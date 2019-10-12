October 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #996

Posted on October 12, 2019

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(388 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ”All day long they twist my words; all their schemes are for my ruin.
    They conspire, they lurk, they watch my steps, hoping to take my life.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 56:5-6
    —————-
    ***Praise: Great Rally in LA
    ***Praise: Mexican President is now pressuring Peelosi to pass the USMCA
    —————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for funding paid by American taxpayers for Planned Parenthood be STOPPED, since PP is spending 45 M for ads attacking Pres. Trump
    — for AG Bar and Durham–for investigation to be thorough and victorious leading to arrests of Deep State agents.
    — for confusion among House Dems scheming “impeachment inquiry” strategies
    — for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
    — “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸*In God We Trust*🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Thank you Lord, for we believe in the dignity of work and the sanctity of life.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, October 12, 2019 — 👌

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 12, 2019 at 12:47 am

      I was wondering about that. Thank you, President Trump for being one of two best news reporteds.

      So that mean all bilat trade deals, except for USMCA, go thru same channel as the China trade deal, right?
      And USMCA is the only trade deal which has to be ratified by Congress to make NAFTA void, right?
      I assume, then, once upon a time, NAFTA was ratified by Congress, right?

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    John Solomon comes in at 22:00 mark to talk about the prior Ukraine Ambassador that recently testified at Shifty’s faux impeachment hearing.

    • Upward Bound says:
      October 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bed! Shepard Smith Resignation Party Video Leaked!

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 12, 2019 at 1:07 am

        That’s clever and funny.
        Now can Shep go back into the closet and just stay there…permanently with his buds, pals, him, her, it, them or whatever it is that they are called these crazy days?
        America has had enough of Shep. He is irrelevant. ……Pouf….

        Good news…
        Tomorrow:
        My neighbor: Did you hear about Shep quitting?
        Me: Who?

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. sunnydaze says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Don’t know if this image will copy out correctly what with the new WP comment. “upgrade” (cough cough). Hope it does, cuz it’s pretty darn funny:

    https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/dgnb7m/its_tough_times_for_the_resistance/

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

  12. jx says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Witch hunt confirmed. McCabe says investigation started without predicate.

    “We open the case and then we think, ‘OK, now who are we actually going to investigate?’ Who do we know who is associated with the campaign who has known, significant ties to Russian intelligence?”

    https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019/10/11/andrew-mccabe-interview-makes-stunning-admission/

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:29 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. jx says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Federal prosecutors in New York City are investigating whether President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine

    http://m.startribune.com/federal-prosecutors-said-to-have-rudy-giuliani-under-investigation-for-ukraine-work/562874392/

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 12, 2019 at 12:53 am

      They don’t have a crime? They have a person they are going to investigate to see if they can find a crime? That’s not the way it’s supposed to work, is it?

  21. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:31 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:32 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:33 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:33 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:35 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:36 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:36 am

    And

    Barr criticizes LGBT curriculums without opt-outs
    https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/465478-ag-barr-criticizes-lgbt-curriculum-requirements?amp&__twitter_impression=true

    Excerpt:

    “For anyone who has a religious faith, the most important part of exercising that faith is teaching that religion to your children,” he said. “For the government to interfere in that process is a monstrous invasion of religious liberty.”

  28. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:37 am

    The Obama administration had NO CONCERN that Hunter Biden was sitting on a Ukrainian board making over $50,000 a month for being the vice president’s son.
    What a bunch of crooks.

  29. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:37 am

    • Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
      October 12, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Who was on the list not to prosecute?

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 12, 2019 at 12:59 am

      It’s telling that Yovanovich testified that there were people “trying to undermine her” in Ukraine. Undermine her? She’s not even supposed to have her own agenda, she’s supposed to be representing our country and our president, who she was trying to undermine.

  30. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:38 am

  31. jx says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Daily Caller interview of Giuliani

  32. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:44 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:46 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:50 am

  35. icanhasbailout says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Clinton’s nomination-without-a-primary-test path looks pretty clear right now. Encourage as much churn and carnage in the declared field so that no one can command enough delegates at the convention, then have all her proxies line up to make her the “compromise” nominee. Her campaign can then be stage managed to provide for minimum public exposure.

  36. sunnydaze says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Yeah, the “Trump’s a racist” thang is getting *really* old. Language alert, but I get the frustration and anger. Antoine Tucker is running against AOC in the Bronx.

  37. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:03 am

  38. Lady in Red says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:04 am

    This was posted yesterday. Omar and bf at violent protest after MN rally? Maybe? https://twitter.com/i/status/1182522393111216128

  39. icanhasbailout says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:07 am

    It might be time to start planning for 320+ seat House majorities and 68 seats in the Senate to go along with a fresh mandate for Trump’s second term.

  40. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:11 am

