October 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1013

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
In publishing that ridiculous Baghdadi obituary, WAPO has actually written their own obituary.
I sincerely hope so.
May they have an austere future.
That would probably be true of any other owner of the Compost, but Bezos has far too
much money to let it die. And now that he lost out to Microsoft on the $10B Pentagon Cloud Contract, the bullshit and propaganda will only be worse.
That same said Obituary has been an ongoing serial for some 5 years.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(371 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Then at last everyone will know that good is rewarded, and that there is a God who judges justly here on earth..” 🌟 — Ps 58:11 (TLB)
—————-
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are back in the WH safely.
***Praise: WH Halloween went very well
***Praise: “Hero Bark Thirty” is back at work (the dog who helped get al-Baghdadi)
***Praise: S & P 500 jumps to record high
***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You for doing this for us.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to Trump Int’l Hotel DC to speak at fundraiser (Dep WH 6:20pm ET ***Arr back in WH 8:30pm ET)
— President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
— the WH Admin wins the appeal against Judge Howell’s ruling within impeachment drama
— the “impeachment” vote on Thursday will FAIL
— for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart very soon
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean Break BREXIT happen on Oct 31
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Let’s Roll *🇺🇸* (Honoring Todd Beamer and others on Flight 93 )
🦅 “And the hearts of our workers, the American spirit, is soaring higher, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
**🇺🇸** “The happiness of America is intimately connected with the happiness of all mankind; she is destined to become the safe and venerable asylum of virtue, of honesty, of tolerance, and quality and of peaceful liberty.”
― Marquis De Lafayette
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, October 29, 2019 — 👌
GC, stayed up tonight until your prayer time, just to let you know your prayers are working.
I stopped my significant others specialist psychiatrist anxiety disorder drug regime last month, because for the second time in four years was failing after increased doses. Spent much recent time on line researching, and found a small but valid Chinese clinical study showing a tumeric spice extract (curcuminoids) was as good as more potent versions of her prescribed SSRI equivalents. So switched. Is working.
She is enough better after one month (now getting up mornings for breakfast, able to take dog out by herself afternoons) that we will be going to my townhome in Chicagoland for the first time in two years for a few days to visit son and granddaughter in their new home, and to pick up some ski stuff, then on to Colorado for Thanksgiving with two grandsons and a day of early skiing with them (well, they will think that even tho they are still too young to be on the big slopes with me and my expert daughter and her wonderful husband).
So your prayers have literally been answered. God bless you and all Treepers.
Isn’t it wonderful how the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel’s cures are better than man’s? Every time it is tried. Blessings to you and your family.
So glad to hear you are seeking alternative remedies. I have a senior dog i brought back from terrible arthritis with Turmeric (bonded to black pepper) specifically for pets and Cosequin DS. Initially, his pain was quickly alleviated with CBD oil (two days). I then researched it and began taking CBD oil for my own anxiety. It was very effective. There is a huge market out there and it bears researching because not all CBDs are created equal. I began studying it with a company called Charlotte’s Web who developed their tincture for a little girl with issues. I then recommended it to my son and he begin taking it and it has helped him tremendously. This was a year ago and am glad to report I don’t have to take the oil hardly at all anymore and neither does my dog. Best wishes to you. I enjoy reading your very informative posts on other subjects, too.
This is wonderful news ristvan! So many of us have been saying a regular prayer for you and your wife every time we log on to the P/Open. To hear there has been a response is so very gratifying. God bless us all!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Outstanding news, restvan. Here’s hoping for fair winds and following dead for you and yours.
….seas…following seas….bad hands this evening.
Great news!
We are having a situation with my mother (91+) and your prayers, thoughts and experiences are so helpful.
So glad to hear of her improved condition ristvan! Have a safe and wonderful visit with your family and a very Happy Thanksgiving!
I had seen your earlier posts awhile back regarding your wife, just wanted to tell you I am so happy for you & your family! Sounds like it’s going to be a wonderful holiday season! Thank you Lord for all the good things you provide!
ristvan, so happy to hear the positive news, regarding your significant other.
