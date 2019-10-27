Washington Post Mourns Passing of “Austere Religious Scholar” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

Reactions vary to the U.S. killing of ISIS terrorist chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. However, perhaps the most alarming headline was the sympathetic obituary from The Washington Post:

The Washington Post was not alone in their sympathy over the killing of the brutal terrorist. Bloomberg News also followed quickly with deep sympathies for the death of a leader who “transformed himself” into a “teacher of Koranic recitation”:

In an era where the ideology of U.S. media has become increasingly disconnected from the majority of Americans, it is becoming less surprising to see radical leftist positions in mainstream organizations. However, that said, for any U.S. media to position themselves as sympathetic to one of the most brutal terrorists in the last half-century, is a level of disconnect far beyond comprehension.

Unfortunately, this position by U.S. Media is not as shocking as it should be.

As a contextual reminder for the teachings of the “austere religious scholar” represented by al-Baghdadi, his ISIS terrorists: beheaded international journalists, buried journalists in the ground and ran them over with tanks, brutally raped captives, drowned and burned Syrian civilians in cages, burned a Jordanian pilot alive in a cage and murdered dozens of Coptic Christians on the beaches of Libya….

…And U.S. media expresses sympathies upon the elimination of the terrorists?

It is almost unimaginable, how far our media have fallen.

“Almost“.

