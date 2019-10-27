Washington Post Mourns Passing of “Austere Religious Scholar” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

Reactions vary to the U.S. killing of ISIS terrorist chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.  However, perhaps the most alarming headline was the sympathetic obituary from The Washington Post:

The Washington Post was not alone in their sympathy over the killing of the brutal terrorist.  Bloomberg News also followed quickly with deep sympathies for the death of a leader who “transformed himself” into a “teacher of Koranic recitation”:

In an era where the ideology of U.S. media has become increasingly disconnected from the majority of Americans, it is becoming less surprising to see radical leftist positions in mainstream organizations.  However, that said, for any U.S. media to position themselves as sympathetic to one of the most brutal terrorists in the last half-century, is a level of disconnect far beyond comprehension.

Unfortunately, this position by U.S. Media is not as shocking as it should be.

As a contextual reminder for the teachings of the “austere religious scholar” represented by al-Baghdadi, his ISIS terrorists: beheaded international journalists, buried journalists in the ground and ran them over with tanks, brutally raped captives, drowned and burned Syrian civilians in cages, burned a Jordanian pilot alive in a cage and murdered dozens of Coptic Christians on the beaches of Libya….

…And U.S. media expresses sympathies upon the elimination of the terrorists?

It is almost unimaginable, how far our media have fallen.

Almost“.

.

.

He’s right!

210 Responses to Washington Post Mourns Passing of “Austere Religious Scholar” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

Older Comments
  1. Gunner says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    The overwhelming number of news media in the US are no longer worthy of comment. They hate me, you, and this Republic…period!

    Thank God for POTUS’ direct line to us via such outlets as this.

  2. DeWalt says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Youser Arafat’s funeral was an eye opener for me. When all the worlds dignitaries showed up, I saw the world as it really is.

  3. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Gotta hand it to President Trump.

    Every move he makes provokes our enemies out into the open so we can more clearly see them and their tactics and their allies.

    Truly a beautiful thing to watch a great Commander-In-Chief be a GREAT Commander-In-Chief.

    • Tom! says:
      October 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      This was a brave move by President Trump. If it had failed the fallout from the dems and the media would have surpassed anything that we have seen to date. Especially after not notifying the Democrat leaders.

    • RJ says:
      October 27, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Oh, I don’t know…Obama-Mao knows how to draw a red line in the sand, especially being from Hawaii and as a former preppie with pants super creased all the while smiling with those big teeth and offering that sweeping handshake..even asking a message be delivered to Vlad and giving the Iranians billions along with freedom to create a nuclear bomb to wipe out Israel as he cries over the death of Bin Laden yet smiles knowing he gave that terrorist a “proper” muslim send off…he thinks in his own mind he is and will be the greatest CIC his hatred United States ever experienced.

      Come to think of it, I never want to think of him as a president, merely an agitator, a community organizer, a man boy who remains filled with hate.

      Need I say more? I don’t think so…

      • Jederman says:
        October 27, 2019 at 5:59 pm

        “…with pants super creased all the while smiling with those big teeth (ADD: the pimp strut) and offering that sweeping handshake..even asking a message be delivered to Vlad and giving the Iranians billions along with freedom to create a nuclear bomb…”

        Hard to improve on an otherwise good post but I think inclusion of the “pimp strut” is important because it always made him look so mature, like a real statesman and definitely presidential for sure. Not.

        I suspect the average citizen will never know exactly how many ways that scheisse stick damaged this country. What a huckster.

      • Realist says:
        October 27, 2019 at 6:48 pm

        Ahh! Yes Bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero Obama who is remembered by ALL his Indonesian school contemporaries as a particularly DEVOUT MUSLIM.

  4. Zephyrbreeze says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    It takes extra effort to even come up with the phrase “austere religious scholar.”
    They could have used Pepe Delecto’s se réfère en tant que “severely conservative.”

    • Phil Bacon says:
      October 27, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      Unlike most leftists who start every conversation with name-calling, WAPO had to really restrain itself to maintain gravitas.

    • coloradochloe says:
      October 27, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      I wondered about that phrase also Zephyrbreeze.

      I also noticed that the WaPo left the part out of the obit where Baghdadi put suicide vests on two of his wives that our soldiers had to de-activate after the women were killed during this mission.

      WaPo also forgot to mention that Bagndadi killed three of his own children he was using as hostages when he blew himself up with his suicide vest.

      Yep, Baghdadi was a real “austere religious scholar”.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. cheryl says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Trending on Twitter. #WaPoDeathNotices
    https://twitter.com/search?q=%23WaPoDeathNotices

  6. Ellis says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    This has to be a joke, a sick joke. Are we sure this is not some photo shopped picture?

