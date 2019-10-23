October 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1007

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(377 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ” For great is your love, reaching to the heavens;
your faithfulness reaches to the skies. ” 🌟— Ps 57:10
—————-
***Praise: President Trump has raised more money than any sitting President at this point in the campaign…Team Trump & GOP raised $300 million this year alone.
***Praise: “The median or average-income family has seen a gain of $5,003 since Trump came into office.”— Remember when Democrats called the extra money in Americans’ wallets thanks to President Trump’s economic policies “scraps” and “crumbs?”
***Praise: U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 18% in September (Sundance)
***Praise: U.S. exports to Uzbekistan jumped to $455 million, more than 100% ahead of last year’s solid pace.
***Praise: Yay! Another honest Dem! > >Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is going to be very, very hard to beat if he’s not impeached.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to Penn for “9th Annual Shale Insight Conference” (Dep WH 1:20pm ET —Speak at 3:40pm ET–**Arr back at WH 6:30pm ET)
— President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
— Mexico needs protection and a backbone to stand against ruthless Mex drug cartels
— for truth to come out on Ukraine Hoax
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for our Trump Supporting Fellow Canadians–they are looking at tough times like we like under BO reign of terror
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Don’t Tread On Me *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You’ve always been loyal to America, and now you finally have a President of the United States who is loyal to you. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 — 👌
Yea, God.
Amen!
As I have said before, she is the obstruction out of spite. Mexico and even Canada are not.
It behooves everyone to contact her office and let her know the American people object to her abrogating her responsibility to the nation. I will leave out the blue language, though it is just a bit away from spewing out. Do it.
A good summary of where the USMCA is at legislatively in Mexico, Canada and the US. It was much easier to pass in Mexico since all three countries signed on in November last, as per the structure to ratify treaties. Canada a bit more complicated and was put on hold due to the elections and because of their legislative process they prefer the US congress passes it so they may see if any changes are made that by law they need to scrutinise.
Mexico and Canada ratification process is explained here:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/clock-is-ticking-for-ratification-of-usmca-trade-deal-2019-06-18
Clear summary here.
AS/COA Insider: Eric Farnsworth on Where the USMCA Stands
https://www.as-coa.org/articles/ascoa-insider-eric-farnsworth-where-usmca-stands
Nancy is pulling Justin’s strings. He won;t do anything without her permission. Take it to the bank.
I have to disagree. He signed on to the agreement, once he gained support of the Quebec, Ontario dairy farmers. If you read my links, he went all out to support the agreement even in the face of opposition.
The roadblock is Speaker of the House, Traitor Nancy. Full stop.
She is not only defying the American People and the President, but also Mexico and Canada.
That is where the blame lies. It’s up to voters to flood her email, letters, phone calls to call her out.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Ever hear the term ‘a rhubarb’? This came from the days of classic radio dramas. When you wanted to give the impression of a menacing crowd, you had the sound effects people gather around the microphone and mutter “Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb!”
There’s nothing of substance here. You’d see international headlines if there were and they’d be scrambling over themselves to take a vote.
This is a rhubarb, an ongoing menacing verbal noise that doesn’t mean anything but is meant to create the fiction of an angry people rising up.
Very interesting story Shelly. I’ve heard those indistinct mumblings on old radio shows, and I always wondered what they were saying. Now, I’m in the know. 😀
True, except that the term the US entertainment industry uses is not “rhubarb”, but “walla”.
