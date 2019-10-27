Sunday Talks: Vice-President Mike Pence Discusses Military Mission to Eliminate al-Baghdadi…

Vice-President and military father, Mike Pence, appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss his reaction to the elimination of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Advertisements
Vice-President and military father, Mike Pence, appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss his reaction to the elimination of ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“I’m not sure I understand your question”. I’m not sure I understand Chrissy Wallace, the “fare and unbalanced” one on Fox News!
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to the Urban Dictionary: “Chrissy
A name for a girl who can be described in only a positive way. She’s someone who you immediately love once you get to know just a little bit about.”
Why would you use an ENDEARING name for that despicable POS?
LikeLike
He is not a girl.
LikeLike
You got it half right. Unbalanced is correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace basically asked VP Pence if the VP sees a conflict with the President ordering this military action while the House is in the process of trying to impeach the President.
That question is straight out of the DemonRATs’ Lawfare-scripted strategy: They are trying to claim that EVERY action by POTUS is invalid or in violation of some ethic or unspecified rule, because he (POTUS) is under perpetual investigation for crimes and misdemeanors and is very likely to be impeached.
The DemonRATs / Media will find some conflict with anything POTUS does re. Ukraine, Russia, Syria, Iran, etc etc etc. so that they can obstruct him and hamstring his Administration. That’s their whole narrative and strategy going into the 2020 election.
Lying, deceptive, evil Bastards.
IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should have said…when the democrats stop leaking and stop impeachment proceedings, we might choose to notify them. MIGHT
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same reason he didn’t notify other muzlimSympathizers like Christianne Ammanpour or Chris Matthews or George Stephanopolis. Why would he notify the “Blame America First” crowd? The president wanted the mission to succeed!
LikeLiked by 12 people
So true Lovearepublican.
A poster on another blog reminded everyone about Democrat leaders in sanctuary cities letting all of the illegals know when ICE was coming so they could flee or hide.
Democrats are not exactly trustworthy when it comes to keeping secrets about important law enforcement raids.
The lives of our military were on the line here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would our Commander In Chief notify in advance a Speaker or any politician bent on blocking any ‘victory’ or ‘win’ for his administration. Similar to the USMCA deliberate stalling, these coup plotters would stall the military win for months…years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two terms apparently unknown in DC.
OPSEC and Need to Know
LikeLike
I don’t get this “Mother May I” orientation toward Congress. It is well within the Presidential wheelhouse to order military missions. He doesn’t need Congressional approval to do so.
LikeLike
lovearerepublic2, Again with ISIS leader dead the MAY 15TH PROPHECY 100% ACCURATE as always, I THANK GOD for HIS BLESSING upon ME and those who TRUST HIM https://515loupe.wordpress.com/2019/10/26/515-loupe-10-26-2019/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
..…………….hahahahaha!
The BIGGGly
LikeLike
Too damn funny!
LikeLike
Read this last paragraph
“As for Baghdadi who was “hiding” with the blessing of Turkey, it now appears that he was the bargaining chip in the negotiations between Trump and Erdogan, and the quid for the US president’s agreeing to pull out of Syria was the pro quo that Erdogan would hand Baghdadi to him on a silver platter (if true, expect a tidal wave of terrorism in Turkey in the coming weeks). Which in turn has led to today’s victory lap by the US president who will now – and for the foreseeable future – trumpet the biggest victory of the US administration in the war against terrorism since Obama’s killing of bin Laden in 2011.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-make-statement-after-isis-chief-al-baghdadi-killed-turkish-border-while-fleeing
As for Bagman – good ridden’s to bad rubbish. What took everyone so long? (maybe something to do with whats in this article, a game Trump is not playing). Easy isn’t it – when you just decide to stop the nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This makes everything CLEARER now on why we would pull out 50 US military people & “let the Kurds die” (when they shouldn’t have been there in the 1st place as they were squaters in Turkey b/c they had 1/3 or Iraq in the Northern Region with Oil reserves to build their own country) from a swath of area that was meaningless to America in the long run.
It’s also probably why Lindsey Graham is being taught the Art of Diplomacy: Sun Trump Zhu style which meant Lindsey had to walk his statement “This is going to be the worst moment in Trump’s presidency” back to before the chalk line start point and wish for rain so it erases it totally. Senator from the great state of South Carolina finally sees the BIG PICTURE and is awed by the change of how things look on the horizon for global issues.