  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    For the record, you burn people alive in cages is the very definition of evil.

    Somewhere McCain and Al-Bagdadi are having a reunion.

    • corimari2013 says:
      October 27, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      “… the very definition of evil.”
      My reaction exactly to the liberal, socialist, anti-American mass media: they are evil.
      This reaction to the leader monster’s death makes it clear that those media people are Satan’s henchmen.
      Truly.

  8. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Alternate Headlines:

    “Trump Kills Professor In Student Loan, Tenure Dispute”
    “Dean Baghdadi Assaulted In Campus Attack; Police: Murder Weapon Was Apache Helicopter”
    “Local Man Killed While Hiding Behind Wife’s Skirt: Was Turning His New Wife Around. Women, Children, John Brennan Hardest Hit”
    “Capitol Rotunda Eyed: Nadler: “There’s No Need For Name-Calling”
    “Austere Religious Scholar, Not Unlike Martin Luther: Has Anybody Here Seen My Old Friend Abu,,,”

  9. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Just as they switched photos of Khalid-Sheik Mo’ for a Glamour Shot, during the Obama regime?
    Should’a kept an appointment with a “C. Kyle”
    ‘Talent Scout. USA. Worldwide coverage”.
    Perfect Head shots

  10. A2 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Even the Grauniad did a better job

    “ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi obituary
    Islamic State leader whose legacy is one of destruction, division, fear and unrelenting chaos”
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/27/abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-obituary

    Sunday Times
    OBITUARY
    Abu Bakr al‑Baghdadi obituary
    Promising young footballer and student of the Koran who became a terrorist, mass murderer and the world’s most-wanted man

    “ The catalogue of car bombs, shooting and suicide attacks wrought over recent years in the name of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) includes the Charlie Hebdo and Bataclan theatre massacres in Paris, the shooting of 38 western tourists on a beach in Tunisia, the blowing up of a Russian airliner over Sinai and the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka this year in which 259 people died — not to mention dozens of attacks across the Middle East, many of which killed scores of people though they often received scant attention in the west.”
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-obituary-dxchqt0sd

    Nothing in the CCP press yet. It’s like it didn’t happen.

  11. Yy4u says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Notice when Obama took out OBL all praise and hallelujahs…when Trump takeout someone just as bad, he knocked off a religious scholar. You cant get any more biased than that

  12. 20muleteam says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    It is past time for the Washington Post to be razed to the ground.

  13. Harry says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Wher eis somebody did something congress woman? Also, where is the squad in general?

  14. Trumpmendous says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Did you see those eyes on Al Baghdadi? They need to do a DNA test on him. He might be 60% Adam Schiff.

  15. A2 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Russian press
    Steve Rosenberg
    Verified account

    @BBCSteveR
    Follow Follow @BBCSteveR
    More
    25 mins into the bulletin, Russian TV reports Trump’s claim that leader of Isis is dead. Tone of coverage is sceptical. Caption reads: “Has al-Baghdadi been killed again?”. Anchor blames US: “Without the Americans, he & Isis wouldn’t have appeared.”

    Steve Rosenberg

    Verified account

    @BBCSteveR
    Follow Follow @BBCSteveR
    More
    Russian defence ministry: “We are not aware of any assistance having being given to US Air Force flights into the air space of the Idlib de-escalation zone in this operation…”

    What’s the top story tonight on Russian state tv news? Al-Baghdadi? No. It’s “Russia’s big victory” in NE Syria after deal with Turkey. “Russia’s biggest (victory) since Crimea,” says anchor.“

    • Bert Darrell says:
      October 27, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      Russian “Anchor blames US: “Without the Americans, he (Al Baghdadi) & Isis wouldn’t have appeared.”

      The statement would be correct if Obama was actually born in America. Do we know that to be true? If it was, why did he have to forge a US birth certificate and block access to his past history?

      What is a fact is that, once again, PDJT had to intervene to reverse OZero’s gross incompetence and horrible mistakes.

      Liked by 2 people

  17. Bert Darrell says:
    October 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Once again, the Lamestream media have promoted themselves -by their words and actions- from “Enemies of the People” to outright “Repulsive Deniers of the American Historical Principles” enshrined in the Constitution of the United States of America.

