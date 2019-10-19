President Trump Cancels G7 in Miami – Now Seeking Alternate Venue…

President Trump has cancelled plans to host the G7 at Trump Doral in Miami Florida.

(Source Link)

  1. cthulhu says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Come to think of it, Thule Air Base might work…..

  2. Vince says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Maybe he just wanted people to stop talking about Syria.

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Maybe we should bill the Dems for the alternate site cost since Trump was going to host it for free.

    Do the Dems ever want to save taxpayer money?

  4. MfM says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    The dig about Camp David was deliberate.

    Camp David was terrible. Everyone hated it, especially the media.

    • Elric says:
      October 19, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      If the media doesn’t like it they can stay home.

    • Hoosier says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:07 am

      It also gives him a reason to rail against the media and Dems during the G7 and the opportunity of blaming everyone’s discomfort on the media and Dems during pressers.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:45 am

      That’s what’s so funny. President Trump is toying with the media. You want to complain about Doral? Fine. Then instead of your own suite at Doral you can sleep in the bunkhouse as t Camp David. Suffer, media! Est your own cooking.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      October 20, 2019 at 1:00 am

      Well now if the very fake news hysterical drive by media hated it, then I vote that it should definitely be in consideration.

  5. DWC says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Hopefully POTUS selects a place that will provide a welcoming experience for the G7 participants yet be as inconvenient and uncomfortable for the MSM hacks.

  6. Eric C. says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Some key words: if “legally permissible” at ZERO cost – he’s showing how he has people looking into things, I.e. could I LEGALLY give the use of the facilities away, so if he’s willing to go through that much trouble giving away something (knowing there might be issues) do you think he just makes other “illegal” (according to Schiff) things?

    Also, we are no longer CONSIDERING…..meaning it was never decided, planned, set in stone, firm, absolute to use Doral………can you say just one big troll?

  7. jbrickley says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Hold it wherever else they want. But don’t provide accommodations for the media. Bus them in from an hour away and serve them Bologna and Velveeta sandwiches on stale french bread and give them a bowl of water to dip the sandwich to make it edible. No access to an open bar either.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:11 am

      Taxpayers footing the bill for media accommodations? Screw that! That’s a business expense. Let their employers pay. A quick search lists Motel 6 as a cheap alternative and there’s probably a McDonalds close by for dining.

    • dutzie6054 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:16 am

      Why give them Anything? Lots of taxpayers hate the freaks and don’t want their money spent on them. They can brown bag it or their boss can provide sustenance.

  8. CharterOakie says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    More traps set and ready to be sprung by a master troller. That’s my bet.

    The Rats can’t help themselves: they run headlong into the trap time and time again.

  9. straystrat says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    Screw the media!!! – – – Book Camp David right away!!! – – Let the media have their way…lol

  10. theresanne says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    President Trump is a congenial host wanting to offer his guests the best experience they’ve ever had.
    The Dems/MSM are bratty children caught in a perpetual temper tantrum.

  11. SoCal Patriot says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    I love POTUS, but the choice of one of his properties was dumb. Why create a controversy?

  12. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    via American Thinker: President Trump forced China to sell most of its control of the Port of Long Beach to an Aussie firm. He used a Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.(CIFUS)-review to do it.

    CIFUS is the mechanism Clinton used to sell Putin our uranium while pocketing $145 million or more at her Emolument Foundation. She likes to pretend that the State Dept.’s night janitor signed the deal, but all the Top Cats had to sign off, including Obama, her and the 17 Intelligence Agencies.

    btw, have you ever a reporter ask them why this was a good idea?

    President Trump uses CIFUS as it was intended: to protect America’s wealth and security. The Obama/Clinton Gang used CIFUS to damage our security and enrich themselves. And their pal in Moscow.

    And that’s the difference.

  13. Eric says:
    October 19, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    This feels like one of those “manufactured” controversies by President Trump to distract his enemies from something else.

    I’m not losing any sleep over where they host the G7. Who cares?

  14. GREENMIRROR says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:01 am

    I nominate Glasgow Montana to the G7 list of possibilities. It has a airport right off U.S. Hwy 2 with two 5000ft runways.

  15. Bluto says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Many people think of Ben Franklin’s profession as a simple printer. That is pretty much of a grand understatement. He was the first Media Mogul having newspapers in every colony. In order to distribute his papers he hired riders, much like the Pony Express, to ride between his various print shops distributing newspapers and gathering news for future editions. That way news was distributed throughout the colonies with pretty much no lag time.

    Pelosi and other Dems have been fond of quoting Ben Franklin lately (“A Republic if you can keep it.”) but little do they know he had a much different take than the Democrats on accepting emoluments. When he was asked why he said in his autobiography, “I accepted it readily, and found it of great advantage; for, tho’ the salary was small, it facilitated, the correspondence that improved my newspaper…My old competitor’s newspaper declined proportionately, and I was satisfy’d without retaliating his refusal, while postmaster, to permit my papers being carried by the riders.”

