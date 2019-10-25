President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump stopped to answer questions from the assembled press pool as he departed the White House. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hi, everybody. Hi. How are you? So, the stock market is doing very well. The economy is booming. We have a new record in sight. It could happen even today. But we have a new stock market record. I think it’ll be about 118 times that we’ve broken the record. Jobs look phenomenal.
We’re doing very well in Syria, with Turkey and everybody else that we’re dealing with. We have secured the oil. We have a lot of oil. We’ve secured the oil. We have a couple of people that came knocking. We said, “Don’t knock.” And I think I would say that things are going very well.
I know people are still in a basement, in a secure room in the basement, trying to make us look as bad as possible. But that’s not working too well. A lot of things are happening very good.
And I appreciate Republicans are just outraged, and the American public is outraged, that the Do-Nothing Democrats, they’re doing nothing. They are doing nothing. There’s such an opportunity to get things done. We need USMCA passed. It’s a great deal for our country, for our farmers, manufacturers, unions. It’s a great deal for our country. So we need USMCA passed.
Q Mr. President, some Democrats say comparing the impeachment inquiry to a lynching was painful and offensive. You’re going to an HBCU today. Will you apologize?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s a word that many Democrats have used. It’s a word that many people have used over the years. But that’s a word that has been used many times.
And let me tell you something: The level of unfairness for a perfect conversation with the President of Ukraine — this was a perfect conversation. And, frankly, had they known what the conversation was, they wouldn’t have even wasted everybody’s time. But this was a perfect conversation with the President of Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine and his Foreign Minister, separately, came out and said there was absolutely nothing wrong with the conversation. The President of Ukraine and the Foreign Minister came out and said there was no anything. There was no — he used the word “no blackmail.” They said there was no pressure; there was nothing done wrong.
This is a hoax — just like there was no collusion. After two years, they found out and wasted $45 million. This is a disgrace that this could happen in our country.
Q Will you apologize for using the word “lynching”?
The President of Ukraine, right now — the President of Ukraine said “no pressure.” The President of Ukraine and his Foreign Minister said, again, “no pressure, no blackmail.” They don’t even know what you people are talking about. It’s a ph- — it’s a hoax. It’s a hoax. It’s just a continuation of the Russian witch hunt, which turned out to be phony. The Mueller deal was phony. And now they have this.
And all it is, is very simple: It’s one conversation that I had with the President of Ukraine that was perfect. That Adam Schiff defrauded everybody and he made up the conversation in the halls of Congress.
Q Are you at all concerned about the growing criminal investigation into Rudy Giuliani?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think so, because I think Rudy is a great gentleman. He’s been a great crime fighter. He looks for corruption wherever he goes. Everybody understands Ukraine has big problems in that regard. Rudy Giuliani is a fine man. He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York, and he’s been one of the greatest crime fighters and corruption fighters. Rudy Giuliani is a good man.
Q Would you like to see your Justice Department still investigate Biden? Should the Justice Department still be investigating Biden?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think what Biden did, and his son — and now, I guess, they’re finding also Romania; that just came out today. Or some other country. And I’m sure there are more than that.
When a man walks away — who has no talent, no skill, no experience — with $1.5 billion out of China; when he walks away with $168,000 a month for him and his friend, from Ukraine, when Ukraine supposedly gave him $3 million — whatever the numbers are — and he’s got no experience in oil and no experience anywhere, and now other nations are coming out. I heard one today; I won’t embarrass the nation.
All he’s doing — and in my opinion, that’s a payoff, because you don’t pay that kind of money for any other reason. And then you look at what the father did with oil, and “let’s get oil.” And then, all of a sudden, “let’s not get oil.” And now he’s a great environmentalist, because the Ukraine benefits by that, and other places benefit by that.
No, I consider what they did to be an outrage to our country. I consider that to be an outrage to our country.
Q Mr. President, what do you think about Lindsey Graham’s resolution? Some of your supporters think he’s not doing enough. And also, what do you think about the nine GOP senators who didn’t sign on to that resolution against impeachment?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, some of them weren’t even spoken to yet. They got 40 very quickly. I think they’re at 47. And some of them haven’t even — don’t even know about it yet. It only took place yesterday afternoon.
So they had a great response. No, you have — we have great — great support. We had 185 out of 185 the other night — the Republican congressmen. I think we had 185 present and we had 185 positive votes. And with the senators we’re doing great too.
