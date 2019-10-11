Little League Champs “Catch a Ride Home” With President Trump – Video…

Posted on October 11, 2019 by

Lucky Day, Lucky Day!  The president is traveling with the Eastbank All-Stars team, who recently won the Little League World Series Championship. They were told they are “catching a ride home” to Louisiana.  Cool stuff!  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Celebrations, Donald Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

47 Responses to Little League Champs “Catch a Ride Home” With President Trump – Video…

  1. justlizzyp says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    This is AWESOME! Those kids have a forever story for sure.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      October 11, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      They are each going to be VERY POPULAR back at school.

      It’s awesome that this President frequently takes the opportunity to honor ordinary Americans who exemplify honor, winning, exceptional character and performance.

      Leading by example.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      October 11, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      Trumps scores twice. Story 1 Trump in Louisiana. Story 2, Little League champs ride Air Force 1. Trump campaigning must drive the governor nuts…

      Like

      Reply
  2. Rhoda R says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    A memory for those kids that will last a life time. Great unforced move on the part of Our Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Merkin Muffley says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Now watch: Democrats will call for an investigation, claiming that Trump is selling rides on Air Force One.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. lotbusyexec says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    My smile right now is hurting my otherwise CSFF (Constant Shiff Face Fatigue 😡). Congratulations Little League Champs and what an amazing President. Does not get better than PDJT – MAGA 4 EVER!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Somebody's Gramma says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Another reason I love this President!!! Amidst his insane life, he takes the time to give hope and the story of a lifetime to some young kids.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. L. Gee says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    They looked much more relaxed than I would have! That’s really cool!

    Question: Is the woman (wearing the hat) walking beside the president the pilot or is that Melania in a hot, new outfit?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Margaret Turk says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    What a generous gesture.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Bogeyfree says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Great thrill for the kids!

    Look for the Dems to send the boys subpoena’s on any conversations they had with PT while airborne.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. doofusdawg says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Undoubtedly a campaign finance violation…. impeach him!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Excellent ride!

    Guess what else I found on Steve Scalise’s twitter:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. mopar2016 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    You gotta love this president, ideas like this seem to just come naturally to him.
    What a memory maker these kids are experiencing.
    I’m sooooo thankful for PDJT.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. snootybaronet says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Adam SchiffLess accusing the President of fixing the Little League World Series in order to win the LA guv race for the GOP. His source is a whistleblower who happens to be the father of a former team member who was kicked off the team for putting lead in his bat.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    No holdouts, no knees, no leaks.

    Congrats to the champs. Well deserved flight home

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. ms doodlebug says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    What an exciting day for those kids! Hope he gave each of them an autographed KAG cap. By the time they are old enough for college, they will own a collector’s item. Or a future family heirloom.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Daniel M. Camac says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Sundance, Thanks so much for keeping us not only up to date with important Presidential activity but for giving us the opportunity to see that he is actually human like us. And what a darn fine human being he is! #MAGA and #KAG

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Patience says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Once again, Donald Trump’s thoughtfulness, kindness and good judgement exudes.
    God, Continue to bless President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. cthulhu says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    MSM: “Human Shields!!!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Kristin DeBacco says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Cool cool cool 😎😎😎!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. justlizzyp says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    I love the way he seems genuinely pleased to meet and speak with them. I’m not a body language expert but I think the way he leans into the group is a positive thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. LizzieinTexas says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    This is do exciting for these boys. How completely wonderful for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. sickconservative says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    The peoples President and the swamp can’t handle it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    There is NO stopping us “deplorables” ⚾🇺🇸⚾

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. 2013gti says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    How cool is that!!!! Best President ever!

    Bet Obathhouse never did anything like that

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. labrat says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Let’s see if he brings his new friends to the rally.

    Like

    Reply
  25. RobInPA says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Awesome!

    I can picture our great President singing along with the team “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at the top of their lungs!!

    So much MAGA!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Aintree says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    “Feel Good” stories like this one are a great interlude. I’m sure there would be many more with P Trump if he had the opportunity to serve his country in a saner political climate.

    I couldn’t find a video of a WH celebration for the team so I don;t know if there was one. The Senate and the House both passed symbolic resolutions honoring their victory.

    “U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise gives a high five to Peyton Spadoni (6) and the rest of the Eastbank Little League World Series Champions, during a welcome home celebration at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Highway in Metairie, La.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Patience says:
      October 11, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      Think any of those boys realize the real joy that Scalise is sharing with them?
      After all, he used to ‘play’ baseball too. What an inspiration; all around.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. 1000 Clowns says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I can’t see Hillary doing that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Dekester says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Could you imagine being as a youngster, sitting with PDJT talking about winning the Little League World Series.

    All the while enjoying a Diet or Real Coke with your teammates.

    Truly amazing is it not.

    The energy and enthusiasm PDJT has for the job is stunning.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Davenh says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Awesome Mr President! It’s hard to imagine Hillary, weekend@bernies, fake Indian doing this with such ease. Maybe uncle joe if it was a girls team….Trump looks like he’s enjoying himself almost as much as these boys are.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Akindole says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Galactic optics. You can’t buy that stuff.

    Catastrophically destroying the insanity of the left minute by the minute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Fishelsea says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    The greatest potus of all time. The greatest world statesman of all time

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. scrap1ron says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    And unlike some woke “professional” athletes, they didn’t ask the descendants of Mao, “May I?”

    Like

    Reply
  33. Raptor says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Wonderful Story! Thanks for putting this out and showing the great things still happening in our country.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Maquis says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Reminiscent of another great DJT moment;
    “I am Batman.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s