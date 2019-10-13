Sunday October 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
A colleague and I were stuck on a project and had a breakthrough… We were happy about our progress and about meeting our deadline and he said something about it being like “a ’52 Vincent and a Red-Headed Girl” — a reference I’d never heard. He explained the story and the song and I wrote it down and said I’d download it. I didn’t. And then this shows up.
Your Greatest Need
Even in these challenging financial times, the greatest need of a Christian is not monetary. It is rather found in Colossians 1:11, where Paul prays that we might be
“Strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power, unto all…”
Unto all what? Whatever it is, Paul is convinced we are going to have to be “strengthened” with “all might” according to “His glorious power” to obtain it. As we read on, Paul tells us the goal of all this empowerment:
“…unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness.”
Patience? The reason we need all this mighty empowering is so we can be patient? While this may seem anticlimactic, we submit that patience is our greatest need. We need patience to put up with the world’s wickedness, the abortions, etc., patience in knowing the Second Coming of Christ will right the world’s wrongs. We need patience as televangelists continue to dominate the airwaves with their dilutions and pollutions of the gospel, and patience as Bible teachers muddle the minds of the saints by their failure to rightly divide the Word. And since no man today has the gift of healing, we need patience with our physical infirmities, and longsuffering as we wait for that wonderful change that will come to our bodies at the Rapture (Phil. 3:20,21).
Finally, we need patience with one another, as we learn to not just put up with other believers, but to actually give them the same unconditional love and acceptance God extends to us. Moses was patient with unbelieving Pharaoh, but lost his patience with his brethren. How like us! But ask yourself, when did David show greater spiritual strength, when he slew Goliath, or when he refused to slay Saul?
Paul says we are to be strengthened to all patience “according to His glorious power,” but what is God’s glorious power? The destructive power He exhibited at the Red Sea is called “glorious” (Ex. 15:6), but we suggest that God’s glorious power today is seen in His patience. The fact that God could put an end to the abortions and religious confusion, but doesn’t, is His most glorious power in the dispensation of grace.
The apostle concludes by praying that we might be patient “with joyfulness,” perhaps the hardest part of longsuffering. God doesn’t chafe under the vexations He receives from the world, religion, and the Body of Christ, and neither should we!
If this kind of power were not available to us, Paul would not be praying that we might have it. And so may his prayer also be the prayer of our hearts, as we enthusiastically study the only source of spiritual strength, God’s Word rightly divided.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/your-greatest-need/
Colossians 1:11 Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
Exodus 15:6 Thy right hand, O LORD, is become glorious in power: thy right hand, O LORD, hath dashed in pieces the enemy.
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Treepers…
How to Paint Waves with Acrylics
Posted on July 17, 2018 by Matt Fussell
https://thevirtualinstructor.com/blog/how-to-paint-waves-with-acrylics
The extent of Clintonium-embedment in the hippocampus is yet to be ascertained
I think of Hillary Clinton still trying to be relevant and even viable as a Presidential candidate for 2020.
I wonder how can anyone in the Democrat Party leadership NOT see her as radioactive, having a draining effect for everyone concerned?
The Clintons are retrograde so I am trying to think of a good term for the noxious bits of detritus floating about.
Sometimes I think I have moved well beyond thinking very much if at all about the Clintons . . . my Mom and I have really made an effort over the years to curb our discussions about the Clintons because they are so awful to think about.
We cannot understand how Secretary of State Clinton was never made to account for Benghazi or what was done to Ghaddafi (“the Libya model” as John Bolton said, not seeming aware of how vile that “Libya model” was . . . maybe Mr. Bolton wasn’t exactly referring to what happened to Ghaddafi personally or the state of affairs that led to the tragedies of Benghazi, but for me, “the Libya model” as a term of art in “diplomacy” perfectly describes a certain mindset at work).
Anyway, I am thinking of this possible word – “Clintonium” – could that be a word, like plutonium or radium, suggesting that it possesses the property of being radioactive?
I think we have finally gotten over having to hear about Hillary but then there is always something new to remind us . . . and so now we have to be reminded by the news that she hasn’t quite given up her notion of being President.
Tonight Mom and were fondly looking at some of our favorite paintings we have around here, some with a Southwest theme, Arizona desert, old churches . . . watercolors, oils, acrylic . . . two little watercolors by Hutton Webster, Jr. who was a wonderful artist from Nebraska (where some of our people were from) but he suffered from crippling arthritis (that’s why he moved to the desert) . . . he was known for various subjects, the paintings we have are of the old pueblo, beautiful colors) . . .
anyway, we were mulling over the various paintings and Mom said what was that artist again back there in the hall and at that moment, I thought and said, “Webster Hubbell” just so naturally and easily I remembered that name of the artist.
A half-moment passed as I sipped my tea and Mom exclaimed,
“Wait a minute, what? No! Hutton Webster, not Webster Hubbell!”
“Right! Oh my, I mean, Hutton Webster, Jr.”
See, that was an example of that Clintonium jazz floating around, what the heck from way back and I conflated it with someone else’s name. Now, I should not really blame Hillary for that if I got my wires crossed, but it just reminded me of one of the reasons why I have never understood how Hillary could present herself as a champion of women . . .
“Webster Hubbell” is “engraved in my hippocampus”
Thinking of that term used by Christine Blasey Ford during the Kavanaugh hearings, I think I might Google it to make sure I have that right, the way she said it – was it engraved ON or IN my hippocampus?
Well, I had thought at the time she said that in her 2018 hearing testimony that it was a purely original phrase, some kind of psychological terminology mumbo-jumbo that she had concocted for just the occasion.
I found though a blog writer who used the phrase back in 2015, so I guess that phrase has been around for at least a few years, I just didn’t know about it.
“Engraved in my hippocampus”
Here is the link to the blog where it appears, proper attributiion and all that good stuff with the author’s name and the first two paragraphs.
https://grist.org/article/thats-not-a-sheep-its-a-wifi-router-its-also-a-sheep/ That’s not a sheep, it’s a WiFi router! (It’s also a sheep.) By Eve Andrews on Feb 9, 2015
Get your daily dose of good news from Grist Subscribe To The Beacon If you’re reading these words right now, odds are good that you believe the internet has pervaded far too many facets of our daily lives. Personally, I sometimes feel as if I have a Twitter feed directly embedded in my hippocampus – and this is not, for the record, a pleasant sensation. Can we all take a deep breath and agree that maybe there doesn’t need to be internet everywhere – like, for example, in the middle of the damn Grand Canyon? However, in more far-removed parts of the planet, any internet access — and all of the many benefits it carries — is hard to come by. So scientists are developing technology for animals like reindeer and sheep to be used as actual wireless routers to expand networks in rural areas.
