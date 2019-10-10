President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally – Minneapolis, Minnesota – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

This rally could be the most epic rally so far this year. The far-left Mayor of Minneapolis has done everything possible to block President Trump from rallying his supporters in Minnesota. However, President Trump is undeterred, resolute, and there are tens of thousands of supporters ‘standing‘ to support the peoples’ president.
President Donald Trump will be holding the Keep America Great Rally at the Target Center. The president is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT:
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Global Times Livestream Link
.
.
There’s more construction going on in the Twin Cities than I’ve ever seen in my 50+ year life.
Here in Ohio also 🙂
Connecticut has been able to over come DJT. The most productive people and jobs leaving the state. Taxes keep going up. Sad
Yep. Must be a direct result of all the government regulation relief, lower taxes, and redirection of investments from foreign countries back to American businesses – all brought to you by the Minnesota Democrats and the Twin Cities Democrat government.
/s – to the 10th power
Trump is benefitting from the Obama economy. (/s pile-on)
It’s all over SC as well! Jobs everywhere they can’t fill.
It’s happening all over our beautiful Minnesota. The Arrowhead has also seen some great growth and new businesses coming in..to smaller towns no less. This man has done some incredible things for our country.
I’ve been looking forward to seeing more of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son, our new Labor Secretary Gene Scalia!
MAGAsota !!!!!!
To keep things in perspective did, Biden and family, Pelosi and family, Maxine and friends, Obama Administration get their Ukraine subsidies today?
MAGA/KAG2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️
Let’s see their tax returns since they have been in office – including their children, their children’s spouses, brothers, sisters and spouses.
Yea, especially Gavin Newsom, Pelousy’s nephew who btw got $208K from PG&E for a campaign donation!
The PG&E NOW has a new person at the head who has a sizable salary and is a complete sellout to the state. PG&E had to surrender once the state HALF deregulated and turned them into a socialist tool…and the EPA completely tied their hands from being able to do any of the preventive measures against fires.
this new idiot helming PG&E is happy to oversee and pretend that it’s PG&E at fault and not the state parks and EPA for the ruinous fires. Same way that both those agencies are at fault for the man made drought AND for the bald eagles being massacred by the wind turbines.
The hard working employees are completely demoralized and I go out of my way to tell them that many of us are well aware that they are taking the fall as cover for our one party governance and corrupt state bureaucracies.
In their local press conferences yesterday and the day before, PG&E spokesperson said climate change was at fault. Jeez.
Yup, Lady. Saw that. “Climate Change” = Geoengineering = Weather Warfare. When you microwave an area using space based platforms and you heat it immediately adjacent to a low pressure zone you get a strong wind event. Simple physics. Any weatherman will tell you. They know what they are doing ie: deep state psychopaths.
This might be biggest crowd yet. That is a lot of people.
I have never been more ready for a rally than this one. Hope Trump brings some MOABs.
100 undocumented likes.
MAGAsota !!!!!!!
>Listen for the chant at the rally
SD:
You may add fox10 phoenix link too. It is live like rsbn.
I am waiting the entire day for this rally anticipating some epic smackdowns of the coup.
FOX10 is one of the best. They show many video clips (all subjects) nobody else shows.
Immigrant said the Pledge, Vet sang the National Anthem and now a cop is killing it with a GREAT speech!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mike Lindell, My Pillow speaking.
Looks like this will be a great rally!
Not just a cop. Police union rep. He was on a number of shows this week talking about the Mayor, Uniforms and T-shirts. Great speech.
Wow…lots of red ‘Cops for Trump’ t-shirts in the audience tonight.
Look at all those happy Americans !!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just heard that the mayor ordered all the Porta-Potties removed. I hope that is not true.
Oh FFS. This is the best they’ve got? Seriously? SOME PEOPLE are in full-blown bat 💩 crazy panic mode. It’s truly hilarious, in a pathetic way. But…..🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆🤣
Well, you can’t blame the Mayor… he must need all of the Port-A-Potties at his house, as he is so full of sh#####!
Sounds like a “constitutional” crisis if I’ve ever heard of one…
James: good one!
He also issued instructions for the local press not to interview Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Any Journalist that follows this isn’t a journalist.
I may be wrong but everything I have learned in my long life about human nature tells me that this kind of blatant, mean-spirited, partisan abuse of his office will backfire BIGLY on the mayor. Any indie that was neutral or just leaning will be very likely to side with the Trump supporters on this one.
Talk about Abuse of Power!
The Dems just lost the Independents vote in Minnesota.
If true, surely there has to be legal remedy. The undue hardship and embarrassment, especially to the elderly and infirm.