Many herbs are great alternatives to Rx. medications, especially as alternatives to SSRI’s.
Have used Curcumin, works well. Also St. Johns Wort. Hope thing stay good, or even more improvement. Thanks for sharing, and know many of us treepers are praying for you and yours.
oh, ristvan, what marvelous news!!!
Ristvan,
I have a very close family member who was put on similar medication. Very soon, I could see that it was not working and in fact, making matters dramatically worse.
I went to the mat with them, literally.
Things were pretty rough. I said, no matter what you do here, I will not leave. We will get through this together.
Thank God, after time, it worked.
God bless you for not taking the easy road and for fighting for your loved one.
I would not post something so personal except I respect you and all you offer here at CTH.
SSRIs are toxic
Once you start on them, its v difficult to come off. It took a family member 10 years to come off Aropax a cousin of Prozac
Poison
God Bless you ristvan. You did the best thing you could have done. Researched for yourself and found other options for her. I hope your Thanksgiving and Christmas turns out to be the best you’ve ever had.
Praise The Lord, Ristvan. The Treepers Prayer Warriors are the best praying family all of us could ever have. Thank You so much for keeping us posted on the progress.
So glad to hear the turmeric is helping. We have been using it for years for arthritis. It helps to keep it at bay.
Have a wonderful time visiting your family and catching up on your fun hobbies.
God is Good…All the Time. God Bless you and your loved one….and God Bless all the Treepers.
Hallelujah, hallelujah, praise God. Ristvan that is great news. I am so happy for you folks. God is good, thank you Lord.
I have been taking it for 15 years now for an autoimmune arthritis
Curcumin has many benefits-alzheimers, inflammation,pain, cancer, cholesterol,etc etc
I affects many enzyme systems in the body’s metabolism –for the best
One UK woman w Multiple myeloma cancer who was going to have her 2nd stem ecell transplant stopped that and started taking 8grams Doctors Best Curcumin a day ( from iHerb)
The best and purest curcumin is made by SABINSA who make it for the MD Anderson Cancer Center trials. It has no lead in it which many curcumins are contaminated with.
These companies use Sabinsa Curcumin
https://www.curcuminoids.com/index.php/curcuminc3users
Read her story:
How curry spice helped a dying woman beat myeloma cancer: Sufferer, 67, turned to kitchen cupboard staple turmeric after five years of failed treatment
She takes 8grams Doctors Best a day
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4726136/How-curry-spice-helped-dying-woman-beat-cancer.html#ixzz4npyFlfNP
How curcumin affects many bodily processes:
Bless you Ristvan and bless you grandma. Prayers work.
Be well with your loved ones.
Ristvan, so glad to hear your news. Reporting in to you here from the Colorado foothills that we are already preparing for your visit, with a number of snow storms through and more to come- with a quantity of ski areas open already. May your loved one’s uptrend continue, so as to have much to be thankful for at your Rocky Mountain Thanksgiving.
May I add, The Lord’s blessings on the brave people of Hong Kong who look to the US as a beacon of freedom.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen!
Hero Bark Thirty gets pupperoni pizza because al-Baghdadi had a ruff night.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That killed me Grandma.
These Malinois are a highly specialized form of Shepard. They are smaller for transport, but have superior jaw strength. They can bite to kill, and are trained to use mass and speed to knock a human off their feet, among their many other skills.
God bless this Dog and his fellow canine brothers and sisters. God bless The Delta Force and Ranger supporters who carried out this direct action.
Such a magnificent baby.
Some of my favorite comments on this topic.
Sorry I do not give attribution, I originally copied them for close friends that do not do internet.
Good Lord, I hope Name Redacted didn’t get close enough to actually take a bite out of Bagdahdi.
If he did better get him on tetanus, rabies, penicillin, herpes, and typhoid shots -STAT!
The dog was trained to chase down America’s enemies. Not a single Democrat feels safe in the presence of this dog.
What a beautiful animal. Doggo made ScumBagDaddy his bitch.
And a ton of American Toxic Masculinity. Midnight raids on compounds is not a job for skinny jeaned soy boys.
