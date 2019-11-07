Thursday November 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Cursday…
I like it when you post in cursive.
I can’t understand why so much of the public thinks Trump’s a divisive figure. So far he’s accomplished the near impossible, uniting the Jewish pols in Congress (save two Republican Jewish Senators) and out three Moslem reps. Of course it’s being united in hating him and Conservative America but hey, no one’s managed to get them all on the same sheet before.
“Bewitched?”
Pray About Everything
“Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Phil. 4:6).
God would have us pray about everything, whether it is of a spiritual or physical nature. In view of the fact that God has blessed us with all spiritual blessings today, we certainly agree that our prayer life should primarily center on spiritual things, such as praying for lost souls, a fuller understanding of the Scriptures, a knowledge of God’s will, wisdom, etc. Here again, however, we must keep in mind the importance of balance in the things of the Lord. God would also have us make known our physical requests.
Paul prayed about his physical infirmity, not once, but three times (2 Cor. 12:7-9). Prior to his incarceration in Caesarea, the apostle requested that he might have a prosperous journey to Rome; that is, free from hardship (Rom. 1:9,10). We are to pray for earthly rulers that we might lead a quiet and peaceable life to further the cause of Christ (1 Tim. 2:1-3). Paul instructs us not to be an ungrateful people, as Israel was in time past; consequently, we are to return thanks at every meal for God’s bountiful blessings (1 Tim. 4:4,5). We are also to pray about the circumstances in which we might find ourselves. As we have noted, Paul coveted the prayers of those at Philippi that he would soon be delivered from his prison cell in Rome. The apostle writes to Philemon along these same lines: “But withal prepare me also a lodging: for I trust that through your prayers I shall be given unto you” (Phile. 1:22).
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/pray-about-everything/
Philippians 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
2 Corinthians 12:7 And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.
8 For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me.
9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
Romans 1:9 For God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers;
10 Making request, if by any means now at length I might have a prosperous journey by the will of God to come unto you.
1 Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
1 Timothy 4:4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:
5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.
Philemon 1:22 But withal prepare me also a lodging: for I trust that through your prayers I shall be given unto you.
Talk about obscure words!
Synonym: Schiff
