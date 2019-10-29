October 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1013

Posted on October 29, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

106 Responses to October 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1013

  1. joeknuckles says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

    In publishing that ridiculous Baghdadi obituary, WAPO has actually written their own obituary.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(371 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ”Then at last everyone will know that good is rewarded, and that there is a God who judges justly here on earth..” 🌟 — Ps 58:11 (TLB)
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are back in the WH safely.
    ***Praise: WH Halloween went very well
    ***Praise: “Hero Bark Thirty” is back at work (the dog who helped get al-Baghdadi)
    ***Praise: S & P 500 jumps to record high
    ***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You for doing this for us.
    ——————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to Trump Int’l Hotel DC to speak at fundraiser (Dep WH 6:20pm ET ***Arr back in WH 8:30pm ET)
    — President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
    — the WH Admin wins the appeal against Judge Howell’s ruling within impeachment drama
    — the “impeachment” vote on Thursday will FAIL
    — for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart very soon
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
    — for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean Break BREXIT happen on Oct 31
    — for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
    — *🇺🇸* Let’s Roll *🇺🇸* (Honoring Todd Beamer and others on Flight 93 )

    🦅 “And the hearts of our workers, the American spirit, is soaring higher, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    **🇺🇸** “The happiness of America is intimately connected with the happiness of all mankind; she is destined to become the safe and venerable asylum of virtue, of honesty, of tolerance, and quality and of peaceful liberty.”
    ― Marquis De Lafayette

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, October 29, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      October 29, 2019 at 12:53 am

      GC, stayed up tonight until your prayer time, just to let you know your prayers are working.

      I stopped my significant others specialist psychiatrist anxiety disorder drug regime last month, because for the second time in four years was failing after increased doses. Spent much recent time on line researching, and found a small but valid Chinese clinical study showing a tumeric spice extract (curcuminoids) was as good as more potent versions of her prescribed SSRI equivalents. So switched. Is working.

      She is enough better after one month (now getting up mornings for breakfast, able to take dog out by herself afternoons) that we will be going to my townhome in Chicagoland for the first time in two years for a few days to visit son and granddaughter in their new home, and to pick up some ski stuff, then on to Colorado for Thanksgiving with two grandsons and a day of early skiing with them (well, they will think that even tho they are still too young to be on the big slopes with me and my expert daughter and her wonderful husband).

      So your prayers have literally been answered. God bless you and all Treepers.

      Liked by 29 people

      Reply
      • the5thranchhand says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:05 am

        Isn’t it wonderful how the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel’s cures are better than man’s? Every time it is tried. Blessings to you and your family.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
      • petszmom says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:12 am

        So glad to hear you are seeking alternative remedies. I have a senior dog i brought back from terrible arthritis with Turmeric (bonded to black pepper) specifically for pets and Cosequin DS. Initially, his pain was quickly alleviated with CBD oil (two days). I then researched it and began taking CBD oil for my own anxiety. It was very effective. There is a huge market out there and it bears researching because not all CBDs are created equal. I began studying it with a company called Charlotte’s Web who developed their tincture for a little girl with issues. I then recommended it to my son and he begin taking it and it has helped him tremendously. This was a year ago and am glad to report I don’t have to take the oil hardly at all anymore and neither does my dog. Best wishes to you. I enjoy reading your very informative posts on other subjects, too.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • Ad rem says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:16 am

        This is wonderful news ristvan! So many of us have been saying a regular prayer for you and your wife every time we log on to the P/Open. To hear there has been a response is so very gratifying. God bless us all!

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:17 am

        Great news!

        We are having a situation with my mother (91+) and your prayers, thoughts and experiences are so helpful.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • swimeasy says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:17 am

        So glad to hear of her improved condition ristvan! Have a safe and wonderful visit with your family and a very Happy Thanksgiving!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Kim Hudson says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:19 am

        I had seen your earlier posts awhile back regarding your wife, just wanted to tell you I am so happy for you & your family! Sounds like it’s going to be a wonderful holiday season! Thank you Lord for all the good things you provide!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:23 am

        ristvan, so happy to hear the positive news, regarding your significant other.

        Many herbs are great alternatives to Rx. medications, especially as alternatives to SSRI’s.

        Have used Curcumin, works well. Also St. Johns Wort. Hope thing stay good, or even more improvement. Thanks for sharing, and know many of us treepers are praying for you and yours.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • piper567 says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:31 am

        oh, ristvan, what marvelous news!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • topavalley says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:44 am

        Ristvan,
        I have a very close family member who was put on similar medication. Very soon, I could see that it was not working and in fact, making matters dramatically worse.
        I went to the mat with them, literally.

        Things were pretty rough. I said, no matter what you do here, I will not leave. We will get through this together.

