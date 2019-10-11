Lucky Day, Lucky Day! The president is traveling with the Eastbank All-Stars team, who recently won the Little League World Series Championship. They were told they are “catching a ride home” to Louisiana. Cool stuff! WATCH:
This is AWESOME! Those kids have a forever story for sure.
They are each going to be VERY POPULAR back at school.
It’s awesome that this President frequently takes the opportunity to honor ordinary Americans who exemplify honor, winning, exceptional character and performance.
Leading by example.
Trumps scores twice. Story 1 Trump in Louisiana. Story 2, Little League champs ride Air Force 1. Trump campaigning must drive the governor nuts…
A memory for those kids that will last a life time. Great unforced move on the part of Our Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump.
Now watch: Democrats will call for an investigation, claiming that Trump is selling rides on Air Force One.
Exactly.
The good news is, the outrage will turn into a rake.
As it always does.
Merkin Muffley: “[…] claiming that Trump is selling rides on Air Force One.”
That’s probably a decade or two of bake sales if the Little League team had to buy their way onto AF-1.
;o)
My smile right now is hurting my otherwise CSFF (Constant Shiff Face Fatigue 😡). Congratulations Little League Champs and what an amazing President. Does not get better than PDJT – MAGA 4 EVER!
Another reason I love this President!!! Amidst his insane life, he takes the time to give hope and the story of a lifetime to some young kids.
Those boys look about as happy as they could be!
What a difference than some pissed off little LIBERAL TWIT who hate everything. Those kids right now don’t know how lucky they were to be on board AF1 with the greatest PREZ of all time.
They looked much more relaxed than I would have! That’s really cool!
Question: Is the woman (wearing the hat) walking beside the president the pilot or is that Melania in a hot, new outfit?
Neither. She is the “Officer of the Day,” who always escorts the POUTS on a US military airfield. The pilots are already in the plane.
What a generous gesture.
Great thrill for the kids!
Look for the Dems to send the boys subpoena’s on any conversations they had with PT while airborne.
Undoubtedly a campaign finance violation…. impeach him!
Excellent ride!
Guess what else I found on Steve Scalise’s twitter:
INCORRECT! Let’s try that again:
You gotta love this president, ideas like this seem to just come naturally to him.
What a memory maker these kids are experiencing.
I’m sooooo thankful for PDJT.
Adam SchiffLess accusing the President of fixing the Little League World Series in order to win the LA guv race for the GOP. His source is a whistleblower who happens to be the father of a former team member who was kicked off the team for putting lead in his bat.
Of course. Its obvious-once you understand that most of those kids are White males and are therefore agents of the devil.
No holdouts, no knees, no leaks.
Congrats to the champs. Well deserved flight home
What an exciting day for those kids! Hope he gave each of them an autographed KAG cap. By the time they are old enough for college, they will own a collector’s item. Or a future family heirloom.
Sundance, Thanks so much for keeping us not only up to date with important Presidential activity but for giving us the opportunity to see that he is actually human like us. And what a darn fine human being he is! #MAGA and #KAG
Once again, Donald Trump’s thoughtfulness, kindness and good judgement exudes.
God, Continue to bless President Trump.
MSM: “Human Shields!!!”
Right. He was holding the kids for ransom, in order to raise money for his campaign.
Planned Parenthood: “The ones that got away.”
Cool cool cool 😎😎😎!
I love the way he seems genuinely pleased to meet and speak with them. I’m not a body language expert but I think the way he leans into the group is a positive thing.
This is do exciting for these boys. How completely wonderful for them.
The peoples President and the swamp can’t handle it.
There is NO stopping us “deplorables” ⚾🇺🇸⚾
How cool is that!!!! Best President ever!
Bet Obathhouse never did anything like that
Buraq would have made them all hold an umbrella to shade him from the sun (son? “If I had a son he would look like”… none of these winners)
Let’s see if he brings his new friends to the rally.
Awesome!
I can picture our great President singing along with the team “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at the top of their lungs!!
So much MAGA!!
“Feel Good” stories like this one are a great interlude. I’m sure there would be many more with P Trump if he had the opportunity to serve his country in a saner political climate.
I couldn’t find a video of a WH celebration for the team so I don;t know if there was one. The Senate and the House both passed symbolic resolutions honoring their victory.
“U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise gives a high five to Peyton Spadoni (6) and the rest of the Eastbank Little League World Series Champions, during a welcome home celebration at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on Airline Highway in Metairie, La.”
Think any of those boys realize the real joy that Scalise is sharing with them?
After all, he used to ‘play’ baseball too. What an inspiration; all around.
I can’t see Hillary doing that.
Could you imagine being as a youngster, sitting with PDJT talking about winning the Little League World Series.
All the while enjoying a Diet or Real Coke with your teammates.
Truly amazing is it not.
The energy and enthusiasm PDJT has for the job is stunning.
God bless PDJT
Awesome Mr President! It’s hard to imagine Hillary, weekend@bernies, fake Indian doing this with such ease. Maybe uncle joe if it was a girls team….Trump looks like he’s enjoying himself almost as much as these boys are.
Galactic optics. You can’t buy that stuff.
Catastrophically destroying the insanity of the left minute by the minute.
The greatest potus of all time. The greatest world statesman of all time
And unlike some woke “professional” athletes, they didn’t ask the descendants of Mao, “May I?”
Wonderful Story! Thanks for putting this out and showing the great things still happening in our country.
Reminiscent of another great DJT moment;
“I am Batman.”
