President Trump Presents Medal of Honor to Sgt. Mattnew Williams – 5:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be presenting Master Sergeant Matthew Williams with the Medal of Honor for leadership under fire in Afghanistan.  Anticipated start time 5:00pm EDT.

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, a 3rd Special Forces Group operations sergeant, graduated from Angelo State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Driven to serve, Williams enlisted into the Army under the 18X Special Forces enlistment program in September 2005.

After completing Infantry One Station Unit Training, Williams attended Basic Airborne Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He then went through the Special Forces assessment and selection process in 2006 and was accepted into the program. In 2007, Williams graduated as a weapons sergeant from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). – MORE

  1. eagledriver50 says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Master Sgt. Matthew Williams…HAND SALUTE!!! AND WELCOME HOME!!!

    Outstanding Job…

    Retired E-8…

  2. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Thank you for your service

  3. bosscookb says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I have tears. Of gratitude and hope. As long as there are men like Master Sgt Williams, the world is GOOD. GOD IS GOOD and he graces this world mightily and regularly with men with character. Yes, there are bad men (discussed here regularly), but my heart knows there are FAR more good men who sacrifice so much…driven by love for their fellows. This is the perfect antidote to the sometimes very depressing non-stop news of men who aren’t fit to look Master Sgt. Williams in the eye.

  4. Patience says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I always wonder what really goes through the very special Americans minds; such as Master Sgt. Mathew Williams, when receiving The Medal of Honor (and other awards).

    God, Continue to Bless Mathew. And thank You, Lord

  5. MicD says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    POTUS Trump is so good at revealing the sinew and gristle, he is my brother.

  6. fanbeav says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Make this man head of our FBI!

  7. Michael Hennessy says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    What a contrast from the wormy permanent bureaucrats who devote their entire existence to themselves!

  8. tonyE says:
    October 30, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    (1) It took all these years for this man to get his well deserved medal? Eight years of Obola the Magnificent. Yuck.

    (2) We should not be putting men like this at risk for useless, non stop wars. Men like this,with an even head and excellent thinking under very stressful situations, should be used as first responders. If there ever was a fire or a disaster, this is exactly the kind of person you want to see.

    (3) Take all of them scumbag politicians and bankers and send them to fight their f#%ng wars.

    Job Well Done, Thank God he didn’t get killed. It’s great to see Trump do this.

  9. EnoughIsEnough says:
    October 30, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    I never tire of hearing these stories, and wish they would get more coverage than all the other nonsense that passes for news. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Master Sgt. Matthew Williams.

  10. sDee says:
    October 30, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    I am humbled and need no other reminder, no higher obligation of we the people, than to restore honor, integrity and loyalty among those who send these warriors into harm’s way.

  11. De Oppresso Liber says:
    October 30, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Lead by example — never quit — there is always one more thing you can do!

    WE ARE SO DAMN PROUD OF YOU!

    Welcome Home, Brother……

