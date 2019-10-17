President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally – Dallas, Texas – 8:00pm EDT Livestream…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, this could be the biggest rally so far this year. Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a massive MAGA-KAG rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. The President is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
God, keep our President and his family and these patriots safe tonight.
Amen
I hope someone takes pictures of Beto’s rally so we can compare! Last I saw there were not even 50 people there!
I’m on board! Can’t wait!
