October 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1010

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(374 days to E-Day)
    ***Congratulations, President Trump, for receiving “2019 Bipartisan Justice Award” for your leadership in the passage of the historic First Step Act***

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    For the Opposition:
    🌟 ” Let them vanish like water that flows away;
    when they draw the bow, let their arrows fall short.
    May they be like a slug that melts away as it moves along,
    like a stillborn child that never sees the sun. ” 🌟 — Ps 58:7-8
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump arrived back and is at Camp David celebrating 10th Anniversary of Ivanka/Jared-Congratulations and have fun, Trump Family-you all deserve this after 3 years of vile abuses from the Evil Opposition
    ***Praise: President Trump approval rate from Black Males…42%
    ***Praise: GOP Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution of support for President Trump & the Graham-McConnell resolution condemning the unprecedented actions of House Democrats
    ***Praise: Pastor Robert Jeffress: “New poll shows evangelical support for President Trump GROWING in spite of Democrat impeachment farce!”
    ***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You for doing this for America!
    ——————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
    — for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart very soon
    — for protection and more boldness for our ‘Sons/Daughter of Liberty*2019’ after the storming the Schiff’s illegal Kangaroo Court
    — for Patriots like Sidney Powell, Flynn, Tom Fitton, Sundance and hundreds of others working and fighting to get truth out in the open
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
    — for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean-Break BREXIT happen on Oct 31
    — for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger (abusive mom tells him he’s a girl)
    — *🇺🇸* Tree Of Liberty *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “ We are putting this nation on a better and brighter path for you, for your families, and for all of our great citizens. We’re keeping our promises. We’re solving problems, righting wrongs, and boldly confronting injustices.” (10-25-19-Benedict College)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, October 26, 2019 — 👌

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • WhiteBoard says:
      October 26, 2019 at 2:15 am

      The President was let in on OTHERS middle east plans by doing this maneuver..

      they hide their dealing from him…

      he moves their assets lawfully;

      they cry and deal him in to the situation;

      President realigns their dealing to America First.

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    . https://youtu.be/OPMwgOXh3ic

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    SPECULATION:
    SUPREME COURT must RULE to DEFINE IMPEACHMENT PREREQUISITES
    … forevermore.

    🤔 Letting Demo☭rats take out a President by unilateral decree
    … would instantly eliminate the foundation for a Judiciary
    … would allow Soros & USCOC to buy 20 RINOs for CONVICTION
    … would arbitrarily cancel the voice of the people through Elections
    … would consequently trigger CIVIL WAR.

    RE: Judge Beryl Howell has ruled (full pdf below) an impeachment by unilateral decree is constitutionally valid.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/25/battle-lines-clearly-drawn-federal-judge-beryl-howell-grants-house-judiciary-committee-access-to-mueller-grand-jury-material/comment-page-1/#comment-7489308

    • Robert Smith says:
      October 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

      We will never, ever have a smooth transfer of ever again if this impeachment circus isn’t squashed now and into the future.

    • WhiteBoard says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:56 am

      supreme court is being tested…. this blackmail machine used through the Memorandum allowing contractors access to the FBI database (footnote 69 in the Collyer Report; PLEASE KEEP LOOKING; ty to this site for pointing it out) is being reviewed to determine who COMES for HELP OUT, and who continues to be a tool for the black mail.

      BARR is there for the negotiation ( my hopes) and anyone left after ( is the true enemy of the US).

      this site pointed out that the Durhan Criminal Investigation is now pointed to the FBI database abuse and not just the FISC ( i may have the terms wrong, i apologize if so). This means the black mail operation could be being reviewed also.

      Let them run out with rope and hang themsevles (AKA the lynching word used to troll them; This hopefully was mapped out knowing they SPY, and knwoing THEY LISTEN and knowing the LEAK investigation with “the news is fake the leaks are real” game plan would destroy them ; a TRUE COUNTER INTEL operation with 33 yr spooks and many military officers fired prior to ISIS operation..

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Chuckle for the Day:

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    • Bubba Cow says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:16 am

      ??

      • Vikram Parmar says:
        October 26, 2019 at 1:46 am

        The POTUS is not wrong

        • WhiteBoard says:
          October 26, 2019 at 2:42 am

          Peter thiel is majorly involved in this trolling…

          He has made fun of the 1 to n concept for years… Meaning we aren’t progressing we are simply duplicating in different ways ( don’t like pushing a button, hmmm let’s swipe)

          Thiel want n to 1 ideas.. meaning completely new idea new field nee steps to be copied or stolen by ‘ 1 to n ‘ people.

          Thiel is the secret to a lot of the America saved strategy. He believes America has the most ‘ n to 1’ potential.