    Postmasters could determine which newspapers went through the mail in those days and his news riders distributing his newspapers were more efficient than the system in place by the Colonial Government.

    Franklin basically created the modern post office which is a good thing. But he used his office to build his own brand at the expense of his competitors. Another quote attributed to him when asked about this situation was that he believed in “doing good by doing well.”

    • Publius2016 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:17 am

      big difference…45 is losing billions for America First! At the time of Ben Franklin, he made the best win win and forged our new country…45 is returning us to our roots and sacrificing his fortune so our children may continue to live free!

      • Bluto says:
        October 20, 2019 at 12:30 am

        You are correct that times were different then but like Trump, Franklin was very rich for his time period (he retired at 40). Franklin never patented any of his inventions (bifocals, lightning rod, pot belly stove, discovery of the gulf stream, etc.) He, like Trump, had the purpose of benefiting people. Sure he made money but his system was the best and is basically still the system of the USPS today. If the President is a businessman why should he have to close down all his businesses just because he got elected. And, if he has a better and cheaper hotel and offers it to the Government at cost, why not? The Emoluments Clause to me seems to mean not accepting royal titles or bribes from other countries. In its time it was more of a proof of loyalty in a new country where the opposition to the government came from people who still had loyalties to England.

  16. donny2837 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Set-up was perfect. Main forces of Counter Offense Campaign now focused on the propaganda arm.. Full scale attacks ongoing. Attacking in waves. Maybe 10% of attack forces so far engaged in direct combat. 90% chomping at the bit. Release 5% more tomorrow.. No let-up, only increased attacks daily.

    Take out enemy’s media, they got nothing. Please keep this a secret, we don’t want media finding out our tactics.

    • MfM says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:19 am

      Trump doesn’t give up, he doubles down.

      Now the media and the left are going to be trying to figure out how and why they got played.

      Any problems with this meeting… Not Trump’s problem.

  17. Dixie Sugarbaker says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:13 am

    He timed it for late Saturday night and completely messed up the talking heads’ talking points for the Sunday morning news shows. That is some pretty good trolling.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:13 am

    North or South Carolina? Raleigh or Charleston?

  19. montanamel says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:14 am

    They should hold it in the GREEN BIER down in VERGINA…..in the “old section” done in cement walls, down below ground!… Should still be a few cases of C-rations or K-rations there too….those never spoil. eh?

  20. Garavaglia says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Reminds me of covfefe..buying Iceland..on and on. Gets these clowns worked up over nothing. I don’t think he was ever serious about this..he truly enjoys watching these vicious clowns getting all worked up.

  21. Judith says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

    The media should not have such influence. That bothers me more than anything else. The Constitution gives them the right to exist but it does *not* obligate anybody to listen to them.

    Making any concessions as a result of harassment only emboldens them to harass him more than they do now, if that’s possible.

    • the5thranchhand says:
      October 20, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Judith perhaps the media is going to suffer, literally, during the G7, for their harassment on this issue. How delightful is that??????????

  22. Lottacats says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

    It would have been a great place to G7. The attendees would have loved it.
    Democrats gonna get a spanking big time, their media too! Hoping next week the real spanking begins and goes on until our President is well into his 2nd term! Hope the G7 gets wind of how they shoulda/coulda stayed at Trump Doral in Florida.

  23. Bluto says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Have it at Camp David and make the press stay in tents to free up space for the delegates.

  24. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:36 am

    It is a good idea to hold it at Motel 6. But promise to leave the lights on!

  25. NewOrleans says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Where ever it ends up being, I hope the press gets stuck behind the dumpsters for hours!

  26. Terra says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:38 am

    😂 i honestly don’t think he was going to do it there. He just wanted to watch this play out exactly the way it did! No one trolls them like he does!

  27. redline says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:38 am

    The lefty media have again sawn off their own noses.

    All I can think is these “journalists” hated the idea of letting the bad orange man treat his guests to the most elegant, relaxing, and enjoyable world-class summit any of those guests had ever attended, because then they would have had to report on the attendee’s delighted reactions.

  28. Bill_M says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:42 am

    They should keep track of every cent spent now and keep reporting monthly until the event is over. Just so the people know how much money was spent because Democrats and the media (BIRM) couldn’t let the President try to save the American Taxpayers any of their hard earned dollars.

  29. Athena the Warrior says:
    October 20, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Master trolling and/or security concerns from unhinged Dems and their allies?

  30. TreeClimber says:
    October 20, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Donald Trump never backs down… and he assigned this “victory” to them very ostentatiously… he’s up to something.

