President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript….

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks departing the White House.  [Video and Transcript below]

.

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. We’re going to Pennsylvania, on an energy meeting and speech, and look forward to it.

I hope you saw what I had to say about the safe zone in Syria, and — are dealing with Turkey. It’s been very successful. We’ll see what happens. It’s a very volatile part of the world, but, so far, it’s been pretty amazing what’s gone on. We’ve lost no soldiers. We didn’t have a soldier hurt. We didn’t have a finger broken. It’s pretty unusual.

And we have thousands of soldiers that have moved out or are moving out of various areas. We have it under very good control. Turkey has done what we’ve asked them to do.

We have tremendous economic might — far more than we had, relatively speaking, when I took office. When I took office, everybody said that China would be the largest economy in the world within the first two years. And we picked up trillions and trillions of dollars of worth, and China has lost trillions of dollars of worth.

So we are far and away the most powerful economy in the world. And if you have a smart President, you’ll stay there.

Other than that, our military is looking good. It’s been rebuilt and we’re respected again.

But I’m going right now — I’ll be going over to Pennsylvania. And many of you, I hope, will be following me.

Thank you. Thank you.

END 1:36 P.M. EDT

4 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks Departing the White House – Video and Transcript….

  1. SharkDiver says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    These are my favorite threads…The Press Beatings will continue until morale improves.

  2. Roger Duroid says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Just love the way he makes them screech and yell to be heard and just ignores them and walks away. Can’t wait for the cold winter when wait outside 30 minutes before he appears.

  3. MfM says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Love it! No questions taken!

    That way he makes them cover his earlier speech.

  4. dufrst says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    No Q/A with the hyenas today. He left them yapping. God bless PDJT! MAGA!!

