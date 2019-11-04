Monday November 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 4, 2019
All This And A Crown, Too
God’s Word To Us
In charging Timothy to “preach the Word,” the Apostle does not mean, as some have supposed, that the pastor should draw his sermon material equally from all parts of the Bible. True, “all Scripture” is given so that the “man of God” may be fully equipped for his ministry. But in this same letter the Apostle Paul indicates that the Scriptures must be “rightly divided” (II Tim. 2:15) and that his own God-given message is the Word of God in particular for the present dispensation of grace (See II Tim. 1:7-14; 2:7-9). Thus the Apostle declares by inspiration that believers are established by “my gospel and the preaching of Jesus Christ according to the revelation of the mystery” (Rom. 16:25).
How often the Apostle insists that his message is the Word of God! To the Thessalonian believers he writes with joy:
“For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the Word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the Word of God…” (I Thes. 2:13).
Thus the Apostle writes to Timothy, in this his last letter:
“Hold fast the form of sound words which thou hast heard of me…” (II Tim. 1:13).
“And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men…” (2:2).
“Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead according to my gospel” (2:8).
The charge to “preach the Word,” therefore, refers to “all Scripture” in general, but to Paul’s God-given message in particular. This is obvious, for it is in urging Timothy to faithfully carry on in his place that the Apostle charges him to “preach the Word.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-word-to-us/
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
8 Be not thou therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me his prisoner: but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the gospel according to the power of God;
9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
10 But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel:
11 Whereunto I am appointed a preacher, and an apostle, and a teacher of the Gentiles.
12 For the which cause I also suffer these things: nevertheless I am not ashamed: for I know whom I have believed, and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day.
13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
14 That good thing which was committed unto thee keep by the Holy Ghost which dwelleth in us.
2 Timothy 2:7 Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
9 Wherein I suffer trouble, as an evil doer, even unto bonds; but the word of God is not bound.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 2:2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
2 Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
“The charge to “preach the Word,” therefore, refers to “all Scripture” in general, but to Paul’s God-given message in particular. This is obvious, for it is in urging Timothy to faithfully carry on in his place that the Apostle charges him to “preach the Word.””
The selective focus suggested for the word to be preached (cf. 2 Timothy 4:2) is at the heart of the issue. So, what did Paul have to say about such an approach? Paul urged believers to be armed with the ‘sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God’ (cf. Eph. 6:17). Hebrews 4:12 observes: “For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even as far as the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrows, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”
The Bereans were given credit for checking Paul’s pre-Canon contentions with what the Scriptures said (cf. Acts 17:10-12). Remember, this was post-Jerusalem Council and the split of Paul and Barnabas, so Paul’s outreach was well underway and into Gentile Europe. It still behooved them to refer to relevant Scripture to examine and test the message and doctrine being shared by Paul.
In what is believed to be his final epistle, this is what Paul shared with Timothy: “But you, abide in the things you have learned and have been assured of, having known from whom you learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings, being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 3:14-15).
The “sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood weren’t Paul’s letters. And yet, near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their being able to make a church leader and teacher “wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”. In the next verse, Paul continues the thought:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
The word variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian) is translated as “doctrine” in the King James Version (cf. Titus 2:10). Like the Bereans, like Timothy, and like Paul, modern believers ought not limit themselves to the Pauline epistles for their “promises and instruction” on spiritual matters when relevant Scripture offering them context and corroboration exists throughout God’s word. They most certainly need to not limit themselves to Paul’s writings by the measures suggested repeatedly in the articles posted.
