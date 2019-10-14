Monday October 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 14, 2019
“Past, Present, Future”
The Father Of Believers
“Abraham believed God and it was counted unto him for righteousness” (Rom. 4:3).
Has it ever occurred to you that the most loved, the most honored, the most respected person of all history is — not Christ, but Abraham. Christ ought to be most loved, honored and respected, but Abraham is. Besides the millions of professing Christians there are untold millions of Jews and Mohammedans who speak with reverance of “our father Abraham.”
Clearly this is why God used this man to show how to be saved and justified before a holy God. As Paul is God’s great example of grace, so Abraham is God’s great example of faith — saving faith.
“If Abraham were justified by works,” says Rom. 4:2, he has something to boast about — but not before God, who sees and knows all. But Abraham was justified. How? “What saith the Scripture? Abraham believed God and it was counted to him for righteousness” (Ver. 3).
God, of course, had planned salvation through the redemptive work of Christ and has always saved anyone who simply trusts Him and takes Him at His Word. Since Abraham, of course, more of God’s Word has been revealed and we know the details of Christ’s death for sinners. If we now take God at His Word and simply trust Christ as Savior we are completely justified, for salvation is not; cannot be, by works:
“But to him that worketh not but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:5).
“…through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins, and by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-father-of-believers/
Romans 4:2 For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory; but not before God.
3 For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.
4 Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace, but of debt.
5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Last night Livefreeordieguy commented how a friend had long ago recommended Richard Thompson’s song about a ’52 Vincent motorcycle. He’d never listened to it until I put up Thompson’s performance of it last night. I had a similar musical mystery. When I was a little kid my favorite Saturday morning radio drama (remember those?) was Sargent Preston Of The Yukon. The program always started with this stirring theme music that I always identified as “The theme from Sargent Preston”. That wasn’t the title of course and so as I got older I whistled and hummed that music as best I could to countless music professor and classical musicians, none of whom could recognize the tune. Then one night on a classical music station I heard it! I called the station and told the announcer all about the Sargent Preston radio show. He laughed and said his phones were ringing with other people telling him the same thing. The Sargent Preston them music is actually the overture to the opera “Donna Diana” by Emil von Reznicek, a bandmaster in the Austro- Hungarian Empire. Listening to it, I can easily imagine my 9 year old self curled up in a big overstuffed chair waiting for my favorite radio drama to begin.
Any original Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers fans in the Tree?
If so, you probably know it was Jeff “Skunk” Baxter who lit us all up with his guitar playing on too many hits to count here.
But in addition to being a music legend, he’s also a highly sought after national missile defense expert, who loves his country and is grateful to be in the fight to protect it.
In my view he’s a self made man and a really fine example of American exceptionalism.
https://www.bing.com/search?q=jeff+baxter+weapons+expert&qs=n&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=jeff+baxter+weapons+expert&sc=1-26&sk=&cvid=CD5AF6BA08584BAD919D2BC353123EFF
https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-white-house-meeting-with-musicians-included-jeff-skunk-baxter-2018-10