      • GB Bari says:
        October 26, 2019 at 1:50 am

        Tim Cook, obviously.
        But I have an iPhone and am not sure as to what function he’s referring.
        You can turn on the camera with a right-to-left swipe on the lock screen; that bypasses the home button. But it’s an optional feature, not mandatory.

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. delighteddeplorable says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

    “May they be like a slug…..”

    Couldn’t be a more perfect description. Well done, Grandma. 🙏🇺🇸

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      October 26, 2019 at 12:34 am

      😉

    • Rynn69 says:
      October 26, 2019 at 2:03 am

      American citizens will never speak with FBI again without a lawyer and a tape recorder. It seems the FBI preference to not record interviews and use written notes/302s allow them to “select edit” at will. Sidney Powell described this prosecutorial abuse in Licensed to Lie including failure to release Brady material. All this shady business seems to be SOP for the FBI. All interviews with any witness should be recorded. Period.

  21. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:35 am

    • Beverly says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:19 am

      Time to go medieval on his ass.

      Brennan, Communist traitor, should be hanged, drawn, and quartered.

      But he’s a Leftist, so he won’t even face house arrest.

    • GB Bari says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:56 am

      Do you feel like you’ve just stepped out of Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine into mid 2018 when Sundance had already figured this out?

  27. Raffaella says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:38 am

    My head is spinning since last night with all the news:

    Durham’s probe goes criminal

    No sign of Brennan since 9 days ago

    Clapper melts down on CNN and implicates Obama (he told us to do it)

    We discover Page edited Gen. Flynn’s 302s and much worst

    McCabe drops one of his suits against DOJ

    Maria Butina is released from federal prison and deported

  28. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

  29. lorenetn says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

    If you live in UT, MA, AK (times 2!), CO, TN, WY, GA, OH….call, tweet, write your Senators NOW. Demand that they stand for justice and sign the resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry travesty against President Trump.

    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-happening-now-nine-republican-senators-declined-to-sign-grahams-resolution-condemning-the-impeachment-inquiry/

    • jrapdx says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

      Wait a second—I thought there only 3 Republicans who were refusing to sign onto Graham’s resolution. Maybe your source cites old news. The holdouts are from UT, ME, AK. IOW the usual suspects among Republican Senators…

      • lorenetn says:
        October 26, 2019 at 1:46 am

        The date on the article is October 25, 2019. I emailed and tweeted my Senator, Lamar Alexander (TN) yesterday. No response to the email yet. I hope your information is correct. BTW…I found the link to the article on thelibertydaily.com

  30. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:42 am

  31. WES says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Citizen817: Are they still building the wall as we sleep? thanks

  32. sunnydaze says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:42 am

    We definitely live in interesting times. Here’s a short snip from a longer interview Kanye did. He released his new music “Jesus is King” today.

    longer

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      October 26, 2019 at 12:47 am

      Amazing times indeed.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:02 am

      Only about 12 min. into this long interview, but it’s pretty darn good. Better than the short clip, IMO.

    • Rynn69 says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:54 am

      Good interview. Kanye is basically reminding us that being AMERICAN is what unites us. We treasure God, our freedom, our liberty, our right to think free and to be free. All the left wants to do is divide us by falsely stereotyping groups of people to keep us fighting with each other instead of uniting. That is evil. We must all wake up and unite against the tyranny that is cloaked in all this divisiveness. We are expendable for their power and greed. We as Americans cannot let that happen.

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 26, 2019 at 2:25 am

      Who could have foreseen that the same “jackass” who interrupted Taylor Swift’s Grammy award speech years ago would become a force for good in this country while Taylor Swift became the opposite.

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:47 am

  34. k4jjj says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:55 am

    History will record the amazing courage and love of country of Donald Trump and his family against the forces of hell itself. Those who have worked this evil will pay dearly and they will be despised in perpetuity.

  35. Heika says:
    October 26, 2019 at 12:58 am

    “What they did was treasonous, OK? It was treasonous,” he told author Doug Wead for his upcoming book, “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency.”
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/trump-accuses-obama-of-treason-for-spying-on-his-2016-campaign

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:06 am

      Wish my sis and half of my friends would “get rid of their TDS”.

      I’m patient, and waiting. At least *one* of these peeps has to be smart enough to see the light.

      • WES says:
        October 26, 2019 at 1:19 am

        Sunny: Don’t hold your breath! They prefer to be unhappy!

        New UMich sentiment poll shows Democrats remain unhappy since President Trump was elected! In recent months their level of unhappiness has dropped even more!

        Meanwhile Republicans have been more happy since the election of President Trump and have remained happy!

