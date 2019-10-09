October 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #993

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
I’ve been hearing all over Fox news today that Mueller lied when he testified in front of congress that he wasn’t interviewed for the director of the FBI when he met with the president and Rosenstein. I find this odd because I don’t recall the president or Rosenstein saying that he’s lying.
Sections of Northern California freaking out as public utility PG&E will be shutting down power due to possible high winds, and the recent large fires due to poor forest management / lack of thinning / Calfire mistakes.
Power potentially out for 24 hours, or more. First time?
We were without power for much of today after the wind blew down a tree that also took down a power pole…..all in the road, of course.
We’re well prepared and can manage, but it’s still a total drag to be without power. For most folks it’s a real hardship and in some cases dangerous when critical medical needs are power dependent.
It’s hard to accept this is going on in california. I don’t remember it ever happening.
No, they just let the power flow and hoped that nothing would snap a live power line into ecologically protected dry timber.
You left our poor maintenance by PG&E as at least a partial cause of the fires. They’ve been planning and working up to the utility kill switch for a long time – that’s what they installed “smart” meters for – this way they can be energy Nazis and there is nothing the ciitzens can do about it.
left OUT
Just found out mine is staying on. All my kids are bringing stuff to keep in our freezer just in case. The power is supposed to be off where they live. It’s ridiculous, they are shutting it off in areas where there is no possibility of a catastrophic fire. On the other hand, if power is off and the arsonists set fires anyway, they can’t be blamed on power lines.
IDAHO 😉
HURRY, I need another wingman
Gov Newsom is trying to figure out how to keep the power on for illegal aliens
That is one way to avoid starting forest fires. Californians should be HAPPY that their utility is looking out for them.
That was sarcasm by the way.
I live in an area that will lose power tonight. It was this time of year when the Napa fire started in 2017. Dry conditions and high winds, then PG&E was sued for not maintaining trees and electrical lines, so here is their solution.
Really, it is a lack of proper forest maintenance, getting rid of dead trees and brush,( that policy was started by environmentalists in the 70’s) that has led us to these hotly fueled fires.
Donald Trump is not just a great president. He is one of the greatest leaders in world history. Exhibiting astounding courage he stands in the breach for not just the American Republic but for all of Western Civilization. The election in 2020 is for all the marbles. If President Trump were to lose Orwell’s vision of the future–“imagine a boot grinding a face forever”–would become a reality. I write from Canada and don’t have vote but I can understand what is at stake for all freedom loving people. I pray to God that the citizens of the United States will do everything they can to make as many of their fellow citizens broken glass voters for President Trump before November 3, 2020 to hold off a descent into barbarism.
So we have no excuse for being afraid to stand up for him in public.
Vera, we also hope you can cut your MP loose…
thanks for your positives.
SORRY DEMOCRATS, IT’S OVER!… John Solomon DROPS BOMB: Info Omitted from Whistleblower Report – Ukraine was Re-Opening Probe into Hunter Biden’s Company in FEBRUARY
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/sorry-democrats-its-over-john-solomon-drops-bomb-info-omitted-from-whistleblower-report-ukraine-was-re-opening-probe-into-hunter-bidens-company-in-february/
Rather than a “lie”, I think he let the truth slip. He wasn’t REALLY interviewing for the job; that was a farce and part of the plan/set-up.
What the hell? Why wouldn’t it be unanimous from the start? What’s the matter with these people?
Ummm
Apparently the CIA has bugged his eyes
MMitchel
@IrrefutableMM
Amen! Praise be to God!!!!!! May God lift up our nation with his words, allow truth to prevail, protect and keep our wonderful President who is a conduit for change and good!
That rendering is spectacular. The President must be so jazzed 😉
On the other hand, the existing structure and grounds is a flat out embarrassing disgrace!
100% neglected. Shameful that former occupants of our Presidential White House, apparently, ignored the eyesore throughout the years.
Wow! That photo is beautiful. God Bless America Land that I love.
I hate firefox. They’ve totally disabled my ability to SEE tweets let alone open them. Any suggestions for alternates please?
Trump campaign says Minneapolis rally is back on, won’t pay extra fees for security
Updated 6 hours ago
-snipped-
Mayor Frey responds to Trump campaign’s threats to sue over costs of Minneapolis rally
The city had demanded that Trump’s campaign pre-pay $530,000 for police overtime, street closures and barriers at Thursday night’s rally, scheduled to be held at Target Center. The Trump campaign called that extortion and threatened a lawsuit.
City officials in El Paso, Texas, have publicly asked — without success — for the Trump campaign to reimburse $470,000 for costs associated with a rally there in February.
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/trump-campaign-says-minneapolis-rally-is-back-on-wont-pay-extra-fees-for-security