Even the dog was briefed, but Nancy Pelosi was not. …Feel the burn Nancy.
Come here boy. Good dog. You’ve got a piece of terrorist stuck in your teeth. Let me get that out for you. I hope he got to keep a bone as a souvenir.
Especially when one considers the absolutely barbaric treatment meted out to dogs by followers of that violent, un-evolved, fanatical cult movement…..it is very gratifying to know that the very last thing that bastard saw on this earth, was this Patriotic American SOLDIER chewing on his ass!
GOOD BOY!!! Who loves him some ‘Muricah, huh?
Female Belgian Malinois was along in the historic military operation. Her name is Conan, Newsweek has learned.
Haha!
Conan took out the Barbarian!
Trump Retweet
Nailed it, Steph.
From 2015.
Trump Retweet
so far, what I can see about all these “witnesses” is that they disagree or disapprove of the way PresTrump is conducting foreign policy. they simply hold a different opinion and their strategies differ from his..
beyond that – or perhaps part and parcel of it – they’re simply malcontents
as others have said, they’re peeved because PresTrump is not conducting policy the way they’ve done it – unsuccessfully for 50 or 60 years
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Schiff and Pelosi would have leaked the information to the media jeopardizing the mission and putting American servicemen in danger in order to give Trump a political defeat. Don’t doubt it for a minute. If putting national security and the American military in harm’s way damages the Trump administration the Democrats and their Swamp allies in the GOP will do it every damn time!
Methinks Nancy and Adam led us to the location of Bahdadi and Co. when they went to Jordan a week ago.
You joking us. The only thing those two numpties led us to is how to be a useless elected official with bad teeth and no sense.
😃
I have to say, I said it first. ‘ where’s the whistle blower ‘ here at CTH when the news broke and everyone was asking, where’s Hunter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The President also said Sleepy, creepy Joe was on the China Payroll. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Now, who has been saying that for months.
Just a coincidence, or Karma.
😲😲😮
The brainless socialist sycophants at NBC are real confused about what’s going on.
the comments are pretty funny.
I see that McConnell and the Senate Republicans have already started signaling their intention of surrendering to the Dems on impeachment.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/mcconnell-no-gop-control-over-senate-trial-if-house-impeaches
According to McConnell, he is completely powerless to do anything with regards to the rules of impeachment in the Senate. He claims that all 100 Senators have to agree to change the rules, which is an outright lie.
How can the House decide the rules the Senate will follow?
Article I, Sec 2, Clause 5: The House of Representatives shall .have the sole power of impeachment.
Article I, Sec 3, Clauses 6-7: The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.
I’d like to see us encasing remains like Baghdadi’s in pork lard for burial
… but that’s just me
Okay, I saw no television this past Sunday (last weekend of the Renaissance Faire), so I find out today that PDJT went to see the World Series game being played in the heart of the swamp in D.C.. Very bad idea, only due to the fact that D.C. swamp dwellers suck. The better idea would’ve been to go to Texas and watch the Astros finish off the Nationals tomorrow night AND get cheered by the good people of Texas. 😉👍😎
I disagree. The President, Melania and the wounded vets should be able to go to a baseball game if they want to. Who cares about the rude audience. Fear is not in their lexicon.
As someone who was there, I’m getting pretty tired of the knee-jerk reactions to the misinformation that’s akin to the inauguration photo manipulation.
Point #1: the narrative that everyone was booing is completely false.
At the end of the 3rd inning, the Nats always have a “Wave Your Caps” camera op that segues into a focus on the select military personnel and their families invited to the game who are behind home plate and waving caps with “thank you for your service” on the big screen, at which point most everyone applauds. It was the same tonight, with a bunch of Marines from down the street at 8th and I St., so most were applauding as usual.
This time, a 10-15 second closeup of the president and a welcome to him was included, at which point people kept applauding but some burst out with boos. Boos, even just a handful, carry more than straight respectful applause, especially as sports events are often mic’ed to amp up the ambient crowd noise. The camera went back to the Marines, and then they moved onto other items. Right after, a faint chant came up, and it was a brief “lock him up”.
