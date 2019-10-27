Press Briefing With Senator Lindsey Graham Reaction to Baghdadi Death….

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham gives a press briefing at the White House after a briefing on the operation to eliminate Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Linsay said
Trump called him a bad name and fortunately for me and the Ghost of McStain dead men tell no tales….. Wait what do you mean they collected Intel before they burned it All down ….who authorized that….
have ms.Lindsey.been with McStain visit Baghdadi and his buddies…
No.
Senator Graham is learning that the President has some backing unknown to the current cables. And that his decisions win everytime, and he is a step ahead everytime.
This can only be accomplished if the previous cables are now all monitored because they have been deemed a national security threat.
NSC not allowing then IG to monitor or oversight. DOJ running intel plans out of it and using FBI counter intel rules…
It appears there was an Intell – Green Party (Global Elite) – agreement to merge all sovereignties into a global submission.
the Purge Obama did of the military triggered something we have yet to define (BECAUSE, an elected president IS the people’s choice by deception or not and Obama was to remain no matter what damage he did, but the control was monitored because it is the ARMYs job to maintain the FLAG of the homeland – Flynn is Army.)
They never thought she would lose.
The witch hillary was to be the regional dictator of the North American continent
as part of the regional sovereignties and global submission you describe.
Spying on Trump, and the backup coup d’etat plan was thought not to be needed,
but was put in place anyway because they could pull it off if she lost.
The taking over of the DOJ, the State Dept. and the intel agencies
would have become clinton’s army to enforce the “transformation” of America.
Instead, the witch lost, the plan and the deep state have been outed,
and hopefully, the seditious scum will be brought to justice.
Our immediate future will decide if America survives as a Constitutional Republic.
He looks and sounds extremely sad. If only mcstain was here to comfort and guide him. ☹️
Pray for the 🐕
I think his PANTIES were in a knot. Or is he a THONG man?
Some takes
Assad/Syria
Idblib Jihadis:
(Obviously don’t support them)
More from the location(NSFW!):
Kurds:
Saw also a twitter thread of dead ISIS identified on the ground there with pictures of them alive.
Dead bodies and body parts seem oh so normal. Picked up that hand for the camera with seeming ease. wow! Would like to know what was being said.
Translation: Hmmm…klnda lost my appetite walking through here. Think I’ll take a pass on the “aloha snackbar” today!
Or it could be stock footage from an American housing project…
the muslim brotherhoods goal is to align all the muslims through elections and not war
this is why you will see alliances that do not make sense – Sunni and Shite.
https://carnegie-mec.org/2019/03/19/mismatched-expectations-iran-and-muslim-brotherhood-after-arab-uprisings-pub-78621
Brennan converted – and not to marry a women.
2 Bodies taken per OGN? Wonder who the 2nd was. Could it be “BagDeady’s” Deep State handler?
Would explain LinLin’s frown.
Did PDJT call LG and ask him to be at the presser to “hawk shame” him in front of all those who question the Presidents foreign policy and desire to pull our troops out of all endless wars? To me LG is toogullible to even know PDJT’s real reason for having him there was. PDJT WINNING!
^^^This! Definitely looks like someone made the doggie put their face in the poopy..
Senator Graham is learning. welcome people into the fold if its true.
Barr was brought in to convince people their is a way out, and all out war is not necessary. only THE TRUE traitors are left after the negotiations..
Kerry has decided this – Globe State- Hillary – Lawfare (Muslim Brotherhood) – Global 5 Eye plus Intel contractors – Globe State.
Sovereignty versus Globe.
Are you trying to put distance between Graham and the President?
That seems kinda lefty to me!
If there is one thing Graham is NOT, it’s “gullible.” He’s a politician through and through and he’s been around the block forever. Further, he’s had an up close and personal look at DJT for three years now. No, NOT “gullible.”
I would have assumed that there would have been a spokesman for the Pentagon, the Military or even someone from the Armed Forces Congressional Committee…but nope, just li’l ol’ Lindsey, all by his lonesome….
I must say, Lindsey appeared to be either tired or resigned….strange presser IMO.
Seems a subdued to me in spite of the content of his words.
And the endless stream of Rat politicians on Fox giving half-assed praise to the troops and the intel agencies while totally ignoring Trump. Now go back to 2011 when OBL was issued his 72 virgins and the Democrats were praising Rambobama’s actions as if he’d stripped off shirt, donned a camo do-rag and plunged first into the compound to confront his Mideast doppelganger. Maybe we need a Seal 6 incursion into the DNC to get rid of the biggest terrorist threat to America?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disgusting that Linsey detracted from PDJT’s victory by including and comparing it to Zero’s OBL scenario, for starters. Then, complimenting PDJT in many areas that I thought he not only recently opposed by actively opposed with McStainby actively supporting and cavorting with the enemy defeated today.
He’s disgusting. Although he was diminished to rubble himself today, greatly humiliated and humbled publicly.
He’s disgusting, but I bet he doesn’t oppose PDJT, again. Ever. Although, once a RINO always a RINO when he can get away with it.
Yes..he’s disgusting. That’s putting it lightly.
HE WON! HE WON! HE CAME IN FIRST! I never thought it would happen. Graham beat Schumer to be in front of a TV camera. Maximus Phallus Cranium
Dems have been left behind! They won’t be making any appearances today, imo. PDJT put a muzzle on them. They’d have to answer his comment that they couldn’t be trusted not to leak.
Q: Every leak top secret information, Schumer
A: No
————————-
A PDJT set up to dare him to show face and perjure himself, just one more time!
So much fun to watch!
Graham truly is a a flip flop POS.
The great thing about our President is in keeping his promises, we always get a bonus. Baghdadi is dead AND Lindsey looks like fool and Nancy and her pals are fuming that they weren’t briefed! 🙂
Al Bagdadi and the rest of his compatriots were likely working for the CIA. ISIS was created by Western Intel agencies in order to overthrow Assad and hand the oil fields in Syria over to EU/UK control. Graham and the rest of the neo-cons/neo-libs were heavily involved in setting this up back in 2011 – 2013. Remember the war drums that were being relentlessly beaten at that time (Obama “red line” etc)? The Fox Crew (Hume, Barnes, Baier, Krauthammer etc) was pushing war 24/7 for weeks, until it became very clear that public sentiment was adamantly against a full fledged invasion and proxy war with Russia. NEVER trust Lindsay Graham. NEVER.
Follow the money. And PDJT has the nerve to suggest that we will take a third of the oil. The greedy political hands have been slapped.
Crow tastes like s***, doesn’t it Lindsey?
Snake-Oil Salesman
At least LG is there. Where are the other Republican Senators?
LG is there speaking to the media and supporting. Good enough for me
Lie Sissey is a back stabbing punk
Graham seems oddly sad. No doubt thrilled to be called to the White House to praise Trump’s foreign policy.
Who’s your Daddy, Lindsey? Say it, SAY IT!
