Wednesday October 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sweetness 😊
I was looking for a guitar version of Debussy’s Arabesque but found this exquisite performance of it on the harp.
God’s Eternal Purpose
Have you ever considered carefully the opening words of the Bible? “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” Why doesn’t it simply say that God created the Universe? Why the heaven and the earth?
As we go on reading we find the answer to this question, for the Bible clearly teaches that God has a two-fold purpose; one having to do with the earth and the other with heaven. The former is the subject of prophecy, while the latter is the subject of the “mystery”, or secret, revealed to and through St. Paul. (See Acts 3:21; and cf. Romans 16:25). The former concerns Israel and the nations; the latter “the Body of Christ”, the Church of the heavenly calling.
Some people are surprised to learn that there is not one promise in the whole Old Testament about going to heaven. There the whole outlook is earthly, with Messiah reigning as King (Jer.23:5; et al). When our Lord appeared in the flesh the angels cried: “Peace on earth” (Luke 2:14). He Himself said that “the meek” shall “inherit the earth” (Matt.5:5). He taught His disciples to pray: “Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matt.6:10).
Even at Pentecost Peter declared that after “the restitution of all things” God would send Jesus back to earth and the times of refreshing would “come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3:19-21).
Not until the raising up of Paul do we learn that now all believers in Christ are “baptized into one body” (ICor.12:13), and Colossians 1:5 and many other Pauline passages, speak of “the hope which is laid up for you IN HEAVEN”. Indeed, before God, believers are already given a position “in heavenly places” and are “blessed with all spiritual blessings IN [THE] HEAVENLIES in Christ” (Eph.1:3; 2:4-7).
The prophecies regarding the Kingdom, however, will still be fulfilled and Christ will reign on earth and bring the promised “times of refreshing”. Thank God, this world will not forever be a place of war and bloodshed, sickness and death, misery and woe. Indeed, at that time, heaven and earth will be opened to each other, and thus will be fulfilled God’s two-fold purpose: “That in the dispensation of the fulness of times He might gather together in one all things in Christ…” (Eph.1:10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-eternal-purpose/
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
(Also:
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
AND
Ephesians 3:5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;)
Jeremiah 23:5 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth.
Luke 2:14 Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
Matthew 5:5 Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.
Matthew 6:10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Acts 3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;
20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you:
21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
1 Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Colossians 1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel;
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 1:10 That in the dispensation of the fulness of times he might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him:
“Some people are surprised to learn that there is not one promise in the whole Old Testament about going to heaven. There the whole outlook is earthly…”
It is noteworthy that those in the nation of Israel in Old Testament times could have learned first about Enoch (that “God had taken him up” — cf. Hebrews 11:5, Genesis 5:24) and later that “the LORD took Elijah up to heaven in a whirlwind” (cf. 2 Kings 2:1, 11), which figures to have informed their outlook.
American friends. Today is the Yom Kippur (Day of atonement).The holiest day of the Jewish religion. A time when people are fasting (no food and no water) and praying for forgiveness for their sins. I attached here the prayer from the Western Wall (or Wailing Wall). It’s the only wall that the Romans Left when they destroyed the Second temple in Jerusalem. I will post a translation of the prayer separately. It’s one of the oldest forgiveness poems ever written by humans and it’s poet is unknown. See attachment from Jerusalem:
LORD OF FORGIVENESS. (Note that every line begins with the next alphabetical letter in order
In Hebrew)
Master of Forgivings (Adon Haselichot)
examiner of hearts. (Bochum Halevavaot)
the revealer of depths (Chosef haomakim)
speaker of justice. (Dover a zedikot)
We have sinned before You, (Chatanu lefanecha)
have mercy upon us. (Rachem Alenu)
2X
Glorious in wonders (adir beniflaot)
great in consolations. (Adir Benechamot)
remembering the covenant of his nation
investigating innihilation
We have sinned before You, (chatanu lefanech)
have mercy upon us. (Rachem Alenu)
(2X)
Full of gaining (male hazlachot)
his entreaty is awesome
drops evils to the ground (Zorek resha laadamot)
answers sorrows
We have sinned before You, (hatanu lefanecha)
have mercy upon us. (Rachem Alenu)
2X
Treepers….
800k people in CA (SF region) to lose electricity
“Local officials are taking the message seriously, warning residents to be ready for a power outage lasting five days or more.”
California is all but officially a third world country now. They cannot even keep the electricity on.
(PG&E’s service page is down… how fitting)
https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/psps-service-impact-map.page
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Why-PG-E-s-mass-California-power-shutoff-could-14502133.php
Autumn Sea
Video Notes: Probably everyone likes to have a rest by the sea, to look into the endless distance, to hear seaguls and splashes of water. Usually it happens in summer. But the Autumn sea has its own magic as well. The video was shot in the beginning of October on the shores of two seas: The Nothern sea and The Baltic sea. Hope you enjoy this.
DoP: Andrey Skripnichenko
Music: Valentin & Stendahl – Track from Unreleased
This 👇is great!