        • sunnydaze says:
          October 26, 2019 at 1:48 am

          …” In recent months their level of unhappiness has dropped even more”…..

          LOL. Big. Surprise………NOT! They are becoming more demoralized by the moment.

          It’s like a part of them realizes there’s a missing piece of the puzzle that they can’t figure out, but they are mystified as to what it is.

          CLUE: Trump is NOT a racist/ mysogynist/idiot/psychotic/ etc etc.

          If they EVER figure that out/find that piece, they’ll be FINE. And plenty of former Dems HAVE figured it out, just not the College Educated smaaaht IDIOTS that I know.

  38. Beverly says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:05 am

    This powerful rant was posted by a blogger at Ace of Spades HQ…

    Who wrote, after the election, that he was DONE:

    “It’s this that sent me to a place from which I’ll never return. I literally don’t care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they’ve already done.

    Donald Trump isn’t the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They’re the f*cking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy.

    This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don’t care about their tantrums. I don’t care about their accusations. I don’t care if they say Trump is lying. I don’t care if Trump Is lying.

    They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson.

    What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don’t need to prove that I’m better than them. I already know it.”

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 26, 2019 at 2:33 am

      I understand the sentiment here, but it is wrong-headed thinking. We don’t need to resort to their tactics because we have truth and justice on our side. If we became like them we would not have truth or justice on our side. Yes, we need to stand firm and fight, but we need to do it the right way. We are not leftists.

  39. gda53 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Stephen McIntyre over at ClimateAudit has been retweeting for a while about how Papadopoulous is a grifter and a con man and not to be relied on.

    An example:
    “The conspiracy against Trump campaign is real, but the Papadopoulos angle is the weakest link because he is a serial liar. Stress other evidence. Jettison Papa. Otherwise, Intel will use him to discredit the rest of the exposure of their corruption.”

    I’ve always held reservations about Papa. Difficult to exclude him from the investigation though, and Durham will no doubt take his measure. Of course they targeted him BECAUSE he was the weakest link.

    • Beverly says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:29 am

      And just who is Stephen McIntyre? Why should we listen to him either?

      Papadopoulos gave a lengthy interview to the excellent Mark Steyn, which you can find online. He seems credible and intelligent. I suggest watching it and making up our own minds about his credibility. He certainly has been supportive of the President.

      We shall see what we shall see.

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:46 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 26, 2019 at 1:50 am

  41. Rynn69 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:57 am

    Bill Still on how the left is using propaganda and how we must educate people on this tactic:

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 26, 2019 at 2:39 am

      Has anybody ever seen Bill Still and Captain Obvious in the same place at the same time?

      Seriously, his bits could be put together by anybody who reads CTH daily.

  42. Rynn69 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 1:58 am

    Sidney Powell drops bombshell how FBI trapped Flynn:

  43. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Trump says impeachment has given him experience with broken criminal justice system
    https://www.politico.com/news/2019/10/25/trump-impeachment-criminal-justice-057811

    Excerpt:

    President Donald Trump on Friday told a criminal justice forum at a historically black college that the impeachment investigation has given him a greater understanding of those incarcerated or unfairly prosecuted.

    Apparently claiming his innocence in light of a deepening impeachment probe, Trump vowed to “ensure that our justice system is fair for every single American.”

    >Snip<

    And he suggested toward the end of his address at Benedict College that his experience with investigations throughout his presidency made him more aware of the plight of those at risk of being unfairly treated by the criminal justice system.

  44. sunnydaze says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Scott Ford documenting his trip too NYC.

  45. teeheeman says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:18 am

    Fellow Treepers….I really think Dan Bongino has this right. All roads lead to John Brennan on Spygate. Don’t forgive Comey and the FBI by any stretch, but it is becoming clear that Brennan was the Dr. Evil of Spygate – he punked the FBI who were willing and eager participants and enablers. The vultures are going to circle around this scumbag Brennan big time…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qGgtVTEUmU

  46. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:27 am

  47. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:28 am

  48. citizen817 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:30 am

  49. A2 says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:33 am

    I had a brain unfreeze. In Dynastic China they had a saying in Autumn around the double nine (September) when prisoners were executed, after the harvest was in, and was a time when debts were settled, or injustices to be reckoned with. The expression was, 秋後算賬, ‘to settle scores after autumn [harvest]’.

    Sounds to me like the ‘Big Ugly’

    😉

  50. joeknuckles says:
    October 26, 2019 at 2:52 am

    I’d love to see some interviewer bait Hillary into rattling off a bunch of bitter excuses for her 2008 loss to Obama. I don’t think it would be very hard to do.