Point #2: narrative engineers were in waiting.
It was posted many days before Game 5 that it was the one game the president might attend. At that point, it stood to reason that the usual suspects would prepare accordingly. The last page of yesterday’s presidential thread has a link to Newsbusters in which Tom Arnold apparently was amongst those who sponsored an impeachment sign — which I didn’t see at the time. There were some other signs, none of which did I see at the time.
I made other points in yesterday’s presidential thread, but a key one is people need to stop jumping to conclusions served up by deceptive narrative engineers that paints swaths of people as mobilized villains over something that didn’t happen the way it’s being sold. In turn, if they have a closeup of Sheila Jackson Lee this week, I’ll try not to draw conclusion about every Houston fan based on that.
i told my buddy to start a 4 more years chant at 7pm. i have to work. i did make the game 6 against NY and Yulis HR ball landed 3 rows below me in the Crawford box. i shoulda stage dived but likely woulda landed over the wall an on the field. lol
D&S in top form. LOL!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love these straight talkers. They always hit the mark with a 🤣
Refreshing, isn’t it?
Yes indeed. They are sunshine and laughs. Bless their hearts.
This from 2017 is why @SpeakerPelosi and @AdamSchiff weren’t briefed on the raid
Gen. Tony Thomas explains how a leak to NYT foiled U.S. attempt to kill ISIS leader Baghdadi. Publishing leaks undermines our Natl Sec!
LikeLiked by 4 people
thx, spoogels – that’s a good one to keep highlighting
Sometime it sounds like whole world including MAGA supporter wants to give advice PTrump as he does not know how bad RINO , deep state and dims are. Fire Wray, fire this/that, indict Comey, declassify Fisa, go to court, why Golfing with this senator, why going in game. A person who won so much against all odds and it’s not a new administration. When no leaks then no leaks otherwise we all jump he has all leakers around him. We MAGA people are so scared psychologically by fake media that anything can go wrong by just little noise. New game is impeachment and voting voting. Relax and enjoy greatest game show on earth where everyone is confused and stressed.
👍👍
So true good post. I have no idea why so many who comment, not just here but elsewhere want to light their own hair on fire. The subjunctive combustible hair brigade.
Find a nice hairdresser from oppressed countries like North Korea, or China to do the do. They may tell you what it is like to live under a communist state.
Observations From a Smaller Limb.
The Press had a nice time last week talking up the fact the existing home sales that had been projected at 5.45M only came in at 5.38M and dropped from the previous month. Oh, no the sky is falling. What they probably didn’t report was this.
Increase from a Year Ago: September 2019 / September 2018
National: Sales: +3.9% : Price: +5.9%
Northeast: Sales; +1.5% : Price +5.2%
Midwest: Sales; 0.0% : Price: + 7.2%
South: Sales: +6.0% : Price: +6.3%
West: Sales: +5.6% : Price: +4.5%
https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/housing-statistics/existing-home-sales
New Residential is also up +15% from a year ago.
I was rather busy so I miss this post last week, Observed it but didn’t have the time. Better late than never, we know they wont mention it.
Personal Note :
@ Grandma Covfefe; thank you for adding the prayer line:- for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones 💖
After deleting my antique rifle sale I re posted, because I need to. Drastically reduced price. You will have to scroll down to see it if interested.
https://ghost.fashion.blog/
😴
Ghost,
Always appreciate your ‘observations from a smaller limb’, actually your limb is bigger than you know. And, I miss them when they aren’t there.
Will check your link, sorry you feel you ‘have to’, and pray for good things for you and yours.
I think certain DJT will be impeached. I cringe when I hear confident statements of zero chance of conviction. Flake has already said there is about 30 Republicans that hate Trump and SD has listed 15 GOP senators who have been silent. The greatest betrayal of all time could happen.
I hope they are aware of the ramifications. MAGA is not the Tea Party.
Any republican senator who votes to oust this president will be dead…politically. I’ll leave it at that.
Hey I am 💯 percent sure that will not happen.