        Thank God, after time, it worked.

        God bless you for not taking the easy road and for fighting for your loved one.

        I would not post something so personal except I respect you and all you offer here at CTH.

        Like

        Reply
        • spoogels says:
          October 29, 2019 at 3:17 am

          SSRIs are toxic
          Once you start on them, its v difficult to come off. It took a family member 10 years to come off Aropax a cousin of Prozac
          Poison

          Like

          Reply
      • Dixie says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:48 am

        God Bless you ristvan. You did the best thing you could have done. Researched for yourself and found other options for her. I hope your Thanksgiving and Christmas turns out to be the best you’ve ever had.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 29, 2019 at 2:30 am

        Praise The Lord, Ristvan. The Treepers Prayer Warriors are the best praying family all of us could ever have. Thank You so much for keeping us posted on the progress.

        So glad to hear the turmeric is helping. We have been using it for years for arthritis. It helps to keep it at bay.

        Have a wonderful time visiting your family and catching up on your fun hobbies.
        God is Good…All the Time. God Bless you and your loved one….and God Bless all the Treepers.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • zerodarkthirtyblog says:
        October 29, 2019 at 2:52 am

        Hallelujah, hallelujah, praise God. Ristvan that is great news. I am so happy for you folks. God is good, thank you Lord.

        Like

        Reply
      • spoogels says:
        October 29, 2019 at 3:16 am

        I have been taking it for 15 years now for an autoimmune arthritis
        Curcumin has many benefits-alzheimers, inflammation,pain, cancer, cholesterol,etc etc
        I affects many enzyme systems in the body’s metabolism –for the best

        One UK woman w Multiple myeloma cancer who was going to have her 2nd stem ecell transplant stopped that and started taking 8grams Doctors Best Curcumin a day ( from iHerb)
        The best and purest curcumin is made by SABINSA who make it for the MD Anderson Cancer Center trials. It has no lead in it which many curcumins are contaminated with.

        These companies use Sabinsa Curcumin
        https://www.curcuminoids.com/index.php/curcuminc3users

        Read her story:

        How curry spice helped a dying woman beat myeloma cancer: Sufferer, 67, turned to kitchen cupboard staple turmeric after five years of failed treatment
        She takes 8grams Doctors Best a day

        http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4726136/How-curry-spice-helped-dying-woman-beat-cancer.html#ixzz4npyFlfNP

        Like

        Reply
      • Kristin DeBacco says:
        October 29, 2019 at 3:19 am

        Bless you Ristvan and bless you grandma. Prayers work.
        Be well with your loved ones.

        Like

        Reply
      • Jane says:
        October 29, 2019 at 4:31 am

        Ristvan, so glad to hear your news. Reporting in to you here from the Colorado foothills that we are already preparing for your visit, with a number of snow storms through and more to come- with a quantity of ski areas open already. May your loved one’s uptrend continue, so as to have much to be thankful for at your Rocky Mountain Thanksgiving.

        Like

        Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 12:54 am

      May I add, The Lord’s blessings on the brave people of Hong Kong who look to the US as a beacon of freedom.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • 2013gti says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Amen!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 29, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Hero Bark Thirty gets pupperoni pizza because al-Baghdadi had a ruff night.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Sugarhillhardrock says:
        October 29, 2019 at 12:57 am

        That killed me Grandma.

        These Malinois are a highly specialized form of Shepard. They are smaller for transport, but have superior jaw strength. They can bite to kill, and are trained to use mass and speed to knock a human off their feet, among their many other skills.

        God bless this Dog and his fellow canine brothers and sisters. God bless The Delta Force and Ranger supporters who carried out this direct action.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        October 29, 2019 at 1:18 am

        Such a magnificent baby.

        Like

        Reply
    • topavalley says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:49 am

      Some of my favorite comments on this topic.
      Sorry I do not give attribution, I originally copied them for close friends that do not do internet.

      Good Lord, I hope Name Redacted didn’t get close enough to actually take a bite out of Bagdahdi.

      If he did better get him on tetanus, rabies, penicillin, herpes, and typhoid shots -STAT!

      The dog was trained to chase down America’s enemies. Not a single Democrat feels safe in the presence of this dog.

      What a beautiful animal. Doggo made ScumBagDaddy his bitch.
      And a ton of American Toxic Masculinity. Midnight raids on compounds is not a job for skinny jeaned soy boys.

      Even the dog was briefed, but Nancy Pelosi was not. …Feel the burn Nancy.

      Come here boy. Good dog. You’ve got a piece of terrorist stuck in your teeth. Let me get that out for you. I hope he got to keep a bone as a souvenir.

