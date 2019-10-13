October 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #997

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(387 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”They think they shall escape by iniquity: O God, cast these people down in thine anger.” 🌟 -— Psalm 56:7
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH after speaking at Value Voters Conference
***Praise: For President Trump’s dynamic speech at Value Voters Conference PLUS a moving prayer from Pastor Brunson
***PRAISE: Mexico blocked the escaped African invaders/caravan heading to Mexico City/Tijuana and sent them all back to the detention center at Mexican southern border. Thank You, Good Neighbor Mexico, Thank You! Mexico allowed the invaders to walk all day then by the time they all met face to face, the invaders were too tired to fight or argue while they got sent back.
***Praise: Louisiana Governor Race going to runoff– Incumbent Dem John Bel Edwards vs Repub. Businessman Eddie Rispone going to runoff on Nov 16, 2019– PTL!
***Praise: Background info on Eddie Rispone–“Guided by faith, family, and God in his life. Pro Trump, pro-life, pro-family, and pro-Second Amendment. Non-politician. Businessman. Proven job creator.”
***Praise: For a “Thursday-Friday-Saturday” pumped-up days of Rallies and other Triumphs
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection President Trump and MAGA Team
— for AG Barr and Durham–for investigation to be thorough and victorious leading to arrests of Deep State agents
— for Pro-MAGA aides Durham is hiring for his expanding investigations
— for confusion among House Dems scheming “impeachment inquiry” strategies
— for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God * Family * Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Our shared values are under assault like never before—but our God-given rights can never be taken away.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, October 13, 2019 — 👌
Amen!
Witness tampering.
This is what happens when the left brainwashes the underdeveloped college millennial to have sympathy for the devil. Wonder who filed the complaint against Golsteyn?
Rudy…..Rough around the edges……..That’s a hoot……freakin New Yorkers….
Hey Mr. President…….Ya know anyone else from New York who is maybe a little “rough around the edges?”
I remember someone from New York saying at a rally the other night, Joe Biden was too busy kissing Obama’s ass…….and Pelosi should learn to speak without losing her dentures……..wait……..That one was Rudy…
Hey………We luv ya man……Donald……Donald…..Donald…
How’s this for openers?
(Submitted without links embedded in text)
Prior to and following the 2016 presidential election, top officials in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, State Department and Obama Whitehouse engaged in the treasonable design of being knowing surrogates for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party instead of impartial officers of the law. If you doubt this, try imagining Clinton and Trump’s roles being reversed and ask yourself if you can conceive of them being treated equally.
Can you imagine FBI Director Comey exonerating Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, destruction of records, and destruction of evidence under congressional subpoena by effectively rewriting every law within the U.S criminal code to require proof of ‘Trump’s motive to harm the United States’—for just this one case?
Can you imagine Comey concluding that Russia hacked the servers of the Republican National Committee based solely on a redacted-draft report commissioned and paid for by its presidential candidate using it as a “public relations strategy?”
Can you imagine the FBI giving an RNC opposition research firm access to its FISA database; enabling it to augment and corroborate Trump’s “public relations strategy” and further “control the message” by fabricating a fictional intelligence dossier suggesting Hillary Clinton’s treasonous collusion with Russia?
Can you imagine a self-confessed Clinton-hating CIA Director lending credence to that smear dossier by making it the cornerstone of an “interagency working group” he established to “investigate” — create the appearance of — “Russian influence” in the Clinton campaign?
Can you imagine Trump-supporting-Directors of the FBI, CIA and National Intelligence fraudulently altering the nation’s defense posture and vastly increasing the risk of global thermonuclear war by ordaining Trump’s $168 thousand dollar – PR stunt and supplemental smear dossier as official evidence of Russia’s “massive attack on the American election system,” (read: “act of war”), to justify turning the nation’s counterintelligence apparatus against Hillary Clinton?
Can you imagine FBI Counterintelligence and CIA operatives luring Clinton campaign advisors abroad to entrap them as agents of a hostile foreign power, then smuggling their newly minted FISA warrant pretext past standard intelligence oversight procedures through a Trump supporting State Department?
Can you imagine one of Trump’s lawyers circumventing FBI evidence intake protocols to hand deliver to its General Counsel bogus computer forensics framing Hillary Clinton for treasonous conspiracy with Putin by corroborating false allegations hastily inserted into that fictional dossier just five days earlier—connecting Clinton with “Putin’s bank”—while simultaneously leaking it to the press?
Can you imagine the FBI/DOJ representing that unverified smear dossier as verified actionable intelligence within a FISA Warrant application against Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and subsequent presidency—on the same day the NSA shut down warrantless 702 “about queries” in the FISA database that “private contractors” had been using to spy on her campaign?
