President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally – Dallas, Texas – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on October 17, 2019 by

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, this could be the biggest rally so far this year.  Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a massive MAGA-KAG rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas.  The President is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

3 Responses to President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally – Dallas, Texas – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

  1. wightmanfarm says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    God, keep our President and his family and these patriots safe tonight.

    Amen

  2. fanbeav says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    I hope someone takes pictures of Beto’s rally so we can compare! Last I saw there were not even 50 people there!

  3. Dances with Wolverines says:
    October 17, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    I’m on board! Can’t wait!