Trump will not be removed from office. So why worry about it?
Trump is going to win 2020 by a landslide like no other since George Washington.
The GOP would commit suicide if it convicted in the zsenate.
Why would anyone bother to vot GOP again?
Greg,
I agree any confidence in Republican Senators to ‘block’ this impeachment effort is as misplaced as depending on the foxes to protect the hens from predators.
McConnel has absolute control over his caucus, and McConnell wants PDJT OUT of the Oval office, BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.
PDJT is an existantial threat to McConnell, Graham and Congressional Republicon leadership.
The whole push for ‘obstruction’and or ‘perjury’ of Mueller, was to give Republicons in Congress an excuse, “political cover’ to do what they so badly WANT to do, which is vote to impeach.
Fortunately, we are talking PDJT, so if they try it, they will have him RIGHT where he WANTS them, and THEY, not HE, will be utterly destroyed.
It was ALWAYS going to come down to this in the end; PDJT vs. The deepest, darkest, dankest heart of the,swamp;
Republicon Congressional leadership.
The Oz govt are keeping this all quiet
Not a whisper in any media
Except for the bloggers
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/
Isn’t it great that impeachment without an actual crime is bandied about? At least with Nixon and Bill, there were known non-speculative offenses, not some impeachment hunt in search of a crime.
This impeachment subverts the Constitution:
A very detailed defence of Trump.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/this-impeachment-subverts-the-constitution/ar-AAJn6gw
Sad and possibly true but I don’t think he will be removed. Especially if he gets good a great legal team e.g. Sidney Powell and advisors like John Solomon. Giuliani has to go IMO.
That weekend when Pres Trump’s family went to Camp David for Jared and Ivanka’s 10th anniversary–I thought it may have been because no bugging or leaks
Maybe so no-one would leak the raid on the ISIS head?
What do you think?
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate 10th wedding anniversary at Camp David
By Jon Levine
October 26, 2019 | 9:57am
https://nypost.com/2019/10/26/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-celebrate-10th-wedding-anniversary-at-camp-david/
This from 2017 is why @SpeakerPelosi and @AdamSchiff weren’t briefed on the raid
Gen. Tony Thomas explains how a leak to NYT foiled U.S. attempt to kill ISIS leader Baghdadi. Publishing leaks undermines our Natl Sec!
Some interesting questions in Australian Senate estimate hearings regarding whether or not Alexander Downer ‘interviewed’ Papadop at the request of the Obama Govt.
“Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: You’ve indicated, Mr Larsen, that there is this inquiry. Do I take it that this inquiry will cover whether the Obama administration placed a request with Australia to conduct the activity which Mr Downer ultimately conducted?
Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: So to ask the question that Senator Wong asked in another way, would somebody have authorised Mr Downer to meet with Mr Papadopoulos? Would somebody in the Australian government had to have given him authority to meet with Mr Papadopoulos?
Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: Assuming that there were cable requests from the United States, who would have given the authority or the tasking of Mr Downer to proceed?”
Very very shady. Paper trail?
alternate view of Saint Greta from downunda
… the tail-end of that title is ‘… she is an extremely anxious girl’
Interesting he didn’t mention that she is an actress
yeah, that”s a helluva over-emoting, over-acting performance from her, isn’t it?
my judgement is: heavily coached
and: script written for her
and: likely many run-throughs
Scripted, rehearsed, yet declined by the Nobel Peace phonys. I would say she’s been upping her dose since she’s virtually disappeared after not being awarded the peace prize. How crushing. More acting lessons required.
His good friend Nancy has been banned from taking Communion since at least 2013.
“ No communion for Nancy Pelosi: Vatican court head”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2013/sep/24/vatican-court-head-no-communion-nancy-pelosi/
I thought the same thing when I first heard the clip… it just sounds like a small section near the camera (mic).
The rollercoaster: I am not worried. My VSGGEPOTUS has shown over and over again that he can handle this shiff show. But, when I get up tomorrow, first item on my list is to push a $100 donation to Sundance. Why? Because that man fights!!! And, sunlight disinfects!