Even in the early days of recording, no single word could be used exclusively, as it would still become perceivable to audiences within a minute.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walla
Using “rhubarb” to simulate indistinct crowd noises is a much older, primarily European part of stage play technique, at least as far back as Shakespeare. Early stage background players were sometimes called “rhubarbers”. It’s also a sports slang term for a fight.
https://www.dailywritingtips.com/rhubarb-is-not-just-a-vegetable/
Recording techniques are now so high in resolution that groups of voice-actor pros (the audio version of extras) are hired as a “walla group” to provide crowd noises for motion picture and TV post-production, and all of them say different things at an appropriate emotional tone and volume, creating more believable backgrounds.
https://www.soundsnap.com/taxonomy/term/11864/oldest
Sound FX libraries also sell CDs of royalty-free genuine walla samples recorded at common locations:
https://www.sound-ideas.com/Product/793/Walla-Series-Sound-Effects
Glad he tweeted that because it was spread far and wide. I never posted it, because the anonymous sources is how they roll. When will people understand that? I’m looking at Left and Right.
Trump Retweet
Yes indeed. Mexico, Canada want the agreement. It is only one person who is holding this up.
When will the electorate push back on traitor Nancy. She is using the power of her majority to basically highjack the People’s business.
Com’ on treepers, friends and whomever, flood her communications and tell her to get it done.
Get ready: POTUS isn’t pounding “Do-Nothing Demo☭rats” without a plan.
SPECULATION:
The day Congress recesses, POTUS announces both Canada and Demo☭rats have chosen NOT to pass USMCA in an attempt to UNDERMINE USA Economic Growth during the 2020 Election Year, so he is withdrawing it from consideration.
• He immediately starts the clock for NAFTA to be cancelled after 180 days.
• He announces that he and AMLO have agreed to then sign a Bilateral USMA Trade Deal on day 181 – building on Mexico’s passage of USMCA and bilateral collaboration in securing our southern border – and that in the meantime, both nations will implement the USMCA changes to demonstrate good faith and build trust.
• He announces that any Bilateral Deal with Canada will be MUCH tougher, and RECIPROCAL TARIFFS on Canada’s abusive trade practices will begin as soon as legally practicable.
… Feathers start to fly.
=====
Watch for the Punchlines:
“Pelosi and her Do-Nothing Demo☭rats have again put AMERICA LAST, and that’s not going to happen during a Trump Presidency. They flew home for Christmas Parties and filled America’s stockings with Dirty Demo☭rat Coal.”
“President Obrador has put MEXICO FIRST by earning our trust through his bilateral contributions in securing our southern border. Mexico has agreed to reject trade with China, in favor of building a true manufacturing partnership and ending China’s flow of fentanyl drugs under their upcoming Bilateral USMA Trade Deal.”
Wonder why the president didn’t withdraw from nafta after the USMCA was agreed on bilaterally ?
Because Canada was on board they committed to the agreement back in November last.. It is Speaker Traitor that is gumming up the works. Canada will ratify, however they need the US to pass it because of the specific parliamentary requirements they have by law.
Read my posts above. Not every country is a cookie cutter of the US.
People need to know this before they go off and rant.
Speaker Pelosi is the obstruction. She is defying her own government and also Mexico and Canada who want this passed.
Trump Retweet
I’ve been ramping up my emails to reps lately 👍🏼 still haven’t heard back 🤷🏼♀️
Fellow Treepers:
I have never been a political activist in my life. I have always been more of an analyst and student of politics. Today we are at a precipice that our country has not seen since 1776.
With Uniparty Swamp leader Mitch McTurtle signaling that impeachment may soon be upon us, we have to fight like the freedom and future of our families depends on the outcome of a bunch of squishy RINO Senators, because it does. Today is 1776 all over again.
I plan on spending 7 to 14 hours every single week until the 2020 election writing, calling, emailing, and even trying to meet these squishy RINO senators and congressmen until the 2020 election or until we fail with an impeachment. Let’s put the heat on them. Make them feel uncomfortable.
Our President never takes a day off, and neither should we. Even though the odds of winning was low in 2016, our ESGPDJT campaigned every single day like it was his last day of his campaign. I have never seen such consistent effort from any human being.
Please let every single squishy RINO senator (and congressman) know that you will never vote for another Republican ever again if the President is impeached. The party will be forever gone. In fact, I will work to make sure that anyone gets elected over Republicans if the President is impeached.