As for VP Mike Pence? He’s toeing the line I’ll say that & he’s even propping for #45 but I get the feeling that he’d turn Pierre Delecto in a heart beat if the heat got really bad to the tune he wouldn’t even be a Pres. Ford if it lost the chance for his own re-election to a full term. There’s just something calculated about Pence which I can’t put my finger on but maybe I’ve been spoiled by the trueness of Trump that anyone after him will seemed ‘staged’.
Last? Chris Wallage asking about Nancy Pelosi being informed would’ve had her calling John Kerry who would’ve called that gasshat Baghdadi and sure enough he would’ve slimed away. I’m surprised the neverTrumper undergradling at the NSC Lisa (don’t recall her last name) didn’t out this to the world though.
LikeLike
obvious /sarc on the 1st paragraph
LikeLike
I think now it is clear that the zH article is speculation. Something they do all the time.
The only foreigner who knew about the raid was the Kurd leader and the attack was launched from Kurd areas in Iraq.
The Kurds with the US led the raid to get baghdadi’s spokesman following the event. The new designated successor is also in the crosshairs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zero hedge’s speculation-they go up to the roof, grab some unsuspecting Pigeon, and read it is entrails..
LikeLike
PJDT should have planned the attack with input from adam and pelosi. that would make sure this is included in the impeachment article.
On a serious note: Leakers and snakes always try to bring you down. you would be foolish to tell them your plans. Simple answer chris.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chrissy tried so hard to belittle our great President!! But he failed miserably!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Wallace = Chris Wallop
LikeLike
Very awesome to hear so much love, trust and respect from VP Pence for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tell Crumbs some people did stuff and leave it at that.
LikeLike
Barry’s pet jihadists are dropping like flies.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2019/10/27/another-operation-kills-isis-spokesperson-abu-al-hassan-al-muhajir-day-after-isis-n2555421
LikeLiked by 1 person
scrap1iron, Similarly,one leftist was buried Friday and another bit the dust this morning.
A pattern of cleansing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Winning NEVER gets old!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Several interesting details.
@Dilniya_a
6h6 hours ago
More
“Gen. @MazloumAbdi , SDF commander, was the only foreigner to know about the target, he told Foreign Policy through a translator. His account was confirmed independently by the senior U.S. official.” -@ForeignPolicy
#Bagdadi
U.S. STRIKES KILL ISIS SPOKESPERSON ONE DAY AFTER BAGHDADI’S DEATH IN SYRIA
The CIA has targeted Islamic State militant group (ISIS) spokesperson Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir in a new operation that comes one day after the organization’s leader was killed in a Joint Special Operations Command raid, Newsweek has learned.
https://www.newsweek.com/us-strikes-kill-isis-spokesperson-day-after-baghdadi-death-syria-raid-146801
ISIS already has a new leader, Abdullah Qardash.
He’s a Turkmen originally from Talafaar west of #Mosul. He is the one who made the ‘fatwa’ to massacre Ezidis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously there will always be another POS to step into the role of the one killed. But when our forces take them out as they pop up it probably discourages the most talented thugs from taking over leadership of terrorist groups. Sadly the continuing existence of ISIS in various forms means our “special op” units will have plenty to keep them busy in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he is in the crosshairs. I would not be surprised if he survives much longer. The Kurds probably know where he is if in Syria.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an interesting thought. After all if the Kurds aren’t busy fighting the Turks they’ll have plenty of time to look for and eliminate the remainders of ISIS.
LikeLike
They are definitely giving good Intel to the US. There was also a big push in Iraq, so getting back to your point it definitely looks like the US and coalition forces are running the remnants of Daesh to ground.
@RudawEnglish
Follow Follow @RudawEnglish
More
#BREAKING: Popular Mobilization Forces have repelled a “big terror attack” by ISIS in Iraq’s Diyala province this evening.
Three ISIS fighters have been killed per initial figures, the PMF have claimed.
Source: PMF social media
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also a statement from the Iraq government
Government of Iraq – الحكومة العراقية
Verified account
@IraqiGovt
Follow Follow @IraqiGovt
More
“Following extensive work by a dedicated team for over a year, Iraq’s National Intelligence Service was able to accurately pinpoint the hideout of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib.
More
Iraq’s Armed Forces and intelligence services will continue to work with Iraq’s partners in the @coalition to relentlessly pursue Daesh terrorists and to defeat their ideology.“
LikeLike
Good to know they’re running the terrorists into the ground, definitely where they belong.
