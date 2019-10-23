Wednesday October 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Which Name of the Lord?
“Which name of the Lord do we have to call on to be saved?”
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:13).
The Lord had many names, but Paul is quoting Joel 2:32 here, where the name “Lord” means Jehovah. In Romans 10:13, the name we “call” on today (1 Cor. 1:2) is “Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Calling on the Lord’s name means different things in Scripture. After God stopped speaking to men directly, as He did with Adam and Cain, “then began men to call upon the name of the Lord” (Gen. 4:26). That means calling on His name can mean to pray (Zech. 13:9) and ask God for things (1 Kings 18:24,36,37; Psa. 116:4). Or it can just mean to know Him (Psa. 79:6; Jer. 10:25).
But in Joel 2:32, we know that it means to believe the gospel, for Joel predicted that whoever called on the LORD would be saved. But when Peter quoted Joel (Acts 2:21), he went on to say that whoever would repent and be baptized would be saved (Acts 2:38). Paul likewise makes clear that calling on the Lord’s name (Rom. 10:13) means to believe the gospel (v. 11), only today the gospel is “the word of faith” that Paul preached (10:8):
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Rom. 10:9).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/which-name-of-the-lord/
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Joel 2:32 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the LORD shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the LORD hath said, and in the remnant whom the LORD shall call.
1 Corinthians 1:2 Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:
Genesis 4:26 And to Seth, to him also there was born a son; and he called his name Enos: then began men to call upon the name of the LORD.
Zechariah 13:9 And I will bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The LORD is my God.
1 Kings 18:24 And call ye on the name of your gods, and I will call on the name of the LORD: and the God that answereth by fire, let him be God. And all the people answered and said, It is well spoken.
36 And it came to pass at the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that Elijah the prophet came near, and said, LORD God of Abraham, Isaac, and of Israel, let it be known this day that thou art God in Israel, and that I am thy servant, and that I have done all these things at thy word.
37 Hear me, O LORD, hear me, that this people may know that thou art the LORD God, and that thou hast turned their heart back again.
Psalm 116:4 Then called I upon the name of the LORD; O LORD, I beseech thee, deliver my soul.
Psalm 79:6 Pour out thy wrath upon the heathen that have not known thee, and upon the kingdoms that have not called upon thy name.
Jeremiah 10:25 Pour out thy fury upon the heathen that know thee not, and upon the families that call not on thy name: for they have eaten up Jacob, and devoured him, and consumed him, and have made his habitation desolate.
Acts 2:21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Romans 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach;
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.
12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.
13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