The next 55 weeks is for all the marbles, and I implore all Patriots to step up and fight like PDJT fights for us. It is time to step up our game. I have three young boys that I want to leave a country to, so I plan on going to the mat each day, even if it means less time at the Treehouse, and more time “in the faces” of these RINO squishes.
Trump Retweet
What is this?
Might want to wait til it’s reported by a reputable news agency before getting bent out of shape about it. LOL.
Orban is a numpty, pro Putin, anti UKraine sovereignty. He is all over the place. I’m sure there were some nimrods in the state department. The President should shut him down.
SEDITION TEETH EXPOSED:
Earlier Get-out-of-Jail Plea Bargains do NOT offer protection.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/10/laws_against_seditious_conspiracy_have_real_legal_teeth.html
Michael Moore peddling the “Trump Supporters support him cuz they’re racist”.
What a$$es these people are. Give me a Party composed *completely* of black/ Asian/ Latino’s, etc. who are also Constitutionalists and I’ll vote for ’em Every.Time. over the UniParty/Dem/RINO/Progressive white cranks and crooks.
Every. Time.
ugh. the Dem/RINO push for the bygone days of a racist America is soooo sickening.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/10/22/michael-moore-whites-vote-for-trump-because-they-are-afraid-of-losing-power-to-minorities/
Tulsi Gabbard posing with Evan Duke, leader of Portland Antifa and Occupy ICE ?
Some light as above will help prevent anyone here, including myself, from becoming too enchanted with Tulsi.
Tulsi is not a good person at all, she is a evil Democrat biotch. I’m glad that Hillary called her a Russian spy, maybe now she will think twice before attacking President Trump.
I saw this today, along with all her other anti trump positions.
Evidently, the released Podesta emails show that he and The Lunatic gave money to her campaign.
Also look at her campaign manager Cooper who was in bed with the Russian woman who tried to entrap Don Jr. at Trump tower.
Hitlery accuses a Congresswomen, running for President, of being a Russian asset.
So where is THAT investigation?
Repubs. or even President Trump should demand it.
Turn this entire operation on its head.
Scott’s crowds definitely getting bigger. And Brandon Straka’s doing a #WalkAway event in AOC’s district in Nov.
They won’t have to answer, as questions like that will never be asked of them.
One day at least in every week
The iliberal regressive insane democrats of every kind
Their Trump demons are sure to seek
And just as sure to find
Wow! Check out the line of young college kids for the “Culture War” college tour being done by Charlie Kirk and Don Trump Jr. I’m beginning to think that young college kids are hungry for this.
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6096885594001/#sp=show-clips
Sidney Powell on Lou Dobbs today.
Double standard. Hypocrisy. So what else is new *yawn*
the global “elite”
The ballot box is the true solution but it is too far off. IMO we the people must make a strong statement. Not just grumbling. If we can raise our voices together and gain one success, just one, it will put the fear of God in them all. We need to put all energy into one initial project: Demand removal of one of the Republicans that can be removed from position of power. McConnell or McCarthy would be my preference as their removal would make clear that the people have the power to effect change. Pick one target and stick with that target. Hammer at your representatives to replace McConnell or McCarthy and don’t let up. Enough outrage against one of these tools could have powerful results.
Love your idea but those of us having no Republican representatives in the House or Senate have nowhere to go, no one to rail at to make leadership changes. Democrats have no vote in the Republican caucuses so its useless to bark at Democrats to accomplish your worthy goal.
OTOH when it comes to voting on impeachment, should that vote ever be called for, there we can all raise holy hell on behalf of sane decisions. Who knows if there’s enough dissent among constituents even Democrats might be prompted to heed the collective voice of their voters.