    BTW, for those who need to know, media is the plural of medium.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Austere religious scholar dies in darkness

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Wow! And we wonder why we can’t be conclusive in combat or call a boy a boy and a girl a girl. The swamp is completely off it’s moorings and are anti-American hacks who truly don’t deserve the 1st Amendment protections that the Founders provided for Freedom of the Press. They use it as a shield against any and all scrutiny or review. It can also works as a get out of jail card, see Andrew McCabe.

    Pitiful.

  20. itsy_bitsy says:
    October 27, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    The media in this country are a disgrace! Even Fox News is falling into the realm of non-news/political hatchet men or women! Chris Wallace disgraced himself attacking Pence over non notification of Pelosi. So what? Pelosi is as much an enemy as many our troops are fighting in foreign countries, and since when must she be notified when Trump makes an Executive decision that is not within her purview! Trump was right – why put American lives at stake with known leakers!

    Liked by 4 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I always see our minister with an assault weapon behind the pulpit every Sunday.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Why can’t someone ask Bezos what he thinks? Call these bas$tards out!

    Liked by 3 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Should have said ” kills himself, while being chased by US military dog,at 48.”

    Liked by 3 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    ‘Washington Post, newspaper, closes.’

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    BullsEye!!

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Me again…doesn’t the media remember the Sinjar massacre? How about the massacres other Yazidi villages around Mt Sinjar? Obama finally reacted when the outcry against his spiritual bros’ murderous actions got too big to ignore any longer. Even then it was just US airstrikes and his putting SOCOM assets in harm’s way to save his political ass.

    ISIS murdered untold thousands of Christians, non-Christians and even Moslems during their rampage. They even blew up mosques and other Moslem sites yet the local Moslem nations just sat on their oil-funded asses and watched. Then again the West enjoyed a period of super low gas prices while ISIS was flooding the market with plundered oil so we weren’t really in much of a hurry. Didn’t see much about Obama’s silence on that, didja?

    The media will maintain its love affair with corrosive Islam right up until the jihadis start ritualistically slitting media throats. Then again maybe the MSM, for all its purported omniscience,
    doesn’t know how Moslems treat goats, even Judas goats.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Well, when the previous administration and fellow globalist travelers created Isis to overthrow pesky Middle East governments, their mouthpieces echo the sad sentiment of the lost opportunity. WashPo is in mourning for the paid “asset”.

    Liked by 3 people

    October 27, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Bert Darrel: agreed. I don’t believe OBL is dead either.

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    So PDJT killed an Islamic Pope. Gee that’s too bad.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    October 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Does anyone know why this guy was released by the obummer admn?

    Like

      October 27, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      Perhaps the same reason why 0Bomba gave bin laden full islamic burial rights? Interesting that he did that when he said that jihadi terrorists dont practice the true islam.

      Like

    October 27, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I like “self-proclaimed ruler of an entity”. Yah, that really accurate sums up what he did. Amazing. Full on TDS. Dems and their propaganda media make absolute fools of themselves to avoid acknowledging a Trump win.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    The MSM is the enemy of the American people. Something I figured out well before Trump ever said it.

    …and its only getting worse.The nazi ministry of propaganda now has competition.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    It’s funny how the leftist media was always claiming “islam is not ISIS” and “ISIS is not islamic” but now they finally acknowledge ISLAM = ISIS.

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Please, PLEASE tell me those posts were satirical. Please.

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    So he was austere, as in poor, so not like pay-for-play Hunter Biden.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Someone should republish the obits for the Americans killed by this vile bastard.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 27, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Mother Teresa was austere, so they must think he was like Mother Teresa. Can there be any greater stupidity anywhere in the universe?

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    i knew they would try to spin this, but when they started eulogizing the terrorist Al-Baghdadi, I was as shocked as my Treeper patriots on here were. I expected spin, but not a eulogy. Unbelievable.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I was truly shocked by this headline when I first saw it. I thought it was fake. I am not often speechless by the actions of these libtards, but this one took my breath away.

    Reactions of dems to this heroic action by our special ops and our TRULY BRAVE PRESIDENT is shocking. How stupid could they be not to even pretend to be happy today.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Looks like Ali B had to give up the Rolex and beard dye. Life on the run is a bitch.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    “Yasser Arafat, noted tablecloth enthusiast and freedom fighter, dies at 75.”

    Had to get that one in – can hardly see for the tears streaming……

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    “austere religious scholar who is a member of a group of some people who did something”

    Liked by 1 person

    October 27, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Well, the cages he burned people in were sort of “austere”

    Like

    October 27, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I’m reminded of how many times God interceeded by confounding or creating ruses by which the enemy armies coming against Israel defeated themselves.

    Washington Post, I’ll keep praying… you keep writing your headlines.

    Liked by 1 person