      Especially when one considers the absolutely barbaric treatment meted out to dogs by followers of that violent, un-evolved, fanatical cult movement…..it is very gratifying to know that the very last thing that bastard saw on this earth, was this Patriotic American SOLDIER chewing on his ass!

      GOOD BOY!!! Who loves him some ‘Muricah, huh?

      Like

      Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 3:19 am

      Female Belgian Malinois was along in the historic military operation. Her name is Conan, Newsweek has learned.

      Like

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:39 am

      so far, what I can see about all these “witnesses” is that they disagree or disapprove of the way PresTrump is conducting foreign policy. they simply hold a different opinion and their strategies differ from his..

      beyond that – or perhaps part and parcel of it – they’re simply malcontents

      as others have said, they’re peeved because PresTrump is not conducting policy the way they’ve done it – unsuccessfully for 50 or 60 years

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      October 29, 2019 at 12:43 am

      Schiff and Pelosi would have leaked the information to the media jeopardizing the mission and putting American servicemen in danger in order to give Trump a political defeat. Don’t doubt it for a minute. If putting national security and the American military in harm’s way damages the Trump administration the Democrats and their Swamp allies in the GOP will do it every damn time!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:49 am

      I have to say, I said it first. ‘ where’s the whistle blower ‘ here at CTH when the news broke and everyone was asking, where’s Hunter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      The President also said Sleepy, creepy Joe was on the China Payroll. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Now, who has been saying that for months.

      Just a coincidence, or Karma.

      😲😲😮

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. stats_guy says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:35 am

    The brainless socialist sycophants at NBC are real confused about what’s going on.

    the comments are pretty funny.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. John55 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:35 am

    I see that McConnell and the Senate Republicans have already started signaling their intention of surrendering to the Dems on impeachment.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/mcconnell-no-gop-control-over-senate-trial-if-house-impeaches

    According to McConnell, he is completely powerless to do anything with regards to the rules of impeachment in the Senate. He claims that all 100 Senators have to agree to change the rules, which is an outright lie.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:48 am

      How can the House decide the rules the Senate will follow?

      Article I, Sec 2, Clause 5: The House of Representatives shall .have the sole power of impeachment.

      Article I, Sec 3, Clauses 6-7: The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. nwtex says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. nwtex says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  25. Magabear says:
    October 29, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Okay, I saw no television this past Sunday (last weekend of the Renaissance Faire), so I find out today that PDJT went to see the World Series game being played in the heart of the swamp in D.C.. Very bad idea, only due to the fact that D.C. swamp dwellers suck. The better idea would’ve been to go to Texas and watch the Astros finish off the Nationals tomorrow night AND get cheered by the good people of Texas. 😉👍😎

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:04 am

      I disagree. The President, Melania and the wounded vets should be able to go to a baseball game if they want to. Who cares about the rude audience. Fear is not in their lexicon.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      October 29, 2019 at 2:10 am

      As someone who was there, I’m getting pretty tired of the knee-jerk reactions to the misinformation that’s akin to the inauguration photo manipulation.

      Point #1: the narrative that everyone was booing is completely false.

      At the end of the 3rd inning, the Nats always have a “Wave Your Caps” camera op that segues into a focus on the select military personnel and their families invited to the game who are behind home plate and waving caps with “thank you for your service” on the big screen, at which point most everyone applauds. It was the same tonight, with a bunch of Marines from down the street at 8th and I St., so most were applauding as usual.

      This time, a 10-15 second closeup of the president and a welcome to him was included, at which point people kept applauding but some burst out with boos. Boos, even just a handful, carry more than straight respectful applause, especially as sports events are often mic’ed to amp up the ambient crowd noise. The camera went back to the Marines, and then they moved onto other items. Right after, a faint chant came up, and it was a brief “lock him up”.

      Point #2: narrative engineers were in waiting.

      It was posted many days before Game 5 that it was the one game the president might attend. At that point, it stood to reason that the usual suspects would prepare accordingly. The last page of yesterday’s presidential thread has a link to Newsbusters in which Tom Arnold apparently was amongst those who sponsored an impeachment sign — which I didn’t see at the time. There were some other signs, none of which did I see at the time.

