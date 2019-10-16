October 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1000

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
1,000 Days !!!
A Lynch Mob wrapped in a Kangaroo Court inside a Star Chamber.
Absolutely. And we need to relentlessly refer to what Shiff is doing AS a kangaroo court and/or Star Chamber. People know what those are.
It’s a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(384 days to E-Day)
Tomorrow is Trump Rally Day, 8pm ET…….“Rockin’ Around the USA”……
Happy 1,000th day in office, President Trump-Winnin’ Around the USA Again
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”In God, whose word I praise, in the Lord, whose word I praise—
in God I trust and am not afraid. What can man do to me?.” 🌟 — Ps 56:10-11
—————-
***Praise: President Trump and Stanley Club Champs had a jolly good time, celebrating many wins
***Praise: We have a very gifted Trump Administration (Preisdent, Staff, Cabinet, Trade Reps.etc)
***Praise: Pres. Trump vetoed S.J. Res. 54 (joint resolution that would terminate national emergency to move money around for the WALL for our southern border-Traitor Congress)
***Praise: Median household income is at the highest point ever
***Praise: Poverty in USA is at lowest level in almost two decades.
***Praise: Sec. Wilbur Ross at the direction of President Trump hits Turkey by:
● Increasing steel tariffs from 25-50% and ● Canceling $100 billion bilateral U.S. Turkey trade agreement discussions
***Praise: Sec. Ross on China and Tariffs: “They [China] will run out of bullets before we do.”
***Praise: Sec. Ross: “….a remarkable achievement (for Trump Admin), since trade agreements normally take many years often more than a decade to execute.” 3 Major Trade Deals In Less Than 3 Years (Japan, Korea, and USMCA) [“Notice how Japan deal scooped up China business. 40% in AG, 90% in digital, Those are huge numbers.”… source is TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii ]
***Praise: Dem Debate Results: Loonies debating loonies..fumbling, mumbling, stumbling….LOL
***Praise: Winning!! I’m still not tired of winning. Are You?
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection President Trump and MAGA Team
— for a productive meeting between Pres.Trump/MAGA Team and Pres Sergio Mattarella of Italy
— for Pro-MAGA aides Durham is hiring for his expanding investigations
— House Dems gets confused while trying to scheme “impeachment inquiry” strategies
— for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “And we will live by the words of our national motto: In God We Trust. It’ll stay there. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 — 👌
Yea, God !
Amen!
Up very late again owing to my usual ‘significant other’ PSTD “cannot breathe” flashback reasons. We have finally gotten this episode back under medical control, and she is now sleeping peacefully.
God bless all Treepers experiencing quite the week.
I hope it stays under control.
Chuckle for the Day:
Hey Treepers! Amen for 1,000 days! When we learn to laugh at our enemies, they lose their power! Lebron James, Shut Up and Dance with Xi Parody Music and Meme Video
Note that Virginia is red. That one is going to sneak up on Dems. Not sure Nevada will be blue.
I DO like that particular map.
Imho, the biggest takeaway from tonight’s debate should be that all of the Democrat candidates have gone on record as being 100% ok with Joe Biden’s history of “pay for play” politics.
Another thing that’s bugging me is that nobody has brought up the fact that not only is Biden corrupt, he’s also thoroughly compromised. God only knows how many foreigners have dirt on him that could be exploited. He’s a walking national security risk.
Vintage Rand on Govt Waste
Trade war that is not a trade war👇👇👇
( on the Dobbs/ Ross interview post)
A2 says:
October 16, 2019 at 12:41 am
Seen the reports ( nothing official yet) on the PRC reneging on buying US Ag products, conditional to the US removing tariffs, but this was their position before and during the meetings according to Taoran Notes (the author travels with Liu He). I posted a summary here last week.
I think, reading the editorials in the Global Times Party mouthpiece they have their hair on fire because Congress passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and specifically said they will retaliate against the US (the language was pretty blue).
Pretty certain it was a retaliatory move and I’m also certain that is how they will spin it.
It figures that the squad is going to endorse the candidate with the highest likelihood of dying in office. What better way to slip a like minded radical in as VP, then president. Even scarier is that VP-turned president could then nominate an even more radical VP.
A2 says:
October 15, 2019 at 11:48 pm
The impeachment That is not an impeachment
Subpoenas that are not subpoenas
Seems clear to me that this s**t show is actually the DNC campaign for the 2020 elections now being run out of the House, since from what I have read their donations are down and they need to restore their coffers no matter who is revealed to be their chosen one. So the primary debates are also not primary debates.
Thus, no vote legitimising the impeachment enquiries, because they most certainly will lose. Much more lucrative to run their campaign out of congress and get the taxpayers, all of them to fund it.
I should add, it solves the payout to dirt diggers for opposition research. 🤣
1,000 days of the Trump admin – WHOOOT!
After the Democrat debateon Tues night, I pray to please keep Spartacus Erectus eligible as well as others in the Clown Car brigade.
What a lineup…..all “Beauties” as PDJT would say.