LikeLike
VP Pence didn’t answer Wallace’ question re: why PT didn’t notify Pelosi. I can understand the reasons VP wouldn’t respond, clear to all of us, and no doubt Wallace himself, that Pelosi isn’t trustworthy. However saying so straight out would precipitate a new “crisis” for the MSM to lean on, and add to spurious charges for Schiff’s faux “impeachment inquiry” to chew and spit out.
In reality there have been so many leaks from Congress over the years they should be the last to be informed. Besides how does it matter if Pelosi is apprised of the military action ahead of time? What would Pelosi be able to contribute to accomplishing the mission? The only people who have an authentic timely need to know are those involved in planning and executing the mission.
Even if Pelosi wouldn’t inappropriately spill the beans, other participants in the “communication chain” might deliberately or accidentally leak the info. It’s simply too big a risk to share the existence of a highly sensitive and dangerous operation like the one in question. Obviously the President handled the situation very well, plenty of time to talk about it later with Pelosi and a ton of others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention how compromised the entire congressional edifice is technologically and communications-wise. The legacy of Awan and other jihadis embraced by the legislative swamp are anything but eradicated and the entire mess is untrustworthy regardless of the nature of any individual member.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly so. You realize of course that’s probably too complicated an answer to give Wallace, he can only handle one fact at a time. Juggling two thoughts simultaneously leads to Wallace having brain overload and logical shutdown. I think Pence very wisely just stuck to his commentary and not get diverted into irrelevant side channels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see no evidence he (she?) can handle even ONE fact at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, true, though probably depends on the nature of the fact as to whether he can handle it. Facts that contradict the narrative just won’t compute and rejected out of hand. And on and on it goes….
LikeLike
Pence should have said, “Well Chris, loose lips sink ships. Case closed ”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OPSEC and Need to Know.
OPSEC was maintained and all who Needed to Know where informed.
LikeLike
But, but why wasn’t Nancy Pelosi informed? Such, insightful and thoughtful questions from Chrissy today, no? Lol what an idiot, just making a fool out of himself. And what a great answer by VP Pence about the faux impeachment, no Pres Trump record for the last 3 years speaks for itself. As Sundance pointed out, she and Schumer stormed out of the briefing 2 weeks ago, So there’s that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well Wallace is good at making a fool of himself. I can’t imagine he really expected VP to say he didn’t trust Pelosi. OK, maybe he did, but that’s just foolish. Pence answered that the President was focused on successfully completing the mission, but tantamount to saying Pelosi and a million others had no real need to know.
Maybe Wallace got a clue because after Pence said it twice he asked a different stupid question. Wallace isn’t the brightest bulb in the corridor which is good for our side, he’s usually pretty easy to defeat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace almost apologized before asking the question– “You know I have to ask this”–as if he didn’t prepare the question himself. He got a non-answer. So he felt he had to ask again. Made him look foolish. Pence wasn’t going to say they didn’t trust Pelosi, but Chris wanted to see if he could get that answer out of Pence. Pence did a great job and was very complimentary of Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s absolutely correct. Especially when he asked again about telling Pelosi it was so obvious what the game was. Oh well, I’m sure the fake news will spin how Pence answered into another offense against humankind.
LikeLike
I wish the h*ll he flat out said no one in their right mind trusts nanzi .
Give them something else to squall about.
LikeLike
On 9/17/2017 the KC Chiefs beat the NE Patriots 42-17 at Arrowhead stadium. During the post game news conference one of the reporters asked Coach Bill Belichick if because of the loss is he thinking about benching Tom Brady. His responds was simply to roll his eyes, pause, shake his head and point to the next reporter and say, “do you have a question.” Chris Wallace with VP Pence today, reminds me of that reporter…..dork!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something interesting. President Trump stated clearly that he had a reason why he didn’t talk to Pelosi, the Gang of 8 and what have you. He said: He didn’t want any leaks. Even said, Washington D.C. is the most leaking place on earth. Chris Wallace knew that.
But when Chrissy asked the question, why didn’t President Trump inform Pelosi. Wallace: He (President Trump) was asked the question and he answered by saying he didn’t want any American Soldiers hurt. That would imply President Trump does not trust Nancy Pelosi.
Loved the facial expression on V.P. Pence before he answered deep-state Chris’s question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VP did a good job countering Wallace. On not telling congress I am not sure why they simple do not say they had NO Need to Know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Pence said Pelosi had no need to know, can you imagine Wallace reaction? Virtual head explosion, after all, not informing Pelosi is an IMPEACHABLE offense. Simply not allowed to deprive Democrats of any chance to undermine the President. That’s Pelosi rules in a nutshell, and Wallace is there to enforce ’em.
