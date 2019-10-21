October 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1005

Posted on October 21, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

96 Responses to October 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1005

Older Comments
  1. nwtex says:
    October 21, 2019 at 4:40 am

    Greta calls out Chris Wallace.

    Gov. Mike Huckabee@GovMikeHuckabee

    Amen, @greta
    ! What the heck does “well-connected” even mean? That is an absolutely subjective statement. Connected to what? The media? Some big donors? Bitter old guard GOP Never-Trumpers? Away from the bubbles of DC, NY, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley, who is saying it?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s