Q Where are we on the China and U.S. deal — trade deal?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re doing very well with China. We’re moving along nicely. We’re dealing with them right now. And a lot of good things are happening with China. They want to make a deal very badly.
Q What is in your new plan for Afghanistan?
Q What is in your new plan for Afghanistan? Are you able to —
THE PRESIDENT: We’ve moving with Afghanistan. We’re doing well in Afghanistan. We’re slowly bringing things down to a certain level. But we’re doing very well with Afghanistan. Things are moving along.
Q Your top diplomat in Ukraine said that you held up military funds because you wanted Ukraine to investigate the 2016 election and Burisma, the company on which Hunter Biden sat. Are you saying that he’s making that up?
Q Do you think — are you calling him a liar?
THE PRESIDENT: Here’s the problem: He’s a Never Trumper, and his lawyer is a Never Trumper. And the other problem is you —
Q Mike Pompeo hired him.
Q Why did Mike Pompeo hire him?
THE PRESIDENT: Hey, everybody makes mistakes. I — Mike Pompeo, everybody makes mistakes.
Q Do you want him out now as the top diplomat?
THE PRESIDENT: He’s a Never Trumper. His lawyer is the head of the Never Trumpers. They’re a dying breed, but they’re still there.
Q Based on what?
Q Based on what, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: — you’re with CNN and you’re fake news.
Q Mr. President, on guns: This month is nearly a year since the shooting in Pennsylvania.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, the Democrats don’t have any time to work on anything. They have to do US — USMCA. They have to do guns. They have to do — they have many things. We want to reduce drug prices even more. You know, we can go so far, but we could get drug prices substantially reduced. The Democrats — the Do-Nothing Democrats have no time to do it.
Q Do you — will you support the Republican plan that came out this week? It expands access to healthcare.
THE PRESIDENT: Which one?
Q The Republican plan that came out this week. Do you support that?
THE PRESIDENT: We have a great Republican plan. And if we take over the House, which we should — especially because of what they’re doing with impeachment — I think we’ll take over the House by big numbers. You’ll have healthcare the likes of which you’ve never seen. Much less expensive. Deductibles will be much lower. You’ll have great healthcare. We have to take over the —
Q But will we see gun legislation?
THE PRESIDENT: Because the Democrats don’t have any time to do anything.
Q Sir, Vice President Pence said, yesterday, that America stands with the protestors in Hong Kong who are protesting against the Beijing government. Do you agree with that, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I know he made the speech yesterday. I went over the speech. The speech was fine. It was fine.
Q Does America —
THE PRESIDENT: No, his speech was fine.
Q — stand with the protestors?
THE PRESIDENT: But I’m also working very closely with China on a deal. But his speech was fine.
Q Mr. President, are you trying to intimidate the whistleblower?
Q On the deal — on the deal with China, Lighthizer says you are — Lighthizer says you are close to finalizing some sections on the deal with China.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true.
Q What sections? Is it intellectual property?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re doing very well with China. We’re very good with the farmers. The farmers are going to do better, maybe, than anybody. But everybody is doing well.
China wants to make a deal. They’d like to see some reductions in tariffs. They’d like to see some tariffs that are scheduled to go on very soon — they’d like to see them not go on. But China — they really — look, you know it: They really want to make a deal. They’re going to be buying much more farm product than anybody ever thought possible.
Q Are you confident that you have the votes in the Senate, if an impeachment goes there?
THE PRESIDENT: Only for one reason: I did nothing wrong. The only reason. I had a perfect conversation with the President of Ukraine. Perfect. Had they seen that conversation before they made up the story — they made up the story about that conve- — had they seen it, we wouldn’t even be talking about it right now. The conversation has been perfect. And for that reason, I have tremendous support.
Q Thank you, Mr. President. With the opening of the investigations that your Attorney General, William Barr —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.
Q — is (inaudible), is this because people who are investigating you are, in fact, engaging in criminal conduct?
THE PRESIDENT: So they’ve started, and it’s been going on a long time. And I sort of semi-read the papers. And I read them probably in greater detail than you, actually. And I try and sift out the fake news from the real news.