LikeLike
ISIS is now WASWAS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
nice one! I laughed.
LikeLike
Wallace was visibly pained, appeared to be grieving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When asked if he thought Pelosi leaks, President Trump answered “Depends”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace is such a shill – he let smalls get away with all his talking points. Was a jerk to pence.
LikeLike
Chris Wallace is a disgusting propagandist toadie for the globalists Dems/left (just like Caputo).
What was most disgusting was that he had Eric Swallowell, the universally known liar and perverse dumber than a brick fabricator, on right after Pence as if Swallowhatever had the same gravitas as the Veep. I think a pre-requisite for sitting on the HPSCI for the Dems is being sociopaths and pathological liars. All anyone has to do is watch their eyes as they talk….classic psychopathy.
Both of them make my skin crawl…but in different ways. Wallace as the dour moribund voice of those losing the battle for supremacy and Swalloweverything as the kid in school we nicknamed Goober who had his finger up his nose mining for gold constantly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has been such a lovely weekend. I’m so happy! Thanks SunDance and all behind the scenes at CTH for your great work.
LikeLike
I will ignore your dumb and silly questions and talking points Chrissy and instead say whatever I want to say. I’m a Vice President.
Checkmate.
LikeLike
Let’s cut to the chase:
President Trump didn’t tell Pelosi because
• Demo☭rat Leaders leak like a storm sewer into the sea.
• Demo☭rat Leaders are withholding a vote on USMCA to hurt the Economy to hurt Trump.
• Demo☭rat Leaders would leak the operation to hurt our Troops to hurt Trump.
• Demo☭rat Leaders would use Rogue CIA Operators to pin THEIR leak on Trump.
• Demo☭rat Leaders would add THEIR Treasonous leak to their SHAMpeachment list.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can you impeach the President after this? Best economic numbers, best military, building the Wall, renegotiating trade and killed the most wanted terrorist in the world, the head of ISIS!
The amount of accomplishments is truly stunning considering the amount of opposition he’s had. Yet, he continues on and keeps doing the job and does it superbly. And they want to impeach him? FOR WHAT??? They can’t possibly believe they could’ve done better in less than three years than Trump had done, even without the opposition he’s faced! These people need to have their collective heads examined and stop playing around!
Those who support Trump and have supported him, please take a bow. Be proud of the choice you made. And don’t take no sh*+ from anyone who doesn’t have the sense to give Trump his due for the amazing job he’s done leading this nation! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the ISIS leader dead, again the MAY 15TH PROPHECY 100% ACCURATE as always, I THANK GOD for HIS BLESSING upon ME and those who TRUST HIM https://515loupe.wordpress.com/2019/10/26/515-loupe-10-26-2019/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job Pence for redirecting the conversation to where it needed to be. My lawd, PDJT could move a mountain across the ocean and our adversaries would ask him if he felt conflicted about that. I recall when Bin Ladin was captured… no talk of a dna test to ensure identification!! I thought it was HILARIOUS that Trump stated this morning when asked why Pelosi wasn’t kept abreast, that he was concerned about leaking. You’re doggone right!!! Leaking is a primary strategy of the Dems. Why would our POTUS risk our military??? He made the perfect choice and was honest about it. And Nancy, should do some self reflection… LOL. Not her best suit, amiright? She has shown herself to be dishonest, untrustworthy, power hungry, vindictive, etc., and she just got served a piece of humble pie. But, she’ll just add that to her long list of IMPEACH! Useless.
LikeLike
O, being we have worshipped Thee King Of Kings;
Thee Messiah — Saviour, #JESUS #CHRIST…………..
O, do not take anything for granted — thanking Almighty GOD, again,
for this awesome blog where we get TRUE NEWS…………..
O, DONALD (that is his name), when he was campaigning,
had declared this PROVIDENTIAL tweet —-
#Trump wondered if true Christians comes from Cuba;
Wondering same thing about Ireland;
#PENCE ???
PENCE A POLITICIAN………….
Can somebody prove
WITHOUT THEE SLIGHTEST DOUBT
that PENCE is a TRULY SAVED CHRISTIAN………………
That answer is very important for OUR FUTURES and D.J.T.’S WELL—BEING………….
PENCE aint trustworthy in the slightest degree…………..
#JUDAS ISCARIOT “Why has not this ointment been sold for three hundred #PENCE”
AYE………….
LikeLike