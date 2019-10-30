President Trump Presents Medal of Honor to Sgt. Mattnew Williams – 5:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be presenting Master Sergeant Matthew Williams with the Medal of Honor for leadership under fire in Afghanistan. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EDT.

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, a 3rd Special Forces Group operations sergeant, graduated from Angelo State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Driven to serve, Williams enlisted into the Army under the 18X Special Forces enlistment program in September 2005.

After completing Infantry One Station Unit Training, Williams attended Basic Airborne Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He then went through the Special Forces assessment and selection process in 2006 and was accepted into the program. In 2007, Williams graduated as a weapons sergeant from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). – MORE