Sadly I have witnessed pettiness from many a Liberal frankly anyone that votes Democrat is a …. they truly are.
Stupid too, bet there are independents and Dems in those Lineups.
I know that does not help at the present.
God bless PDJT
Surely the arena has restrooms for patrons, so this pettiness would be to keep the crowd size outside down. Bet it doesn’t work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrat prefer you defecate on the street, like in San Fran Peloso.
Get out the popcorn boys this is gonna be epic! You know our VSGPT will not be holding back on Pelosi, the impeachment nonsense and the Bidens. Can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 4 people
PromisesKept.com
check it out.
Tomorrow’s headline:
“Trump show plays to sparse crowd.”
It’s a shame #MSM can’t muffle freelance journalists & live streaming! (lol at them!)
#PromisesMadePromisesKept
With a shot of the crowd in the arena taken at 3p today.
Had major arguments today with some local seniors who consider themselves informed. When asked the source for their information, they report their news sources are CNN, MSNBC and the local affiliates of the big three (ABC, NBC and CBS).
Unfortunately, none of this rally will reach them. They are not Twitter followers, and rarely use the internet beyond Facebook to look at pics of their grandchildren.
It’s time to bust through the defensive lines held by the media and break their backs. Only then will we be able to accomplish some open field running and get the message to 100% of the American electorate.
My mom is in that category too.
The good news is that young people don’t watch network TV. Those networks will die off.
Here’ what to do. Boycott adverisers. Divest stock jn asvertisers who advertise on MSM so long as you pay no financial penalty. Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. But where possible hit MSM jn the wallet. It is happening to Hollywood. No organized boycott…we just stopped going on our own. Same with NFL and soon with NBA. We just quietly walk away. Not organized so MSM cant carp about right wingers doing what left wingers do regularly
The numbers don’t lie.
Every campaign stop last election was massive with Trump supporters relative to location. Every rally since then, same thing.
Excitement, support and enthusiasm since 2015 without a let up.
Democratic public appearances, hardly anything authentic. Paid extras posing as enthusiasts. Kids intimidated by their teachers/schools and bussed in. A core of true believers drawn from the predictable radical base. And all with distorted media reporting.
The old line from the Doors song five to one is relevant if you decide the original context..
“They got the guns, we got the numbers, look out, we’re taking over.”
Today ‘guns’ stand for deep state/Lawfare weaponization. ‘We got the numbers’ references the real majority of American public. Much of it the ‘silent majority” in it’s current cold anger state.
After the ultimate exposure of this coup filters through in the next year, we will be ‘taking over’ with a factual narrative and second term!
Also notice their “largest” crowds are on college campuses, where the indoctrinated merely have to walk from their dorms or classes to go attend and many get excused from classes and get extra credit for going.
These rallies are truly different.
People come even if they know they won’t get in.
Just to be around other Americans who support our President…….even from other states….
Amazing….
The fellowship aspect of these rallies is so important. For some of these folks it might be the only time they can let loose with their patriotism and love of Trump.
I like the actual rally music, which pbs plays as we wait
Thanks for posting. C-span also carries the music but doesn’t start until POTUS steps out but they do continue on after for awhile. Here is link, but I am watching your link right now:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?464823-1/president-trump-holds-rally-minneapolis-minnesota
OMG….look at all those people showing up to support impeaching our VSGPDJT. /s
Dimtards are screwed six ways from Sunday.
LikeLiked by 24 people
OHMYGOSH!!! That is hysterical!!! But it’s SO true!!!!!!!!!!!!
Somebody’s got to send this to Dan Bongino, IMHO!!! I just LOVE it!!!
love that one!
Thank you RSBN.
I can now watch the rally here in Australia, 10AM Friday morning.
The President needs these rallies more than ever to feel the love, respect and loyalty coming from the hearts of genuine American people
And the American people need these rallies to further strengthen our resolve against a disgustingly corrupt and criminal democrat party and their fake media operatives
The non-stop barrage of hate, lies and thug tactics against the President could easily wear down a lesser man, but he always stands his (and our) ground
Soak up the love Mr. President. It’s the ammo we give to you to keep you fighting for us
That, and all our (daily) prayers and fasting!!!
That’s something that many of us who have been with him from the very first rally understood well. These rallies are as much for him as they are for us. God only knows he needs the strength to get up each and every day to face down the Devil.
Ho Boy! Today D+11 day. Enemy media was thrown a bone. 2 close associates of Rudy Giuliani were arrested, media chewing that bone. Commander in Chief told the world that Fox News ‘doesn’t deliver for U.S. anymore’. Then within an hour, tweeted to OAN, said thank you for being what America was looking for, a powerful VOICE.