But, as you know, there’s been a long-term look at — look-see — and it looks like it’s becoming very serious, from what I’m hearing. Investigate the investigator — whether it’s Strzok and Page, whether it’s Clapper, and whether it’s Comey, and all of these people — because terrible things went on for our country.
And we have a great Attorney General — a highly prestigious man, a very honorable man. And they’ve been looking at it for a long time.
I can’t tell you what’s happening. I will tell you this: I think you’re going to see a lot of really bad things. And a lot of people think that — and they know they have problems because they were very dishonest. And, again, I leave it all up the Attorney General and I leave it all up to the people that are working with the Attorney General who I don’t know.
But I will say this: I think you’ll see things that nobody would’ve believed. This was the worst hoax in the history of our country. And a lot of people say that the phony deal on impeachment, where I have a perfect conversation — perfect — with the President of Ukraine — and they’re using that to impeach one of the most successful Presidents.
We’re going to hit another stock market high. We have the best jobs report. We have the best unemployment numbers. We have the best employment. More people working today in the United States than ever before. I’ve rebuilt the military. We’re strong. We just did a great thing in Syria where we’re getting our troops out. We took over oil. A lot of great things are happening in this country.
I will say this: If anything ever happened with this phony witch hunt that the Democrats are doing — the Do-Nothing Democrats — I really believe that you’d have a recession- depression the likes of which this country hasn’t seen.
Now, a strong statement was made by a very highly respected man this morning on Wall Street — a man who is very respected — about that, that if anything happened to Trump — President Trump — you would see repercussions in the market like you haven’t seen before.
But here’s the thing: I don’t have teams. Everyone is talking about teams. I’m the team. I did nothing wrong. This has been going on for — before I got elected. This was going on from the insurance policy — Strzok and his lover, Page. This was the insurance policy. It was Strzok and Page. We did nothing wrong. But Strzok said, “Oh, she’s going to win. She’s going to win. But if she doesn’t, we have an insurance policy.”
So — so, let me just tell you something. So, this has been going on since before I got elected. And people are angry about it. And do you know who’s angry about it? The Republican Party is angry about it because this isn’t a takedown of the President, this is a takedown of the Republican Party. And, frankly, the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.
Q (Inaudible) cost of South Korean defense sharing (inaudible)?
Q Mr. President, you tweeted about Never Trumpers the other day. You have a few in your administration. Are you making personnel changes?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, if you let me who know who they are — who are they? Tell me. Tell me. Tell me.
Q I hear you have a list.
THE PRESIDENT: No, no. Tell me who the Never Trumpers are because I’m not a fan of the Never Trumpers.
We do have Never Trumpers. I’m not a fan. I think they’re bad people. Some have recovered. Okay? They went through, I guess, a recovery program. It’s called, “They learned how to win through me.” But others haven’t. I’m not a fan of Never Trumpers, and I never will be.
But a Never Trumper sometimes is more vicious than a failed Obama candidate or a failed Clinton candidate who I beat both in the same election with very little experience.
Don’t forget, I beat the Obama people. I beat the Bush people. And I beat the Clinton people. And I had no experience. That’s not a bad job. But there’s a lot of angry people out there. And that’s the way it goes. Thank you.
President Trump is all that we could have hoped for. Now we need justice to fall upon the traitors.
In his words, I’m hearing (implicitly):
“It ain’t me. It’s just my Attorney General and his boy Durham following their noses …”
“… What can I tell ya?” (shrugs, palms out)
This is why not prosecuting Comey on the memos criminal referral was so smart. Go for big crimes, proving its not about petty political stuff. Comeback was forseeable, and already neutered by ‘inaction’.
LIKE!!
Ristvan, Our great President is holding his powder dry along with his “real” supporters.
I will never forget a poster here (Wolf???) who posted years ago that we would see days of highs and days of lows but eventually it would all come out. I hope he/she is enjoying these days. I know I am but the real battle is just beginning IMHO.
Always read and digest your informative posts, please don’t leave. We need folks like you as much as we need Sundance.
We are all in this together.
Durham can include all leaking violations of Comey and McCabe along with the real crime…trying to frame the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened!
Don’t WE love it when a plan comes together?
;~)
Yes, WE do!
