’t show up till after 11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell them you have a breaking news story about 0bama’s place of birth. Bring out top military brass to endorse you for 2020 then at the end say “oh yeah, apparently they say 0bama was born in Hawaii.” I’d put money they fall for it twice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep state and Uni-party are controlling PTrump up to some level through DOJ, FBI, CIA and NSA heads. He never got own people in these most corrupt and powerful dept. Obama got everything what and how he needs to control those dept.
LikeLike
“I caught the Swamp I Caught them all”
Spincters are pinching😉
Let the show begin
LikeLiked by 6 people
trialbytruth – didn’t see yours until now. We’re on the same wavelength.
LikeLike
Trialbytruth, Trump caught the swamp, hook, line and sphincter 🤣
LikeLike
“I caught the swamp; I caught them all. Nobody else could have done it.”
Paraphrased from memory, but that’s pretty close. And, oh baby! I liked hearing that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got a bit problem with this back and forth travel. Maybe I’m not a jet-setter, but c’mon dude there are hotels in wherever that game is Saturday. Did you really need to do the rally on Wednesday and then fly all over the place?
LikeLike
It’s harder to hit a moving target n’est-ce pas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarcasm?
LikeLike
You must be the strategist that POTUS is searching for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the reason: Try being a normal citizen trying to get in and out of your hotel room while Secret Service controls all the exits and entrances and bans cars for 1/4 mile around the hotel.
I sat in my car (along with 1000’s of others) on a bridge on I-95 for TWO HOURS in 1980 while Jimmah was departing PHL airport. Presidents cause mayhem outside of WH environs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am guessing, but it might be the case that supporting the Secret Service detail and other aides for two days in a hotel is more expensive than flying back to D.C. and then back to Louisiana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have too. They close down all the streets around the presidential motorcade. 95 in FL and the streets around Southern ( street from airport to Marlago) and down through A1A. I was to meet my daughter at a restaurant and we never got together– all the streets were closed between us–that was when Obama and Romney were at fundraisers on the island (Palm Beach) the same night. We flew in and circled PBI for an hour as the airport was closed as they always do when a president comes to town.
Honestly, I think the presidents should fly into military airports only– the strain on the police forces is very expensive for the community. We always say if you want to rob a jewelry store do it while the POTUS is in town–all the police are busy blocking streets. Of course I don’t rob stores…
Fly them in and fly them out. Better for the community.
LikeLike
And if he walks on water, complain he can’t swim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t remember Zero and Big Mike flying separately from Hawaii?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And their dog (sic) on a separate helicopter flight to Martha’s Vineyard?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One time, he took a plane, she took another and they sent a third for the dog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The game is in Tuscaloosa, AL. President Trump donates his salary each quarter so despite the travel, we owe him. Truth is…we can never repay he and his family for the sacrifices they have made, in the name of freedom, so his travel is money well spent.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Book a hotel room in Tuscaloosa AL the week before AL v. LSU???
LMAO…
Those hotel rooms have been booked solid for over a year. As POTUS, he could make it happen, but he wouldn’t inconvenience any regular folks who reserved the rooms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
your concern is duly noted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All campaign trips are paid for by his campaign, not taxpayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bluecat57– you missed the President’s schedule for Thursday?
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PUBLIC SCHEDULE
For Thursday, Nov 7, 2019.
12noon ET, receives his intelligence briefing.
2:15pm ET, participates in a greeting in recognition of the National Day for the Victims of Communism.
6:00pm ET, presents the Presidential Citizens Medal.
8:00pm ET, President Trump will delivers remarks at a fundraising committee reception, Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT referenced and re-referenced a, “second call,” then said said call was actually the first call – that it preceeded the call of which all is concerned w. right now. One has to wonder, why did the democrats not address or ask for that call initially? Trump appeared more then glad to, “release it.” Well, well, well, I wonder what might be in that one? In-fact, the President alluded to that as well… Is/has this all been a set-up/lure, laid by POTUS, as some speculated earlier? There appears to be more then this –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see all the West Point cadets in the background smiling at their CinC dressing down the Fake News??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can only watch videos with cc, and the voice-to-text can be funny at times.
At about the 20 minute mark +/- a few seconds, President Trump talks about the polls, except the cc text is “my balls have never been higher.”
P.S. I don’t think we should worry about AI destroying humanity any time soon ;o)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm…. when you think about it, that’s exactly the reason to worry about AI destroying humanity.
LikeLike
LOL!!! Good point, Baby.
LikeLike
😂🤣
LikeLike
I think there is something in the first phone call he wants the public to see. I don’t know if the dems have asked for it or not because I don’t watch any news. Only here. But he said something like “it’s a big deal” or along those lines that made me think he wants all the kooks to demand the first call transcript and then when he releases it, they will wish they hadn’t asked. All a hunch of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tar baby and briar patch strategy.
“Don’t make me release that transcript. PLEASE, don’t make me release it!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reverse psychology, just like he kids about at the rallies: “I should have said I DON’T WANT A WALL! NO WALLS! The Democrats would have fallen all over themselves to get it built!” (paraphrased) God love our POTUS! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speculation – Zelensky informs Trump about Biden’s involvement, showing that Ukraine had intended to investigate the matter all along. Bonus would be Zelensky mentioning how much he did not appreciate the earlier Dem threats made by Murphy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corrupt Pelosi, with filthy home district, double corrupt Schiff, traitorous whistle blower and his lawyer…
Now, don’t be bashful, Mr. President … tell me what your REALLY think!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…despite all this, we’re still kicking their ass… 19:18 / 24:28
I nearly dropped my coffee laughing at that being said in the drone swarm of fake reporters…
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Little Michael”…. hahahahahaha!
President Trump covered the gist of a lot of the New Yorker’s comments made over on the Bloomberg announcement thread. Bloomberg has too many problems to get any traction in a Presidential run.
President Trump also pointed out, IIRC, that Bloomberg would pull votes from Warren and Sanders. Anyhow, even if I have that slightly wrong, he is aware of the implications for the Democrats if Bloomberg actually declares for the race and has already gamed out scenarios and motives… and Trump don’t care.
LikeLike
I knew something like “little Michael” was coming. Bloomberg is 5’6”.
And I agree that little Mikey will pull votes from Warren and Sanders and not from PDJT.
LikeLike
LIKE A BOSS
LikeLike
What a great presser, thanks for sharing Sundance. When asked about Bloomberg’s entry into the race,
“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than little Michael” LMAO
Our president really kicked ass in this epic footage.
LikeLike
I love PDT and I am grateful for all his work and sacrifice on behalf of our country. He is fighting for our survival as a civilization, a nation, and a people. However, with all the delays and lack of justice thus far I at times am beginning to wonder if this is all a mirage. Are Barr and Durham really investigating these anti American seditious people? Is the investigation real? Does it even exist?
LikeLike
It’s the biggest reality show on earth.
LikeLike
“I caught the swamp. I caught them all.”
That statement right there must mean something. Action on the swamp has moved from speaking of future results to the past.
LikeLike
Another ‘tell” from PDJT: at 8:25 in presser, “…I caught them all….” Past tense.
It’s coming. MAGA 2020.
LikeLike
The media at these chopper pressers are more vicious than a pack of starving hyenas. It seems they would be happy with total anarchy in the USA if that is what it would take to destroy Trump – ignoring that this would hurt millions of ordinary Americans including their own families and friends. This is totally irrational but this is a consequence of a consuming and deep hatred.
LikeLike