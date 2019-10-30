President Trump Tweets Funny Meme About Hero Special Forces Canine – Media Lose Their Minds…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a funny meme of the Hero canine from the Baghdadi raid getting a medal featuring a dog paw:
Cute and funny right?
Not so fast…
Unfortunately, highlighting the absolute jaw-dropping level of media nuttery, the White House reporters actually lost their minds about it; called the White House, demanded explanations, wrote articles about it not being real; and generally went bananas.
No, seriously; they did. Look:
These journalists are nuts.
Moonbats.
All of them.
Good grief, everyone knew it was just a silly and cute picture about a hero canine who was wounded in the successful raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Everyone with a normal and stable-minded constitution that is.
Bizarre.
Doggo-gate or something similarly impeachable…. gottabe.
“Unfortunately, highlighting the absolute jaw-dropping level of media nuttery…” It’s not nuttery. It’s infantilism.
Breaking::CNN has evidence that hero dog sniffed allot of butts in college..
I think you mean “muttery”!
I have a feeling this dog is going to show up in all kinds of memes now.
They could show him hot on the trail of the Russia hoax, chasing Schiff down a dead end impeachment tunnel, endorsing Trump for 2020, etc. MAGA camp could keep triggering for months! 😁
Trump team should realter the photo with a democrat donkey in the dog’s mouth and repost it tomorrow.
Watch for the dog to make an appearance at game 7.
I’m sure pol will make good use of him hahahahaha
OMG that’s so true! I couldn’t imagine the laughs that will be heard around the country if/when the Trump team does this.
It looks like they’re doubling down on this.
To try to undo some damage in the Katie Hill affair(s), and smear Trump at the same time, anonymous sources are implying that “someone who is close to Trump” is a fourth participant in the Katie Hill ménage à trois (quatre?)
They’re saying that the individuals picture is common knowledge but the name is being “covered up” by the whitehouse for “national security“ reasons.
I think this issue will keep “dogging” her.
I’m sure it was the undersecretary of the Defense department casting couch.
Yet another arcane govt. position no one ever heard of.
These a$$hats are coming out of the woodwork and falling flat on their feces.
It’s as if the Dims wanted everyone to find out how big of a $hit$how they’re running from the outset.
Desperate? How many BBs do they have left in the clip?
Catch the pig
Chase the rabbit
Run down scum and let them have it
Fetch the bird
Kill the rat
Fight the urge to kill the cat
Watch the house
Bite the intruder
Perhaps in the chaps, in a way that will neuter
Chase the ball
Bark at the ‘possum
Watch on the Wall
Dear God, dogs are AWESOME!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are!
As one whose dog recently stood between me and a bear, I will happily log in to like your fine post.
Did you write that charming verse?
Depraved reprobates can’t even humble themselves to say:
“Cool meme.”
Pray for them, that they may see the light of truth.
I would venture that every candidate that has lost has lost to the MSM. I think you have misplaced the words too stupid. It will take great cunning NOT to loose.
Beautiful. Can I get a copy in color
Love. IT! he he he
And the dog drools less than the typical Democrat too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how to post photos from Facebook, but this is hilarious .
https://m.facebook.com/VirginiaGOP/photos/a.10153332906045942/10157613524620942/?type=3&source=48
Why don’t you give it a break.
There is no win / loss to the MSM for the President.
They hate him…..There is nothing he can do or has to do.
The MSM is destroying themselves with their treatment of normal American as if they were stupid.
And your insinuation that the President is “stupid” and that you will go to Trump Tower to “ bust his ass”……says quite alot about you…..
Next….
Belgian Malinois, because German Shepherds need heroes too.
(I have one of each)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get you a Dutch Shepherd and you will have the complete set. (best damn dog I ever had)
PDJT lives RENT FREE in the minds of the MSM, Libs, Rinos and the GOPe.
It is truly amazing that the President can ruin their meals, give them headaches and cause them rectal discomfort while the rest of the world laughs. Keep it up. MAGA
Can you imagine what it is like going through life being a Leftist?
Miserable, angry “people” who have no sense of humor and who are constantly looking for the next outrage or victimhood status.
Just a horrific way to go through life.
I guess in a way it is their own mental torture chamber and they deserve what they get.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again…..sounds like my ex mother-in-law……
No I can’t.
They must make their family and friends as miserable as them as well.
peach fo di fi!
Woof! Woof!
A four legged soldier is just as valuable as a two legged soldier ❤️
The picture looks quite genuine to me. Now, if the animal in the picture had been a giraffe, it would have been quite a different story, obviously.
Just imagine if they also served the dog two scoops of ice cream while the dog was sitting on a prayer rug.
President Trump has the leftists chasing their own tails; barking, “Eee aww !”
