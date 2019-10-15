President Trump Welcomes NHL Champion St. Louis Blues to White House – 3:10pm Livestream

Today President Trump celebrates the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues at the White House. Anticipated start time 3:10pm EDT
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Global News Livestream
Today, I wrote to Attorney General Barr.
“Today, I believe that the Department of Justice and the FBI in 2015, 2016 and 2017 operated as if they were above the law. As with many citizens, the DOJ and FBI are tarnished with me. If the Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse is not as free of redactions as the Mueller report, I will continue to believe the worst about the DOJ and the FBI. As much transparency as possible is necessary to restore belief in a level playing field at the DOJ and FBI.
Attorney General Barr, please be as transparent and open with the FISA report as possible. Err on the side of transparency. Help restore faith in the rule of law. Let us see what went wrong and allow the public to understand how the DOJ and FBI operated in this time frame. Then we can talk about what reforms are necessary to make sure abuse does not happen again.”
Write to the Attorney General and ask him to minimize redactions in the IG report. Just like he did with the Mueller report.
Hey, Leon…..cute response to the NHL Champions post. Kinda dumb.
I love this president. NHL is the only sport for me. No douchebags spouting political agendas.
Amen…real men!
Love hockey! Some gorgeous hunks-hubba hubba.
Americans can see the contrast between this and the NBA.
You are right
Hockey is a white mans sport
They auctioned off the cup 🤣🤣🤣
Tell me the last time a DEMORAT raised money for a charity?
The NBA May start having as many empty seats as the NFL. Yes hockey and baseball still haven’t been infected.
NFL revenue goes up every year
I think think the next NBA Champion should let the Chinese host them in Bejing
NBA => Xi’s Chinese B*tches
Good call BKR.
LeBron James seems to be stuck in a hole that he dug, but he keeps on digging.
The guy needs to shut his mouth, people in Hong Kong are burning his jerseys.
Low IQ, and defending communism. Not a good combination.
https://nypost.com/2019/10/15/lebron-james-scrambles-weakly-as-criticism-mounts-over-china-comments/
I have more respect for little league baseball than I do for the NFL or NBA.
Trump is keeping his mouth shut and letting the ChiComs do shady they want
Yes, and keep them.
You beat me to the punch.
Just watched the ceremony!! Lots of laughter!!😁😂 I was surprised that I only saw two of the Blues with missing teeth!😂
Hockey salaries have improved a whole lot in recent decades. The players can easily afford full and partial dentures!
Hockey’s the one team sport where lawyers and PC culture have not yet made much inroads! Love it!
GO BLUES!!! GO TRUMP!!!!
Go Blues!
Classy athletes….they all wore suits! Showing respect for our president and the office.
And no KNEELERS
That was fun. Love how some were volunteering themselves so the President can have some new golf partners to choose from!
The St. Louis Blues are a class act and are representing the city of St. Louis and the NHL with class and dignity. The NFL and NBA should take note of how to represent yourself, your team and the city that you play for…
I love the events like this at the White House. They really showcase how personable President Trump is. I would point out that 16 of the players and the head coach are Canadian. This is a big part of why they won.
My President and my BLUES….wow wow wow, (former St.Louisan). Didn’t they all look great! Way to go. A large group of smart…FIGHTERS. Tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat. They all are doing their part to make America great again!!
Meanwhile that disgusting liberal rag The Post Disgrace makes NO mention of this honor.
great hockey song. ‘the big league’. youtube