PDJT has now called Zero a traitor. Oh and he is also calling out the “never-Trumpers (warning for the GOPe to stay out of it?).” PDJT is on to something. Maybe that the Barr/Durham/Horowitz investigation(s) are comming together.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Didn’t Pence recently hire a Never Trumper as chief of staff or something? Couldn’t some of this Never Trump talk from the President be a subtle warning to Pence? Because it sounds like Pence needs the warning – particularily since Romeny and Ryan are working behind the scenes to make Pence the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rhoda, I heard something about Pence’s CoS too. Not sure about his CoS or the “warning” being directed at Pence or his staff although “warning” was directed at all the never-Trumpers.
As much as Turtle made his threat the other day, if Pence was in with the never-Trumpers Turtle would already be counting convict votes.
One more thing, Romeny and Ryan are working to remove PDJT. In there corrupt minds anyone is better than PDJT. Even Cankles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live in Milwaukee, WI – what Paul Ryan tried to do to President Trump during the 2016 election was despicable – Ryan knew his time was limited, unfortunately for him he did not bow out gracefully & Fox is letting him have a voice, which is not appreciated here
It seems that Pence is responsible for bringing Never Trumpers into the WH. I have been a defender of Pence in terms of his behavior as VP but I am even becoming a bit suspicious of him….always recommending Never Trumpers and getting Gen Flynn fired…haven’t reached any conclusions on him now, but watching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why shouldn’t he call that scumbag a traitor? He is, and there is no denying it. I always believed he and the moose ran from the U.S. as soon as President Trump’s inauguration was over because he a) KNEW that he had approved enough criminal activity to land him in jail for the rest of his life, and b) KNEW it couldn’t be hidden and that the truth would eventually come out. Bama just thought it would come out earlier. If it hadn’t been for President Trump’s mistake in appointing Sessions as AG, combined with the backstabbing of the RINOs in Congress, the truth would have been out more than a year ago and the nation would already have seen numerous perp walks of Bama Admin criminals. I’m sure Bama is amazed that his criminal cabal could have enjoyed such good fortune as to have the truth still mostly hidden after three years of a Republican administration.
My admiration for President Trump knows no bounds. He is fighting a treacherous, vicious, utterly conscienceless enemy in the Uniparty, which has made it clear that this combat with Trump is no-holds-barred “war to the knife.” Unfortunately for President Trump, he has damned few reliable allies even in his own party. The fact that he has managed to not only stand up to the ‘Rat criminals for almost three years, but to actually beat them at their own game many times, speaks volumes for his intelligence, his courage and his stamina. That last quality is truly amazing in a man of his age.
I suspect a lot of people who know him and his actions would say Donald J. Trump makes a good friend. What I am absolutely certain about is that he makes an incredibly capable and extremely dangerous enemy. The political jiu-jitsu he has successfully employed on the Democrats and his other enemies in the last three years proves it beyond the shadow of a doubt. Anyone who doesn’t believe that need only look at Mitt Romney.
I am well on my way to being convinced that President Donald J. Trump is as critical for the survival of the United States now as Prime Minister Winston Churchill was to the survival of Great Britain in 1940.
Trump came out smashed everybody while talking about a new high in the stock market.
Took it to Bush, Clinton, Obama, fake news, never Trumpers, and fake impeachment. Plus Barr hot on the trail.
I think he covered all the bases.
bretdilbert, Yep I’d call that a GRANDSLAM for all of us Patriots!
“I beat the Bush people. And I beat the Clinton people. And I had no experience. THAT NOT A BAD JOB” (just like the May 15th Prophecy said I would). But there’s a lot of angry people out there. And that’s the way it goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a very quiet chopper presser. No overwhelming chopper noise in the background. Trump wanted to be heard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Will you apologize for saying “lynching”?
Will you fake news human scum apologize to the American people for all your lies and deceptions?
yeah, like the word “lynching” just HAS to be a racial dog whistle
as if there’s absolutely no other conceivable possibility
like no horse thieves were ever lynched, regardless of race
gnomesayin’ ?
And NO democrat every referred to the Clinton impeachment as lynching either.
Isn’t a lynching when a mob decide s that due process is unessacery and replaces law and order with mob violence.
Sounds like the demonr
Most of us old fogies who grew up watching cowboy movies associate lynching with cattle rustlers. In the 60s the Democrats figured out they could convince blacks that the only people lynched were blacks and with cowboy movies gone the word has become taboo for whites. I fir one am getting fed up with being told there are words I cannot use.
