November 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1016

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(368 days to E-Day)
———————————————————————————————–
Post-Halloween Story: A rabid, out-of-control Trump hating mad scientist named Shiffy and his hundreds of narcissistic assistants, has created a Frankenstein monster called “Frankimpeachstein Monster” in their Swampy dungeon lab. Ooops…they discovered that they transplanted mouths on Frankiepeach’s feet and Frankiepeach’s toes were in place of teeth. Shiffy forgot to add the kneecaps, but didn’t forget the neck, even tho it looks frightfully like a pencil.
Poor Frankiepeach’s left hand is now sewn on his right hand making him dreadfully useless, but what difference, at this point, does it make when they didn’t even put in a brain. Where is Frankiepeach’s right hand? Oh, my, it’s waving out of his left ear. The right ear was welded on his right butt…Yikes, that’ll be tricky on the toilet. A squishy brown ear.
Then Team Shiffy had a mystery…the continuing growth of Frankiepeach’s nose. They tried everything to stop it but it just grew longer, wrapping around his pencil neck. The nose looked like Lyin’ Pinocchio. Frankiepeach tried to say, “Some people did something” or did he say “He Broke Me?”
But rabid, out-of-control Trump hating mad scientist Shiffy and his evilly narcissistic assistants were very proud of their work. They gloated and cawed even tho they knew they made a illegal mess of their Frankimpeachstein monster. They put Frankiepeach on Tom Sawyer’s raft and proudly showboated him around their filthy Swamp flaunting their beautiful creation.
Little did they know that President Trump and WeThePeople rigged secret “Poof’ devices under the four corners of the raft. Soon and very soon the raft, along with the Frankimpeachstein monster, the Swampies and the whole darn swamp, went Poof….Pouf and evaporated into the ground. Oh, what sighs of relief we all had, watching the repugnant, stinky, repulsive, putrid, scummy, reptilian, revolting, odious Evil Swamp and their mutants go…. POOF. Winning…Again.,,,.Dan Bongino: New Rules. We Win. They lose. again.
(Note: I know….silly little me finishing up a silly little Halloween story, but I do feel better now and getting ready for another round of battle with President Trump and the Prayer drawing board tomorrow.)
————————————————————————————————
November is ‘National Family Caregivers Month’—Thank You, Pres. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”See how they lie in wait for me! Fierce men conspire against me
for no offense or sin of mine, Lord.” 🌟 — Ps 59:3
—————-
***Praise: Trump Rally today in Tupelo MS at 8pm ET Whoo hoo! !Rally Time
***Praise: America never gives up..always keep fighting back against tyranny
🙏 Pray:
— Fervently for our President Trump, MAGA Team, our country, and WeTheAmericanPeople
— For 24/7 protection and safe traveling time for President Trump, MAGA Team and the attendees at MS Rally (Dep WH 4:30pm ET***Arr back at WH 12 midnight)
— we all find things to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Run for office, etc
— *🇺🇸* We Stand With President Trump Always *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You know that our movement stands for patriotism, confidence, excellence, liberty, justice, support for our military, love for America, and loyalty to our nation and all of its people. We’re together. We all stand together for American greatness..”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
*🇺🇸* The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government. —-Thomas Jefferson
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 1, 2019 — 👌 Be Safe.
Note: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Remember to set your clocks back.
Well done, Grandma. 👻👍🇺🇸
Amen!!!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
UNRELATED CIRCUMSTANCES ????…..PRES. PUTIN WILL NOT ATTEND !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!PLAIN EXPLANATION….
Huge riots going on in Chile
Dear Mr.President ….can you fire a*s of bankster Jay Powel ?????
tag your it
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Hannity ran a nice montage of impeachment for every month trump in power. Does anyone have a recording of that ? i think this is also a evidence that impeachment is pre-determined and hence not legitimate. Actually can be used in trial if you collect all impeachment words by dem politicians.
That video was really good.
GOP should run ads with all of those clips intermingled periodically with the one where Pelosi says no one came to DC wanting to impeach the president. They should start it with Trump finishing his inauguration oath….then say 19 minutes later….all those clips running through the years…then Pelosi impeachment votes. Then end it with Clip of the Dem saying we have to impeach him or he’ll be re-elected.
The first call for impeachment started 19 minutes after Trump took the oath of office.
OMG AWESOME KICK-ASS PRODUCTION!!!!!!
I just discovered who wrote the first draft of the Trump political platform, the source from which Bannon copied it – the Patient Zero of Trumpism, in the same way that Ron Paul was Patient Zero of the Tea Party.
I’m as surprised as anyone and still trying to come to terms with it.
And who might that be?
I’ll take a wild guess and say Andrew Breitbart.
Meadows says that Tim Morrison was one of the strongest witnesses for Trump yet.
Good to hear.
What other ‘big’ witnesses do they have left? Bolton? Not sure there are many others. The ‘stars’ so far seem to be Taylor, Hill and Vindman.
Morrison was a big miss for them, and a big hit for Trump, it appears.
They haven’t brought in the White House chef, dishwashers and maids yet.
Well tonight I decided to conduct an experiment while giving out candy to the trick or treaters. I wore my brand new black and white Trump 2020 Keep America Great shirt. Every single group (there were not too many) made positive comments. The kids and adults said they loved my shirt. One man said as he left “Make America Great Again’!
I live in Albuquerque, NM. A blue state.
Even my last group at 8 was a group of mid school age girls. They were cute and positive.
Just some anecdotal evidence. KAG2020!
I often wear my NRA cap. Generally, I never get any responses one way or the other. For most people, it’s just a cap which, given all the NRA-is-a-terrorist-organization politicizing, is a little surprising. I’ve had exactly one slightly negative comment—from a guy I was having lunch with. He saw my cap and said he stopped his NRA membership after Sandy Hook. I told him I JOINED the NRA after Sandy Hook.
Several days in every week
The iliberal regressive insane fascist democrats of every kind
Their Trump demons are sure to seek
And just as sure to find
I think that, as soon as the weasel blower and others got wind that Trump/Barr/Durham were serious about going after Biden/Democrat corruption in Ukraine, they went running to the party leadership to alert them. They could not figure out any other way to stop the investigation or coverup their crimes, so they cooked up this impeachment scam. It won’t work, though. They are just digging a deeper hole for themselves.
They are a cornered rat, doomed, but dangerous.
I saw where someone suggested Trump adopt Conan, the hero dog. I think that’s a great idea. I’d like to see Conan at Trump’s side for every press conference, trained to take down anybody who acts aggressively toward POTUS.
