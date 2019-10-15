Tuesday October 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
Don’t Study the Grace Message!
You heard me! Don’t study dispensationalism, study the Bible dispensationally. Rightly dividing the Word is the key to understanding the Bible, but what do you do with a key? You don’t study it. Once you know how it works, you use it to unlock the lock for which it was designed. Well, once you understand the principle of right division, use it to unlock the Scriptures it was designed to open to your understanding.
If you are a grace pastor or teacher, don’t teach dispensationalism, “preach the Word” (2 Tim. 4:2) dispensationally considered. Brother Les Feldick has done a tremendous job of reaching people with the truth of the rightly divided Word, grounding them in it, and helping them grow in it, all by simply teaching through the Bible, verse by verse, “according to the revelation of the mystery” (Rom. 16:25). The saints to whom you minister can flourish under the same type of ministry.
So whether you are a grace believer or even a grace pastor, don’t study the grace message. If that’s all you do, you will never be able to answer the challenges our opponents raise to the truth. But the man of God who has studied every verse they cite in its context will be thoroughly equipped to “fight the good fight of faith” (1 Tim. 6:12), “war a good warfare” (1 Tim. 1:18), and “please Him who hath chosen him to be a soldier” (2 Tim. 2:4)
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/dont-study-the-grace-message/
2 Timothy 4:2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
1 Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.
1 Timothy 1:18 This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightest war a good warfare;
2 Timothy 2:4 No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
LikeLike
My apologies if this has been posted before but I like it so much I think I might even post it again:
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was great, czar!! 😆😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be played on the nightly news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t that be great? If only….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forward it, spread it around.
LikeLike
When the V.A. Healthcare scandal (vets dying because they didn’t get necessary healthcare due to long waiting periods, sometimes years) was imploding/revealed, Bernie was the Chairman of the Veteran Affairs Committee. He claimed to be shocked and had believed in government. Lying, lazy commie pig. He didn’t care.
LikeLike
I wish he’d have had his stent done at the VA, woulda saved us having to deal with him any longer.
LikeLike
That’s actually pretty good……..😎
LikeLike
Love that-and it’s one of my favorite Beatles’ songs too.
LikeLike