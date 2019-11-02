November 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(367 days to E-Day)
November is ‘National Family Caregivers Month’—Thank You, Pres. Trump
Trump Rally on Monday, Nov 4 in Lexington, KY–2 more days–
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me.
Arise to help me; look on my plight!” 🌟 — Ps 59:4
—————-
***Praise: Another smashing rally in Tupelo, MS
***Praise: Do-Nuthin’ Communist DemonRats Lost again:
1) U.S. added more jobs than predicted for Oct—128,00 instead of 85,000
2) unemployment rate is low… 3.6%–last time it was this low before the Trump Administration was 1969
3) Black unemployment rate is at historic low…5.4%
4) 3% wage growth over the last 12 months
5) U.S. unemployment rate has been below 4% for 20 months…the longest streak in 50 years
6) Total since Nov. 2016 – 6.7 million new jobs
7) Thank You, President Trump! You are the Best Jobs President Ever!
🙏 Pray:
— Fervently for our President Trump, MAGA Team, our country, and WeTheAmericanPeople–for safety from enemy’s attacks, for truth to come out soon
— the appeal court’s stay remains in place, regarding the Grand Jury papers being release to Nadler–we prefer Judge Howell’s ruling to be overturned, if it’s God’s Will
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–8Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— the Lord to bind up the CongressWitches-Warlocks who hates Pres. Trump and our country.
— for governor election in Louisana-May Eddie Rispone win
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* The Best Is Yet To Come *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are unbridled in our love for our country. We are truly American patriots. Remember that.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
*🇺🇸* “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.”
—Theodore Roosevelt, April 19, 1906
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, November 2, 2019 — 👌
Note: Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow. Remember to set your clocks back tonight (Saturday night/Sunday morning at 2am)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea, God !
Wonderful…. Thank you, Grandma Cofefe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lee Zeldin is another useless Republican whiner! The only way to stop the circus is for Zeldin and his Republican House colleagues to campout in Mitch McConnell’s office until Mitch holds a press conference and publicly tells the news media and Democrats that the impeachment crap is DOA the second it leaves Schiff’s Committee! Talking to the news media about unfairness is a losing proposition because the news media is part of the unfairness and everybody knows that. How has it worked for the Republicans so far? Totally Useless!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“The ultimate measure of a nan is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in moments of conflict and controversy.”
– Martin Luther King Jr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Listening to PDJT at the Tupelo rally tonight, I heard him say (paraphrased)…I was spied on even before I announced I was running. Did anyone else hear that? If so, he is preparing battleground direct to Obama IMHO.
LikeLike
Yes, he spoke of that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
See where talks are leading impeachment to Abuse of Power which is neither a High Crime or misdemeanor.
Since congress has abandoned the Process that the framer designed to rein in an out of control Executive. By what right do they have to adulterate the Impeachment process. They should be forced to use the Budget and the power of the purse not impeachment.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
The beauty of reading things here is that I have developed a highly-calibrated bullshit meter. For example: Tonight I saw Bushie lawyer John Yoo putting a negative spin on the idiotic phone call pretext dems are using for impeachment. (He was on Shannon Bream’s show, which was on while I was getting some chow). Yoo was not very convincing, and he was the guest on the “right”. The other guest was a total loser too. Shannon has plummeted to the point of being just eye candy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
So, is anyone besides me desperately hoping that when Conan of Baghdaddy chew toy fame comes to the WH, that our VSG presents Doggo Hero Conan his decoration in a mirror composition of the now infamous photoshopped tweet, but in real life? The major difference would be instead of the serious tone he has in the phototroll, he has that signature Trumpian grin?
That’s what I want for Christmas.
LikeLike
LikeLike
👇👇
Pork and beans summit with PRC in Iowa?
I’m having a snigger.
Brilliant.
LikeLike