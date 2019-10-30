President Trump Tweets Funny Meme About Hero Special Forces Canine – Media Lose Their Minds…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a funny meme of the Hero canine from the Baghdadi raid getting a medal featuring a dog paw:

Cute and funny right?

Not so fast…

Unfortunately, highlighting the absolute jaw-dropping level of media nuttery, the White House reporters actually lost their minds about it; called the White House, demanded explanations, wrote articles about it not being real; and generally went bananas.

No, seriously; they did. Look:

I've requested details from the @WhiteHouse on this photo.

There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret. https://t.co/NESINT9J4b — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

The President is disseminating fake news. The President is sharing fake news about the nation's highest valor award. The President is sharing fake news replacing the photo of a Medal of Honor recipient with a dog. https://t.co/FEbioK3H3l — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) October 30, 2019

President Trump on Wednesday shared a photograph from 2017 altered to show him placing a medal around the neck of the dog injured in the raid that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State’s leader.https://t.co/XUWwq0b9Ie — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2019

A WH official said "the dog is not at the WH." https://t.co/eJLqBMyKna — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2019

These journalists are nuts.

Moonbats.

All of them.

Good grief, everyone knew it was just a silly and cute picture about a hero canine who was wounded in the successful raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Everyone with a normal and stable-minded constitution that is.

Bizarre.

Doggo-gate or something similarly impeachable…. gottabe.