      I made other points in yesterday’s presidential thread, but a key one is people need to stop jumping to conclusions served up by deceptive narrative engineers that paints swaths of people as mobilized villains over something that didn’t happen the way it’s being sold. In turn, if they have a closeup of Sheila Jackson Lee this week, I’ll try not to draw conclusion about every Houston fan based on that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • drummerboy says:
      October 29, 2019 at 2:56 am

      i told my buddy to start a 4 more years chant at 7pm. i have to work. i did make the game 6 against NY and Yulis HR ball landed 3 rows below me in the Crawford box. i shoulda stage dived but likely woulda landed over the wall an on the field. lol

      Like

      Reply
  27. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:02 am

    D&S in top form. LOL!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  28. SR says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Sometime it sounds like whole world including MAGA supporter wants to give advice PTrump as he does not know how bad RINO , deep state and dims are. Fire Wray, fire this/that, indict Comey, declassify Fisa, go to court, why Golfing with this senator, why going in game. A person who won so much against all odds and it’s not a new administration. When no leaks then no leaks otherwise we all jump he has all leakers around him. We MAGA people are so scared psychologically by fake media that anything can go wrong by just little noise. New game is impeachment and voting voting. Relax and enjoy greatest game show on earth where everyone is confused and stressed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:16 am

      👍👍

      So true good post. I have no idea why so many who comment, not just here but elsewhere want to light their own hair on fire. The subjunctive combustible hair brigade.

      Find a nice hairdresser from oppressed countries like North Korea, or China to do the do. They may tell you what it is like to live under a communist state.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  29. Ghost says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Observations From a Smaller Limb.

    The Press had a nice time last week talking up the fact the existing home sales that had been projected at 5.45M only came in at 5.38M and dropped from the previous month. Oh, no the sky is falling. What they probably didn’t report was this.

    Increase from a Year Ago: September 2019 / September 2018

    National: Sales: +3.9% : Price: +5.9%

    Northeast: Sales; +1.5% : Price +5.2%
    Midwest: Sales; 0.0% : Price: + 7.2%
    South: Sales: +6.0% : Price: +6.3%
    West: Sales: +5.6% : Price: +4.5%

    https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/housing-statistics/existing-home-sales

    New Residential is also up +15% from a year ago.

    I was rather busy so I miss this post last week, Observed it but didn’t have the time. Better late than never, we know they wont mention it.

    Personal Note :
    @ Grandma Covfefe; thank you for adding the prayer line:- for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones 💖

    After deleting my antique rifle sale I re posted, because I need to. Drastically reduced price. You will have to scroll down to see it if interested.

    https://ghost.fashion.blog/

    😴

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      October 29, 2019 at 1:47 am

      Ghost,
      Always appreciate your ‘observations from a smaller limb’, actually your limb is bigger than you know. And, I miss them when they aren’t there.

      Will check your link, sorry you feel you ‘have to’, and pray for good things for you and yours.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. Greg says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:09 am

    I think certain DJT will be impeached. I cringe when I hear confident statements of zero chance of conviction. Flake has already said there is about 30 Republicans that hate Trump and SD has listed 15 GOP senators who have been silent. The greatest betrayal of all time could happen.

    Like

    Reply
  31. spoogels says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:32 am

    That weekend when Pres Trump’s family went to Camp David for Jared and Ivanka’s 10th anniversary–I thought it may have been because no bugging or leaks

    Maybe so no-one would leak the raid on the ISIS head?
    What do you think?

    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate 10th wedding anniversary at Camp David

    By Jon Levine

    October 26, 2019 | 9:57am

    https://nypost.com/2019/10/26/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-celebrate-10th-wedding-anniversary-at-camp-david/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. spoogels says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:33 am

    This from 2017 is why @SpeakerPelosi and @AdamSchiff weren’t briefed on the raid

    Gen. Tony Thomas explains how a leak to NYT foiled U.S. attempt to kill ISIS leader Baghdadi. Publishing leaks undermines our Natl Sec!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. jambo says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:43 am

    Some interesting questions in Australian Senate estimate hearings regarding whether or not Alexander Downer ‘interviewed’ Papadop at the request of the Obama Govt.

    “Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: You’ve indicated, Mr Larsen, that there is this inquiry. Do I take it that this inquiry will cover whether the Obama administration placed a request with Australia to conduct the activity which Mr Downer ultimately conducted?

    Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: So to ask the question that Senator Wong asked in another way, would somebody have authorised Mr Downer to meet with Mr Papadopoulos? Would somebody in the Australian government had to have given him authority to meet with Mr Papadopoulos?

    Senator FIERRAVANTI-WELLS: Assuming that there were cable requests from the United States, who would have given the authority or the tasking of Mr Downer to proceed?”

    Very very shady. Paper trail?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. nimrodman says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:47 am

    alternate view of Saint Greta from downunda

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Sherri Young says:
    October 29, 2019 at 1:55 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 2:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. JustScott says:
    October 29, 2019 at 3:46 am

    The rollercoaster: I am not worried. My VSGGEPOTUS has shown over and over again that he can handle this shiff show. But, when I get up tomorrow, first item on my list is to push a $100 donation to Sundance. Why? Because that man fights!!! And, sunlight disinfects!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s