Sundance put up his last post explaining clearly the newest fake subpoena, how it defines the enemy’s ONLY plan. We have our Commander in Chief coming up in an hour or so at a HUGE rally in the heart of the beast. Omar’s district. Enemy city mayor instructing his police LEO’s they can’t wear their uniforms. Target Center arena filled with people wearing ‘cops for Trump’ tee shirts.
This grunt can’t wait.
Fake Fox impeachment poll. Even FBN Varney was not having any of it.
I have a feeling this one is going to be epic!! I’m ready!!💗
President Trump in MN, once again showing that he is the President of the ENTIRE USA!
Look at the massive crowd that showed up on a week day! People are not buying the D-Rat insanity. In fact, it is pissing people off big time.
This is historical. NEVER has a President drawn crowds like President Trump. Since President Trump has been in office over 2 years, it shows that We the People APPROVE of his job performance!
Not jut MN. In Omar’s district. Minneapolis Central. Cant wait to hear what (if anything) PDJT has to say about the mayor and Omar.
MAGASOTA at the Trump rally
A preview with Marni Hockenberg.
http://www.magasota.com
Love it! Magasota!
We prayed, and God listened. We still pray, and He is still listening…
for Christian freedom and a return to the Bible, for protection of the unborn, for the Biblical standard of marriage and sexuality, for Special Creation and that our testimony may be acceptable to Him…
“…God shed His grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea”
5 more years! MAGA!! KAG2020!!!
Yea, God !!!!!
I hope they play Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” for the crowd.
“From the lakes of Minnesota
to the hills of Tennessee…”
The people there will lose it, I swear.
Always! PDJT’s enterance song. Youtube even ‘allows” RSBN to play it.
So great to hear a BARITONE singing the Anthem!
Amazing rendition!
Notice that sooooo many removed their hats for the National Anthem. YES!!!!
What a turnout in MAGAsota !!!!!
I went to Scotland in August and made friends with Trump supporters in my travel group. One guy lives in Omar’s district. He volunteered for this rally but I haven’t heard from him all day–probably too busy and he doesn’t use a cell phone. Can’t wait to get a report from him which I will gladly pass on to everyone here.
That would be awesome.
Thank You!
Minneapolis has a pretty epic skyway system because global warming still hasn’t made the winters “warm”. So the three large parking garages located next to the Target Center all have skyway access to the arena. So you can park and not have to go out in the elements to get to your seat.
So, the Secret Service devised a plan to have the the waiting line for the arena start in parking ramp C – the furthest from the arena – so as to have a long queue of folks who are standing inside waiting instead of out in the rain which was projected to occur for today – and did occur at times. So a pretty good plan. But…
The arena doors were scheduled to open at 4pm. The rumor (uncomfirmed at this point) is that around 2pm, the authorities were notified that the skyway from parking C to the arena was approaching design limits for the number of people that it was designed to support. Sooo….. The doors to the arena were opened 2 hrs early.
If it is true that the Porta Poddies were removed, I hope the President says something like……..
So my opponents keep trying everything to stop me, to demoralize my supporters and nothing is to low for them. As you saw first hand tonight they took your Porta Potties away.
Who does that?
See what I am up against?
They hate you as much as they hate me and will do anything to try and stop us
But guess what?
They underestimate OUR resolve and determination to MAGA.
We MUST drain the swamp and I need your help.
Vote MAGA and let’s flush these turds in 2020!
From henceforth they shall be known as
FREY-Potties
in honor of the mayor.
From henceforth they shall be known as
FREY-Potties
in honor of the mayor.
From henceforth they shall be known as
FREY – Potties
in honor of the mayor.
I live in NM, a blue state like Minnesota, and attended the last rally in Rio Rancho. It was a truth balm for all of us there. When we drove into the venue, the first thing we saw were all the people waving their Trump flags and rocking their gear. It was definitely Team Trump and rivaled any college or pro football tailgate party or rock concert. I truly believe this is why the Democrats panicked. They don’t want us to see the very visible support for our President because it will embolden us.
Prior to our rally, our local media did everything in their power to dissuade people from attending. They warned about the lack of shade (people brought and left umbrellas outside), the lack of outdoor seating, and that water and food could not be brought in. It did not deter anyone.I even saw a group that brought a shade structure and as the line would move they’d lift it and move it with them.
We are deluged from morning to night with the constant negative drumbeat of the main stream media. Even on the conservative radio talk shows, we are hit with the top of the hour fake news designed to demoralize us. It is hard to escape.
