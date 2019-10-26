October 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1010

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(374 days to E-Day)
***Congratulations, President Trump, for receiving “2019 Bipartisan Justice Award” for your leadership in the passage of the historic First Step Act***
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
For the Opposition:
🌟 ” Let them vanish like water that flows away;
when they draw the bow, let their arrows fall short.
May they be like a slug that melts away as it moves along,
like a stillborn child that never sees the sun. ” 🌟 — Ps 58:7-8
—————-
***Praise: President Trump arrived back and is at Camp David celebrating 10th Anniversary of Ivanka/Jared-Congratulations and have fun, Trump Family-you all deserve this after 3 years of vile abuses from the Evil Opposition
***Praise: President Trump approval rate from Black Males…42%
***Praise: GOP Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution of support for President Trump & the Graham-McConnell resolution condemning the unprecedented actions of House Democrats
***Praise: Pastor Robert Jeffress: “New poll shows evangelical support for President Trump GROWING in spite of Democrat impeachment farce!”
***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You for doing this for America!
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
— for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart very soon
— for protection and more boldness for our ‘Sons/Daughter of Liberty*2019’ after the storming the Schiff’s illegal Kangaroo Court
— for Patriots like Sidney Powell, Flynn, Tom Fitton, Sundance and hundreds of others working and fighting to get truth out in the open
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean-Break BREXIT happen on Oct 31
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger (abusive mom tells him he’s a girl)
— *🇺🇸* Tree Of Liberty *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ We are putting this nation on a better and brighter path for you, for your families, and for all of our great citizens. We’re keeping our promises. We’re solving problems, righting wrongs, and boldly confronting injustices.” (10-25-19-Benedict College)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, October 26, 2019 — 👌
Amen as always.
Thank you Grandma.
I found you down below at 12:28am and repost you back here…
——————
delighteddeplorable says:
October 26, 2019 at 12:28 am
“May they be like a slug…..”
Couldn’t be a more perfect description. Well done, Grandma. 🙏🇺🇸
Amen, G.C. Wonderful to see J. Younger included in prayers – that case is absolutely shocking. Rand Paul indicated it was child abuse. It is.
Amen!
The President was let in on OTHERS middle east plans by doing this maneuver..
they hide their dealing from him…
he moves their assets lawfully;
they cry and deal him in to the situation;
President realigns their dealing to America First.
. https://youtu.be/OPMwgOXh3ic
SPECULATION:
SUPREME COURT must RULE to DEFINE IMPEACHMENT PREREQUISITES
… forevermore.
🤔 Letting Demo☭rats take out a President by unilateral decree
… would instantly eliminate the foundation for a Judiciary
… would allow Soros & USCOC to buy 20 RINOs for CONVICTION
… would arbitrarily cancel the voice of the people through Elections
… would consequently trigger CIVIL WAR.
RE: Judge Beryl Howell has ruled (full pdf below) an impeachment by unilateral decree is constitutionally valid.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/25/battle-lines-clearly-drawn-federal-judge-beryl-howell-grants-house-judiciary-committee-access-to-mueller-grand-jury-material/comment-page-1/#comment-7489308
We will never, ever have a smooth transfer of ever again if this impeachment circus isn’t squashed now and into the future.
supreme court is being tested…. this blackmail machine used through the Memorandum allowing contractors access to the FBI database (footnote 69 in the Collyer Report; PLEASE KEEP LOOKING; ty to this site for pointing it out) is being reviewed to determine who COMES for HELP OUT, and who continues to be a tool for the black mail.
BARR is there for the negotiation ( my hopes) and anyone left after ( is the true enemy of the US).
this site pointed out that the Durhan Criminal Investigation is now pointed to the FBI database abuse and not just the FISC ( i may have the terms wrong, i apologize if so). This means the black mail operation could be being reviewed also.
Let them run out with rope and hang themsevles (AKA the lynching word used to troll them; This hopefully was mapped out knowing they SPY, and knwoing THEY LISTEN and knowing the LEAK investigation with “the news is fake the leaks are real” game plan would destroy them ; a TRUE COUNTER INTEL operation with 33 yr spooks and many military officers fired prior to ISIS operation..
Chuckle for the Day:
Food for Thought:
Washington and Jefferson were not Republicans, a party that did not exist at their time.
They were certainly conservative, true to the constitution and limiting all forms of group power in support of individual God given rights.
It’s the thought that counts.
Trump Retweet
This whole “dirty cops tried to set Trump up before he was even president” gets more traction in black community democrats will probably never recover.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am sure it will resonate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
??