Can you imagine FBI officials sabotaging Hillary Clinton by coordinating leaks to the press for the purpose of deceitfully suggesting that a former campaign advisor was an agent of Russia?
Can you imagine a Trump-supporting National Security Adviser, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Deputy Attorney General, CIA Director and Director of National Intelligence following suit by unmasking an unprecedented number of names of incidentally surveilled Americans, for the sole purpose of inflicting maximum political damage and undermining president-elect Clinton?
Can you imagine a conflicted Deputy Attorney General appointing an equally conflicted Special Counsel and granting him secretive and virtually unlimited powers for the “special” purpose of running a diversionary investigation of political opponents (read: Clinton supporting Democrats) for unalleged crimes based on non-existent evidence within the context of a limitless and illegal counterintelligence investigation?
Finally, can you imagine a Special Counsel Team—established to investigate the existence of an alleged “influence campaign” over the 2016 presidential election—using its position as a fulcrum of virtually unlimited power to protect their co-conspirators in treason while seeking to obstruct and remove a legally elected president Hillary Clinton?
If you can, then I suppose you can also imagine seeing a man jumping away from his own shadow; Frenchmen no longer drinking wine.
In a nation that prides itself on truth and justice, instead of the FBI/DOJ doing everything within their power to perform their constitutional duty of enforcing the law in a neutral and detached manner, they did the precise opposite by grasping, stretching and searching mightily for a way, any way at all, to exonerate Hillary Clinton of disqualifying felonies—while spying on and sabotaging her opponent Donald Trump.
Granted, congress cannot unilaterally amend the Article II qualifications for president through the U.S. Code. However, absent the inane assumption that a political party would ever nominate a candidate under felony indictment, the FBI/DOJ effectively forced upon the people a candidate that rule of law and common sense would have rejected out of hand.
To be clear, they diverted their powers under color of law to “subdue the people to their arbitrary and irregular commands” by wrongfully exonerating one presidential candidate of federal crimes while attempting to frame the opposing candidate for the very crimes they themselves committed. This not only elevates audacity to symphonic and operatic levels, but forms the modus operandi of the treasonous bureaucrats who attempted to affect the outcome of a presidential election; and thereafter sought to overturn it through subsequent mutinous measures calculated to remove a legally elected president.
Sometimes the body politic is lulled into thinking along unreasoned lines. The conventional wisdom seems to be that, at worst, certain officials merely tainted the credibility of the FBI/DOJ and other Executive agencies. What these critics fail to realize is the inappropriateness of their tepid position vis-à-vis what these people actually did.
You mean you can use the national defense powers to run a domestic surveillance program targeting your political opposition?
And you can give your party’s opposition research firm access to raw FISA to create and stockpile blackmail dossiers on members of the opposing party to silently coerce them into early retirement whenever politically expedient?
And you can weaponize the FBI/DOJ to ensure your party’s presidential candidate is exonerated for her felonious conduct and cover up her quid pro quo collusion with a variety of foreign and domestic influence peddlers and buyers?
And you can have the FBI and CIA subvert a presidential candidate’s campaign by implanting informants (read: spies) into his campaign staff?
And you can defraud the FISA court into granting you God-like omniscience over every individual in and around that candidate’s campaign?
And you can weaponize the National Security Council by unmasking the names of incidentally surveilled Americans associated with a president-elect you don’t like; and then disseminate those names to top administration officials who strategically leak them to the press to foster an illusion of illicit activity within the incoming administration?
You mean you can divert the powers of the Executive branch into a treasonable design to effectuate a certain outcome in a presidential election? And failing that, you can use those same powers to create a fraudulent investigation for the purposes of covering up your crimes whilst illegally removing, or at least obstructing the administration of, a duly elected president? You can do whatever the hell you want under color of law, even increase the risk of nuclear war in furtherance of satiating your personal and political desires, and not be prosecuted simply because you couldn’t be bothered to prosecute yourself? You can commit tyranny and the only penalty you face is that some people won’t have as much respect for you or as much confidence in you? That’s all?
Oh contraire….
Can you imagine any knowledgeable, sane and decent person ever trusting the FBI, CIA and DOJ ever again?
Yeah, I can. But the prosecutions preceding that day would be monumental.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Over my dead body !!!
– John McCain
Joe… songbird is now satan’s right-hand minion.
Although we have seen stupid haste in war, there has never been a case of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare“.
– Sun Tzu
Preventive war was an invention of Hitler. Frankly, I would not even listen to anyone seriously that came and talked about such a thing.
– Dwight D. Eisenhower
Trump Retweet
WHOA!!!! Will it be an insider who will blow the CNN whistle on LIVE-cable tv?
