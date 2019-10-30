President Trump Tweets Funny Meme About Hero Special Forces Canine – Media Lose Their Minds…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a funny meme of the Hero canine from the Baghdadi raid getting a medal featuring a dog paw:

Cute and funny right?

Not so fast…

Unfortunately, highlighting the absolute jaw-dropping level of media nuttery, the White House reporters actually lost their minds about it; called the White House, demanded explanations, wrote articles about it not being real; and generally went bananas.

No, seriously; they did.  Look:

These journalists are nuts.

Moonbats.

All of them.

Good grief, everyone knew it was just a silly and cute picture about a hero canine who was wounded in the successful raid on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.   Everyone with a normal and stable-minded constitution that is.

Bizarre.

Doggo-gate or something similarly impeachable….  gottabe.

152 Responses to President Trump Tweets Funny Meme About Hero Special Forces Canine – Media Lose Their Minds…

  1. namberak says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    “Unfortunately, highlighting the absolute jaw-dropping level of media nuttery…” It’s not nuttery. It’s infantilism.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    I have a feeling this dog is going to show up in all kinds of memes now.

    They could show him hot on the trail of the Russia hoax, chasing Schiff down a dead end impeachment tunnel, endorsing Trump for 2020, etc. MAGA camp could keep triggering for months! 😁

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. SarahB says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    It looks like they’re doubling down on this.
    To try to undo some damage in the Katie Hill affair(s), and smear Trump at the same time, anonymous sources are implying that “someone who is close to Trump” is a fourth participant in the Katie Hill ménage à trois (quatre?)
    They’re saying that the individuals picture is common knowledge but the name is being “covered up” by the whitehouse for “national security“ reasons.
    I think this issue will keep “dogging” her.

    Like

    Reply
    • footballfan33 says:
      October 30, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      I’m sure it was the undersecretary of the Defense department casting couch.
      Yet another arcane govt. position no one ever heard of.

      These a$$hats are coming out of the woodwork and falling flat on their feces.
      It’s as if the Dims wanted everyone to find out how big of a $hit$how they’re running from the outset.

      Desperate? How many BBs do they have left in the clip?

      Like

      Reply
  5. v4ni11ista says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Catch the pig
    Chase the rabbit
    Run down scum and let them have it

    Fetch the bird
    Kill the rat
    Fight the urge to kill the cat

    Watch the house
    Bite the intruder
    Perhaps in the chaps, in a way that will neuter

    Chase the ball
    Bark at the ‘possum
    Watch on the Wall
    Dear God, dogs are AWESOME!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. ElTocaor says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Depraved reprobates can’t even humble themselves to say:
    “Cool meme.”

    Pray for them, that they may see the light of truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. oldumb says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    I would venture that every candidate that has lost has lost to the MSM. I think you have misplaced the words too stupid. It will take great cunning NOT to loose.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Johnny Boost says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    And the dog drools less than the typical Democrat too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    I don’t know how to post photos from Facebook, but this is hilarious .

    https://m.facebook.com/VirginiaGOP/photos/a.10153332906045942/10157613524620942/?type=3&source=48

    Like

    Reply
  11. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Why don’t you give it a break.

    There is no win / loss to the MSM for the President.
    They hate him…..There is nothing he can do or has to do.

    The MSM is destroying themselves with their treatment of normal American as if they were stupid.

    And your insinuation that the President is “stupid” and that you will go to Trump Tower to “ bust his ass”……says quite alot about you…..

    Next….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. SublimeZ says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Belgian Malinois, because German Shepherds need heroes too.
    (I have one of each)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    PDJT lives RENT FREE in the minds of the MSM, Libs, Rinos and the GOPe.
    It is truly amazing that the President can ruin their meals, give them headaches and cause them rectal discomfort while the rest of the world laughs. Keep it up. MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Can you imagine what it is like going through life being a Leftist?

    Miserable, angry “people” who have no sense of humor and who are constantly looking for the next outrage or victimhood status.

    Just a horrific way to go through life.

    I guess in a way it is their own mental torture chamber and they deserve what they get.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    peach fo di fi!
    Woof! Woof!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Patriot1783 says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    A four legged soldier is just as valuable as a two legged soldier ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  17. Herbert Kroll says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    The picture looks quite genuine to me. Now, if the animal in the picture had been a giraffe, it would have been quite a different story, obviously.

    Like

    Reply
  18. justoldcowboybill says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Just imagine if they also served the dog two scoops of ice cream while the dog was sitting on a prayer rug.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Patience says:
    October 30, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    President Trump has the leftists chasing their own tails; barking, “Eee aww !”

    Like

    Reply