There is another approach that can accomplish much and even persons in Dem states can do. We rely on English majors to investigate issues they are not equipped to comprehend. With all the brilliance that this blog represents, a coordinated investigation could yield great things. Imagine if we could unearth even one Congressional criminal. Say Adam Schiff. If thousands of knowledgeable folks here poured over his public records, taxes, filing, etc, we might verify illegal acts (payoffs, laundered money). That would lead to removal. I don’t see anyone doing that but I’m sure he’s dirty. Al Capone was done in by tax evasion. A lowly bean counter put him away.
Thing is ALL (OK, nearly all) of ’em are dirty, selecting only one to research will be hard to agree on. Also there is substantial dirt in the public domain on a good number of elected officials as we’ve seen unfold with the Ukrainian-linked scandals. Yet nothing seems to come of it even when we appear to already have the “goods”.
Indeed the key to the puzzle is the “removal” part. The only way the miscreants are removed from Congress is by a vote of the respective chamber, and how likely is that to happen?
Sadly the days when misconduct was a source of shame and loss of position seems like quaint practice from ancient history. No way it’s going to be revived in the current climate of Unipartisan collusion against equal justice under rule of law.
We have lost so much in America, I hardly recognize the place anymore.
Removal from Speakership is attainable. Removal from office requires ballot box.
So now the psy-op-ed writer is writing a book. How does that work exactly? A publisher can put out a book and represent it as being an insider account of something without ever showing any proof that the supposed author even really exists?
Oh, well. I guess it’s working for Adam Schiff.
Just so you know I’m leaving this here without screening. I had to shut it down after 5 seconds.
hey thanks, tex…I made it to 10 secs, due to shock and disbelief.
gag
Hi piper—-did you happen to see the little video of her singing a Hare Krishna song and also her wedding photo I left here –>
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/18/hillary-clinton-reignites-her-vast-russian-conspiracy-theory-against-tulsi-gabbard/comment-page-4/#comment-7466873
How far has The United States of America 🇺🇸 shifted for anyone to think that one of this mindset could even thinking of occupying our White House. Could you imagine the changes, good grief gives—- me shivers.
Yep…she’s a flake.
The top of the hour radio newscasts today were saying that Bill Taylor was “there during the call” and that he witnessed a clear quid pro quo. Lies being repeated every hour on the hour, all over the country.
Well yeah, so what else is new? Isn’t this exactly what Pres Trump and countless deplorables have been saying for more than 4 years now? And you know it’s not going to stop for the full duration of PT’s 2nd term. But I understand, familiar though it is, we’re never going to get used to it. Such lies will be outrageous each and every time they’re uttered.
Spot on!
So was Fiona Hill a spy embedded in theTrump administration?
There is speculation that she was the anonymous insider source of the NYT article who is also being pitched as having a book presumably also “anonymously” authored coming out.
With her British background is she present/former British intelligence and as she connected to Steele?
Read it all
@JackPosobiec
Natalie Jaresko, a US citizen, was a former member of the US State Department, who became the Minister of Finance of Ukraine 2014-2016, and is now on the Financial Oversight Board of Puerto Rico. Jaresko has been a frequent member of conferences organized by Victor Pinchuk
Meet and greet Natalie Jaresko
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2014/12/meet-greet-natalie-jaresko-us-government-employee-ukraine-finance-minister.html
Good news coming out of Michigan:
Excerpt:
6 News is releasing some exclusive statewide polling data tonight confirming that the race for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats is a dead heat.
That’s bad news for the Democrats and good news for the Republicans.
That “oh, oh” you hear from the Democratic camp of U.S. Senator Gary Peters is that, in one week, two polls are out showing his race against Republican challenger John James is a statistical dead heat and for an incumbent to be in that spot one year before the election is hardly good news.
In the Vanguard, Dennis, Pubic Sector Consultant poll last May it was Mr. Peters 42% and Mr. James 37%. It is now 39.5% for Mr. Peters and 39.3% for Mr. James.
The race today is a toss-up.
“All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be ‘deep six’ [sic] by the deep state,” Grassley wrote on Twitte
I fully agree with the senator.
