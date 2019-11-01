Beto Bails – Robert Frances O’Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race…

Beto O’Rourke, the gun-grabbing former Texas congressman who flapped his arms into the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, announced today he is ending his presidential campaign.

(Via AP) […] Addressing supporters in Iowa, O’Rourke said that while his campaign was ending, he planned to stay active in the fight to defeat President Donald Trump. “I will be part of this and so will you,” he said.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” he wrote in a Medium post formally announcing the end of his campaign. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country.” (read more)

31 Responses to Beto Bails – Robert Frances O’Rourke Drops Out of Presidential Race…

  2. Fred says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    May the Butto find his way into the trashcan of washed up politicians. He must fade into the misty past of losers.

  3. bulwarker says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Beto was never in it to win it. He was running for a cabinet position, or VP nom (to swing Texas). We haven’t seen the last of him.

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Who?

  5. Sherri Young says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Thank you, Dear Heavenly Father. I could not have tolerated much more of Beto. He is a race-baiter and a hater who tries to create division, fear, distrust, and dread. He is a cheap, tacky imitation of Michelle Obama.

    Adios, Beto. Don’t miss the next flight to Cuba. Please make it a one-way trip. You’ll be happier there.

    And we’ll be happier here.

  6. dufrst says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Try running as Robert Francis O’Rourke next time! Beto…ha!

  7. Gort says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Useless idiot.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    This sounds queerer than a three dollar bill.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 1, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Oh, go away, Beto…

      Seeing clearly? You’re blind as a bat to what the American People need.
      Speaking honestly? You’re nothing but a control-freak, chronic Communist liar.
      Acting decisively? With those noodled arms you can’t even act straight.
      Just hush up and go away..America is tired of you and your ilk.

      Good Riddance.

  9. hoghead says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    “…and it is in the best interests of the country…”

    Amen, brother. I finally agree with something spewed by beto-boy.

  10. Landslide says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    2 down. It’s going to be such a delight to watch our great President knock them off one by one! Whenever I saw a Beto bumper sticker here after his senatorial defeat, I always sang “Another one bites the dust!” Now I can resume singing again.😁

  11. Alexander Bocephus Hamilton says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Who is this creepy f%g anyway. A beta male gun grabbing scumbag

  12. Tall Texan says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Betard says what?

  13. dcnnc says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    But the media told us he was “kind of a rockstar”

    *snicker*

  14. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    From as best as I can tell, several years ago some millennial type democrat operative saw him somewhere doing something which reminded him of the image of RFK and recruited him as a candidate. Unfortunately, the fact that Beto was an emotional basket-case with the intellect of an eggplant was never factored into the equation.

  15. Zorro says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Plenty of time to brush up on your Spanish. Maybe write another sick, perverted story, Soy Boy.

  16. Catherine Elstad says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Impeachment Inquiry means DNC Candidate Crafting complete. Several more thuds to hit the news cycle soon.

  17. L. E. Joiner says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Breaking News!

    Beto Drops Out Of Race To Spend More Time Taking Guns From His Family

    https://babylonbee.com/news/beto-drops-out-of-race-to-spend-more-time-taking-guns-from-his-family

  18. daylight58 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    My AR-platforms greeted me at the door when I got home, waggled their little stocks, and gave me a big hug to celebrate the news. “Mommy… we were worried that the bad Hispanic-wannabe was going to take us from you!!!”

    /tongue planted in cheek

  19. Magabear says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    So many tears……….of joy that is. 🤣😂

  20. mr.piddles says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    The best was when he said in his statement: “[…] my service will not be as a candidate, nor as a nominee of this party for the presidency”.

    Is that such a thing? Does COMPETING as a CANDIDATE for some political race constitute “service” to the country? What freaking planet is this self-indulgent Twit from?

    “Oh, thank you SSOOOOOO MUCH for your SERVICE as a POLITICAL CANDIDATE, Beto! You have done a GREAT SERVICE to the country by RUNNING FOR OFFICE!!! Those campaign speeches were YYUUUGE! Big win for us!”

    I think he said something similar a couple months ago… he said something like “my way of giving back to the country is by running for president”… I’ll have to dig up the quote.

  21. TwoLaine says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    I heard that Kamala Harris was laying off people earlier this week. Is that gun-grabbing B done yet? Or, is the W not done preening in front of the cameras?

  22. Mike in a Truck says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Well he can always join a Mariachi band- with his Hispanic heritage and all…

  23. TwoLaine says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    What? No video message from the dentists office? I feel let down.Poor Vanity Fair. They sure don’t know how to pick winners do they!

  24. thedoc00 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Beto raised Millions of Dollars in campaign funds. It will be interesting to see the DNC try to collect some of it because last time they tried he got rather upset. So much for socialist solidarity.

