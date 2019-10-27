October 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1011

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. convert says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:01 am

    So how stupid Republican s in Congress look now, immediately jumping in front of the cameras to backstab the President on Syria. Twitter wags theorize the deal Trump and Erdogan made was push out the Kurds and ISIS, too? Hmmm,

    • rich33y says:
      October 27, 2019 at 7:17 am

      Those same Congress Critters will twist reality and jump in front of the cameras today to continue bashing our POTUS.

      Fabricating negative sound bites for every news cycle seems to be the current Uniparty mantra.

  2. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:15 am

    I have read 2 unconfirmed reports on the takeout of Bagadadi-1) He was monitoring CNN for the latest information about US troops leaving Syria and 2) He was reportedly watching a tape delay of last nights SNL skit with Baldwin and ISIS when Sp. Ops attacked.

  3. sDee says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:15 am

    The Six Fatal Flaws of Globalism

    A globalist “academic” explains how they screwed it up and how they’ll to regroup post-Trump.

    Bottom line….
    Return to a “cold war” state between China and the US, while the globalists start realigning Russia, China and the US into a new, New World Order.