Next time a CNN scab yells a stupid and rude question he needs to stop and ask if Jeff told him/her to yell that?
Next time a CNN scab yells a stupid and rude question he needs to stop and ask if Jeff told him/her to yell that?
Earlier today President Trump stopped to answer gotchya-trap questions from the assembled den of partisan, despicable, communist vipers who remain steadfastly deaf, dumb and blind to the Truth!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chopper pressers are the best … I love how he tells them all off and then says “goodbye” … President Trump is THE MAN
Right! And at the chopper pressers you cannot hear the questions being asked (i.e., grandstanding). No wonder few of the elitist propagandists attend these pressers.
The propagandists want to stay warm in the White House Press Briefing Room. Sorry to say, they now have to stand in the rain, sleet, snow and cold waiting for Trump to give a 12 minute press conference. HAHAHA.
He is playing the media like a fiddle.
The Whitehouse press corps, the look at me crowd, mostly faded away after daily press briefings stopped. It’s great isn’t it?
Sheer bliss, RS. No more J Acosta, A Ryan or B Karem. 😊
JC, you mean Bert, Miss Piggy and Oscar the Grouch? Sorry Sesame Street.
No harm done because you understand comedy unlike the PC whacko nut jobs of our current era.
Black pumpkins….oh no they must be racists. Are you kidding me?
May BB&B pay for their bowing to the Left’s absurd claims.
Nice reminder, Robert. Immediately I was thinking, “When was the last time I heard April Ryan…. anything?
The hyenas seemed extra agitated today.
Impending indictments have curbed their enthusiasm. For now.
Speaking of Never-Trumpers: “Some have recovered. Okay? They went through, I guess, a recovery program. It’s called ‘they learned how to win through me.” 🤣👍🏻🇺🇸 So true, Mr. President. You are showing the world how to win, if they will wake up and pay attention.
Had a great laugh over that, too, Landslide.
He can handle the feral jackals, then deliver some great one-liners, some searing truth-bombs.
Thank you for keeping your cool, Mr. President, in the midst of this fetid tsunami of corruption.
Many Presidents dreaded facing the press. This guy loves it, why, because he knows how to control them.
One dumb reporter kept yelling something about Elijah Cummings. Yeah, a former House witch hunt committee leader now deceased, that guy. The president just ignored the fakenews dude, and rightly so.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
Cummings and McCain funerals were nothing more than coming out parties for Never-Trumpers.
The dude was from one self-admitted rat infested district. Funeral one day and done.
Next.
LikeLike
What great freakin article! I never put it all together like this. Barr is in charge and woe be those who choose to get in his way. Great shoutout to SD too,
“…the other problem is your with CNN and your fake news.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Q Based on what, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: — you’re with CNN and you’re fake news.”
I am so glad our President did NOT apologize for using the word lynching. Give me a break! They gotta turn everything into racism or bigotry. Just like monkey business, monkeying around, or whatever else they accuse a GOP of. Tells me who has race on their mind 24/7 unlike normal people who use these words and phrase that don’t.
“Just like monkey business, monkeying around, or whatever else they accuse a GOP of. “
I liked when that lower-level regional politician caused a furor by referring to his opponent as “a little ciabatta” – or something like that, some kinda cuban word for little monkey or something.
But I don’t have that entirely right – I’m mixing up that news clip with a bread choice at Subway and that Al Pacino Scarface movie …
Anyone?
“macaca”
“macaca”
nimrodman…… Paralouatta is Cuban for a small primate
….he stands in the gap before me….
I would love to hear PDJT ask the reporter, “You heard something deform the secret hearings? I thought those were secret. Who’s your source? You want me to discuss secret testimony that I’m not allowed to read based on a leak you claim you heard? How do I know you’re not lying? Were you in the room? Do you have the full transcript? Who’s your source? Is it Nadler? Is it Schiff? Answer the question you fake news reporter! How can it be that you know details of a secret hearing? Which Democrat is your source? Why are you allowed to hear things but the voters are not? What makes you so special? Why do you get selective leaks but not voters in Minnesota? What do you have against Minnesota voters? Are you better than them? Who’s your source? Why would I answer a question about secret testimony that you neither heard nor read that I’m not allowed to hear or read?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
In the end, if there even is a ‘trial’, their won’t be a single Republican that will vote to remove him from office. Because there is absolutely no wrong doing. Also the tide against any impeachment is also turning against them. No matter how those evil Dems/Media all in chorus scream that AG Barr is just doing the President’s bidding.
