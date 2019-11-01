Beto Bails – Robert Frances O’Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race…

Beto O’Rourke, the gun-grabbing former Texas congressman who flapped his arms into the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, announced today he is ending his presidential campaign.

(Via AP) […] Addressing supporters in Iowa, O’Rourke said that while his campaign was ending, he planned to stay active in the fight to defeat President Donald Trump. “I will be part of this and so will you,” he said.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote in a Medium post formally announcing the end of his campaign. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.” (read more)

Advertisements