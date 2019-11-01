Beto Bails – Robert Frances O’Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race…

Beto O’Rourke, the gun-grabbing former Texas congressman who flapped his arms into the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, announced today he is ending his presidential campaign.
(Via AP) […] Addressing supporters in Iowa, O’Rourke said that while his campaign was ending, he planned to stay active in the fight to defeat President Donald Trump. “I will be part of this and so will you,” he said.
“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote in a Medium post formally announcing the end of his campaign. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.” (read more)
Awww, schucks
Alex, That’s how I feel also. Just hope that screen door.. Never mind.
May the Butto find his way into the trashcan of washed up politicians. He must fade into the misty past of losers.
Beto was never in it to win it. He was running for a cabinet position, or VP nom (to swing Texas). We haven’t seen the last of him.
bulwarker says: “Beto was never in it to win it. He was running for a cabinet position..”
Gun-Grabber Czar
bulwarker, Frances may have thought he could sway Texas but he doesn’t have enough popularity here to sway anything.
Who?
Thank you, Dear Heavenly Father. I could not have tolerated much more of Beto. He is a race-baiter and a hater who tries to create division, fear, distrust, and dread. He is a cheap, tacky imitation of Michelle Obama.
Adios, Beto. Don’t miss the next flight to Cuba. Please make it a one-way trip. You’ll be happier there.
And we’ll be happier here.
Try running as Robert Francis O’Rourke next time! Beto…ha!
Or, run as Bucko O’Dork!
Bitta V’Joke
Useless idiot.
This sounds queerer than a three dollar bill.
Oh, go away, Beto…
Seeing clearly? You’re blind as a bat to what the American People need.
Speaking honestly? You’re nothing but a control-freak, chronic Communist liar.
Acting decisively? With those noodled arms you can’t even act straight.
Just hush up and go away..America is tired of you and your ilk.
Good Riddance.
“…and it is in the best interests of the country…”
Amen, brother. I finally agree with something spewed by beto-boy.
2 down. It’s going to be such a delight to watch our great President knock them off one by one! Whenever I saw a Beto bumper sticker here after his senatorial defeat, I always sang “Another one bites the dust!” Now I can resume singing again.😁
My eyes have started to fail. I thought it was Beta.
Who is this creepy f%g anyway. A beta male gun grabbing scumbag
Betard says what?
But the media told us he was “kind of a rockstar”
*snicker*
From as best as I can tell, several years ago some millennial type democrat operative saw him somewhere doing something which reminded him of the image of RFK and recruited him as a candidate. Unfortunately, the fact that Beto was an emotional basket-case with the intellect of an eggplant was never factored into the equation.
Plenty of time to brush up on your Spanish. Maybe write another sick, perverted story, Soy Boy.
Impeachment Inquiry means DNC Candidate Crafting complete. Several more thuds to hit the news cycle soon.
Breaking News!
Beto Drops Out Of Race To Spend More Time Taking Guns From His Family
https://babylonbee.com/news/beto-drops-out-of-race-to-spend-more-time-taking-guns-from-his-family
My AR-platforms greeted me at the door when I got home, waggled their little stocks, and gave me a big hug to celebrate the news. “Mommy… we were worried that the bad Hispanic-wannabe was going to take us from you!!!”
/tongue planted in cheek
So many tears……….of joy that is. 🤣😂
The best was when he said in his statement: “[…] my service will not be as a candidate, nor as a nominee of this party for the presidency”.
Is that such a thing? Does COMPETING as a CANDIDATE for some political race constitute “service” to the country? What freaking planet is this self-indulgent Twit from?
“Oh, thank you SSOOOOOO MUCH for your SERVICE as a POLITICAL CANDIDATE, Beto! You have done a GREAT SERVICE to the country by RUNNING FOR OFFICE!!! Those campaign speeches were YYUUUGE! Big win for us!”
I think he said something similar a couple months ago… he said something like “my way of giving back to the country is by running for president”… I’ll have to dig up the quote.
I heard that Kamala Harris was laying off people earlier this week. Is that gun-grabbing B done yet? Or, is the W not done preening in front of the cameras?
Well he can always join a Mariachi band- with his Hispanic heritage and all…
What? No video message from the dentists office? I feel let down.Poor Vanity Fair. They sure don’t know how to pick winners do they!
Beto raised Millions of Dollars in campaign funds. It will be interesting to see the DNC try to collect some of it because last time they tried he got rather upset. So much for socialist solidarity.