His rally’s will just get bigger and bigger.
One will vote against him………………Mittens and Murkowski might be the second.
Murkowski will come around. Pierre is being blackmailed so he’ll vote to convict/remove thinking he’s the second coming of McCain and save his skin from the Devils on the left he’s sold his soul to. Hardly 2/3 of the Senate.
The President will win in a landslide and Pierre will be a very lonely man for the rest of his pitiful days.
We need a vote on the record, Will nancy have the votes? imo no.
An incredible, and revealing chopper gaggle. The Number ONE, by far, is the Barr-Durham investigation being a criminal one. Media anchors talking about it all day, still talking about it. Have expert panels. It’s CRIMINAL. Where’s the predicate they ask.
Here’s what they really saying. We are caught. What can we do? Media anchors (Chuck Todd & Ari on msnbc for two) scared out of their minds, They know this criminal investigation by Durham is going get to THEM. The Barr-Durham criminal investigation has the domestic enemies, the media, squarely in the cross hairs.
ps. Made a post yesterday and one the day before that. Could a Treeper, or two, please make a reply. Not sure if this poster’s posts are being seen by anyone but me.
It has been seen.
I’ve seen you comment previously, too. 🙂
I hear you loud and clear. 🙂
…lest we underestimate our enemies….
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/10/trump_derangement_syndrome_a_misdiagnosis.html
These people dont have TDS. They trying to save their own rears by infecting everyone they can with TDS. They are just using sufferers of TDS for their benefit.
it goes back quite a bit further than TDS…..
Thanks for the link Kent. Read it, also read Sun Tzu many times, parts of it 100’s of times. Guess what. We American Patriot Warriors know the enemy more than the enemy knows itself. There is no underestimation, There is only KNOWLEDGE.
Then look at the enemy. Look at them on TV. Look at them in Hollywood. Look at Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, AOC, Joe Biden Chuck Todd, et. al. Then ask yourself this question: How well to they KNOW US?
I see you, Donny – good post! 👏🏻
(Chuck Todd is, to me, one of the most vile media operatives. Tantrum-throwing, hysterical, weasel-faced dirt bag. But then, I could tell you how I really feel. 😉)
This is like watching THE APPRENTICE. Except its for real.
PDJT plays the press like a violin, always setting up his next ‘episode’ in this ‘episode’.
The time from now to the scheduled Nov7 Flynn hearing will be epic entertainment for Deplorables.
Ristvan, what I don’t understand is, If Page edited Stzrok’s 703 (or whatever the number is) and the edited document was used in the Flynn case isn’t this grounds for the Judge to throw the whole thing out and severely censure the prosecution? This looks like they deliberately altered government documents.
LikeLike
RR
FBI “302” —and yes it is. Judge Sullivan will likely throw the whole thing out on next scheduled hearing Nov 7. The remaining question is his sanctions against the corrupt prosecutors. In the Duke Lacrosse case, sanctions led to disbarment. As a long time member of the Bar, I do hope van Grack and his team are disbarred. Against everything I was taught at HLS.
ristvan, Know who was one of the most staunch defenders of the lacrosse players? Stephen Miller! He was as fearless then as he is now.
I live in NC and never put Stephen Miller together with THE Stephen Miller.
Interesting. Thanks for the reminder. – – In my case actually pointing out the info.
After I read your note I watched a video where Mr. Miller was interviewed during the Nifong trial period. Even as a student he was exceptional in laying out facts!
I watched it, too. Amazing guy!!
The president likes a good fight. And he fights to win. Every time you watch a chopper presser you are reminded why he was the only man who could take on this battle. The battle for the soul of our country. And it is obvious to me the Almighty put him here for this moment in history
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stupid defined again, over and over and over. Just how many times does these clowns need to ask about the Ukraine phone conversation, about corrupt Biden and family, about fake impeachment before their pea brain registered the same answer over and over.
So sad these very challenged people never had any up bringing! You may have ask my dad the same question twice but it would only happened once. They are clowns in a used sand box.
