President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally – Minneapolis, Minnesota – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

This rally could be the most epic rally so far this year. The far-left Mayor of Minneapolis has done everything possible to block President Trump from rallying his supporters in Minnesota. However, President Trump is undeterred, resolute, and there are tens of thousands of supporters ‘standing‘ to support the peoples’ president.

President Donald Trump will be holding the Keep America Great Rally at the Target Center. The president is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT:

RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Global Times Livestream Link





