Friday November 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Romans 13 — Civil Government or Church Government?
by Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Is Romans 13 about obeying civil government or church government, as some are saying?”
In the context, it is true that Paul just finished speaking about “he that ruleth” in the local church (12:8). But the “rulers” in Chapter 13 bear a “sword” (v. 4) that cannot refer to “the sword of the Spirit” (Eph. 6:17) borne by church rulers, for he that bears it is called “a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil” (13:4). That doesn’t fit the role of rulers in a grace church, but it is an apt description of civil rulers. In the more immediate context, Paul has just finished quoting God as saying, “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay” (12:19). So when Paul then goes on to call the bearer of the sword “a revenger,” he is explaining that God takes vengeance on evil doers in the dispensation of grace by the sword of civil government.
In return for their civil service, we are told to pay these rulers “tribute,” something paid to kings (Matt. 17:24,25; 22:17), not rulers in grace churches. The Jews paid tribute to Israel’s religious leaders (Num. 31:37-41) because they were a theocracy, a government ruled by God, and so paying tribute was just giving God His due. But the word “due” (Rom. 13:7) speaks of what is owed as a debt, and so “tribute” is a word that cannot be used of giving in the local church. Under grace, our giving is not done “of necessity” (2 Cor. 9:7).
“The Final Day of “Auer. The Heritage” International Violin Festival 2019 in Belosselsky Belozersky Palace of St Petersburg, Russia. 4K Leopold von Auer (1845-1930) was a Hungarian violinist, academic, conductor and composer, best known as an outstanding violin teacher. The Founder of so called “Russia Violin School”. For 50 years (1968-1918) Auer was a professor of Saint Petersburg Conservatory. Auer is remembered as one of the most important pedagogues of the violin. Many notable virtuoso violinists were among his students, including Mischa Elman, Konstanty Gorski, Jascha Heifetz, Nathan Milstein, Toscha Seidel, Efrem Zimbalist, Georges Boulanger, Benno Rabinof, Kathleen Parlow, Julia Klumpke, Thelma Given, Sylvia Lent and Oscar Shumsky. Among these were “some of the greatest violinists” of the twentieth century.”
This video, from Sergey Baklykov’s “Real Russia” channel, includes some footage of some young violinists that is … pretty darned amazing! Thought some of you who appreciate classical music might enjoy this one….
Found you in the bin mandy….. 😦 And, I’m so glad I was able to rescue this…such beautiful and talented little ones!
So I finally got a chance to watch the most recent Froglegs… and I know we have some Two Steps From Hell fans here…
He uses a TSFH song at about 9:40 – 10:07, but for the life of me I can’t place it and it’s driving me nuts. Does anyone else recognize it/know what it is? If it narrows it down at all, it has to be from either the Archangel, Invincible, or Nero albums.