The POTUS is not wrong
Peter thiel is majorly involved in this trolling…
He has made fun of the 1 to n concept for years… Meaning we aren’t progressing we are simply duplicating in different ways ( don’t like pushing a button, hmmm let’s swipe)
Thiel want n to 1 ideas.. meaning completely new idea new field nee steps to be copied or stolen by ‘ 1 to n ‘ people.
Thiel is the secret to a lot of the America saved strategy. He believes America has the most ‘ n to 1’ potential.
Tim Cook, obviously.
But I have an iPhone and am not sure as to what function he’s referring.
You can turn on the camera with a right-to-left swipe on the lock screen; that bypasses the home button. But it’s an optional feature, not mandatory.
You have an old 📱;-)
Trump Retweet
American citizens will never speak with FBI again without a lawyer and a tape recorder. It seems the FBI preference to not record interviews and use written notes/302s allow them to “select edit” at will. Sidney Powell described this prosecutorial abuse in Licensed to Lie including failure to release Brady material. All this shady business seems to be SOP for the FBI. All interviews with any witness should be recorded. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time to go medieval on his ass.
Brennan, Communist traitor, should be hanged, drawn, and quartered.
But he’s a Leftist, so he won’t even face house arrest.
Do you feel like you’ve just stepped out of Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine into mid 2018 when Sundance had already figured this out?
My head is spinning since last night with all the news:
Durham’s probe goes criminal
No sign of Brennan since 9 days ago
Clapper melts down on CNN and implicates Obama (he told us to do it)
We discover Page edited Gen. Flynn’s 302s and much worst
McCabe drops one of his suits against DOJ
Maria Butina is released from federal prison and deported
When did clapper break down??? And admit that??
It was Thursday night (10/24) on Anderson Cooper’s program. He was visibly shaken and stumbled over his words.
I an not sure if it isn’t Col. James Baker’s at DoD!
There is this thread. James Baker FBI
Jeff Carlson
@themarketswork
Follow Follow @themarketswork
More
Jeff Carlson Retweeted Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸
Awaiting full confirmation but this should have been expected.
If true, it should also make some folks very nervous.
Recall, it was Durham who was investigating Baker for illegal leaking PRIOR to Durham’s appointment by Barr to investigate the origins of the Trump investigation
Click on the link to read the thread.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1187812172941840384.html
It seems like we got a dozen bakers involved in this conspiracy.
If you live in UT, MA, AK (times 2!), CO, TN, WY, GA, OH….call, tweet, write your Senators NOW. Demand that they stand for justice and sign the resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry travesty against President Trump.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-happening-now-nine-republican-senators-declined-to-sign-grahams-resolution-condemning-the-impeachment-inquiry/
Wait a second—I thought there only 3 Republicans who were refusing to sign onto Graham’s resolution. Maybe your source cites old news. The holdouts are from UT, ME, AK. IOW the usual suspects among Republican Senators…
The date on the article is October 25, 2019. I emailed and tweeted my Senator, Lamar Alexander (TN) yesterday. No response to the email yet. I hope your information is correct. BTW…I found the link to the article on thelibertydaily.com
OH…and it is ME, not MA. I used the wrong state abbreviation. Of course there are no Republican Senators from Massachusetts
I’d vote for Putin before I’d vote for Hillary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
False equivalence. Putin is not running for election in the US and so far neither is The Lunatic.
If I live in Sara Carter’s pointless twit, I’d vote for Elvis. You know he is not dead yet.
I do know that Elvis and Jimmy Hoffa are still voting.
Citizen817: Are they still building the wall as we sleep? thanks
We definitely live in interesting times. Here’s a short snip from a longer interview Kanye did. He released his new music “Jesus is King” today.
longer
Amazing times indeed.
Only about 12 min. into this long interview, but it’s pretty darn good. Better than the short clip, IMO.
Good interview. Kanye is basically reminding us that being AMERICAN is what unites us. We treasure God, our freedom, our liberty, our right to think free and to be free. All the left wants to do is divide us by falsely stereotyping groups of people to keep us fighting with each other instead of uniting. That is evil. We must all wake up and unite against the tyranny that is cloaked in all this divisiveness. We are expendable for their power and greed. We as Americans cannot let that happen.
Who could have foreseen that the same “jackass” who interrupted Taylor Swift’s Grammy award speech years ago would become a force for good in this country while Taylor Swift became the opposite.
LikeLiked by 4 people
History will record the amazing courage and love of country of Donald Trump and his family against the forces of hell itself. Those who have worked this evil will pay dearly and they will be despised in perpetuity.