Imagine if that were the case. CNN on at airports, doctor /hospital waiting rooms and all those international/EU folks would get the scoop when CNN got it.
What a dream Monday that would be
It doesn’t matter. Perjury by Dems is not a punishable offense.
When is the Fisa report release ? 14th or 18th ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s adorable!
Ah love me some Southan men!
I never liked Shep. But it seems to me that he started getting crazy with reporting during the Bush and hurricane Katrina period (he was yelling and crying during that reporting)…..and just kept getting worse after that.
Thank you, Citizen817 for the very excellent posts !
Well, AG Barr gave Notre Dame some mojo-they beat my USC Trojans by 3 points tonight…a lot closer than most people anticipated. 😦
Mark S. Zaid, the activist attorney representing the so-called whistleblower
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/12/whistleblower-attorney-devised-scheme-for-mueller-to-disclose-classified-info/
James Madison Project, Executive Director, Mark Zaid, Esq.
http://jamesmadisonproject.org/board.php?director_category_id=2
James Madison Project, Advisory Board Member, John D. Podesta
http://jamesmadisonproject.org/board.php?director_category_id=1
The “whistleblower” is tied to Clinton’s former campaign chair. Nothing to see here, move along.
This phony impeachment inquiry is really just a vehicle to frame Trump so they can just vote to impeach him without ever having a real inquiry with due process.
TO: Americans
cc: President Trump, Members of Congress, The Media, Academia.
Note: This message/comment is being posted to any article providing examples of the actions of the political class, the media, bureaucrats, and academia proving the soldier’s lessons learned and the reason for submitting this comment.
RE: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!
After 26 years of active duty and into his third year as a police chief a soldier published 12 of 15 of what he titled as; ‘A Soldier’s Lessons Learned’. They were to serve as the prelude to a book he was writing. The title of the book is meant to establish in a few words the overall conclusion of the book, which lays out in detail how the soldier arrived at each of the lessons learned. The original title of the book was; ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!’ Side Note: After B.H. Obama was elected to his second term the title was changed to: ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had and It’s Your Own Damn Fault!’ Sadly, since Donald Trump came down that escalator Americans are being provided daily proof of the validity of the soldier’s lessons learned and the title of his book! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
Note: In an attempt to bring the lessons learned into the current political climate I have inserted a short comment where I deemed appropriate.
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
Note: Were this one not true I fear to imagine how many of us combat veterans would have already lost all control and commence to apply our skills against those who pose the greatest threat to the American people!
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
Note: Members of Congress take note. In my opinion you on the left have proven you are masters of Co-mission, while you on the right have proven you are the masters of omission! In short, all of you have proven you are cowards and trying to instill the Seven C’s of Leadership in any of you is a waste of time!
3. The most cost effective personnel management tool for incompetent personnel assigned to leadership positions in combat units (and probably elsewhere) is “Fragging!”
Note: This is a forbidden subject for veterans. If you desire details send a self-addressed envelope with a note from your doctor attesting that you have the emotional strength to deal with stress.
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
Note: The most challenging task confronting the military and the police is protecting the American people from themselves.
9. My guns were always turned in the wrong direction.
10. Washington, DC is the most target rich environment I have encountered in all of my years as a soldier/cop.
11. If recalled to active military service the only position I will accept is; Commander, Revolutionary Forces.
12. There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
13. American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their professionally mandated tasks, learn to accomplish the same with at least one arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more. (Added 2019)
14. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
Note: Sorry, not enough room herein to start to list the individual personalities whose activities will provide absolute proof of this statement. But, one might want to start with B & M Obama, B & H Clinton, J & H Biden, etc…
15. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
Please, one final note: Contrary to the implications of several of my lessons learned, I have long ago abandoned any desire to negate (Negate, the procedure that the British SAS [Special Air Service] utilizes to transfer subjects from the persons of interest list to the persons no longer of interest list.) those of the any of four communities who would threaten and/or interfere with soldiers/cops actions to protect/serve the American people. No, these days I would support rounding up the most obnoxious of the communities, issuing each of them a tent and a bus ticket to California, and instructing them that if they leave California it best be on a sailboat (must consider the environment you know) heading to China!
Impeachment is rule of law. The Democrats are discarding rule of law, they are staging a coup.
Thanks SD for putting more Trump videos on your site. Very important. I wish you could do the tarmac pressers as well as well as every time he opens his mouth, why? Because YouTube makes it almost impossible to find these vids, and they are not all on WH.gov website. So thank you Sundance, keep doing this and now we have a one-stop place to see all of what Trump says every day. So important! Again, thank you. Your work is very much appreciated.