President Trump should stop answering repeated questions, no need of wasting important time on people repeating last week constantly the Deplorables have moved on. 2020
LikeLiked by 3 people
It sure looks stupid, but it just might be their puppet masters using them to deflect attention away from the REAL corruption surrounding Bursima (sp?). Corruption that threatens to entangle more than just one over the hill expendable old man.
…what would stalin do?
FTA – All of the major Democratic presidential candidates have committed to attend the annual meeting of a black organization that is presenting its annual award to President Donald Trump for his work on criminal justice reform.
The president is receiving the “Bipartisan Justice Award” Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, from “the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a group founded by twenty black Republicans and twenty black Democrats in 2015,” the Daily Caller reported.
The award is being presented at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum, which is being held at Benedict College, one of roughly 100 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. The annual distinction recognizes a public servant who works with members of the other party to achieve criminal justice reform.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/25/democrats-will-have-to-watch-trump-get-justice-award-from-black-organization/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scratch the ‘would’ please.
Now THAT is serious in their face. Almost like El Presidente being forced to hear Jug Ears’ nasty insults at that correspondence dinner.
In two very prominent interviews, one yesterday and one last year, James Clapper stated that they were all following the direction of Barrack Obama in regards to surveillance on the Trump campaign.
As plain as plain can be .. that is their ultimate defense.
Now let’s see who blinks.
…buy d bucke…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you have a link to that, please post it.
Someone else posted something earlier where he does say that but that video wasn’t dated so I’m not sure I’ve seen the video you’re referring to, and I don’t recall him saying that to Cooper in yesterday’s CNN vid. I understand that saying it once is sufficient in any case but I’m curious if he threatened Obama again as recently as yesterday. here’s hoping so!
Also, if Clapper has threatened Obama twice, and he’s not playing for our side, exactly who is protecting him?? It’s hard to imagine him sleeping at night. I wouldn’t.
Yes, it’ll be the Nuremburg defense alright.
“Mr. President, are you trying to intimidate the whistleblower?” My answer: What whistleblower? The one who no longer needs to testify? In fact no one needs to testify the transcript has been released. Bwahahahha
LikeLiked by 3 people
He beat Obama, Bush, Clinton. This part of his statement reminds me of the inauguration speech when those traitors had to sit there and take what Trump dished out. POTUS moved into a new phase when he tweeted about the human scum among us.
Nice job to my fellow Coloradans for kicking Cory Gardner in the a$$ to get on board the Graham resolution as a co-sponsor. Sure, the resolution is probably not going to go anywhere, but it is definitely a litmus test of where the GOP squishes stand on impeachment.
He got a lot of calls.
And emails.
And facebook/social media cattle prods.
A lot of the GOP activity this week is the direct result of voters engaging on the subject. People are pissed about this in a way I haven’t seen since the Immigration Disaster Summer of 2014.
At least they are on the record, unlike Nancy’s phony impeachment.
“They don’t even know what you people are talking about. It’s a ph-___ a hoax. It’s a hoax”.
Did anyone else beside me, while reading the transcript replace that “ph” with an “F”, thinking our VSG from the streets of New York may have wanted to put an F-Bomb in front of the hoax? 🙂
Maybe I’ve spent too much time on loading docks, Cuz that’s certainly the “ph-“ I woulda used.
…dawn arrives at the abode of the useful idiot….clapper
brennan is the real quarry…he and those who put him there…
if it weren’t for brennan 9.11 wouldn’t have happened….and some dude named Black….
Dan Bongino has gone otherside!
He claims CIA “MISLEAD” the FIB.
TOTAL BULLSHIT.
Happy St. Crispin’s Day, President Trump!
Once again, like a Boss.
When the smoke clears and the dust settles, let’s hope it’s not just corrupt deep staters and politicians that go down, but the corrupt media and some tenured Marxist academics with them.
“I beat the Bush people. And I beat the Clinton people. And I had no experience. THAT NOT A BAD JOB” (just like the May 15th Prophecy said I would). But there’s a lot of angry people out there. And that’s the way it goes.
“Do you — will you support the Republican plan that came out this week? It expands access to healthcare.” If I could wipe out one shiboleth, it would be that somehow insurance is related to actual medical care. As I’m sure everyone reading here knows, it’s illegal to refuse care to anyone. Hell, insurance is not even really related to actual insurance these days– the whole thing is a cost shifting exercise and nothing more.
