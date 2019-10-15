October 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #999

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

53 Responses to October 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #999

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(386 days to E-Day)
    One more day then it is Trump Rally Day…Whoo Hoo—-“Rockin’ Around the USA”
    Rally in Dallas, TX Thursday Oct 17th at 8pm ET

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ”Then my enemies will turn back when I call for help.
    By this I will know that God is for me.” 🌟 -— Psalm 56:9
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump is calling out the Dems for their lies, deceits and crimes
    ***Praise: The House Dems has publicly proven to America what their motives are: violating– the U.S. Constitution, –the rule of law, and– every past precedent.
    America see Dems do evil. America hear Dems speak evil. America speak against evil Dems.
    ***Praise: CNN/Zucker has been publicly exposed for their hatred of President Trump and the Trump-supporting American Patriots.

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection President Trump and MAGA Team
    — the players will have a respectful and fun time during the Stanley Cup Champs’ visit to the WH
    — Dems Debate becomes scatter-minded
    — for Pro-MAGA aides Durham is hiring for his expanding investigations
    — House Dems gets confused while trying to scheme “impeachment inquiry” strategies
    — for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
    — “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Sons/Daughters of Liberty *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “ We believe that children should be taught to love our country honor our history and to always respect our great American flag.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 — 👌

  5. Stillwater says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Well, the countdown clock for Project #2, near the bottom of WeBuildTheWall’s homepage, hit zero Sunday night. I haven’t seen new updates on any of their social media but I’ll keep watching.

    —————
    Related
    Previous (October 10th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/10/october-10th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-994/comment-page-1/#comment-7439760

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:23 am

    • Tiffthis says:
      October 15, 2019 at 1:01 am

      It really yanks my chain that my kids elementary teachers are teaching Columbus was a genocidal murderer. I was always taught that he spread Christian faith to the new world 🤷🏼‍♀️

      • jrapdx says:
        October 15, 2019 at 1:39 am

        Did Columbus really do either? Fair to say his discovery of the western hemisphere opened up exploration, and exploitation, by many others who followed up on Columbus’ journey. It surely defies logic to attribute the conduct of these later arrivals (for good or evil) to Columbus. He should be celebrated and get due credit for what he achieved, and let it go at that.

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Chuckle for the Day (Eat that ABC)

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:29 am

  20. OSP says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Another suggestion as to who the “whistle blower” might be…Eric Ciaramella:

  21. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:31 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:31 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:32 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:33 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:33 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:34 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:35 am

    • suejeanne1 says:
      October 15, 2019 at 1:54 am

      Watching the video today from Project Veritas, I felt for those guys at lunch, discussing Jeff Zucker and how impeachment of President Trump is Zucker’s total and daily obsession –
      are those guys all going to get fired but Zucker will continue onwards and upwards?

      Will Zucker be able to fire many of these earnest individuals who studied journalism, incurred college debt and probably are fortunate if they have gotten their own homes (in co-ownership with the bank)?

      I daresay anchors such as Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper and perhaps Don Lemon are blissfully oblivious to the worries of the lower echelons “in the trenches” . . . will they be at all concerned when these guys on tape get fired by Zucker?

      Zucker didn’t even go to Journalism School – his degree from Harvard was in history (although he edited the Crimson). What do the real and true lovers of the fourth estate have to feel about this ass riding roughshod over journalistic integrity? Is that all a fluffy idea gone long ago . . .

      the fourth estate used to mean something pretty monumental and was a safeguard against abuse from all sides . . .

      Maybe the corporation known as CNN doesn’t have the cojones to fire Jeff Zucker . . . he seems to have a “get out of jail free” type of card that enables him to keep moving up instead of out, notwithstanding what he did to NBC.

      IMHO:

      CNN should fire Jeff Zucker WITHOUT a jumbo “severance package”
      PLUS step forward and apologize to the American people for the malicious distorting of news (they are purportedly in the business of providing a service, “reporting the news”)
      AND ensure that those young people such as Nick Neville will not be fired for getting things off their chests
      IF CNN does not fire Jeff Zucker, I mean really fire him without the zillion-dollar “parting gifts” then I want to know why not.
      What does he have that keeps CNN from firing him?

  29. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:36 am

  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:45 am

    • jrapdx says:
      October 15, 2019 at 1:47 am

      Wasn’t that the poll that was shown to have +14 Democrat in the sample? IOW about as fake a poll as we’re likely to encounter. With that we’d say Fox has joined the Fake News contingent, but we kinda had that figured out before so really not news to anyone reading here…

  31. Dehbashi says:
    October 15, 2019 at 12:55 am

    And here it is. LeBron James supporting China. I am just waiting for Colin Kaepernick to say he supports China as well so that leftists can open their eyes and see that all the kneeling for the anthem was because they hate America.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/marcjspearsespn/status/1183916963338186752

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:33 am

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 1:46 am

    😁😅🤣

  35. joeknuckles says:
    October 15, 2019 at 2:03 am

    It just occurred to me that CNN has now been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt to be fake news. Trump was right again.