“What they did was treasonous, OK? It was treasonous,” he told author Doug Wead for his upcoming book, “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/trump-accuses-obama-of-treason-for-spying-on-his-2016-campaign
Trial First, Charges Later
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trial-first-charges-later/
Wish my sis and half of my friends would “get rid of their TDS”.
I’m patient, and waiting. At least *one* of these peeps has to be smart enough to see the light.
So beautiful-my favorite Hank Sr. song, along with “Settin’ the Woods on Fire”.
RIP. Love his son and grandson.
Sunny: Don’t hold your breath! They prefer to be unhappy!
New UMich sentiment poll shows Democrats remain unhappy since President Trump was elected! In recent months their level of unhappiness has dropped even more!
Meanwhile Republicans have been more happy since the election of President Trump and have remained happy!
…” In recent months their level of unhappiness has dropped even more”…..
LOL. Big. Surprise………NOT! They are becoming more demoralized by the moment.
It’s like a part of them realizes there’s a missing piece of the puzzle that they can’t figure out, but they are mystified as to what it is.
CLUE: Trump is NOT a racist/ mysogynist/idiot/psychotic/ etc etc.
If they EVER figure that out/find that piece, they’ll be FINE. And plenty of former Dems HAVE figured it out, just not the College Educated smaaaht IDIOTS that I know.
Who wrote, after the election, that he was DONE:
“It’s this that sent me to a place from which I’ll never return. I literally don’t care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they’ve already done.
Donald Trump isn’t the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They’re the f*cking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy.
…
This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don’t care about their tantrums. I don’t care about their accusations. I don’t care if they say Trump is lying. I don’t care if Trump Is lying.
They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson.
What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don’t need to prove that I’m better than them. I already know it.”
I understand the sentiment here, but it is wrong-headed thinking. We don’t need to resort to their tactics because we have truth and justice on our side. If we became like them we would not have truth or justice on our side. Yes, we need to stand firm and fight, but we need to do it the right way. We are not leftists.
Stephen McIntyre over at ClimateAudit has been retweeting for a while about how Papadopoulous is a grifter and a con man and not to be relied on.
An example:
“The conspiracy against Trump campaign is real, but the Papadopoulos angle is the weakest link because he is a serial liar. Stress other evidence. Jettison Papa. Otherwise, Intel will use him to discredit the rest of the exposure of their corruption.”
I’ve always held reservations about Papa. Difficult to exclude him from the investigation though, and Durham will no doubt take his measure. Of course they targeted him BECAUSE he was the weakest link.
And just who is Stephen McIntyre? Why should we listen to him either?
Papadopoulos gave a lengthy interview to the excellent Mark Steyn, which you can find online. He seems credible and intelligent. I suggest watching it and making up our own minds about his credibility. He certainly has been supportive of the President.
We shall see what we shall see.
Bill Still on how the left is using propaganda and how we must educate people on this tactic:
Has anybody ever seen Bill Still and Captain Obvious in the same place at the same time?
Seriously, his bits could be put together by anybody who reads CTH daily.
Sidney Powell drops bombshell how FBI trapped Flynn:
Trump says impeachment has given him experience with broken criminal justice system
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/10/25/trump-impeachment-criminal-justice-057811
Excerpt:
President Donald Trump on Friday told a criminal justice forum at a historically black college that the impeachment investigation has given him a greater understanding of those incarcerated or unfairly prosecuted.
Apparently claiming his innocence in light of a deepening impeachment probe, Trump vowed to “ensure that our justice system is fair for every single American.”
>Snip<
And he suggested toward the end of his address at Benedict College that his experience with investigations throughout his presidency made him more aware of the plight of those at risk of being unfairly treated by the criminal justice system.
Scott Ford documenting his trip too NYC.
Fellow Treepers….I really think Dan Bongino has this right. All roads lead to John Brennan on Spygate. Don’t forgive Comey and the FBI by any stretch, but it is becoming clear that Brennan was the Dr. Evil of Spygate – he punked the FBI who were willing and eager participants and enablers. The vultures are going to circle around this scumbag Brennan big time…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qGgtVTEUmU
Can’t we just fill these tunnels with water and put alligators, piranhas and snakes in them?
/s
I had a brain unfreeze. In Dynastic China they had a saying in Autumn around the double nine (September) when prisoners were executed, after the harvest was in, and was a time when debts were settled, or injustices to be reckoned with. The expression was, 秋後算賬, ‘to settle scores after autumn [harvest]’.
Sounds to me like the ‘Big Ugly’
😉
I’d love to see some interviewer bait Hillary into rattling off a bunch of bitter excuses for her 2008 loss to Obama. I don’t think it would be very hard to do.