I have been spreading the accomplishments of the President’s policies in a very low tech manner. If I’m in line at a check out counter, I start talking with my friend about the latest great news and contrast it with what the democrats want to do. People don’t challenge me and I know they are listening. I also plan to print out graphs and stats and just leave them in random places. It is a small way that we can all reach one or two people out there that are on the fence.
I hope Minnesota receives our President with the same enthusiasm and excitement that we had for him in NM!
Great idea. 🙂
Thank you! My “flier” idea is borrowed from the resistance movement during WWII. I read that it really encouraged people who were in true despair.
…………………./´¯/)
………………..,/¯../
………………./…./
…………./´¯/’…’/´¯¯`·¸
………./’/…/…./……./¨¯\
……..(‘(…´…´…. ¯~/’…’)
………\……………..’…../
……….”…\………. _.·´
…………\…………..(
…………..\………….\…
Hey Nancy, impeach this.
PDJT should walk out to the Mary Tyler Moore theme song.
PDJT should walk out to the Mary Tyler Moore theme song.
The massive crowds attending tonight’s rally — especially the overflow crowds — seem to be oblivious to the weather … Rain, possible T-showers, with temps only in the mid-50s … Me thinks a lot of cold anger is keeping them warm and fueling a Minnesota flip to Red!
MAGA/KAG/Trump Supporters never care about the weather.
On call or I’d be there with my MAGA brothers and sisters!
Lot of closet Trump supporters I’m trying to break out of their shells up north here. I’ve had McChickens thrown at me and told I support child molestation and rape wearing my MAGA hat.
Won’t let these animals keep me down it only makes me wear it louder and prouder!
TRUMP 2020 MAGA!!! KAG!!!
Good for you. 🙂
Carry on Patriot!
Parscale at the podium
Kathy, freedom is in the air.
All that ‘hope and fundamental transformation’ — hate and lies–
opened the eyes, minds and hearts of millions of Americans.
Playing Purple Rain right now. Prince was from Minnesota. Nice touch.
Twelve more months of stadium rallies overflowing with grassroots citizens while cowbell candidates such as Fauxcahontas, MzBill, Slow Joe and Bernie-baby, can’t fill a transgendered outhouse, will relive the antic days of George McGovern, Schmondale-Ferraro/Zaccaro, Iron Mike Dukakis, in all their odoriferous gloire.
“‘Aroint thee, witch!’ the rumpfed ronyon cries” (Macbeth): 1776 had its Tories, 1860 its Copperhead Secess, and 2020 “may profit by their example” [Patrick Henry]. Strange how a Disloyal Opposition demands fealty from all-and-sundry while its own feckless guttersnipes blast every civic canon at the root.
Ah, well… when you’ve inversely selected naught but deadhead quota-babies for two generations, corrupt incompetence fraught with pipsqueak Status Anxiety should come as no surprise. Alas for Gen Xers and Millennials, through 2048 the functional Upper Quintile is going to eat their lunch.
Give me a break, McCallum’s show makes me sick. She just had a reporter outside the event saying there were thousands and thousands of protesters. There were a bunch, but I wouldn’t say thousands and thousands
Yuck,same reporter on Tucker. Just switched to CSAN.
I worry for when the rally goers leave. I hope they don’t run into problems.
Fox is so deceptive standing out the stadium claiming they are all protestors— no mention of the tens of thousands inside and outside with watching the Jumbotrons.
I just hope the police will keep the protesters out of the area where the overflow crowd is and will keep them from assaulting people leaving the rally.
The Fox guy can’t seem to figure where the overflow crowd is located. Gosh -that was some painful coverage.
Wait where did all these people come from.
I thought the Mayor said POTUS wasn’t wanted
or welcome? POTUS must have paid these people or
bussed them in..
Yay, rally time!!!
Take note how the Uni-Party is more concerned with Syrias border than our own border. Their panties are in a twist over Kurds dying but care little about Americans dying at the hands of illegal aliens. Americans innately know they have been screwed over by the RepubliCrats and this is the reason PDJT plays to a sellout crowd.
“The mayor said the President wasn’t welcome but the Police Federation of Minneapolis begs to differ,” Kroll told the rally crowd.
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2019/10/10/bob-kroll-head-of-minneapolis-police-union-speaks-at-trump-rally/
At times like this, when the 0bama-oppressed people of America flock to their leader, I think, “Let my people go!”
Wow, this is a two computer night for me. Desktop with large monitor to watch rally, laptop to comment here and check other coverage in case PBS goes out; I have cspan running on laptop with out sound.
….’eloe ‘illary………even your twenty millions illegal votes couldn’t get you elected last toiym…
But you’re welcome to troiy again…!!!!!!!…in fact…
Please doo!!!….
